Investors Appear Satisfied With Booking Holdings Inc.'s (NASDAQ:BKNG) Prospects As Shares Rocket 27%

Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG) shareholders would be excited to see that the share price has had a great month, posting a 27% gain and recovering from prior weakness. The bad news is that even after the stocks recovery in the last 30 days, shareholders are still underwater by about 3.7% over the last year.

Since its price has surged higher, Booking Holdings' price-to-earnings (or "P/E") ratio of 54.5x might make it look like a strong sell right now compared to the market in the United States, where around half of the companies have P/E ratios below 15x and even P/E's below 9x are quite common. However, the P/E might be quite high for a reason and it requires further investigation to determine if it's justified.

With earnings growth that's superior to most other companies of late, Booking Holdings has been doing relatively well. The P/E is probably high because investors think this strong earnings performance will continue. You'd really hope so, otherwise you're paying a pretty hefty price for no particular reason.

NasdaqGS:BKNG Price Based on Past Earnings August 13th 2022

What Are Growth Metrics Telling Us About The High P/E?

In order to justify its P/E ratio, Booking Holdings would need to produce outstanding growth well in excess of the market.

Taking a look back first, we see that the company grew earnings per share by an impressive 274% last year. Despite this strong recent growth, it's still struggling to catch up as its three-year EPS frustratingly shrank by 58% overall. Therefore, it's fair to say the earnings growth recently has been undesirable for the company.

Turning to the outlook, the next three years should generate growth of 61% each year as estimated by the analysts watching the company. With the market only predicted to deliver 9.7% per annum, the company is positioned for a stronger earnings result.

In light of this, it's understandable that Booking Holdings' P/E sits above the majority of other companies. Apparently shareholders aren't keen to offload something that is potentially eyeing a more prosperous future.

The Bottom Line On Booking Holdings' P/E

Shares in Booking Holdings have built up some good momentum lately, which has really inflated its P/E. Typically, we'd caution against reading too much into price-to-earnings ratios when settling on investment decisions, though it can reveal plenty about what other market participants think about the company.

We've established that Booking Holdings maintains its high P/E on the strength of its forecast growth being higher than the wider market, as expected. At this stage investors feel the potential for a deterioration in earnings isn't great enough to justify a lower P/E ratio. Unless these conditions change, they will continue to provide strong support to the share price.

It is also worth noting that we have found 1 warning sign for Booking Holdings that you need to take into consideration.

You might be able to find a better investment than Booking Holdings. If you want a selection of possible candidates, check out this free list of interesting companies that trade on a P/E below 20x (but have proven they can grow earnings).

