InvestorPlace Mission Control: Investing During the Coronavirus Panic

Zoom Stock Closed Lower as Facebook Unveils New Feature

[Friday, April 24, 4:30 p.m.]

Contributed by Sarah Smith

In his daily column, InvestorPlace’s Bret Kenwell highlighted a big source of action in the stock market today. Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) announced a new offering — Messenger Rooms. Boy, did this stir things up. Messenger Rooms allows free video calls for up to 50 people, as opposed to Facebook’s messenger which caps the free service at eight people. FB stock hit new monthly highs on the news.

But Facebook wasn’t the only stock seeing some action. Zoom Video Communications (NASDAQ:ZM) fell 6.1% on the day as investors digested its new competitor. Just a few hours early, ZM stock was climbing as it reported 300 million users.

What des this mean for investors? Well, Zoom has been a hot stock in 2020, although it has sparked privacy concerns. In response, it released a new security update to address “Zoombombings” and other complaints.

Just yesterday InvestorPlace analyst Matt McCall wrote that FB stock was headed for success, even in the market downturn. He likes the Big Tech name for its social media market share and Whats App platform. Plus, the company announced Wednesday that it spent $5.7 billion for a stake in India’s Jio Platforms. That stake includes Reliance Jio — a social media site that has racked up 388 million users.

Keep a close eye on Messenger Rooms. It’s sure to be in the spotlight in the coming days.

Stocks Close Higher Friday as Coronavirus Cases Slow

[Friday, April 24, 4:01 p.m.]

Contributed by Sarah Smith

Hard-hit states New York and New Jersey are reporting a decline in new Covid-19 hospitalizations and cases, and Italy also appears to be feeling some relief. Elsewhere in the market, oil prices are stabilizing and fan favorite Gilead Sciences (NASDAQ:GILD) closed higher by 2%.

There’s another piece of news helping stocks Friday. President Donald Trump signed the $484 billion interim stimulus package, sending much-needed funds to the Paycheck Protection Program. Of that total, $25 billion is also going toward ramping up testing.

Although stocks are still down for the week, the S&p 500, Dow Jones Industrial Average and the Nasdaq Composite ended Friday in the green.



The S&P 500 closed higher by 1.39%

The Dow Jones Industrial Average closed higher by 1.09%

The Nasdaq Composite closed higher by 1.65%

Start Buying Stocks as Antibody Testing Picks Up

[Friday, April 24, 3:44 p.m.]

Contributed by Sarah Smith

A wave of recent of antibody testing across the U.S. has shed a new light on the coronavirus pandemic, suggesting it could be more widespread (and less fatal) than originally thought.

Separate studies which sampled random populations in Santa Clara County, Los Angeles County and New York for Covid-19 antibodies showed that somewhere between 3% to over 20% of the general populous has actually contracted the novel coronavirus strain over the past few months. In Santa Clara, for example, researchers at Stanford sampled 3,300 people. The population-weighted prevalence of Covid-19 antibodies in that cohort was 2.8%. A similar study in New York City found that 21.2% of the city’s residents have Covid-19 antibodies.

InvestorPlace Markets Analysts Luke Lango recently crunched the numbers on these antibody tests, and came to an interesting conclusion: If the antibody tests are accurate, then the true mortality rate of Covid-19 is 0.3%, and just 0.1% for individuals under 65. If true, the total mortality rate would not be much higher than the seasonal flu’s 0.1% to 0.15% death rate for younger Americans.

He says that’s a reason to buy stocks. According to Lango:

“The science surrounding Covid-19 is changing. If the new science holds up — and Covid-19 proves to be less fatal than originally thought — then policy, consumers and markets will all react accordingly. Policy will shift towards more aggressive reopening. Consumer behavior will normalize more quickly than expected. And stocks will rally.”

To be sure, the big “if” there is “if the science holds up” — which it might not. Many critics have argued that these antibody tests don’t have great specificity, which means they could yield false positives. Enough false positives could throw the numbers off by an order of magnitude.

But Lango argues there’d have to be more than just a few false positives to materially change the science:

“You have to remember two things. First, these antibody tests are of healthy people, meaning they aren’t testing any sick or even semi-sick people. If you do that, the number of positive cases will almost assuredly go up. Second, there’s a lot of noise in flu death reporting. When someone contracts the flu, then develops pneumonia from the flu, and then dies, the cause of death is most normally reported as ‘pneumonia’ — not the flu.”

Either way, there’s a still a lot we don’t know about Covid-19, and all that uncertainty is sure to weigh on stocks in the meantime. If the news flow does skew optimistic, as Lango believes, then stocks will go higher. But it’s also possible for the news flow to skew pessimistic. If it does, watch out below.

Avoid ACC REIT as Colleges Refund Room and Board

[Friday, April 24, 1:59 p.m.]

Contributed by Sarah Smith

College dormitories have long felt like stable properties. Each fall, new students arrive at universities to replace those who have graduated. And eventually, universities need to build new housing for students. That predictability has made American Campus Communities (NYSE:ACC) a go-to investment.

The real estate investment trust (REIT) has been around since 1993, and it owns and manages student housing properties across the U.S. In September 2019, InvestorPlace’s Josh Enomoto wrote that nothing short of an “apocalyptic crisis” could deter ACC.

Investors need to get serious about one thing — an apocalypse could be coming for higher education thanks to the novel coronavirus. Today, Rutgers University announced that it would halt new construction, and Bloomberg’s Janet Lorin reports that universities are beginning to fear a significant loss of state funding.

In other bad news, Axios’ Erica Pandey reports a lengthy list of “crises” facing these institutions of higher education. Revenue is dropping. Enrollment is dropping as tuition rises. And colleges are now anticipating a second semester of remote learning. As Inside Higher Ed writes, students aren’t willing to pay for housing they aren’t living in. This push has already led many universities to offer room and board refunds, and that trend could continue.

So what about ACC? When the company reported earnings April 20, it noted that the pandemic had not yet had a financial impact on its business. It says its modern dorms are better equipped to promote social distancing, but it is still seeing students opt for refunds as they move home. With that uncertainty in mind, ACC withdrew guidance for the rest of 2020.

Investors don’t have perfect information about the future of higher education. ACC could very well weather the storm and come back out on the other side. Until we know more, though, keep your tuition money far away from shares.

Bill Gates: Innovation Can Limit the Pandemic’s Damage

[Friday, April 24, 12:51 p.m.]

Contributed by Sarah Smith

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) founder Bill Gates has an odd role in the pandemic. According to The New York Times, he is the leading target for falsehoods about the novel coronavirus. Many Americans believe he created the virus and is hoping to profit from it.

On Thursday, undeterred by those attacks, he released a lengthy update to his GatesNotes blog, outlining how technological innovation is key in limiting global damage from the outbreak. So what innovation does he think is necessary?

Gates argues that in order for consumers to feel safe, a treatment must be 95% effective. Outside of traditional drugs, he’s looking at using antibodies for passive immunization. He’s also watching Plasma Bot, a collaborative effort to use plasma from recovered cases to treat those who are sick.

Vaccine development typically takes five years. Gates is particularly interested in RNA vaccines — injections that include bits of genetic code that better help the human body fight viruses.

Gates supports at-home testing, and believes in prioritizing rapid-diagnostic testing for healthcare workers.

China and South Korea required those who were sick to turn over GPS data to enable contract tracing. Gates believes most countries will not allow this, but should instead opt for interviewing those who test positive. He said he is also watching digital-tracing proposals, such as ones that rely on Bluetooth technology.

The bottom line: Gates doesn’t think we’ll see “business as usual” for quite some time. However, these innovations can limit the damage and help countries reopen safely.

Lysol Maker Is Benefiting from Trump Rebuke

[Friday, April 24, 12:00 p.m.]

Contributed by Sarah Smith

Yesterday, President Donald Trump posed a question that troubled many in the healthcare world. He asked if disinfectants could be used to clean the inside of the body, through an injection. In an odd, but perhaps unsurprising twist, Reckitt Benckiser (OTCMKTS:RBGLY) stock is having a heyday Friday.

Let’s start with the basics. RB manufactures Lysol and Dettol, two popular disinfectant brands. And after the Lysol maker published a response on the improper use of disinfectants, RBGLY stock is up. On a day when the major indices are struggling, over-the-counter shares are up 2.3%.

For what it’s worth, Reckitt Benckiser has had a good year — the stock is down “just” 1.2%.

No, a well-timed rebuke isn’t likely to create long-term gains for the Lysol maker. But in a weird, pandemic-driven market, it doesn’t hurt to know what’s driving the action.

From the published statement:

“As a global leader in health and hygiene products, we must be clear that under no circumstance should our disinfectant products be administered into the human body (through injection, ingestion or any other route). As with all products, our disinfectant and hygiene products should only be used as intended and in line with usage guidelines. Please read the label and safety information.”

Steve Eisman: Big Banks Look Attractive Now

[Friday, April 24, 11:03 a.m.]

