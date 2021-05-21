Investors Appear Satisfied With Funko, Inc.'s (NASDAQ:FNKO) Prospects As Shares Rocket 26%

Despite an already strong run, Funko, Inc. (NASDAQ:FNKO) shares have been powering on, with a gain of 26% in the last thirty days. This latest share price bounce rounds out a remarkable 407% gain over the last twelve months.

After such a large jump in price, Funko may be sending very bearish signals at the moment with a price-to-earnings (or "P/E") ratio of 59.9x, since almost half of all companies in the United States have P/E ratios under 19x and even P/E's lower than 11x are not unusual. Although, it's not wise to just take the P/E at face value as there may be an explanation why it's so lofty.

Recent times have been advantageous for Funko as its earnings have been rising faster than most other companies. The P/E is probably high because investors think this strong earnings performance will continue. If not, then existing shareholders might be a little nervous about the viability of the share price.

Does Growth Match The High P/E?

NasdaqGS:FNKO Price Based on Past Earnings May 21st 2021 free report on Funko

There's an inherent assumption that a company should far outperform the market for P/E ratios like Funko's to be considered reasonable.

Taking a look back first, we see that the company grew earnings per share by an impressive 150% last year. EPS has also lifted 27% in aggregate from three years ago, mostly thanks to the last 12 months of growth. Therefore, it's fair to say the earnings growth recently has been respectable for the company.

Shifting to the future, estimates from the nine analysts covering the company suggest earnings should grow by 49% each year over the next three years. Meanwhile, the rest of the market is forecast to only expand by 14% each year, which is noticeably less attractive.

With this information, we can see why Funko is trading at such a high P/E compared to the market. It seems most investors are expecting this strong future growth and are willing to pay more for the stock.

The Final Word

Funko's P/E is flying high just like its stock has during the last month. Using the price-to-earnings ratio alone to determine if you should sell your stock isn't sensible, however it can be a practical guide to the company's future prospects.

We've established that Funko maintains its high P/E on the strength of its forecast growth being higher than the wider market, as expected. At this stage investors feel the potential for a deterioration in earnings isn't great enough to justify a lower P/E ratio. Unless these conditions change, they will continue to provide strong support to the share price.

Don't forget that there may be other risks. For instance, we've identified 3 warning signs for Funko that you should be aware of.

You might be able to find a better investment than Funko. If you want a selection of possible candidates, check out this free list of interesting companies that trade on a P/E below 20x (but have proven they can grow earnings).

