Investors already eyeing German govt's Lufthansa shares - Handelsblatt

BERLIN, Jan 24 (Reuters) - Investors including sovereign wealth funds have already expressed an interest in the German government's block of Lufthansa LHAG.DE shares, the Handelsblatt newspaper reported on Monday.

No decision has yet been made on a timetable or price expectations for such a sale, the newspaper reported on Monday, citing government sources.

Neither Lufthansa nor the Finance Ministry would comment when asked about the information, Handelsblatt said.

Lufthansa Group was saved from bankruptcy during the coronavirus pandemic by Germany, Switzerland, Austria and Belgium with a financial framework of 9 billion euros.

(Reporting by Miranda Murray Editing by Paul Carrel)

((Miranda.Murray@thomsonreuters.com;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.