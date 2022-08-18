Investors Appear Satisfied With Wabash National Corporation's (NYSE:WNC) Prospects As Shares Rocket 26%

Wabash National Corporation (NYSE:WNC) shares have had a really impressive month, gaining 26% after a shaky period beforehand. Looking back a bit further, it's encouraging to see the stock is up 25% in the last year.

Following the firm bounce in price, given close to half the companies in the United States have price-to-earnings ratios (or "P/E's") below 15x, you may consider Wabash National as a stock to avoid entirely with its 43.9x P/E ratio. However, the P/E might be quite high for a reason and it requires further investigation to determine if it's justified.

Wabash National hasn't been tracking well recently as its declining earnings compare poorly to other companies, which have seen some growth on average. It might be that many expect the dour earnings performance to recover substantially, which has kept the P/E from collapsing. If not, then existing shareholders may be extremely nervous about the viability of the share price. NYSE:WNC Price Based on Past Earnings August 18th 2022 If you'd like to see what analysts are forecasting going forward, you should check out our free report on Wabash National.

What Are Growth Metrics Telling Us About The High P/E?

In order to justify its P/E ratio, Wabash National would need to produce outstanding growth well in excess of the market.

If we review the last year of earnings, dishearteningly the company's profits fell to the tune of 13%. As a result, earnings from three years ago have also fallen 62% overall. Therefore, it's fair to say the earnings growth recently has been undesirable for the company.

Looking ahead now, EPS is anticipated to climb by 73% each year during the coming three years according to the four analysts following the company. That's shaping up to be materially higher than the 9.7% per annum growth forecast for the broader market.

With this information, we can see why Wabash National is trading at such a high P/E compared to the market. It seems most investors are expecting this strong future growth and are willing to pay more for the stock.

The Final Word

Shares in Wabash National have built up some good momentum lately, which has really inflated its P/E. Generally, our preference is to limit the use of the price-to-earnings ratio to establishing what the market thinks about the overall health of a company.

As we suspected, our examination of Wabash National's analyst forecasts revealed that its superior earnings outlook is contributing to its high P/E. At this stage investors feel the potential for a deterioration in earnings isn't great enough to justify a lower P/E ratio. Unless these conditions change, they will continue to provide strong support to the share price.

Having said that, be aware Wabash National is showing 4 warning signs in our investment analysis, and 1 of those is significant.

If these risks are making you reconsider your opinion on Wabash National, explore our interactive list of high quality stocks to get an idea of what else is out there.

Have feedback on this article? Concerned about the content? Get in touch with us directly. Alternatively, email editorial-team (at) simplywallst.com.



This article by Simply Wall St is general in nature. We provide commentary based on historical data and analyst forecasts only using an unbiased methodology and our articles are not intended to be financial advice. It does not constitute a recommendation to buy or sell any stock, and does not take account of your objectives, or your financial situation. We aim to bring you long-term focused analysis driven by fundamental data. Note that our analysis may not factor in the latest price-sensitive company announcements or qualitative material. Simply Wall St has no position in any stocks mentioned.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.