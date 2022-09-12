Investors Aren't Buying Macy's, Inc.'s (NYSE:M) Earnings

When close to half the companies in the United States have price-to-earnings ratios (or "P/E's") above 15x, you may consider Macy's, Inc. (NYSE:M) as a highly attractive investment with its 3.2x P/E ratio. Nonetheless, we'd need to dig a little deeper to determine if there is a rational basis for the highly reduced P/E.

With earnings growth that's superior to most other companies of late, Macy's has been doing relatively well. It might be that many expect the strong earnings performance to degrade substantially, which has repressed the P/E. If not, then existing shareholders have reason to be quite optimistic about the future direction of the share price. NYSE:M Price Based on Past Earnings September 12th 2022 If you'd like to see what analysts are forecasting going forward, you should check out our free report on Macy's.

Does Growth Match The Low P/E?

Macy's' P/E ratio would be typical for a company that's expected to deliver very poor growth or even falling earnings, and importantly, perform much worse than the market.

Taking a look back first, we see that the company grew earnings per share by an impressive 227% last year. The strong recent performance means it was also able to grow EPS by 72% in total over the last three years. Therefore, it's fair to say the earnings growth recently has been superb for the company.

Looking ahead now, EPS is anticipated to slump, contracting by 6.7% per annum during the coming three years according to the analysts following the company. Meanwhile, the broader market is forecast to expand by 9.7% per year, which paints a poor picture.

In light of this, it's understandable that Macy's' P/E would sit below the majority of other companies. Nonetheless, there's no guarantee the P/E has reached a floor yet with earnings going in reverse. There's potential for the P/E to fall to even lower levels if the company doesn't improve its profitability.

The Key Takeaway

Using the price-to-earnings ratio alone to determine if you should sell your stock isn't sensible, however it can be a practical guide to the company's future prospects.

We've established that Macy's maintains its low P/E on the weakness of its forecast for sliding earnings, as expected. Right now shareholders are accepting the low P/E as they concede future earnings probably won't provide any pleasant surprises. Unless these conditions improve, they will continue to form a barrier for the share price around these levels.

It is also worth noting that we have found 3 warning signs for Macy's (1 is concerning!) that you need to take into consideration.

If you're unsure about the strength of Macy's' business, why not explore our interactive list of stocks with solid business fundamentals for some other companies you may have missed.