Contributed by Sarah Smith

Bank stocks are struggling in 2020 — they’re down harder than the broader market. Many experts, like renowned investor Steve Eisman, don’t see a reason for the decline. More than that, Eisman thinks bank stocks are the best long-term play right now.

Eisman, famous for shorting subprime mortgage loans during the 2008 financial crisis, understands that many investors are scared. Big banks are a symbol of the previous financial crisis, and it’s hard for Americans to trust them again.

But he’s not about to let this opportunity get away. He has several long positions in U.S. banks, which he believes are ready to weather the crisis after post-2008 regulatory changes. If you want to get creative like Eisman, know that he’s also shorting European and Canadian bank stocks.

InvestorPlace’s Nicolas Chahine agrees with Eisman. He wrote last week that amid first-quarter earnings drama, JPMorgan (NYSE:JPM), Bank of America (NYSE:BAC) and Wells Fargo (NYSE:WFC) all look to be strong buys. Why? He writes investors are punishing them for the past, and not taking into consideration their strong futures. When the pandemic eases, the big banks will rally.

Plus, Chahine wrote again this week that BAC stock perfectly embodies the “boring is beautiful” investing approach. It’s safe to say he’s bullish on the space.

Is It Time to Gamble on Las Vegas Sands Stock?

[Friday, April 24, 10:18 a.m.]

Contributed by Sarah Smith

InvestorPlace’s Bret Kenwell reported yesterday that the virtual NFL draft was bringing hope to beaten-down casino names. He pointed to names like Penn National Gaming (NASDAQ:PENN) and MGM Resorts (NYSE:MGM), set to benefit from the rise of sports betting. But Barron’s Connor Smith highlights that Las Vegas Sands (NYSE:LVS) stock was the real leader of the rally.

LVS stock closed higher Thursday by 12% — but why? As Smith writes, revenue dropped 51% in the last quarter. But Las Vegas Sands CEO Sheldon Adelson is confident in the company’s continued investments in China’s Macau gambling region.

That’s enough for JPMorgan analyst Joseph Greff. He just upgraded his rating on the stock to “overweight” from “neutral,” although he did cut his price target to $42.

From Greff, via Barron’s:

“We view LVS as a way to play what should be improving [gross gaming revenue] GGR trends in Macau, a gaming/travel dependent market that experienced the COVID-19 downturn first and should experience a bounce/recovery earlier, at least in relation to potential recoveries in U.S. regional gaming, Las Vegas Strip, and U.S. business travel lodging markets.”

Writing in early April, InvestorPlace’s Josh Enomoto agreed on Las Vegas Sands’ potential. He likes the stock because it’s popular with Baby Boomers, and he anticipates the generation will return to properties like The Venetian when the pandemic eases. Plus, “snowbird’ retirees might be making a more permanent trip to Las Vegas soon.

Stocks Open Slightly Higher Friday After House Vote

[Friday, April 24, 9:31 a.m.]

Contributed by Sarah Smith

The House of Representatives voted in line with the Senate Thursday afternoon, passing the $484 billion interim stimulus package. Oil prices are up slightly Friday morning. And even Gilead Sciences (NASDAQ:GILD) stock is higher in pre-market trading. Perhaps investors are getting ready to end the week on an optimistic note.

With that in mind, the S&P 500, Dow Jones Industrial Average and the Nasdaq Composite are starting the day in the green. Who knows what’s ahead?



The S&P 500 opened higher by 0.66%

The Dow Jones Industrial Average opened higher by 0.74%

The Nasdaq Composite opened higher by 0.46%

Don’t Ignore Chinese Biotech Stocks

[Friday, April 24, 9:19 a.m.]

Contributed by Sarah Smith

InvestorPlace analyst Matt McCall is bullish on Chinese biotech stocks. I know what you’re probably thinking. The novel coronavirus started in China. It was the first nation to start shutting down!

But McCall points out that 2020 is already shaping up to be the year of U.S. biotech, and he’s bullish on these up-and-coming opportunities out of China. Why? The Chinese government is seriously devoting attention to biotech companies, and they represent massive growth. Plus, the pandemic is drawing attention to the importance of biotech around the world. That’s why McCall recommended Zai Lab (NASDAQ:ZLAB) to his Early Stage Investor subscribers back in April 2019.

And in 2020, Zai Lab and WuXi Biologics are crushing the market. These companies are in what’s set to be a $627 billion industry in the near future — up from just $5.4 billion two years ago.

As McCall writes, this combination of Chinese stocks and biotech plays is a great investment opportunity. You don’t want to miss out.

Read more of McCall’s thoughts on how the pandemic is boosting this hypergrowth industry here.

Gambling Stocks Cling to Virtual NFL Draft for Upside

[Thursday, April 23, 4:51 p.m.]

Contributed by Sarah Smith

In his daily column, InvestorPlace’s Bret Kenwell highlighted yet another consequence of the novel coronavirus. The NFL draft is moving online — and the fully virtual proceedings begin tonight. As more states have moved to allow sports betting, Kenwell writes that this could be big news for certain gambling stocks. And according to Bloomberg, it’s also a “lifeline” for broadcasters.

Disney (NYSE:DIS), owner of the ESPN and ABC networks, will be broadcasting the three-day process. Since live sporting events have come to a halt, look for DIS stock to rise once the draft gets underway. Shares closed just barely higher in the stock market today, as the company said it’s seeing “unprecedented demand” for advertising.

The real winners though could be the sports betting companies. Penn National Gaming (NASDAQ:PENN) is a stock loved by InvestorPlace analyst Matt McCall. The company recently acquired Barstool sports, and Kenwell identifies it as a potential winner. Shares closed higher Thursday by 2.3%.

Plus, look to more traditional gambling names like MGM Resorts (NYSE:MGM) and Caesar’s Entertainment (NASDAQ:CZR). MGM closed higher by 3.7% and CZR stock closed higher by 0.2%.

Stocks Erase Thursday’s Gains as Gilead Fumbles

[Thursday, April 23, 4:01 p.m.]

Contributed by Sarah Smith

Thursday saw a day of choppy trading. Stocks opened higher — but just slightly — after 4.4 million more Americans filed for unemployment benefits. Then, the major indices started to climb higher.

That all changed when Gilead Sciences (NASDAQ:GILD) took a hit. Leaked reports from the World Health Organization claim Gilead’s remdesivir was not effective in treating patients in a now-suspended Chinese trial. Worse, the report says the drug actually caused negative side effects in some patients. GILD shares closed Thursday down by 4.3%. But investors should proceed with caution. As InvestorPlace Market Analyst Luke Lango writes, remdesivir may not actually be a flop.

With that back-and-forth action, the S&P 500, Dow Jones Industrial Average and the Nasdaq Composite ended the day nearly even.



The S&P 500 closed lower by 0.05%

The Dow Jones Industrial Average closed higher by 0.17%

The Nasdaq Composite closed lower by 0.01%

The Pandemic Is Shaking Up L Brands’ Big Sale

[Thursday, April 23, 3:57 p.m.]

Contributed by Sarah Smith

Today, InvestorPlace Markets Analyst Luke Lango rounded up 30 consumer stocks to buy once the pandemic is over. His list included top names like Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX) and Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) — and it’s certainly worth a close look. But one stock in particular stands out in light of recent news.

Lango is recommending L Brands (NYSE:LB), the parent of Victoria’s Secret and Bath & Body Works. Before the novel coronavirus struck, L Brands was in the middle of selling Victoria’s Secret to private equity firm Sycamore Partners. On Wednesday, Sycamore Partners walked out of that deal. It was set to pay $525 million for a majority stake in the lingerie retailer, but it claims L Brands violated its merger agreement when it began closing stores and furloughing staff.

How does that all add up? As Axios’ Dan Primack reports, a clause in the merger agreement requires L Brands to run Victoria’s Secret in an “ordinary manner” before the deal is completed. It’s safe to say the pandemic shook things up too much.

Does that mean investors should run away screaming? Retailers are in a rough spot right now, and this deal looked like a lifeline for L Brands. The company says it will “pursue all legal remedies” to ensure the deal goes through. And that’s enough for Lango.

He writes that as the pandemic eases, the deal will likely go through. Plus, Victoria’s secret is “dead weight” on the company. A slimmer L Brands will improve sales trends and boost cash flows. It looks like other investors agree. LB stock is up 4.6% on the day.

Terry Duffy: CME Is Not for Retail Investors

[Thursday, April 23, 3:06 p.m.]

Contributed by Sarah Smith

After Monday saw some Wild West action in oil prices, officials were calling for an investigation. At one point in the day, prices for the May contract of crude oil dipped negative — by almost $40. But Terry Duffy, CEO of the company behind the Chicago Mercantile Exchange (CME), isn’t phased by the uproar.

Let’s start with the basics. The CME is an exchange for trading options and futures. On Monday, traders panicked that the world was simply running out of storage space for crude and refined oil. This supply-demand imbalance rocked the market, and futures prices dropped.

