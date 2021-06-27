Investors Appear Satisfied With GreenSky, Inc.'s (NASDAQ:GSKY) Prospects

With a price-to-earnings (or "P/E") ratio of 23x GreenSky, Inc. (NASDAQ:GSKY) may be sending bearish signals at the moment, given that almost half of all companies in the United States have P/E ratios under 19x and even P/E's lower than 11x are not unusual. However, the P/E might be high for a reason and it requires further investigation to determine if it's justified.

GreenSky hasn't been tracking well recently as its declining earnings compare poorly to other companies, which have seen some growth on average. One possibility is that the P/E is high because investors think this poor earnings performance will turn the corner. You'd really hope so, otherwise you're paying a pretty hefty price for no particular reason.

Is There Enough Growth For GreenSky?

NasdaqGS:GSKY Price Based on Past Earnings June 27th 2021 free report on GreenSky

There's an inherent assumption that a company should outperform the market for P/E ratios like GreenSky's to be considered reasonable.

Retrospectively, the last year delivered a frustrating 40% decrease to the company's bottom line. This means it has also seen a slide in earnings over the longer-term as EPS is down 95% in total over the last three years. So unfortunately, we have to acknowledge that the company has not done a great job of growing earnings over that time.

Looking ahead now, EPS is anticipated to climb by 38% per annum during the coming three years according to the five analysts following the company. Meanwhile, the rest of the market is forecast to only expand by 14% each year, which is noticeably less attractive.

With this information, we can see why GreenSky is trading at such a high P/E compared to the market. It seems most investors are expecting this strong future growth and are willing to pay more for the stock.

What We Can Learn From GreenSky's P/E?

We'd say the price-to-earnings ratio's power isn't primarily as a valuation instrument but rather to gauge current investor sentiment and future expectations.

We've established that GreenSky maintains its high P/E on the strength of its forecast growth being higher than the wider market, as expected. At this stage investors feel the potential for a deterioration in earnings isn't great enough to justify a lower P/E ratio. Unless these conditions change, they will continue to provide strong support to the share price.

There are also other vital risk factors to consider and we've discovered 4 warning signs for GreenSky (2 are concerning!) that you should be aware of before investing here.

Of course, you might also be able to find a better stock than GreenSky. So you may wish to see this free collection of other companies that sit on P/E's below 20x and have grown earnings strongly.

