Personal Finance

Investors are Looking to Annuities for Security

Contributor
dkorth@finsum.com (FINSUM) FINSUM
Published
Investors are Looking to Annuities for Security

A new study by Alliance for Lifetime Income and CANNEX is shaking the foundation of the standard portfolio construction which uses 60/40 equity bond split to simultaneously grow and protect/provide income. Investors in hypothetical allocation, 20% of their portfolio into equities 14% into real estate and annuities made up the next largest category of 13% followed by CDs, bonds, and alternatives. This overwhelming support for annuities is interesting but even more intriguing iis that nearly 85% of investors were interested in a lifetime guaranteed income annuity or already own one. Advisors should hear their clients desires for annuities rather than push the traditional portfolio allocation. The increased interest in annuities is a growing trend for investors and will be a more prominent feature in the average portfolio.

FINSUM: The pandemic and the current financial landscape has upended what many investors thought of as a safe asset, and guaranteed income (even at a cost) is worth it for many.

  • annuities
  • hedging
  • volatility

    The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

    FINSUM

    FINSUM is the market leader in financial news summaries. We save investors time and money by getting them the info they need quickly and efficiently, delivering concise summaries and hard-hitting analysis of the day's top market-moving news. FINSUM is written by an experienced team with a background in bond trading and equity research at top investment banks.

    Learn More

    Explore Personal Finance

    Explore

    Most Popular