But what does it mean to say prices hit negative -$37.63? This figure represents the price of a barrel of oil to be delivered next month — which is where the whole “futures” thing comes in. Its move negative means that sellers would have to pay buyers $37.63 to get the barrel off their hands.

Duffy says that’s just how the futures market works, but some retail investors are upset. For typical stock investments, potential losses are capped at $0. If you spend $100 to buy into a stock, and the underlying company falls apart, you’ll only lose $100. That’s not the case in the futures world.

Does that mean it’s time for things to change at the CME? Duffy doesn’t think so. He says:

“The small retail investors are somebody that we do not target. We go for professional participants in our marketplace. But at the same time, they need to make sure they understand the rules and it’s up to their futures commodity merchants to make sure every participant knows those rules.”

Retail investors, take heed. As Monday’s price action proves, the futures market is a game with very different rules. You don’t want to be caught losing.

Chipotle Stock Looks Tasty as It Embraces E-Commerce

[Thursday, April 23, 12:35 p.m.]

Contributed by Sarah Smith

Does quarantine life have you craving a burrito? Apparently, plenty of Americans fed their hunger through Chipotle’s (NYSE:CMG) offerings. So why is that a big deal? Chipotle has long been a hot restaurant stock, so why do investors care now?

Well, restaurant sales were down hard in March. The American lifestyle changed greatly in a few weeks as stay-at-home orders and lockdowns meant shoppers got more of their food from grocery stores. Restaurants have struggled to make ends meet, ramping up new curbside, delivery and take-out offerings.

But Chipotle is winning. A new report from the Robinhood Snacks blog — from trading platform Robinhood — hypes up the fast-casual chain’s digital success. Digital sales jumped 81% for the quarter, and 100% in March. Those are crazy figures.

Robinhood Snacks makes the case that the success is driven by new CEO Brian Niccol. He’s embraced partnerships with DoorDash and Uber’s (NYSE:UBER) Uber Eats.

Analysts are bullish on CMG stock too. After it reported earnings, analysts at Credit Suisse, Stifel Nicolaus and KeyBanc Capital raised their price targets. Credit Suisse’s new target of $940 implies almost $100 in share-price upside.

And that’s not it. InvestorPlace’s Nicolas Chahine says that CMG stock is a “healthy gazelle leaping in a field full of sick or dying elk.” With that in mind, he’s recommending investors buy shares on a pullback toward $800 or $760 per share.

Here’s Why Earnings Guidance Is Key

[Thursday, April 23, 1:35 p.m.]

Contributed by John Jagerson and Wade Hansen

By last Friday, 9% of the companies in the S&P 500 had reported earnings. According to FactSet, the blended earnings growth rate, which includes estimates for companies that have yet to report, is -14.5%, which will be the largest decline on a year-over-year basis since 2009.

We contend that since companies are missing expectations to a much greater degree this quarter, we could easily break the 2009 record. When second-quarter earnings reports are released in July, we definitely expect the decline to break the record.

As you might expect, the energy and basic materials sectors are leading the contraction in earnings growth. Take for example, Halliburton (NYSE:HAL), the oil services firm.

The company reported earnings on Monday and had to resort to some extraordinary accounting to show a “profit.” While HAL’s adjusted earnings showed income of 31 cents per share, its non-adjusted or net loss for the first quarter was $1.16 per share. For perspective, HAL’s non-adjusted or net loss for the previous 12 months was $1.28.

However, there are some bright spots this quarter that are worth watching. As we’ve been talking about recently in Strategic Trader, if companies are willing to provide guidance for future earnings — even if the outlook is negative — investors will likely perceive this as a positive for stock prices. Any guidance could help firm up support levels.

Buy What the Federal Reserve Is Buying

[Thursday, April 23, 1:25 p.m.]

Contributed by Neil George

Stocks aren’t the only investment option for growth. Bonds also provide plenty of opportunities for appreciation while providing ample streams of income. That’s why the main model portfolio of my Profitable Investing advisory is called the Total Return Portfolio.

Right now, through the special vehicles with credit guarantees from the Treasury, the Federal Reserve is making massive buys of U.S. corporate and municipal bonds. It’s doing this to both stabilize the bond and credit markets now as well as working to drive down yields and credit costs for corporations, municipalities and other debt issuers.

Both segments — and others — have the Fed as a major buyer that underpins prices.

So, I continue to recommend buying bonds, specifically U.S. corporate bonds and municipal bonds for total return, which includes price growth as well as income. While March brought some massive upheavals to these sectors as plunging stocks resulted in panic selling of everything in the quest for cash, there’s a lot of value in both corporates and munis right now.

Gilead Stock Is Sinking After WHO Report Leaked

[Thursday, April 23, 1:15 p.m.]

Contributed by Sarah Smith

Gilead Sciences (NASDAQ:GILD) stock is down 4.8% in intraday trading on bad news regarding its remdesivir. In breaking news from Financial Times, the World Health Organization accidentally leaked a report about a Chinese trial of Gilead’s drug.

According to the report, the Chinese trial showed remdesivir did not improve patients’ condition or reduce the pathogen’s presence in the bloodstream. The report — which WHO said it did not intend to publish — states that the drug caused significant side effects in some patients.

China suspended this trial, along with one other, because of low enrollment. Gilead says it is important to consider that fact when reviewing the leaked findings.

From Gilead, via the Financial Times:

“Importantly, because this study was terminated early due to low [enrollment], it was underpowered to enable statistically meaningful conclusions. As such, the study results are inconclusive, though trends in the data suggest a potential benefit for remdesivir, particularly among patients treated early in disease.”

There are multiple clinical trials in the United States that are still ongoing. A preliminary report from Chicago indicates that patients are responding positively to remdesivir. GILD stock soared on that news late last week.

Oppenheimer: Here’s a Better Grocery Store Stock

[Thursday, April 23, 11:55 a.m.]

Contributed by Sarah Smith

It’s no secret that grocery store stocks have been hot so far in 2020. Grocery shopping in general has been turned upside down — once a dreaded errand, hitting the neighborhood store is now a critical outing to support life at home.

Investors have rallied behind Costco (NASDAQ:COST) and Kroger (NYSE:KR). Consumer demand for staple food items — and hair dye — continues to rise. But Oppenheimer analyst Rupesh Parikh has a slightly less-known play on this trend. He’s recommending Sprouts Farmers Market (NASDAQ:SFM), a Phoenix-based grocer. The company has approximately 340 supermarkets across the United States.

So why does Parikh like it? He’s bullish on SFM stock as it continues to expand its partnership with Instacart. Plus, it is already rolling out curbside pick-up and online delivery options. The Oppenheimer analyst has raised it to an “outperform” and gave it a price target of $25. Shares opened this morning at $21.30.

Turns out InvestorPlace Market Analyst Luke Lango is also bullish on the name. He wrote last week that Sprout is one of the top consumer stocks winning from the stay-at-home economy. Even though it’s much smaller than its competitors, Lango thinks high demand will boost its outperformance for weeks to come. Note that Sprout reports earnings on May 5.

Should Researchers Pay Americans to Get Tested?

[Thursday, April 23, 11:46 a.m.]

Contributed by Sarah Smith

Is it safe to reopen the economy? Should the government completely subsidize test manufacturing companies? Just how many Americans must get tested before scientists know the full extent of damage wrought by the novel coronavirus? The answers to those questions are unclear, but now economists are raising even more. Should the government or researchers pay individuals to get tested?

New reporting from The New York Times raises an interesting and important dilemma. Americans who are most afraid of the novel coronavirus — and who are most likely to believe they are infected — are the ones getting tested.

That poses a problem for researchers. If only the people who think they’re sick participate in studies, scientists don’t have representative samples to work off of.

So how do you get everyone to get tested? According to three economists, you pay them. Such incentives could “coax” people who don’t believe they’re sick to get tested, thus improving the data. The economists — Magne Mogstad, Alexander Torgovitsky and Andres Santos — lay out a complex plan for determining the perfect monetary incentive.

But the solution they provide sounds simple. From the New York Times:

“Tracking the infection rate in the population is essential to track the evolution of the virus, including asymptomatic cases, and how it affects people of different races and income levels. That is critical to deciding when to relax restrictions, evaluating the effectiveness of measures taken and calibrating epidemiological models.”

As the article points out, this plan has its opponents. But in a world driven by testing — or the lack thereof — it’s important for investors to consider a variety of solutions.

Bitcoin Is Once Again on the Cusp of Major Highs

[Thursday, April 23, 10:30 a.m.]

Contributed by Nicholas Stern

History looks like it’s repeating itself with a major bitcoin (BTC) catalyst to higher prices.

According to recent research by Glassnode, there are now more serious bitcoin investors with 1,000 BTC or more invested than at any time in the past two years. At a current price of $7,179.92 per bitcoin, that amounts to folks who are investing over $7 million or higher in the world’s most valuable cryptocurrency by market capitalization.

And just like today, the last time this sort of influx of high rollers into bitcoin happened, we were on the cusp of a major catalyst that sent prices soaring.

