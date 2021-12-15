Investors are Looking to Annuities for Security

A new study by Alliance for Lifetime Income and CANNEX is shaking the foundation of the standard portfolio construction which uses 60/40 equity bond split to simultaneously grow and protect/provide income. Investors in hypothetical allocation, 20% of their portfolio into equities 14% into real estate and annuities made up the next largest category of 13% followed by CDs, bonds, and alternatives. This overwhelming support for annuities is interesting but even more intriguing iis that nearly 85% of investors were interested in a lifetime guaranteed income annuity or already own one. Advisors should hear their clients desires for annuities rather than push the traditional portfolio allocation. The increased interest in annuities is a growing trend for investors and will be a more prominent feature in the average portfolio.

FINSUM: The pandemic and the current financial landscape has upended what many investors thought of as a safe asset, and guaranteed income (even at a cost) is worth it for many.

annuities

hedging

volatility

