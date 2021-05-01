Investors Appear Satisfied With Park Aerospace Corp.'s (NYSE:PKE) Prospects

When close to half the companies in the United States have price-to-earnings ratios (or "P/E's") below 20x, you may consider Park Aerospace Corp. (NYSE:PKE) as a stock to avoid entirely with its 40.6x P/E ratio. Although, it's not wise to just take the P/E at face value as there may be an explanation why it's so lofty.

For instance, Park Aerospace's receding earnings in recent times would have to be some food for thought. It might be that many expect the company to still outplay most other companies over the coming period, which has kept the P/E from collapsing. If not, then existing shareholders may be quite nervous about the viability of the share price.

NYSE:PKE Price Based on Past Earnings May 1st 2021

We don't have analyst forecasts, but you can see how recent trends are setting up the company for the future by checking out our free report on Park Aerospace's earnings, revenue and cash flow.

Does Growth Match The High P/E?

There's an inherent assumption that a company should far outperform the market for P/E ratios like Park Aerospace's to be considered reasonable.

Retrospectively, the last year delivered a frustrating 26% decrease to the company's bottom line. Even so, admirably EPS has lifted 79% in aggregate from three years ago, notwithstanding the last 12 months. So we can start by confirming that the company has generally done a very good job of growing earnings over that time, even though it had some hiccups along the way.

Comparing that to the market, which is only predicted to deliver 18% growth in the next 12 months, the company's momentum is stronger based on recent medium-term annualised earnings results.

In light of this, it's understandable that Park Aerospace's P/E sits above the majority of other companies. It seems most investors are expecting this strong growth to continue and are willing to pay more for the stock.

The Bottom Line On Park Aerospace's P/E

While the price-to-earnings ratio shouldn't be the defining factor in whether you buy a stock or not, it's quite a capable barometer of earnings expectations.

We've established that Park Aerospace maintains its high P/E on the strength of its recent three-year growth being higher than the wider market forecast, as expected. Right now shareholders are comfortable with the P/E as they are quite confident earnings aren't under threat. Unless the recent medium-term conditions change, they will continue to provide strong support to the share price.

It's always necessary to consider the ever-present spectre of investment risk. We've identified 2 warning signs with Park Aerospace (at least 1 which is potentially serious), and understanding these should be part of your investment process.

If P/E ratios interest you, you may wish to see this free collection of other companies that have grown earnings strongly and trade on P/E's below 20x.