That catalyst is known as bitcoin’s “halvening” or “halving” and we’re just a few short weeks away from the next one.

If you’re not familiar, the halvening is an event baked into bitcoin’s source code since the beginning.

InvestorPlace analyst Matt McCall explains the whole process in detail and how you can take advantage here.

Basically, what’s happening is that the reward for “mining” bitcoins will soon drop in half — from 12.5 bitcoins to 6.25 bitcoins. The idea is to limit the finite supply of the crypto, which is only 21 million bitcoin. That makes bitcoin a deflationary asset, as opposed to many of the world’s fiat currencies, including the U.S. dollar and the euro, which are currently being printed to the tune of trillions of dollars. It seems that in the current type of environment where the potential for inflation is elevated, the bitcoin bulls start to emerge from the woodwork.

With demand for bitcoin remaining steady or growing and supply shrinking, the idea is that prices go up and to the right.

Per Glassnode, the last time bitcoin’s halvening was set to take place in 2016, the number of investors with at least 1,000 BTC was around 1,850 — nearly the same amount as today.

Here’s what happened to bitcoin prices following that 2016 bitcoin halvening.

Source: Chart by InvestorPlace

But it’s not just the so-called bitcoin “whales” (large investors) who are hopping aboard.

Major U.S. crypto exchange Coinbase recently reported it’s seen the number of people putting exactly $1,200 deposits onto the exchange quadruple. That happens to be the same amount of money the U.S. government is sending to adult citizens making under $75,000 per year due to Covid-19.

Meanwhile, long-term bitcoin investors have been adding over 75,000 BTC to their existing positions per day. It’s another sign that those who are aware of the halvening’s impact on higher prices are stocking up ahead of time.

While the recent action in bitcoin is exciting, there’s another way to invest in cryptocurrencies with even more profit potential. The last time bitcoin soared to new heights after the 2016 halvening, some of bitcoin’s smaller peers (by market cap), did exponentially better.

And Matt is predicting what’s coming next could make what’s happened in the past look like child’s play.

Click here to sign up for Matt’s upcoming presentation on what’s happening in the crypto markets right now and the best way to play it.

Stocks Open Slightly Higher Thursday on Mixed News

[Thursday, April 23, 9:31 a.m.]

Contributed by Sarah Smith

Wednesday finally brought some relief to the stock market. Investors were cheering on a rally in oil prices and news that the Senate has passed an interim stimulus package. But these weekly jobless claims numbers certainly put a damper on things.

4.4 million more Americans filed for unemployment benefits last week, bringing the total above 26 million. The big takeaway — the novel coronavirus has erased more jobs than were added after the Great Recession.

With that in mind, the S&P 500, Dow Jones Industrial Average and the Nasdaq Composite opened higher on Thursday, but just slightly.



The S&P 500 opened higher by 0.42%

The Dow Jones Industrial Average opened higher by 0.33%

The Nasdaq Composite opened higher by 0.39%

4.4 Million More Americans File for Unemployment

[Thursday, April 23, 9:18 a.m.]

Contributed by Sarah Smith

Investors are probably getting used to seeing shocking figures every Thursday morning. Today, we learned that 4.4 million more Americans filed for unemployment benefits. Yes, that figure is down 810,000 from the previous week, but it’s still staggering. Since the novel coronavirus began wreaking havoc on businesses, 26.4 million Americans have lost their jobs.

That surpasses the amount of jobs gained since the financial crisis.

Stock futures are holding up in pre-market trading, but there are still a few minutes to go before market open.

Snap’s Earnings Send Digital Ad Stocks Higher

[Wednesday, April 22, 5:00 p.m.]

Contributed by Sarah Smith

InvestorPlace’s William White reported yesterday that Snap’s (NYSE:SNAP) first-quarter earnings report sent SNAP stock soaring in after-hours trading. Those gains continued Wednesday, as Snap closed up 36.7%. Its revenue figure came in at $462.5 million, $30 million higher than estimated.

As InvestorPlace Markets Analyst Luke Lango argues, that’s more than just a victory for Snap. Yes, it shows that consumers are spending their time in quarantine sending each other selfies. But it also could mean that worries over ad revenue were overblown.

Lango wrote earlier this month that although ad spending was dropping, digital ad stocks aren’t equities to scoff at. He recommended 7 Top Digital Ad Stocks to Buy for a Rebound.

Several names on that list ended Wednesday higher. Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) closed higher by 6.7%. Pinterest (NYSE:PINS) rallied 14.2%. The Trade Desk (NASDAQ:TTD), Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG, NASDAQ:GOOGL) and Twitter (NYSE:TWTR) also ended the day higher.

This is good news for digital ad stocks, but Barron’s Eric J. Savitz warns it’s too early to say these companies are in the clear. Snap’s conference call shows that while revenue is up, revenue growth slowed in March and early April.

Regardless, investors are excited. These digital ad stocks have big potential, especially in a post-pandemic world.

Potential Geopolitical Conflict Boosts Oil Wednesday

[Wednesday, April 22, 4:35 p.m.]

Contributed by Sarah Smith

As InvestorPlace’s Bret Kenwell highlighted in his daily column today, potential geopolitical conflict is one great way to boost oil prices. That’s exactly what worked on Wednesday, as President Donald Trump threatened to escalate tensions between the U.S. and Iran. In an early tweet, he instructed the U.S. Navy to “shoot down and destroy” Iranian gunboats.

What’s behind his message? Last week the U.S. Department of Defense accused Iran of sending 11 fast boats to “harass” American warships in the Persian Gulf. Iran also just launched its first military satellite, adding to Trump’s anger.

Regardless of his rationale, it worked. For the first day this week, plunging oil prices weren’t the focus of trading. West Texas Intermediate, the U.S. benchmark for crude, closed higher by 20%.

What’s Kenwell’s takeaway? Well, a one-day rally isn’t enough to save the oil market, and it doesn’t address storage concerns. He writes that several refineries have halted production in response to concerns over the supply-demand imbalance.

Despite the reality, Marathon Petroleum (NYSE:MPC) and Chevron (NYSE:CVX), two companies idling refineries, saw their stocks jump Wednesday.

Stocks Hold Gains to Close Higher by 2%

[Wednesday, April 22, 4:01 p.m.]

Contributed by Sarah Smith

Investors got a breather on Wednesday, as stocks held their pre-market gains to close higher. Oil prices spiked after President Donald Trump instructed the U.S. Navy to “shoot down” Iranian boats. Plus, news that the Senate passed a $484 billion interim stimulus package is still giving the market some optimism.

With that in mind, the S&P 500, Dow Jones Industrial Average and the Nasdaq Composite all closed deep in the green.



The S&P 500 closed higher by 2.27%

The Dow Jones Industrial Average closed higher by 1.96%

The Nasdaq Composite closed higher by 2.81%

New Hydroxychloroquine Results Boost Gilead Stock

[Wednesday, April 22, 3:40 p.m.]

Contributed by Sarah Smith

Gilead Sciences (NASDAQ:GILD) is up 3.3% in intraday trading Wednesday, as a pre-print study shows rival coronavirus treatment hydroxychloroquine may not be effective.

Gilead’s remdesivir is considered by many to be the leading candidate for treating the novel coronavirus, although President Donald Trump and his closest allies have been touting hydroxychloroquine. The latter drug is typically used to treat lupus and rheumatoid arthritis. Some scientists thought it would be able to keep the virus from fusing with host cells — essentially keeping it from spreading. It is also used in treating malaria.

However, a new study from the U.S. Department of Veteran Affairs suggests neither hydroxychloroquine or a combination of hydroxychloroquine and the antibiotic azithromycin prevented patients from dying or needing mechanical ventilation.

Novartis (NYSE:NVS) and Sanofi (NASDAQ:SNY) are two manufacturers of the drug and its generic versions. Neither stock seems particularly affected by the news — SNY shares are down 1% now.

BioPharma Dive’s Jonathan Gardner is quick to point out that there are flaws with this data. It comes from a retrospective analysis, not a true clinical trial. Additionally, the study has yet to go through the peer-review process.

Regardless, some investors will take this as a win for Gilead. GILD stock has been hot in 2020, up almost 25% year-to-date. Does this mean you should buy shares now? InvestorPlace Markets Analyst Luke Lango says no — although he’s bullish on remdesivir and the stock. He says wait for dips below $80 to accumulate more shares.

Investors Are Still Bullish on Tesla Stock

[Wednesday, April 22, 2:45 p.m.]

Contributed by Sarah Smith

A new study from Morgan Stanley shows that Tesla’s (NASDAQ:TSLA) lead over traditional automakers continues to grow. The firm asked 25 investors if they would rather give $10 billion to Tesla, General Motors (NYSE:GM) or Toyota (NYSE:TM). The money would be invested in each company’s efforts to develop all-electric and autonomous vehicles.

Perhaps not surprisingly, 56% of respondents chose Tesla. TSLA stock is up 72% year-to-date, while GM and TM stock are down on the year.

TSLA stock is up 5% in intraday trading. Look to drive out of the pandemic and into an all-electric future behind CEO Elon Musk.

