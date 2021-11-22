Investors Appear Satisfied With Universal Technical Institute, Inc.'s (NYSE:UTI) Prospects As Shares Rocket 26%

Universal Technical Institute, Inc. (NYSE:UTI) shareholders have had their patience rewarded with a 26% share price jump in the last month. Looking back a bit further, it's encouraging to see the stock is up 39% in the last year.

After such a large jump in price, Universal Technical Institute may be sending very bearish signals at the moment with a price-to-earnings (or "P/E") ratio of 29.9x, since almost half of all companies in the United States have P/E ratios under 17x and even P/E's lower than 9x are not unusual. However, the P/E might be quite high for a reason and it requires further investigation to determine if it's justified.

Universal Technical Institute certainly has been doing a good job lately as it's been growing earnings more than most other companies. The P/E is probably high because investors think this strong earnings performance will continue. You'd really hope so, otherwise you're paying a pretty hefty price for no particular reason.

How Is Universal Technical Institute's Growth Trending?

In order to justify its P/E ratio, Universal Technical Institute would need to produce outstanding growth well in excess of the market.

If we review the last year of earnings growth, the company posted a terrific increase of 428%. Although, its longer-term performance hasn't been as strong with three-year EPS growth being relatively non-existent overall. So it appears to us that the company has had a mixed result in terms of growing earnings over that time.

Turning to the outlook, the next three years should generate growth of 38% per annum as estimated by the five analysts watching the company. Meanwhile, the rest of the market is forecast to only expand by 11% each year, which is noticeably less attractive.

With this information, we can see why Universal Technical Institute is trading at such a high P/E compared to the market. It seems most investors are expecting this strong future growth and are willing to pay more for the stock.

The Bottom Line On Universal Technical Institute's P/E

Universal Technical Institute's P/E is flying high just like its stock has during the last month. While the price-to-earnings ratio shouldn't be the defining factor in whether you buy a stock or not, it's quite a capable barometer of earnings expectations.

We've established that Universal Technical Institute maintains its high P/E on the strength of its forecast growth being higher than the wider market, as expected. Right now shareholders are comfortable with the P/E as they are quite confident future earnings aren't under threat. Unless these conditions change, they will continue to provide strong support to the share price.

