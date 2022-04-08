Investors Are Cutting Back on Bond ETF Exposure

Exchange traded fund investors are dumping fixed-income assets, with bond funds suffering their 13th consecutive week of outflows.

Bond funds continued to bleed assets for the 13th straight week ended April 6 as the Federal Reserve positions to drastically reduce its balance sheets and hike interest rates in a bid to curb inflation that has surged to a four-decade high.

According to Refinitiv Lipper data, U.S. investors sold off $2.24 billion in bond funds, compared with net withdrawals of $3.86 billion for the previous week, Reuters reports.

Minutes from the Federal Reserve's latest meeting revealed this week that officials "generally agreed" in mid-March to reduce up to $95 billion per month from the central bank's asset holdings as another way to quickly clamp down on surging inflation.

Meanwhile, the benchmark U.S. Treasury 10-year yield hit a three-year high, and the 2 to 10-year spread widened on Thursday. Bond prices and yields have an inverse relationship.

Looking at the various fixed-income categories, municipal bond funds suffered $1.81 billion worth of outflows and taxable funds saw $214 million in redemptions.

U.S. short and intermediate investment-grade funds experienced withdrawals of $1.33 billion in a 13th straight week of outflows.

On the other hand, loan participation funds enjoyed $2.22 billion in net inflows, and high yield funds drew in $1.1 billion for a second straight week of inflows.

For the week ended April 6, among the most hated ETF by asset outflows, the Vanguard Short-Term Bond Index Fund ETF Shares (BSV) saw $684 million in net outflows, the iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (IEF) shrunk by $614 million, the JPMorgan Disciplined High Yield ETF (JPHY) experienced $576 million in outflows and the PIMCO Enhanced Short Maturity ETF (NYSEArca: MINT) lost $462 million.

Meanwhile, investors also trimmed U.S. equity fund exposure for a second straight week to the tune of $931 million, albeit at a 38% lower outflow rate compared to the prior week.

For more news, information, and strategy, visit ETF Trends.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.