Municipal Bonds Begin a Coronavirus-Driven Collapse

[Wednesday, April 22, 2:24 p.m.]

Contributed by Sarah Smith

On April 14, we wrote in this column about the risks municipal bonds — traditionally a stable investment vehicle — now pose to investors. At the time, we warned that many municipalities that use bond offerings to fund new hotels and convention sites, in efforts to ramp business travel, are facing major losses. With that in mind, we cautioned that investors should give their bond portfolios a close look.

Now, Barron’s Leslie P. Norton is taking stock of the victims. She writes that two new municipal bond delinquencies have emerged, both a result of the novel coronavirus.

Interest payments weren’t made on a series of Massachusetts Development Finance Agency Health Care Facility Revenue bonds. Proceeds from the bond sales funded the Lafayette Rehabilitation and Skilled Nursing Facility and the Fairhaven Healthcare Center.

The city of Topeka, Kansas is no longer able to properly fund a series of bonds used to build a new recreation center at Topeka’s YMCA.

Once again, check your bond holdings. You don’t have perfect information, but do any municipal bonds look particularly risky?

Morgan Stanley: Buy Apple Stock as China Recovers

[Wednesday, April 22, 1:20 p.m.]

Contributed by Sarah Smith

Analysts at Morgan Stanley have one out-of-the-box reason for recommending you buy Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) stock now. The firm tracks nitrogen dioxide levels in China’s air quality, an indicator of industrial activity. According to analysts, Apple’s factories are now working at a higher-than-normal rate.

Based on this unique metric, Morgan Stanley infers that Apple will likely beat its estimates for iPhone and iPad shipments. Any positive surprise like that is sure to have investors cheering.

From Morgan Stanley, via CNBC (subscription required):

“Air quality data from 4 major Chinese manufacturing locations suggests that device production remains above seasonal levels which combined with build forecasts that are above our forecast point to potential for better than expected F3Q guidance.”

The firm has an “overweight” rating on AAPL stock and a price target of $298.

Tyson Stock Drops on Pork Plant Closure

[Wednesday, April 22, 11:50 a.m.]

Contributed by Sarah Smith

On Wednesday, Tyson Foods (NYSE:TSN) became the third major meat producer to shutter a pork plant in response to the novel coronavirus. It follows in the footsteps of Smithfield Foods and JBS (OTCMKTS:JBSAY).

According to a press release from the company, Tyson is indefinitely suspending operations at a pork plant in Waterloo, Iowa. The plant has been running at reduced levels because of employee absenteeism. Tyson says it will invite the plant’s 2,800 workers in for testing later this week.

As Bloomberg’s James Attwood and Michael Hirtzer report, these disruptions are causing wholesale price prices to surge around the U.S.

“The growing disruptions in slaughtering and processing are cascading through supply chains, affecting farmers, truckers, distributors and supermarkets. While there’s plenty of frozen inventory in the U.S, wholesale pork prices have surged.”

We’ve reported in this column before how the pandemic is affecting the supply chain. When Smithfield Foods closed its plant in Sioux Falls, South Dakota, CEO Kenneth Sullivan said he was “deeply worried” about U.S. meat supply.

TSN stock is down 2.4% in intraday trading on the concerning news.

Companies Want More Legal Protection from the Pandemic

[Wednesday, April 22, 11:25 a.m.]

Contributed by Sarah Smith

President Donald Trump and a handful of states — namely Georgia, South Carolina and Tennessee — are leading the push to reopen. Heck, while investors certainly have their fears about the novel coronavirus, many believe a reopening will boost hurting markets. But companies aren’t so sure that they’re ready.

Reporting from Reuters’ David Morgan shows that companies are worried about reopening. The U.S. Chamber of Commerce, the National Association of Manufacturers and the National Federation of Independent Business are seeking “safe harbor” for employers who follow health and safety regulations.

Some companies fear they’ll be held liable for employees and patrons who contract Covid-19 after states reopen.

Plus, when businesses reopen, who knows if consumers will return? Movie theaters in Georgia will resume business as normal — just with strict social distancing practices — on April 27. Movie theater stocks like Cinemark (NYSE:CNK) and AMC Entertainment (NYSE:AMC) skyrocketed last week on that news. Optimism in the markets is nice, but are movie-goers really going to turn falling revenue around this weekend?

For investors, know that the path to recovery is uncertain. Companies, not just consumers, are worried.

CEOs Predict a U-Shaped Recovery

[Wednesday, April 22, 10:25 a.m.]

Contributed by Sarah Smith

Everyone wants to know what the economic recovery will look like. Will we see a sharp rebound higher — something like a V-shaped recovery? In a new survey from YPO, a business leadership network, 60% of global chief executives shared predictions for a U-shaped recovery. In this alphabet soup, a U-shaped recovery means there will be a long period between the recession and an upturn.

Another key takeaway is that CEOs are scared. As economists call for a market downturn unlike anything since the Great Depression, 11% of chief executives report their firms are at risk of not surviving. Another 40% say the pandemic poses a “severe” threat.

As Reuters reports, those in the hospitality and restaurant sectors feel most at risk. That shouldn’t be a surprise to InvestorPlace.com readers who have tracked severe declines in restaurant and travel stocks.

Stocks Open Higher Wednesday on Stimulus Hopes

[Wednesday, April 22, 9:31 a.m.]

Contributed by Sarah Smith

Monday and Tuesday saw losses that echoed back to early April, as plunging oil prices shook up the market. But Wednesday, a different force is driving things.

President Donald Trump and Congress reached an agreement to fund an “interim” stimulus for coronavirus relief. Senators cleared the bill in late-afternoon action Tuesday. Investors are optimistic — if passed, the bill would extend the Paycheck Protection Program and allocate more funding to hospitals and testing.

With that in mind, the S&P 500, Dow Jones Industrial Average and the Nasdaq Composite are all starting Wednesday well in the green.



The S&P 500 opened higher by 1.93%

The Dow Jones Industrial Average opened higher by 1.82%

The Nasdaq Composite opened higher by 2.09%

Bank of America: Gold Is Heading to $3,000

[Wednesday, April 22, 9:10 a.m.]

Contributed by Sarah Smith

As Barron’s Ben Levisohn writes, there are a lot of reasons why investors typically want to own gold. One is that it’s seen as a “safe haven” investment. It’s also considered a hedge against inflation. Right now, Bank of America analyst Michael Widmer agrees — setting his price target for the shiny metal to $3,000.

Why? He says the Federal Reserve can’t print gold. It sounds funny, but he hits on a point that’s certainly crossed many investors’ minds. Central banks are simply taking drastic measures to boost GDP growth and inflation. But what comes next?

Whatever the answer, Widmer thinks gold is a safe bet. His 18-month price target implies 70% upside.

Bank of America analysts also have “buy” ratings on Newmont (NYSE:NEM), Agnico Eagle Mines (NYSE:AEM) and Barrick Gold (NYSE:GOLD).

Video Game Sales Surge as Consumers Stay at Home

[Tuesday, April 21, 4:45 p.m.]

Contributed by Sarah Smith

It’s no secret that a vast amount of consumers are stuck at home. And today InvestorPlace’s Bret Kenwell highlighted in his daily column that video game stocks are winning, thanks to all the boredom. According to a third-party service, users of gaming platform Steam hit an all-time high of 24.5 million just two weeks ago. Users are up, and so are sales.

For March, video game sales clocked in at $1.6 billion — an impressive 35% year-over-year increase. While sales in other categories are down hard, video game sales are up, after a seven-month decline. Kenwell writes that Nintendo’s (OTCMKTS:NTDOY) Switch console was the real winner. Nintendo saw sales double from a year ago, and the firm hit a new record for March.

Sony (NYSE:SNE) and Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) are each set to release new consoles at the end of the year. But sales of their existing Playstation 4 and Xbox One still increased by 25%.

These numbers are why InvestorPlace analyst Matt McCall is so bullish on video game stocks. Driven on by trends in eSports, he thinks gaming will only accelerate from here.

So, there’s a lot to like, but there is one caveat. The New York Times reported today that although sales are up, development is down as the pandemic changes workflows around the world. That doesn’t eliminate the bull case with gaming — although it is a near-term headwind.

New Studies Indicate Covid-19 Has a Lower Fatality Rate

[Tuesday, April 21, 4:10 p.m.]

Contributed by Sarah Smith

According to InvestorPlace Markets Analyst Luke Lango, the science surrounding the novel coronavirus is shifting. Yesterday, we reported in this column that a study from California’s Santa Clara county found that as many as 85 times more people had been infected by April 1 than initially counted, adding relevance to antibody testing.

Now, a second study — a venture between the University of Southern California and the Los Angeles County Department of Public Health — shows similar results. Between 2.8% and 5.6% of the county’s adult population tested positive for the virus’ antibody.

So for investors, this means two things. One, antibody tests are important. As President Donald Trump calls to reopen the economy, and an interim stimulus package allocates $25 billion more for testing, look for these tests to be key. One report from Harvard University calls for testing 5 million people a day through early June in order to guarantee a “safe” reopening.

