Investors add funds into Russian Equities ETFs despite turmoil

Investors in Russian Equities enjoy bargain hunting

Russian stocks have tanked following the escalation of the Russia-Ukraine feud. Russia's benchmark index, MOEX, has lost -35% on Thursday after Russian President Vladimir Putin announced a military operation in Ukraine. News reports have confirmed the beginning of a Russian invasion, with footage showing the Russian military advancing and engaging its targets.

While Russia's recent military actions seemed disastrous for the local and global markets, some investors are betting that tensions will ultimately fade as foreign diplomacy steps in. Consequently, Russian Equities ETFs have seen new net inflows of roughly $350 million this year, out of which $291 million went into the largest Russian Equity ETF — the VanEck Vectors Russia ETF (RSX). iShares MSCI Russia ETF was also a minor capital parking space, receiving an additional $20 million this year. On the other hand, aggressive Russian Equity bulls added $28 million into Direxion Daily Russia Bull 2x Shares ETF (RUSL), a leveraged fund that seeks 200% of the return of its benchmark MVIS Russia Index — the MVIS Russia index for a single day.

Will flows into Russian ETFs continue?

While recent data shows positive fund movements into Russian space, upcoming days will depict the level of conviction investors have, especially if NATO nations decide to take aggressive actions along with its proposed sanctions.

