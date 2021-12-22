Investors Appear Satisfied With CF Industries Holdings, Inc.'s (NYSE:CF) Prospects

When close to half the companies in the United States have price-to-earnings ratios (or "P/E's") below 16x, you may consider CF Industries Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CF) as a stock to avoid entirely with its 49.2x P/E ratio. Although, it's not wise to just take the P/E at face value as there may be an explanation why it's so lofty.

CF Industries Holdings could be doing better as it's been growing earnings less than most other companies lately. It might be that many expect the uninspiring earnings performance to recover significantly, which has kept the P/E from collapsing. You'd really hope so, otherwise you're paying a pretty hefty price for no particular reason.

What Are Growth Metrics Telling Us About The High P/E?

NYSE:CF Price Based on Past Earnings December 22nd 2021 free report on CF Industries Holdings

In order to justify its P/E ratio, CF Industries Holdings would need to produce outstanding growth well in excess of the market.

If we review the last year of earnings growth, the company posted a worthy increase of 5.1%. Ultimately though, it couldn't turn around the poor performance of the prior period, with EPS shrinking 54% in total over the last three years. So unfortunately, we have to acknowledge that the company has not done a great job of growing earnings over that time.

Looking ahead now, EPS is anticipated to climb by 51% each year during the coming three years according to the analysts following the company. That's shaping up to be materially higher than the 11% each year growth forecast for the broader market.

With this information, we can see why CF Industries Holdings is trading at such a high P/E compared to the market. It seems most investors are expecting this strong future growth and are willing to pay more for the stock.

The Bottom Line On CF Industries Holdings' P/E

While the price-to-earnings ratio shouldn't be the defining factor in whether you buy a stock or not, it's quite a capable barometer of earnings expectations.

We've established that CF Industries Holdings maintains its high P/E on the strength of its forecast growth being higher than the wider market, as expected. At this stage investors feel the potential for a deterioration in earnings isn't great enough to justify a lower P/E ratio. It's hard to see the share price falling strongly in the near future under these circumstances.

Before you take the next step, you should know about the 5 warning signs for CF Industries Holdings (1 doesn't sit too well with us!) that we have uncovered.

If you're unsure about the strength of CF Industries Holdings' business, why not explore our interactive list of stocks with solid business fundamentals for some other companies you may have missed.

Have feedback on this article? Concerned about the content? Get in touch with us directly. Alternatively, email editorial-team (at) simplywallst.com.



This article by Simply Wall St is general in nature. We provide commentary based on historical data and analyst forecasts only using an unbiased methodology and our articles are not intended to be financial advice. It does not constitute a recommendation to buy or sell any stock, and does not take account of your objectives, or your financial situation. We aim to bring you long-term focused analysis driven by fundamental data. Note that our analysis may not factor in the latest price-sensitive company announcements or qualitative material. Simply Wall St has no position in any stocks mentioned.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.