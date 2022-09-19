Investors are selling off Bill.com Holdings (NYSE:BILL), lack of profits no doubt contribute to shareholders one-year loss

It is doubtless a positive to see that the Bill.com Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BILL) share price has gained some 36% in the last three months. But that doesn't change the fact that the returns over the last year have been less than pleasing. In fact, the price has declined 49% in a year, falling short of the returns you could get by investing in an index fund.

Given the past week has been tough on shareholders, let's investigate the fundamentals and see what we can learn.

Because Bill.com Holdings made a loss in the last twelve months, we think the market is probably more focussed on revenue and revenue growth, at least for now. When a company doesn't make profits, we'd generally expect to see good revenue growth. Some companies are willing to postpone profitability to grow revenue faster, but in that case one does expect good top-line growth.

In the last year Bill.com Holdings saw its revenue grow by 169%. That's a strong result which is better than most other loss making companies. The share price drop of 49% over twelve months would be considered disappointing by many, so you might argue the company is getting little credit for its impressive revenue growth. On the bright side, if this company is moving profits in the right direction, top-line growth like that could be an opportunity. Our brains have evolved to think in linear fashion, so there's value in learning to recognize exponential growth. We are, in some ways, simply the wisest of the monkeys.

You can see below how earnings and revenue have changed over time (discover the exact values by clicking on the image). NYSE:BILL Earnings and Revenue Growth September 19th 2022

It's probably worth noting that the CEO is paid less than the median at similar sized companies. It's always worth keeping an eye on CEO pay, but a more important question is whether the company will grow earnings throughout the years. So it makes a lot of sense to check out what analysts think Bill.com Holdings will earn in the future (free profit forecasts).

A Different Perspective

We doubt Bill.com Holdings shareholders are happy with the loss of 49% over twelve months. That falls short of the market, which lost 17%. That's disappointing, but it's worth keeping in mind that the market-wide selling wouldn't have helped. It's great to see a nice little 36% rebound in the last three months. Let's just hope this isn't the widely-feared 'dead cat bounce' (which would indicate further declines to come). I find it very interesting to look at share price over the long term as a proxy for business performance. But to truly gain insight, we need to consider other information, too. Consider for instance, the ever-present spectre of investment risk. We've identified 3 warning signs with Bill.com Holdings , and understanding them should be part of your investment process.

Please note, the market returns quoted in this article reflect the market weighted average returns of stocks that currently trade on US exchanges.