Borrowing from Lango’s logic, the second key takeaway is that the Covid-19 fatality rate may be much lower than scientists previously thought. He estimates that the true fatality rate could be close to 0.15% — not far away from that of the common flu.

So, as more counties find similar antibody test results, sentiment around the pandemic could shift. As Georgia, South Carolina and Tennessee begin reopening certain businesses, antibody testing could help consumer behavior normalize. For investors, that would be a big win.

Granted, there are still a lot of numbers missing here. A lower-than-estimated fatality rate is good news, but fatalities are not the only consequence of the disease’s spread.

Stocks Drop Tuesday as Oil Losses Mount

[Tuesday, April 21, 4:01 p.m.]

Contributed by Sarah Smith

This has been a bad week in the energy markets. After prices for the May crude oil contract turned negative Monday, they settled near $10 on Tuesday. But investors are still unhappy, particularly as the once-steady June contracted headed toward $11.

Once again, bad news for oil meant bad news for stocks. The S&P 500, Dow Jones Industrial Average and the Nasdaq Composite all ended the day deep in the red.



The S&P 500 closed lower by 3.07%

The Dow Jones Industrial Average closed lower by 2.67%

The Nasdaq Composite closed lower by 3.48%

Trump Strikes an ‘Interim’ Coronavirus Funding Deal

[Tuesday, April 21, 2:55 p.m.]

Contributed by Sarah Smith

As Axios’ Alayna Treene reports, President Donald Trump has reached a deal with Congress to fund a $450 billion “interim” stimulus. Treene says the Senate is expected to vote on the bill — and pass it — at 4:00 p.m. today. Here are the high points:

$310 billion will go toward replenishing the Paycheck Protection Program. Approximately $60 billion of the total is reserved for small lenders and community banks.

$60 billion will go toward the Economic Injury Disaster Loan program.

$75 billion will go toward hospitals.

$25 billion will go toward increased testing.

Investors should keep a careful eye on this “interim” stimulus and any future legislation. Increased funding for testing and the Paycheck Protection Program could add more relevance to lenders and certain biopharmaceutical names, like Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT).

How Can You Profit from Dying Department Stores?

[Tuesday, April 21, 2:40 p.m.]

Contributed by Andrew Taylor

Loyal followers of this column know that I’ve been pounding the table about the death of retail that the coronavirus will bring. It is one of the most obvious and dangerous investing pitfalls that I hope investors will avoid.

I contributed to this column that J.C. Penney May Be But the First Retailer to Fall and In a Sign of Struggle, Neiman Marcus Skips Bond Payment and I’ve linked to research by Louis Navellier and his InvestorPlace research staff about seven retail stocks investors should avoid.

Now the New York Times give us more reason for caution. In a thoughtful and well-researched article about American department stores, Sapna Maheshwari and Vanessa Friedman warn that “‘Very Few Are Likely to Survive.” The article has this dire warning:

“The department stores, which have been failing slowly for a very long time, really don’t get over this,” said Mark A. Cohen, the director of retail studies at Columbia University’s Business School. “The genre is toast and looking at the other side of this, there are very few who are likely to survive.”

Investors are wise to avoid industries where few companies are likely to survive.

So what are we to do? First of all, check your portfolio. If you own department stores and retailers, beware. For example, Matt McCall, the editor of Investment Opportunities, warns investors in an article released today that “M stock [Macy’s] is in serious trouble,” and that “If history repeats itself, you must sell Macy’s stock now.”

But the news isn’t all bad. For those looking to profit from the demise of retail, Neil George, the editor of Profitable Investing, guided readers that B. Riley Is the Top Company Cashing in on the Retail Apocalypse. George recommends that the top retail play right now may be the company that will provide alternative financing for dying retailers. It’s an interesting way to profit from the nearly sure death of wide swaths of American retail.

McDonald’s Is the Gold Standard Restaurant Stock

[Tuesday, April 21, 2:10 p.m.]

Contributed by Andrew Taylor

The Wall Street Journal reports today that McDonald’s (NYSE:MCD) is making plans to slowly reopen dining rooms in the United States. Per the Wall Street Journal, McDonald’s stores in states including Georgia may begin opening as early as next week.

Last week, in an article titled, “McDonald’s Stock Remains the Gold Standard of Restaurant Names,” InvestorPlace.com contributor Will Ashworth announced that, “Despite the fact that the Golden Arches is struggling like most restaurant chains, large and small, McDonald’s remains the gold standard of restaurant stocks.”

He pointed to the company’s strong cash flow and balance sheet before recommending that, “the Golden Arches is the restaurant stock to own over the long haul.”

Given the news that stores are set to begin reopening next week, now’s a good time to look at the company. Do you want fries with that stock purchase?

LabCorp Stock Climbs on At-Home Coronavirus Test

[Tuesday, April 21, 1:30 p.m.]

Contributed by Sarah Smith

Just a week after the U.S. Food and Drug Administration emphasized it had not approved any at-home tests for the novel coronavirus, it issued an emergency-use authorization for LabCorp’s (NYSE:LH) diagnostic test.

The new authorization allows LabCorp to use its test for at-home swabs. LabCorp’s Pixel — a home collection service — already sells at-home test kits for diabetes and heart health conditions.

According to BioPharma Dive the new test is especially important in the context of President Donald Trump’s three-phase plan to reopen the economy. His plan hinges on widespread testing, and LabCorp looks to play a major role in this as it makes the at-home test available in all states. LabCorp also maintains that this test is a great way to reduce the strain on America’s healthcare system.

Investors like the news. LH stock has been trending higher Tuesday, up 1.4% at the time of this writing.

Southern States Lead the Return to Business

[Tuesday, April 21, 1:03 p.m.]

Contributed by Andrew Taylor

The great reopening has begun. Led by Southern states like South Carolina, Georgia and Tennessee, some states are beginning to lift closures for retailers and other businesses after hunkering down in response to the novel coronavirus since March.

According the Wall Street Journal, some retailers in South Carolina opened for business today. In Georgia, nonessential businesses like gyms, bowling alleys and barbers will begin to reopen on Friday. In Tennessee, the “vast majority” of businesses will be allowed to reopen on May 1.

Investors will be wise to keep an eye on these first few states that return to business. If the rate of infection and death from the coronavirus skyrockets, it’s safe to assume that the remainder of the nation will stay shuttered for months to come. If instead the rate of infection and death is held in check in these few vanguard states, expect the nation to return to business more quickly.

Louis Navellier, working with his research staff at InvestorPlace, has developed a list of the 7 Industrial Stocks To Buy For the Market Rebound that investors should consider as we think about the possibility of the nation’s business returning to some semblance of normal.

Will Freddie Mac and Fannie Mae Save the Day?

[Tuesday, April 21, 12:50 p.m.]

Contributed by Sarah Smith

Over the last few weeks, InvestorPlace.com General Manager Andrew Taylor has reported on the many risks the mortgage market faces. New reporting from The Wall Street Journal shows how the Federal Housing Finance Agency (FHFA) hopes to address what Taylor called a “ticking time bomb.”

Here’s a refresher on the problem. One stipulation of President Donald Trump’s $2 trillion stimulus package allows homeowners to suspend mortgage payments without penalty. This puts those loans into forbearance — jeopardizing mortgage companies. Mortgage companies still must pay their investors, putting them in what many fear is a “cash crunch.”

That’s where today’s news from the FHFA comes in. The agency announced that Fannie Mae (OTCMKTS:FNMA) and Freddie Mac (OTCMKTS:FMCC) will continue to hold loans in forbearance in mortgage-backed securities. According to the FHFA, this should help with liquidity concerns, because under a previous policy Fannie and Freddie would remove loans in forbearance out of the MBS pool after four months.

Additionally, the agency has established a new policy to help mortgage servicers. According to the FHFA, once a servicer has advanced four months of missed payments on a loan, it will have no further obligation to advance scheduled payments.

From FHFA Director Mark Calabria:

“The four-month servicer advance obligation limit for loans in forbearance provides stability and clarity to the $5 trillion Enterprise-backed housing finance market. Mortgage servicers can now plan for exactly how long they will need to advance principal and interest payments on loans for which borrowers have not made their monthly payment.”

U.S. Bank Dividends Look Safe for Now

[Tuesday, April 21, 10:39 a.m.]

Contributed by Sarah Smith

Bank stocks have lately been a source of anxiety for many investors. Those who were in the markets during the Great Recession can’t help but worry the big banks will crumble, despite analysts maintaining this time is different. And according to Barron’s, even the dividends — at least of U.S. bank stocks — look safe now.

Why? U.S. banks are typically profitable, and they’ve historically paid out less of those profits in dividends. The big banks are preparing for the worst, expanding loan loss reserves and halting buyback programs. But now that they’re done with first-quarter earnings, analysts are breathing a sight of relief.

