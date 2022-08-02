Investors Aren't Buying Meihua International Medical Technologies Co., Ltd.'s (NASDAQ:MHUA) Earnings

With a price-to-earnings (or "P/E") ratio of 5.7x Meihua International Medical Technologies Co., Ltd. (NASDAQ:MHUA) may be sending very bullish signals at the moment, given that almost half of all companies in the United States have P/E ratios greater than 16x and even P/E's higher than 31x are not unusual. However, the P/E might be quite low for a reason and it requires further investigation to determine if it's justified.

Earnings have risen firmly for Meihua International Medical Technologies recently, which is pleasing to see. It might be that many expect the respectable earnings performance to degrade substantially, which has repressed the P/E. If that doesn't eventuate, then existing shareholders have reason to be optimistic about the future direction of the share price.

NasdaqGM:MHUA Price Based on Past Earnings August 2nd 2022

What Are Growth Metrics Telling Us About The Low P/E?

There's an inherent assumption that a company should far underperform the market for P/E ratios like Meihua International Medical Technologies' to be considered reasonable.

If we review the last year of earnings growth, the company posted a worthy increase of 10.0%. EPS has also lifted 13% in aggregate from three years ago, partly thanks to the last 12 months of growth. Accordingly, shareholders would have probably been satisfied with the medium-term rates of earnings growth.

Comparing that to the market, which is predicted to deliver 9.5% growth in the next 12 months, the company's momentum is weaker based on recent medium-term annualised earnings results.

With this information, we can see why Meihua International Medical Technologies is trading at a P/E lower than the market. Apparently many shareholders weren't comfortable holding on to something they believe will continue to trail the bourse.

The Key Takeaway

Generally, our preference is to limit the use of the price-to-earnings ratio to establishing what the market thinks about the overall health of a company.

As we suspected, our examination of Meihua International Medical Technologies revealed its three-year earnings trends are contributing to its low P/E, given they look worse than current market expectations. At this stage investors feel the potential for an improvement in earnings isn't great enough to justify a higher P/E ratio. If recent medium-term earnings trends continue, it's hard to see the share price rising strongly in the near future under these circumstances.

You should always think about risks. Case in point, we've spotted 2 warning signs for Meihua International Medical Technologies you should be aware of.

Of course, you might also be able to find a better stock than Meihua International Medical Technologies. So you may wish to see this free collection of other companies that sit on P/E's below 20x and have grown earnings strongly.

