Investors Appear Satisfied With NortonLifeLock Inc.'s (NASDAQ:NLOK) Prospects As Shares Rocket 26%

NortonLifeLock Inc. (NASDAQ:NLOK) shares have continued their recent momentum with a 26% gain in the last month alone. Taking a wider view, although not as strong as the last month, the full year gain of 21% is also fairly reasonable.

Following the firm bounce in price, NortonLifeLock's price-to-earnings (or "P/E") ratio of 23.4x might make it look like a sell right now compared to the market in the United States, where around half of the companies have P/E ratios below 19x and even P/E's below 11x are quite common. However, the P/E might be high for a reason and it requires further investigation to determine if it's justified.

Recent times have been advantageous for NortonLifeLock as its earnings have been rising faster than most other companies. The P/E is probably high because investors think this strong earnings performance will continue. If not, then existing shareholders might be a little nervous about the viability of the share price.

What Are Growth Metrics Telling Us About The High P/E?

There's an inherent assumption that a company should outperform the market for P/E ratios like NortonLifeLock's to be considered reasonable.

Retrospectively, the last year delivered an exceptional 26% gain to the company's bottom line. Still, incredibly EPS has fallen 24% in total from three years ago, which is quite disappointing. Therefore, it's fair to say the earnings growth recently has been undesirable for the company.

Shifting to the future, estimates from the nine analysts covering the company suggest earnings should grow by 17% per annum over the next three years. With the market only predicted to deliver 14% each year, the company is positioned for a stronger earnings result.

In light of this, it's understandable that NortonLifeLock's P/E sits above the majority of other companies. Apparently shareholders aren't keen to offload something that is potentially eyeing a more prosperous future.

What We Can Learn From NortonLifeLock's P/E?

NortonLifeLock's P/E is getting right up there since its shares have risen strongly. While the price-to-earnings ratio shouldn't be the defining factor in whether you buy a stock or not, it's quite a capable barometer of earnings expectations.

We've established that NortonLifeLock maintains its high P/E on the strength of its forecast growth being higher than the wider market, as expected. Right now shareholders are comfortable with the P/E as they are quite confident future earnings aren't under threat. It's hard to see the share price falling strongly in the near future under these circumstances.

You should always think about risks. Case in point, we've spotted 4 warning signs for NortonLifeLock you should be aware of, and 2 of them are a bit concerning.

You might be able to find a better investment than NortonLifeLock. If you want a selection of possible candidates, check out this free list of interesting companies that trade on a P/E below 20x (but have proven they can grow earnings).

