Investors Appear Satisfied With MSC Industrial Direct Co., Inc.'s (NYSE:MSM) Prospects

MSC Industrial Direct Co., Inc.'s (NYSE:MSM) price-to-earnings (or "P/E") ratio of 27.3x might make it look like a sell right now compared to the market in the United States, where around half of the companies have P/E ratios below 19x and even P/E's below 11x are quite common. However, the P/E might be high for a reason and it requires further investigation to determine if it's justified.

MSC Industrial Direct could be doing better as its earnings have been going backwards lately while most other companies have been seeing positive earnings growth. One possibility is that the P/E is high because investors think this poor earnings performance will turn the corner. You'd really hope so, otherwise you're paying a pretty hefty price for no particular reason.

What Are Growth Metrics Telling Us About The High P/E?

MSC Industrial Direct's P/E ratio would be typical for a company that's expected to deliver solid growth, and importantly, perform better than the market.

If we review the last year of earnings, dishearteningly the company's profits fell to the tune of 31%. The last three years don't look nice either as the company has shrunk EPS by 37% in aggregate. Accordingly, shareholders would have felt downbeat about the medium-term rates of earnings growth.

Turning to the outlook, the next three years should generate growth of 21% per year as estimated by the eleven analysts watching the company. With the market only predicted to deliver 14% each year, the company is positioned for a stronger earnings result.

In light of this, it's understandable that MSC Industrial Direct's P/E sits above the majority of other companies. Apparently shareholders aren't keen to offload something that is potentially eyeing a more prosperous future.

The Bottom Line On MSC Industrial Direct's P/E

We'd say the price-to-earnings ratio's power isn't primarily as a valuation instrument but rather to gauge current investor sentiment and future expectations.

As we suspected, our examination of MSC Industrial Direct's analyst forecasts revealed that its superior earnings outlook is contributing to its high P/E. At this stage investors feel the potential for a deterioration in earnings isn't great enough to justify a lower P/E ratio. It's hard to see the share price falling strongly in the near future under these circumstances.

There are also other vital risk factors to consider before investing and we've discovered 3 warning signs for MSC Industrial Direct that you should be aware of.

You might be able to find a better investment than MSC Industrial Direct. If you want a selection of possible candidates, check out this free list of interesting companies that trade on a P/E below 20x (but have proven they can grow earnings).

