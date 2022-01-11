Investors Appear Satisfied With Helen of Troy Limited's (NASDAQ:HELE) Prospects

Helen of Troy Limited's (NASDAQ:HELE) price-to-earnings (or "P/E") ratio of 26.3x might make it look like a strong sell right now compared to the market in the United States, where around half of the companies have P/E ratios below 17x and even P/E's below 9x are quite common. Although, it's not wise to just take the P/E at face value as there may be an explanation why it's so lofty.

Helen of Troy could be doing better as its earnings have been going backwards lately while most other companies have been seeing positive earnings growth. It might be that many expect the dour earnings performance to recover substantially, which has kept the P/E from collapsing. If not, then existing shareholders may be extremely nervous about the viability of the share price.

How Is Helen of Troy's Growth Trending?

NasdaqGS:HELE Price Based on Past Earnings January 11th 2022 free report on Helen of Troy

In order to justify its P/E ratio, Helen of Troy would need to produce outstanding growth well in excess of the market.

Taking a look back first, the company's earnings per share growth last year wasn't something to get excited about as it posted a disappointing decline of 6.6%. Even so, admirably EPS has lifted 56% in aggregate from three years ago, notwithstanding the last 12 months. Accordingly, while they would have preferred to keep the run going, shareholders would probably welcome the medium-term rates of earnings growth.

Shifting to the future, estimates from the five analysts covering the company suggest earnings should grow by 26% over the next year. That's shaping up to be materially higher than the 11% growth forecast for the broader market.

With this information, we can see why Helen of Troy is trading at such a high P/E compared to the market. It seems most investors are expecting this strong future growth and are willing to pay more for the stock.

The Bottom Line On Helen of Troy's P/E

We'd say the price-to-earnings ratio's power isn't primarily as a valuation instrument but rather to gauge current investor sentiment and future expectations.

As we suspected, our examination of Helen of Troy's analyst forecasts revealed that its superior earnings outlook is contributing to its high P/E. At this stage investors feel the potential for a deterioration in earnings isn't great enough to justify a lower P/E ratio. It's hard to see the share price falling strongly in the near future under these circumstances.

Don't forget that there may be other risks. For instance, we've identified 1 warning sign for Helen of Troy that you should be aware of.

If you're unsure about the strength of Helen of Troy's business, why not explore our interactive list of stocks with solid business fundamentals for some other companies you may have missed.

