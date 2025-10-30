Investors Are Looking to Axcelis as the Next Wave of Chip Growth Builds

Key Points

On October 28, 2025, REINHART PARTNERS, LLC. disclosed a buy of 91,788 shares of Axcelis Technologies (NASDAQ:ACLS), an estimated $7.39 million trade.

What happened

According to a U.S. SEC filing dated October 28, 2025, REINHART PARTNERS, LLC. increased its position in Axcelis Technologies (NASDAQ:ACLS) by 91,788 shares during Q3 2025. The estimated value of this trade, based on the average closing price in Q3 2025, is $7.39 million. The fund now holds 1,610,332 shares of Axcelis Technologies, with a reported market value of $157.23 million.

What else to know

This buy raised the Axcelis Technologies stake to 5.1% of 13F reportable AUM, making it the fund’s 1st-largest holding after the filing.

Top holdings following the filing:

ACLS: $157.23 million (5.1% of AUM)

IDCC: $142.36 million (4.6% of AUM)

SIMO: $142.30 million (4.6% of AUM)

MOD: $126.62 million (4.1% of AUM)

FCNCA: $125.72 million (4.1% of AUM)

As of October 27, 2025, shares were priced at $83.25, down 7.6% in the year ended October 27, 2025, underperforming the S&P 500 by 25.8 percentage points.

Company overview

Metric Value Price (as of market close October 27, 2025) $83.25 Market capitalization $2.58 billion Revenue (TTM) $896.09 million Net income (TTM) $158.49 million

Company snapshot

Axcelis Technologies designs and manufactures ion implantation equipment and related processing tools used in semiconductor chip fabrication, with a product suite that includes high energy, high current, and medium current implanters, as well as aftermarket lifecycle services.

The company generates revenue primarily through direct equipment sales and ongoing aftermarket services, including spare parts, upgrades, maintenance, and training.

It offers services involve selling its equipment and services to semiconductor manufacturers across the United States, Europe, and Asia.

Axcelis Technologies operates as a specialized supplier to the global semiconductor industry, leveraging decades of engineering expertise to deliver mission-critical ion implantation technology.

The company’s focus on both new equipment and lifecycle services enables it to serve a broad range of chipmakers, supporting production efficiency and technological advancement.

Foolish take

Seasoned investors know opportunities often hide in the quiet corner of the market, and Axcelis Technologies is one of them. Reinhart Partners recently increased its largest holding in its portfolio, raising its position to approximately 1.6 million shares worth $ 157 million. A bold move, considering the stock remains 8 percent lower than it was a year ago.

Axcelis Technologies focuses exclusively on ion implantation tools used in semiconductor fabrication, which is a critical step in chip production that determines how efficiently semiconductors perform. Few companies match its engineering depth in this area, and that specialization has earned it a durable foothold with leading semiconductor manufacturers.

The company's deep expertise and consistent tool performance give it a competitive edge against broader equipment peers, such as Applied Materials and Lam Research, as it channels the majority of its resources into perfecting one crucial link in chip production.

Axcelis is poised to benefit from the increasing demand for power semiconductors used in electric vehicles, charging networks, and industrial equipment. Its broad installed base and steady stream of service offerings provide investors with stability through market cycles, positioning the company to ride the next wave of semiconductor investments with confidence.

Glossary

AUM: Assets under management – The total market value of investments a fund or firm manages on behalf of clients.

13F reportable AUM: The portion of a fund's assets required to be reported quarterly to the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) under Form 13F, covering certain equity holdings.

Post-trade stake: The total number of shares or value held in a company after a specific trade or transaction.

Aftermarket lifecycle services: Ongoing support and services provided after equipment sale, such as maintenance, upgrades, and spare parts.

Ion implantation equipment: Machines used in semiconductor manufacturing to embed ions into silicon wafers, altering their electrical properties.

Filing: An official document submitted to a regulatory authority, often detailing financial or investment activity.

Mission-critical: Essential to the core operations or success of a business or process.

TTM: The 12-month period ending with the most recent quarterly report.

Stake: The ownership interest or amount of shares held in a company by an investor or fund.

