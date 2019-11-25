Investors are Popping the Champagne as LVMH Puts a $16.2 Billion Ring on Tiffany

It is a luxury-goods merger Monday as LVMH Moët Hennessy Louis Vuitton has agreed to acquire U.S.-based Tiffany & Co. for

$16.2 billion.

Luxury-goods conglomerate LVMH Moët Hennessy Louis Vuitton has finally gotten a deal done for Tiffany & Co. Shares of both companies are climbing

Weeks of speculation are over and the biggest-ever luxury-goods deal is official: LVMH Moët Hennessy Louis Vuitton and Tiffany & Co are getting hitched in a $16.2 billion deal.

Confirming weekend reports that a tie-up was imminent, early on Monday LVMH said that it will pay $135 per share for the American jeweler behind the Tiffany Blue Box. That is higher than the $120 per-share offer that Tiffany apparently rejected in October.

So far, Tiffany investors seem satisfied, with shares rising 6% in premarket trading, while a lesser gain for LVMH drove European luxury-goods makers up.

The back story. Tiffany shares are up about 56% this year, thanks largely to talk of a potential deal with the European luxury-goods giant. The entire sector has been having a roller-coaster year in which trade tensions, protests in Hong Kong and weakening buying power in China have been testing investors’ mettle.

Tiffany has been struggling to turn around the business after ushering out its chief executive and bringing in Alessandro Bogliolo two years ago. Annual revenue has hovered at the $4 billion mark for years.

LVMH shares, meanwhile, have been the best-performing of a European luxury-goods company this year, up 55%.

What’s new? LVMH said the acquisition of Tiffany will boost its presence in jewelry and the U.S. market. LVMH needed a foothold in hard luxury, and a way to compete with rivals Richemont and Kering — and the American company is just the ticket.

“This transaction, which occurs at a time of internal transformation for our legendary brand, will provide further support, resources and momentum for those priorities as we evolve toward becoming The Next Generation Luxury Jeweler,” said Bogliolo, CEO of Tiffany, in a statement.

For LVMH, the higher price tag for Tiffany means “a bit more work” and more time to get that return, said Rogerio Fujimori, analyst at investment bank RBC Capital Markets.

“We believe that LVMH can still generate long-term value from this strategic deal if it manages to reinvigorate Tiffany’s top-line story and improve Tiffany’s profitability in the long term,” said Fujimori.

The analyst added that LVMH will probably have to invest more money upfront to reignite top-line growth, though it should immediately benefit from “back-office and distribution synergies” and exploring opportunities created by digital technologies.

Looking ahead. Bernard Arnault, CEO of LVMH, has a knack of making his huge appetite for deals pay off, but shares have had a huge run this year. Now that the American prize has been captured, shareholders will just have to sit back and let LVMH do what it does best: make wealthy shoppers want to buy whatever it is selling.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.