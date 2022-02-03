Investors add to bets on more Bank of England rate hikes

LONDON, Feb 3 (Reuters) - Investors were pricing in two further Bank of England rate hikes by May on Thursday after the British central bank raised borrowing costs for the second time in two months and some BoE officials backed a bigger rise in Bank Rate.

Futures markets suggested investors were largely expecting a further 25 basis-point hike to 0.75% at the next scheduled meeting of the BoE's Monetary Policy Committee in March, followed by a similar move to 1.0% in May.

Peder Beck-Friis, portfolio manager at bond giant PIMCO, said the BoE had send a strong signal that further rate hikes were coming, although possibly not that many.

"We now expect more front-loaded interest rate hikes, one in March and another one in May," he said.

"The policy outlook thereafter is unusually uncertain and will largely depend on inflation and wage developments. With ongoing macro uncertainty and volatility, every meeting is live for a possible rate hike."

Rate futures were pointing to Bank Rate hitting 1.5% by the end of the year.

In a surprise split decision, four of the nine MPC members wanted to raise rates to 0.75% at their February meeting. A slim majority, including Governor Andrew Bailey, voted for a smaller 0.25 percentage point increase to 0.50%.

Asked at a news conference about further rate hikes, Bailey said: "It would not be surprising if we see a further increase but please don't get carried away."

British two-year government bond yields GB2YT=RR, which are sensitive to speculation about BoE rate decisions, leapt by a further 10 basis points to their highest in nearly 11 years at 1.169%, almost three times their level of mid-December

Benchmark 10-year yields GB10YT=RR were up by 12 basis points on the day to hit their highest since early 2019 at 1.387%.

The rise in Bank Rate to 0.5% means the BoE will stop reinvesting the proceeds of gilts which mature from its 875 billion pound quantitative easing stockpile, placing extra pressure on gilt yields.

(Reporting by William Schomberg, editing by Andy Bruce)

