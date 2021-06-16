Investors Appear Satisfied With Raven Industries, Inc.'s (NASDAQ:RAVN) Prospects

When close to half the companies in the United States have price-to-earnings ratios (or "P/E's") below 19x, you may consider Raven Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:RAVN) as a stock to avoid entirely with its 63.2x P/E ratio. Nonetheless, we'd need to dig a little deeper to determine if there is a rational basis for the highly elevated P/E.

Raven Industries hasn't been tracking well recently as its declining earnings compare poorly to other companies, which have seen some growth on average. One possibility is that the P/E is high because investors think this poor earnings performance will turn the corner. If not, then existing shareholders may be extremely nervous about the viability of the share price.

What Are Growth Metrics Telling Us About The High P/E?

NasdaqGS:RAVN Price Based on Past Earnings June 16th 2021 free report on Raven Industries

Raven Industries' P/E ratio would be typical for a company that's expected to deliver very strong growth, and importantly, perform much better than the market.

Retrospectively, the last year delivered a frustrating 6.3% decrease to the company's bottom line. This means it has also seen a slide in earnings over the longer-term as EPS is down 52% in total over the last three years. So unfortunately, we have to acknowledge that the company has not done a great job of growing earnings over that time.

Turning to the outlook, the next three years should generate growth of 25% per annum as estimated by the three analysts watching the company. That's shaping up to be materially higher than the 14% per annum growth forecast for the broader market.

With this information, we can see why Raven Industries is trading at such a high P/E compared to the market. Apparently shareholders aren't keen to offload something that is potentially eyeing a more prosperous future.

The Key Takeaway

While the price-to-earnings ratio shouldn't be the defining factor in whether you buy a stock or not, it's quite a capable barometer of earnings expectations.

We've established that Raven Industries maintains its high P/E on the strength of its forecast growth being higher than the wider market, as expected. At this stage investors feel the potential for a deterioration in earnings isn't great enough to justify a lower P/E ratio. Unless these conditions change, they will continue to provide strong support to the share price.

We don't want to rain on the parade too much, but we did also find 1 warning sign for Raven Industries that you need to be mindful of.

If P/E ratios interest you, you may wish to see this free collection of other companies that have grown earnings strongly and trade on P/E's below 20x.

