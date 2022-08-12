Investors are selling off ZeroFox Holdings (NASDAQ:ZFOX), lack of profits no doubt contribute to shareholders one-year loss

Passive investing in an index fund is a good way to ensure your own returns roughly match the overall market. While individual stocks can be big winners, plenty more fail to generate satisfactory returns. For example, the ZeroFox Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZFOX) share price is down 17% in the last year. That falls noticeably short of the market decline of around 10%. ZeroFox Holdings may have better days ahead, of course; we've only looked at a one year period. And the share price decline continued over the last week, dropping some 44%.

With the stock having lost 44% in the past week, it's worth taking a look at business performance and seeing if there's any red flags.

ZeroFox Holdings wasn't profitable in the last twelve months, it is unlikely we'll see a strong correlation between its share price and its earnings per share (EPS). Arguably revenue is our next best option. Shareholders of unprofitable companies usually expect strong revenue growth. Some companies are willing to postpone profitability to grow revenue faster, but in that case one does expect good top-line growth.

ZeroFox Holdings grew its revenue by 51% over the last year. That's a strong result which is better than most other loss making companies. Given the revenue growth, the share price drop of 17% seems quite harsh. Our sympathies to shareholders who are now underwater. On the bright side, if this company is moving profits in the right direction, top-line growth like that could be an opportunity. Our monkey brains haven't evolved to think exponentially, so humans do tend to underestimate companies that have exponential growth.

You can see how earnings and revenue have changed over time in the image below (click on the chart to see the exact values).

NasdaqGM:ZFOX Earnings and Revenue Growth August 12th 2022

A Different Perspective

ZeroFox Holdings shareholders are down 17% for the year, even worse than the market loss of 10%. There's no doubt that's a disappointment, but the stock may well have fared better in a stronger market. It's worth noting that the last three months did the real damage, with a 18% decline. This probably signals that the business has recently disappointed shareholders - it will take time to win them back. While it is well worth considering the different impacts that market conditions can have on the share price, there are other factors that are even more important. Consider for instance, the ever-present spectre of investment risk. We've identified 3 warning signs with ZeroFox Holdings , and understanding them should be part of your investment process.

Please note, the market returns quoted in this article reflect the market weighted average returns of stocks that currently trade on US exchanges.

