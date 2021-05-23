Investors Aren't Buying M/I Homes, Inc.'s (NYSE:MHO) Earnings

M/I Homes, Inc.'s (NYSE:MHO) price-to-earnings (or "P/E") ratio of 6.5x might make it look like a strong buy right now compared to the market in the United States, where around half of the companies have P/E ratios above 20x and even P/E's above 39x are quite common. Nonetheless, we'd need to dig a little deeper to determine if there is a rational basis for the highly reduced P/E.

Recent times have been advantageous for M/I Homes as its earnings have been rising faster than most other companies. It might be that many expect the strong earnings performance to degrade substantially, which has repressed the P/E. If you like the company, you'd be hoping this isn't the case so that you could potentially pick up some stock while it's out of favour.

Does Growth Match The Low P/E?

NYSE:MHO Price Based on Past Earnings May 23rd 2021 free report on M/I Homes

There's an inherent assumption that a company should far underperform the market for P/E ratios like M/I Homes' to be considered reasonable.

Taking a look back first, we see that the company grew earnings per share by an impressive 102% last year. The latest three year period has also seen an excellent 296% overall rise in EPS, aided by its short-term performance. Therefore, it's fair to say the earnings growth recently has been superb for the company.

Looking ahead now, EPS is anticipated to climb by 13% during the coming year according to the dual analysts following the company. Meanwhile, the rest of the market is forecast to expand by 17%, which is noticeably more attractive.

In light of this, it's understandable that M/I Homes' P/E sits below the majority of other companies. It seems most investors are expecting to see limited future growth and are only willing to pay a reduced amount for the stock.

The Bottom Line On M/I Homes' P/E

While the price-to-earnings ratio shouldn't be the defining factor in whether you buy a stock or not, it's quite a capable barometer of earnings expectations.

We've established that M/I Homes maintains its low P/E on the weakness of its forecast growth being lower than the wider market, as expected. Right now shareholders are accepting the low P/E as they concede future earnings probably won't provide any pleasant surprises. Unless these conditions improve, they will continue to form a barrier for the share price around these levels.

And what about other risks? Every company has them, and we've spotted 4 warning signs for M/I Homes you should know about.

If P/E ratios interest you, you may wish to see this free collection of other companies that have grown earnings strongly and trade on P/E's below 20x.

