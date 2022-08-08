Investors Appear Satisfied With Allegro MicroSystems, Inc.'s (NASDAQ:ALGM) Prospects As Shares Rocket 29%

Allegro MicroSystems, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGM) shares have had a really impressive month, gaining 29% after a shaky period beforehand. But the gains over the last month weren't enough to make shareholders whole, as the share price is still down 7.5% in the last twelve months.

After such a large jump in price, Allegro MicroSystems' price-to-earnings (or "P/E") ratio of 49.5x might make it look like a strong sell right now compared to the market in the United States, where around half of the companies have P/E ratios below 15x and even P/E's below 8x are quite common. Nonetheless, we'd need to dig a little deeper to determine if there is a rational basis for the highly elevated P/E.

With earnings growth that's superior to most other companies of late, Allegro MicroSystems has been doing relatively well. It seems that many are expecting the strong earnings performance to persist, which has raised the P/E. If not, then existing shareholders might be a little nervous about the viability of the share price.

NasdaqGS:ALGM Price Based on Past Earnings August 8th 2022

Is There Enough Growth For Allegro MicroSystems?

In order to justify its P/E ratio, Allegro MicroSystems would need to produce outstanding growth well in excess of the market.

Retrospectively, the last year delivered an exceptional 69% gain to the company's bottom line. Despite this strong recent growth, it's still struggling to catch up as its three-year EPS frustratingly shrank by 94% overall. Accordingly, shareholders would have felt downbeat about the medium-term rates of earnings growth.

Looking ahead now, EPS is anticipated to climb by 27% per annum during the coming three years according to the seven analysts following the company. That's shaping up to be materially higher than the 9.7% each year growth forecast for the broader market.

In light of this, it's understandable that Allegro MicroSystems' P/E sits above the majority of other companies. Apparently shareholders aren't keen to offload something that is potentially eyeing a more prosperous future.

The Key Takeaway

The strong share price surge has got Allegro MicroSystems' P/E rushing to great heights as well. We'd say the price-to-earnings ratio's power isn't primarily as a valuation instrument but rather to gauge current investor sentiment and future expectations.

As we suspected, our examination of Allegro MicroSystems' analyst forecasts revealed that its superior earnings outlook is contributing to its high P/E. At this stage investors feel the potential for a deterioration in earnings isn't great enough to justify a lower P/E ratio. It's hard to see the share price falling strongly in the near future under these circumstances.

