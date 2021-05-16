Investors Aren't Buying Lumentum Holdings Inc.'s (NASDAQ:LITE) Earnings

With a price-to-earnings (or "P/E") ratio of 14.2x Lumentum Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:LITE) may be sending bullish signals at the moment, given that almost half of all companies in the United States have P/E ratios greater than 20x and even P/E's higher than 39x are not unusual. However, the P/E might be low for a reason and it requires further investigation to determine if it's justified.

With earnings growth that's superior to most other companies of late, Lumentum Holdings has been doing relatively well. It might be that many expect the strong earnings performance to degrade substantially, which has repressed the P/E. If not, then existing shareholders have reason to be quite optimistic about the future direction of the share price.

NasdaqGS:LITE Price Based on Past Earnings May 16th 2021

If you'd like to see what analysts are forecasting going forward, you should check out our free report on Lumentum Holdings.

How Is Lumentum Holdings' Growth Trending?

The only time you'd be truly comfortable seeing a P/E as low as Lumentum Holdings' is when the company's growth is on track to lag the market.

Retrospectively, the last year delivered an exceptional 224% gain to the company's bottom line. The strong recent performance means it was also able to grow EPS by 98% in total over the last three years. Accordingly, shareholders would have probably welcomed those medium-term rates of earnings growth.

Turning to the outlook, the next year should bring diminished returns, with earnings decreasing 30% as estimated by the analysts watching the company. That's not great when the rest of the market is expected to grow by 17%.

In light of this, it's understandable that Lumentum Holdings' P/E would sit below the majority of other companies. However, shrinking earnings are unlikely to lead to a stable P/E over the longer term. There's potential for the P/E to fall to even lower levels if the company doesn't improve its profitability.

The Bottom Line On Lumentum Holdings' P/E

It's argued the price-to-earnings ratio is an inferior measure of value within certain industries, but it can be a powerful business sentiment indicator.

As we suspected, our examination of Lumentum Holdings' analyst forecasts revealed that its outlook for shrinking earnings is contributing to its low P/E. At this stage investors feel the potential for an improvement in earnings isn't great enough to justify a higher P/E ratio. Unless these conditions improve, they will continue to form a barrier for the share price around these levels.

You need to take note of risks, for example - Lumentum Holdings has 4 warning signs (and 1 which doesn't sit too well with us) we think you should know about.

It's important to make sure you look for a great company, not just the first idea you come across. So take a peek at this free list of interesting companies with strong recent earnings growth (and a P/E ratio below 20x).