According to Frederick Cannon, an analyst at Keefe, Bruyette & Woods, via Barron’s:

“We believe the negative impact of dividend cuts at this point — downward pressure on equity values and loss of market confidence — outweighs the modest protection of capital, and we believe that leading U.S. regulators understand this.”

JPMorgan Chase (NYSE:JPM), Citigroup (NYSE:C), Bank of America (NYSE:BAC) and Wells Fargo (NYSE:WFC) are all down in intraday trading.

Stocks Open Lower Tuesday on Oil Woes

[Tuesday, April 21, 9:31 a.m.]

Contributed by Sarah Smith

To keep it simple, yesterday was a bad day in the energy markets. The May contract for crude oil plunged into negative territory, dropping $40 below $0 at one point. Why? A global supply-demand imbalance is threatening to overflow storage facilities, so traders were panicking. One positive on Monday is that prices for the June crude contract held steady above $20.

That silver lining is eroding Tuesday, as prices for the June contract hit $16 this morning. Making matters worse is the fact that global benchmark Brent prices are falling 20% on Tuesday to just over $20 per barrel. Things are really getting ugly.

With that in mind, the S&P 500, the Dow Jones Industrial Average and the Nasdaq Composite are all opening deep in the red.



The S&P 500 closed lower by 1.6%

The Dow Jones Industrial Average closed lower by 2.03%

The Nasdaq Composite closed lower by 0.96%

Is Chipotle or McDonald’s Stock the Coronavirus Winner?

[Tuesday, April 21, 8:58 a.m.]

Contributed by Sarah Smith

Sure, some restaurants are embracing take-out and delivery services, and some have drive-thru windows to boost sales. But overall, the industry has been hit hard. Retail sales data from March showed that bar and restaurant sales dropped 26.5%.

What about solid restaurant stocks like Chipotle (NYSE:CMG) and McDonald’s (NYSE:MCD)? InvestorPlace analyst Louis Navellier examined each to determine which stock was the true winner in this pandemic.

Using his Portfolio Grader, the tool behind portfolios like the Platinum Growth Club Model Portfolio, CMG earns a solid B rating. Thanks to a low fundamental score, McDonald’s earns a C. As Navellier writes, CMG is the clear coronavirus winner.

Read more about his Portfolio Grader and what makes CMG stock a winner here.

Disney’s Furloughs Are Far From Magical

[Monday, April 20, 4:35 p.m.]

Contributed by Sarah Smith

In his daily column looking at the stock market today, InvestorPlace’s Bret Kenwell reported some less-than-magical news. On Monday, Disney (NYSE:DIS) furloughed 100,000 employees — that’s nearly half its total workforce. Previously, it reached an arrangement with its unions to furlough 43,000 workers at its Florida theme park.

Disney has been hit particularly hard by the novel coronavirus. Its theme parks are closed and its revenue from cable — like its live sporting offerings — is down. Plus, movie theater closures have delayed several high-profile film releases, including for its Marvel franchise.

That’s why, as Kenwell reports, Credit Suisse analysts downgraded DIS stock on Monday. They lowered its rating from “outperform” to “neutral,” setting a new price target at $116.

From the Credit Suisse analysts, via CNBC (subscription required):

“Near- to mid-term we expect Disney will remain in a more narrow trading range given a remarkable lack of operational visibility, expected severe cuts coming to street estimates.”

Stock Market Closes Lower on Negative Oil Prices

[Monday, April 20, 4:01 p.m.]

Contributed by Sarah Smith

Boy, Monday was a rough day in the oil market. The May contract for West Texas Intermediate turned negative, hitting -$38.52. The June contract remains above $20.

According to analysts, this discount in near-term prices reflects massive panic over shrinking storage space. Production cuts agreed upon by OPEC and its allies have done little to correct the supply-demand imbalance.

This stunning price action has the S&P 500, Dow Jones Industrial Average and the Nasdaq Composite closing Monday in the red.



The S&P 500 closed lower by 1.79%

The Dow Jones Industrial Average closed lower by 2.44%

The Nasdaq Composite closed lower by 1.03%

What Can We Learn From Prior Market Crashes?

[Monday, April 20, 3:55 p.m.]

Contributed by Sarah Smith

Not too long ago, Alibaba (NYSE:BABA) CEO Daniel Zhang called the novel coronavirus a “black swan” event, a uniquely negative event that can have severe consequences for investors. In 2007, the events of the financial crisis similarly were described as “black swan” occurrences.

But as Morningstar’s Paul Kaplan writes, even if a black swan event is unique and unpredictable, we can still learn from such past market crashes. Here are some key takeaways:

Market crashes — even severe ones — are not uncommon. The stock market eventually rebounds to hit new highs after every crash.

Compared to other recent declines, the current downturn is serious. Kaplan writes that it is comparable to the beginning of 1929.

Kaplan examines June 1911 through December 1924, August 1929 through November 1936, February 1937 through February 1945, December 1972 through June 1983, August 2000 through May 2013 and 2020’s coronavirus downturn. Looking at the five historic downturns, it took an average of 57 months for the market to hit a trough and an average of 125 months for the market to hit its previous peak.

Kaplan concludes that investors should stay in the market for the long run. If they do, it will remind them that rewards come with taking equity risks.

States Lag in Handling Gig Worker Unemployment Benefits

[Monday, April 20, 2:37 p.m.]

Contributed by Sarah Smith

A key element of President Donald Trump’s CARES Act — which came in at $2.2 trillion — was the legislation’s extension of unemployment benefits to self-employed Americans. That seems like a victory, but the on-the-ground reality is much more frustrating.

According to reporting from Bloomberg, only two states thus far have begun administering benefits to gig-economy workers. So what’s behind the hold up?

Bloomberg’s Shawn Donnan, Reade Pickert and Catarina Saraiva summarize that unemployment insurance comes down state-level operations that have not adjusted their processes. One aviation contractor the trio interviewed says he’s frustrated that his state, Virginia, hasn’t been able to speed up the adjustment.

Another issue is that it’s hard to tally who counts as a gig-economy worker. One study, using information on how Americans file their taxes, thinks it’s one in six workers. Some states just don’t have a clue.

For investors, it’s clear that many gig-economy companies are struggling, as their business models are failing employees — and shareholders — in the pandemic. We reported in this column late last week that Uber (NYSE:UBER) is facing a 83% sales drop in its ride-hailing business. Although it’s up 1.6% in intraday trading, UBER stock is down 19% over the last three months.

The Coronavirus Is Dampening the 4/20 High

[Monday, April 20, 2:05 p.m.]

Contributed by Sarah Smith

While the origins of the celebration are a bit hazy — allegedly tying back to Northern California teens in the 1970s — April 20, or 4/20, has long brought cannabis aficionados together. But with the novel coronavirus forcing states to lockdown, what’s happening to 4/20?

Early survey results showed that pot use reached an all-time in March, and weekly sales growth peaked March 16. Now though, as consumer spending drops, 4/20 is taking a hit.

According to the Associated Press, what typically is a “Black Friday” for cannabis companies now feels “somber.” People aren’t celebrating, and many stores are reporting up-and-down spending. Although the AP details virtual gatherings in honor of 4/20, it’s clear the holiday won’t be the lifeline many cannabis stocks need.

Last week, Aurora Cannabis (NYSE:ACB) announced a 1-for-12 reverse stock split. Shares currently trade for just over 70 cents. Canopy Growth (NYSE:CGC) stock is up 2.5% in intraday trading, but it’s down 27% for the year. Similarly, Tilray (NASDAQ:TLRY) is up 8.5% today, but down 60% for the year.

There’s certainly still reason to be bullish, especially in the long term. But with consumer spending down, the near-term picture certainly looks bleak.

Will Cash Be the Pandemic’s Next Victim?

[Monday, April 20, 1:10 p.m.]

Contributed by Sarah Smith

You’ve surely seen the signs on drive-thru and take-out restaurants asking for patrons to avoid paying in cash. My neighborhood Dunkin (NASDAQ:DNKN) prefers all customers use mobile payments, so if I go through the drive-thru I make sure to pay ahead on the app. Why? Many fear — and rightfully so — that cash is the perfect vehicle for spreading the novel coronavirus.

Writing for POLITICO, Nancy Scola asks “Is the coronavirus killing off cash?” Perhaps it is. Tech firms are stepping up to fill the gap as dollar bills get dusty in shoppers’ wallets.

PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL) and Square (NYSE:SQ) have been pushing their offerings, which include Venmo and Cash App. These apps facilitate contactless payments, keeping germs out of the equation. PYPL stock is up almost 5% on the year, and SQ stock is down “just” 0.6%. Both are outperforming the broader market.

As Scola writes, previous arguments against a move to a cashless society focus in on how hard changing habits can be. But the pandemic is already forcing Americans to change their habits, as many are finding themselves forced to avoid cash.

Experts predict that hygiene changes will be long-lasting, and perhaps this shift away from cash will be, too. But as Scola says, it’s too early to tell. Cash could come “roaring” back along with the handshake.

