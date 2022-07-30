Investors are selling off Fiverr International (NYSE:FVRR), lack of profits no doubt contribute to shareholders one-year loss

As every investor would know, you don't hit a homerun every time you swing. But it should be a priority to avoid stomach churning catastrophes, wherever possible. We wouldn't blame Fiverr International Ltd. (NYSE:FVRR) shareholders if they were still in shock after the stock dropped like a lead balloon, down 87% in just one year. A loss like this is a stark reminder that portfolio diversification is important. On the other hand, the stock is actually up 27% over three years. The falls have accelerated recently, with the share price down 40% in the last three months. While a drop like that is definitely a body blow, money isn't as important as health and happiness.

If the past week is anything to go by, investor sentiment for Fiverr International isn't positive, so let's see if there's a mismatch between fundamentals and the share price.

Fiverr International wasn't profitable in the last twelve months, it is unlikely we'll see a strong correlation between its share price and its earnings per share (EPS). Arguably revenue is our next best option. Shareholders of unprofitable companies usually expect strong revenue growth. That's because it's hard to be confident a company will be sustainable if revenue growth is negligible, and it never makes a profit.

Fiverr International grew its revenue by 41% over the last year. That's definitely a respectable growth rate. Unfortunately, the market wanted something better, given it sent the share price 87% lower during the year. One fear might be that the company might be losing too much money and will need to raise more. It seems that the market has concerns about the future, because that share price action does not seem to reflect the revenue growth at all.

The image below shows how earnings and revenue have tracked over time (if you click on the image you can see greater detail).

NYSE:FVRR Earnings and Revenue Growth July 30th 2022

Balance sheet strength is crucial. It might be well worthwhile taking a look at our free report on how its financial position has changed over time.

A Different Perspective

The last twelve months weren't great for Fiverr International shares, which performed worse than the market, costing holders 87%. The market shed around 11%, no doubt weighing on the stock price. Fortunately the longer term story is brighter, with total returns averaging about 8% per year over three years. The recent sell-off could be an opportunity if the business remains sound, so it may be worth checking the fundamental data for signs of a long-term growth trend. It's always interesting to track share price performance over the longer term. But to understand Fiverr International better, we need to consider many other factors. For instance, we've identified 1 warning sign for Fiverr International that you should be aware of.

We will like Fiverr International better if we see some big insider buys. While we wait, check out this free list of growing companies with considerable, recent, insider buying.

Please note, the market returns quoted in this article reflect the market weighted average returns of stocks that currently trade on US exchanges.

