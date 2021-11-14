Investors are selling off JFrog (NASDAQ:FROG), lack of profits no doubt contribute to shareholders one-year loss

Investors can approximate the average market return by buying an index fund. But if you buy individual stocks, you can do both better or worse than that. Investors in JFrog Ltd. (NASDAQ:FROG) have tasted that bitter downside in the last year, as the share price dropped 41%. That contrasts poorly with the market return of 31%. We wouldn't rush to judgement on JFrog because we don't have a long term history to look at. The last week also saw the share price slip down another 5.2%.

Since JFrog has shed US$195m from its value in the past 7 days, let's see if the longer term decline has been driven by the business' economics.

Given that JFrog didn't make a profit in the last twelve months, we'll focus on revenue growth to form a quick view of its business development. Generally speaking, companies without profits are expected to grow revenue every year, and at a good clip. Some companies are willing to postpone profitability to grow revenue faster, but in that case one does expect good top-line growth.

In the last twelve months, JFrog increased its revenue by 37%. We think that is pretty nice growth. Meanwhile, the share price is down 41% over twelve months, which is disappointing given the progress made. You might even wonder if the share price was previously over-hyped. But if revenue keeps growing, then at a certain point the share price would likely follow.

The company's revenue and earnings (over time) are depicted in the image below (click to see the exact numbers).

NasdaqGS:FROG Earnings and Revenue Growth November 14th 2021

JFrog is a well known stock, with plenty of analyst coverage, suggesting some visibility into future growth. So it makes a lot of sense to check out what analysts think JFrog will earn in the future (free analyst consensus estimates)

A Different Perspective

Given that the market gained 31% in the last year, JFrog shareholders might be miffed that they lost 41%. While the aim is to do better than that, it's worth recalling that even great long-term investments sometimes underperform for a year or more. The share price decline has continued throughout the most recent three months, down 3.4%, suggesting an absence of enthusiasm from investors. Basically, most investors should be wary of buying into a poor-performing stock, unless the business itself has clearly improved. While it is well worth considering the different impacts that market conditions can have on the share price, there are other factors that are even more important. Case in point: We've spotted 3 warning signs for JFrog you should be aware of.

If you like to buy stocks alongside management, then you might just love this free list of companies. (Hint: insiders have been buying them).

Please note, the market returns quoted in this article reflect the market weighted average returns of stocks that currently trade on US exchanges.

