Investors Are Diving Into These 3 Construction Stocks

Targeting areas of the market that are seeing positive earnings estimate revisions is an excellent way for investors to insert themselves in favorable trends.

That’s precisely what the Zacks Construction sector has witnessed as of late, helping push it into the #1 spot out of all 16 Zacks sectors. As we can see below, the sector has visibly outpaced the S&P 500 over the last month, up 4.5%.



Image Source: Zacks Investment Research

Three stocks – Vulcan Materials VMC, NVR NVR, and D.R. Horton DHI – could all be considerations for those looking to tap into the relative strength. Let’s take a closer look at each.

Vulcan Materials

Vulcan Materials Company is the nation’s largest producer of construction aggregates, including crushed stone, sand, and gravel. Presently, the stock boasts a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy), with its earnings outlook improving across all timeframes.



Image Source: Zacks Investment Research

The company posted a big beat in its latest release just on May 4th; VMC exceeded the Zacks Consensus EPS Estimate by nearly 50% and reported revenue 4% ahead of expectations. The market had a strong reaction post-earnings, with shares seeing a solid boost.



Image Source: Zacks Investment Research

And to top it off, the company has displayed a shareholder-friendly nature, growing its dividend payout by nearly 10% over the last five years. VMC’s annual dividend currently yields 0.9%, a few ticks below the Zacks Construction sector average.



Image Source: Zacks Investment Research

NVR

NVR is engaged in constructing and selling single-family detached homes, townhomes, and condominium buildings. The stock is currently a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy). Shares have been notably strong year-to-date, up more than 25%.



Image Source: Zacks Investment Research

In addition, the company’s 49% trailing twelve-month return on equity (ROE) is solid, well above the average of the Zacks Construction sector. This reflects a higher level of efficiency in generating profits from existing assets.



Image Source: Zacks Investment Research

D.R. Horton

D.R. Horton is a leading national homebuilder primarily engaged in the construction and sale of single-family houses both in the entry-level and move-up markets. DHI sports a favorable Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy).



Image Source: Zacks Investment Research

Like VMC, D.R. Horton has increasingly rewarded its shareholders over the years, sporting a 15% five-year annualized dividend growth rate. The company’s payout ratio sits at a sustainable 7% of earnings.



Image Source: Zacks Investment Research

Bottom Line

The Zacks Construction sector has delivered a strong performance over the last month, with positive earnings estimate revisions from analysts pushing it into the #1 spot of all 16 Zacks sectors.

And all three stocks from the sector above – Vulcan Materials VMC, NVR NVR, and D.R. Horton DHI – have been no exception to this relative strength, with all three handily outperforming the S&P 500 over the last month as well.

Zacks Investment Research

