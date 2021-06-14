Investors Aren't Buying NACCO Industries, Inc.'s (NYSE:NC) Earnings

When close to half the companies in the United States have price-to-earnings ratios (or "P/E's") above 20x, you may consider NACCO Industries, Inc. (NYSE:NC) as an attractive investment with its 11.3x P/E ratio. Although, it's not wise to just take the P/E at face value as there may be an explanation why it's limited.

For example, consider that NACCO Industries' financial performance has been poor lately as it's earnings have been in decline. One possibility is that the P/E is low because investors think the company won't do enough to avoid underperforming the broader market in the near future. However, if this doesn't eventuate then existing shareholders may be feeling optimistic about the future direction of the share price.

Does Growth Match The Low P/E?

NYSE:NC Price Based on Past Earnings June 14th 2021 free data-rich visualisation

There's an inherent assumption that a company should underperform the market for P/E ratios like NACCO Industries' to be considered reasonable.

If we review the last year of earnings, dishearteningly the company's profits fell to the tune of 43%. This means it has also seen a slide in earnings over the longer-term as EPS is down 40% in total over the last three years. So unfortunately, we have to acknowledge that the company has not done a great job of growing earnings over that time.

In contrast to the company, the rest of the market is expected to grow by 17% over the next year, which really puts the company's recent medium-term earnings decline into perspective.

With this information, we are not surprised that NACCO Industries is trading at a P/E lower than the market. Nonetheless, there's no guarantee the P/E has reached a floor yet with earnings going in reverse. Even just maintaining these prices could be difficult to achieve as recent earnings trends are already weighing down the shares.

The Key Takeaway

We'd say the price-to-earnings ratio's power isn't primarily as a valuation instrument but rather to gauge current investor sentiment and future expectations.

As we suspected, our examination of NACCO Industries revealed its shrinking earnings over the medium-term are contributing to its low P/E, given the market is set to grow. At this stage investors feel the potential for an improvement in earnings isn't great enough to justify a higher P/E ratio. If recent medium-term earnings trends continue, it's hard to see the share price moving strongly in either direction in the near future under these circumstances.

You always need to take note of risks, for example - NACCO Industries has 4 warning signs we think you should be aware of.

If these risks are making you reconsider your opinion on NACCO Industries, explore our interactive list of high quality stocks to get an idea of what else is out there.

This article by Simply Wall St is general in nature. It does not constitute a recommendation to buy or sell any stock, and does not take account of your objectives, or your financial situation. We aim to bring you long-term focused analysis driven by fundamental data. Note that our analysis may not factor in the latest price-sensitive company announcements or qualitative material. Simply Wall St has no position in any stocks mentioned.



Have feedback on this article? Concerned about the content? Get in touch with us directly. Alternatively, email editorial-team (at) simplywallst.com.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.