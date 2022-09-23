Investors are selling off EngageSmart (NYSE:ESMT), lack of profits no doubt contribute to shareholders one-year loss

EngageSmart, Inc. (NYSE:ESMT) shareholders should be happy to see the share price up 11% in the last quarter. But that doesn't change the fact that the returns over the last year have been less than pleasing. After all, the share price is down 45% in the last year, significantly under-performing the market.

With the stock having lost 7.9% in the past week, it's worth taking a look at business performance and seeing if there's any red flags.

Given that EngageSmart didn't make a profit in the last twelve months, we'll focus on revenue growth to form a quick view of its business development. When a company doesn't make profits, we'd generally expect to see good revenue growth. That's because it's hard to be confident a company will be sustainable if revenue growth is negligible, and it never makes a profit.

In the last year EngageSmart saw its revenue grow by 41%. We think that is pretty nice growth. Meanwhile, the share price is down 45% over twelve months, which is disappointing given the progress made. You might even wonder if the share price was previously over-hyped. However, that's in the past now, and it's the future that matters most.

You can see below how earnings and revenue have changed over time (discover the exact values by clicking on the image). NYSE:ESMT Earnings and Revenue Growth September 23rd 2022

It's probably worth noting that the CEO is paid less than the median at similar sized companies. But while CEO remuneration is always worth checking, the really important question is whether the company can grow earnings going forward. So we recommend checking out this free report showing consensus forecasts

A Different Perspective

EngageSmart shareholders are down 45% for the year, even worse than the market loss of 20%. There's no doubt that's a disappointment, but the stock may well have fared better in a stronger market. Putting aside the last twelve months, it's good to see the share price has rebounded by 11%, in the last ninety days. This could just be a bounce because the selling was too aggressive, but fingers crossed it's the start of a new trend. Most investors take the time to check the data on insider transactions. You can click here to see if insiders have been buying or selling.

We will like EngageSmart better if we see some big insider buys. While we wait, check out this free list of growing companies with considerable, recent, insider buying.

Please note, the market returns quoted in this article reflect the market weighted average returns of stocks that currently trade on US exchanges.

