Investors Aren't Buying DXC Technology Company's (NYSE:DXC) Earnings

With a price-to-earnings (or "P/E") ratio of 11.5x DXC Technology Company (NYSE:DXC) may be sending bullish signals at the moment, given that almost half of all companies in the United States have P/E ratios greater than 15x and even P/E's higher than 29x are not unusual. However, the P/E might be low for a reason and it requires further investigation to determine if it's justified.

DXC Technology certainly has been doing a good job lately as it's been growing earnings more than most other companies. It might be that many expect the strong earnings performance to degrade substantially, which has repressed the P/E. If not, then existing shareholders have reason to be quite optimistic about the future direction of the share price. NYSE:DXC Price Based on Past Earnings September 17th 2022 Keen to find out how analysts think DXC Technology's future stacks up against the industry? In that case, our free report is a great place to start.

Is There Any Growth For DXC Technology?

In order to justify its P/E ratio, DXC Technology would need to produce sluggish growth that's trailing the market.

If we review the last year of earnings growth, the company posted a terrific increase of 69%. Despite this strong recent growth, it's still struggling to catch up as its three-year EPS frustratingly shrank by 45% overall. Therefore, it's fair to say the earnings growth recently has been undesirable for the company.

Shifting to the future, estimates from the ten analysts covering the company suggest earnings growth is heading into negative territory, declining 29% over the next year. With the market predicted to deliver 9.4% growth , that's a disappointing outcome.

With this information, we are not surprised that DXC Technology is trading at a P/E lower than the market. Nonetheless, there's no guarantee the P/E has reached a floor yet with earnings going in reverse. Even just maintaining these prices could be difficult to achieve as the weak outlook is weighing down the shares.

The Key Takeaway

Using the price-to-earnings ratio alone to determine if you should sell your stock isn't sensible, however it can be a practical guide to the company's future prospects.

As we suspected, our examination of DXC Technology's analyst forecasts revealed that its outlook for shrinking earnings is contributing to its low P/E. At this stage investors feel the potential for an improvement in earnings isn't great enough to justify a higher P/E ratio. Unless these conditions improve, they will continue to form a barrier for the share price around these levels.

Don't forget that there may be other risks. For instance, we've identified 1 warning sign for DXC Technology that you should be aware of.

You might be able to find a better investment than DXC Technology. If you want a selection of possible candidates, check out this free list of interesting companies that trade on a P/E below 20x (but have proven they can grow earnings).

