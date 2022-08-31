Investors Are Leaving ESG Strategies for Cheaper Funds

There is no question ESG strategies have seen their fair share of negative press lately, but a new deterrent for investors may lead to more pressure for some asset managers. According to a paper by André Wattø Sjuve, a scholar from the Norwegian School of Economics, ESG funds that charge higher fees are seeing outflows, while ESG funds that charge lower fees are seeing inflows. The study looked at the capital flow data of over 16,000 mutual funds during a period between August 2018 and September 2021. These findings indicate that investors are just as concerned over high fees with ESG funds as they are with other strategies. This doesn’t bode well for asset managers charging higher fees based on the massive demand for sustainable investing strategies. Sjuve believes a possible explanation for outflows out of expensive funds is that prices of ESG assets have risen substantially over the past few years and investors could be concerned about the prospects of future returns.

Finsum:As theprices of ESG assets skyrocket, investors are leaving higher fee ESG strategies for lower-cost funds.

esg

fees

outflows

returns

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.