Facebook Launches Map to Track the Coronavirus

[Monday, April 20, 12:45 p.m.]

Contributed by Sarah Smith

Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) released its coronavirus-tracking map on Monday, through a partnership with Carnegie Mellon University. According to CEO Mark Zuckerberg, the social media platform is in a good spot to help with tracking, because it has access to large groups of people.

However, Facebook isn’t exactly known for data privacy excellence. The map relies on survey data, and the CEO insists only Carnegie Mellon researchers have access to the specifics. Over the next few days Facebook will globalize the reach of the survey to get better data.

From Zuckerberg:

“This is work that social networks are well-situated to do. By distributing surveys to large numbers of people whose identities we know, we can quickly generate enough signal to correct for biases and ensure sampling is done properly.”

FB stock is up slightly, about 0.3%, in intraday trading. Shares are still down over 12% for the year.

5 Steps to Avoid Panicking if You’re a Recent Retiree

[Monday, April 20, 12:30 p.m.]

Contributed by Andrew Taylor

From a purely financial perspective, the market turmoil over the last month is scarier for recent retirees than for almost any other group of investors. Recent retirees have saved for an entire working lifetime to finally be able to stop working and focus full-time on enjoying life, then the pandemic hit. Markets went haywire, and portfolios crashed. It’s scary.

If this is your situation, there’s an article you must read. Barry Ritholtz penned an article titled, “I Just Retired, Then All THIS happened…WTF Do I Do Now?” In that article, Ritholtz identifies five steps recent retirees should do to avoid panicking in this scary time.

Develop situational awareness Have a “decumulation” strategy Understand risks of fixed income Reduce risk, cost and concentration in equities Pivot from saving to spending

My favorite? Item No. 3, where Ritholtz counsels that we should all avoid chasing huge yields in our bond holdings. The entire article is worth a read.

Don’t Get Too Hyped Up for Internet Stocks

[Monday, April 20, 12:15 p.m.]

Contributed by Jessica Loder

If there’s one sector that feels like it’s doing all right in this new world, it’s internet stocks. But in a note on Monday, Bernstein warned that increasing numbers of people online doesn’t mean anything if companies can’t cash in on them.

“We don’t place much stock in the record usage stats Internet companies have floated over the past several weeks,” wrote Mark Shmulik and Nikhil Devnani in the emailed note. “Eventually, we return to school/work and a lot of that incremental engagement disappears without ever being monetized.”

They point out that the uncertainty makes even trying to guess at what digital ad spending is going to look like in a few weeks, much less a few months, an impossible task. And with most companies choosing to refrain from offering guidance, the sector isn’t really looking that much more appealing than many of the rest.

So, is there positive news? Well, they think so. “Across the board, the stocks have been hit hard, underperforming the S&P 500 by an average -750bps since Feb. 18,” they wrote. But … “Market response to pre-releases from Twitter (NYSE:TWTR) and Pinterest (NYSE:PINS) suggest that bad news is already priced in.”

Wells Fargo Downgrades Fan Favorite Gilead Stock

[Monday, April 20, 11:15 a.m.]

Contributed by Sarah Smith

Just last week, Gilead Sciences (NASDAQ:GILD) led the market higher on news that early data from one of its clinical trials showed hope. Doctors at the Chicago hospital reported in a video that patients seemed to be responding positively to Gilead’s remdesivir, and that many patients enrolled in its trial had already been discharged from the hospital.

But Wells Fargo analysts think that good news is already priced in. That’s why in a pre-market move, the firm downgraded GILD stock from “equal weight” to “overweight.” The analysts are maintaining an $87 price target.

From the Wells Fargo analysts, via CNBC (subscription required):

“While we remain optimistic regarding prospects for remdesivir to reduce COVID19 burden and view the drug as an important component of potential economic recovery, we are less certain of its commercial value given likely initial distribution at cost or below, and believe that peak opportunity is already reflected in current valuation.”

5 Gaming Stocks Perfect for Staying at Home

[Monday, April 20, 11:00 a.m.]

Contributed by Sarah Smith

InvestorPlace analyst Matt McCall almost bought a gaming console this weekend, and he might start buying gaming stocks in the near future. Why? Many Americans stuck at home having nothing more to do than hop on their favorite console and play video games to pass the time.

Plus, gaming is a hypergrowth trend that continues to accelerate thanks to eSports. By 2023, MarketsandMarkets thinks the eSports industry will be worth almost $2.2 trillion. It’s really time to start gaming. As McCall waits to buy his new console, here are five gaming stocks he’s watching now:

Activision Blizzard (NASDAQ:ATVI) Electronic Arts (NASDAQ:EA) Sea Limited (NYSE:SE) Zynga (NASDAQ:ZNGA) Nintendo (OTCMKTS:NTDOY)

Read the rest of McCall’s thoughts on buying gaming stocks during the pandemic here.

Antibody Tests Reveal Far More Infections

[Monday, April 20, 10:32 a.m.]

Contributed by Sarah Smith

After President Donald Trump released a three-phase plan for reopening the U.S. economy, investors are now left waiting for states to begin the first phase. Once again, a lot comes down to testing.

A new study out of California’s Santa Clara County brings new relevance to antibody testing, which can show if someone had previously been infected with the novel coronavirus. The study estimates that between 2.49% and 4.16% of people in the county had been infected before April 1, which is as much as 85 times higher than what officials recorded by that date.

Why do these numbers matter? They improve disease modeling. Plus, as plans for reopening require widespread testing, look for antibody tests, not just virus tests, to pick up. Many scientists believe that once infected with the virus, an individual gains immunity to it.

Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT), one company that makes antibody tests, is up 0.4% in intraday trading. The S&P 500 is down 1.1%.

Stocks Open Lower Monday on Sinking Oil Prices

[Monday, April 20, 9:31 a.m.]

Contributed by Sarah Smith

Headed into the weekend we had a nearly 700-point rally in the Dow Jones Industrial Average. But on Monday, oil prices fell to a 21-year low, as West Texas Intermediate prices fell 38% and Brent prices fell 6%. This drop comes as the oil market is in contango — a situation where the futures price is higher than the current price. According to MarketWatch, traders are pricing in fears that the U.S. is about to run out of storage as the supply-demand situation crumbles.

Investors have long been rooting for a turnaround in oil prices, so the news has stocks down big.

The S&P 500, Dow Jones Industrial Average and the Nasdaq Composite are all starting the week deep in the red.



The S&P 500 opened lower by 1.54%

The Dow Jones Industrial Average opened lower by 1.99%

The Nasdaq Composite opened lower by 1.07%

Five Stocks With Major Insider Buying

[Monday, April 20, 8:35 a.m.]

Contributed by Andrew Taylor

Last week we wrote in this column about the wisdom of following insider buying to find great buying opportunities of your own. It’s a proven and time-tested method of finding outsized stock performance. After all, if insiders are buying stock in their own company, it’s a fair bet that they think the stock price will appreciate.

InvestorPlace Markets Analyst Luke Lango has done some of the hard work for you. He published 5 Stocks to Buy With Heavy Insider Buying, which includes five public companies with significant insider buying in the last few weeks. He recommends that investors consider these five stocks to buy now, all of which had big insider buying in March:



Williams Sonoma (NYSE:WSM)

Stitch Fix (NASDAQ:SFIX)

The Simply Good Foods Company (NASDAQ:SMPL)

MGM Resorts (NYSE:MGM)

Mersana (NASDAQ:MRSN)

Charlie Munger: Berkshire Will Act Conservatively

[Friday, April 17, 4:43 p.m.]

Contributed by Sarah Smith

In his daily column on the stock market today, InvestorPlace’s Bret Kenwell dove into a recent interview with Berkshire Hathaway (NYSE:BRK.A, NYSE:BRK.B) Executive Vice Chairman Charlie Munger.

In the interview with The Wall Street Journal, 96-year-old Munger emphasized that the current market downturn is unlike anything America has seen before. He says that yes, the nation is in a recession. But he’s hopeful the market won’t see another long-lasting Great Depression.

So is Berkshire getting greedy while others are fearful? Not so much. Munger said he isn’t ruling out the possibility that he and CEO Warren Buffett seize onto an aggressive opportunity. However, their priority is remaining conservative for people who, as he says, “have 90% of their net worth invested in [Berkshire].”

As Kenwell reports, Munger also maintains that executives around the country aren’t begging Berkshire for capital. Why? Munger and Buffett think the economy is just simply too frozen, and hurting executives just don’t know what to do.

For investors, it’s simply just good to know what the Oracle of Omaha’s sidekick is thinking.

New York Times: 83% Drop in Uber’s Ride-Hailing Business

[Friday, April 17, 4:15 p.m.]

Contributed by Andrew Taylor

In the heady times of February, back when the novel coronavirus was largely relegated to articles that never appeared on the homepages of major media companies, Uber (NYSE:UBER) guided Wall Street and investors that it expected to achieve between $16 billion and $17 billion in revenue this year.

Yesterday, the ride-hailing company withdrew that guidance in announcing that due to uncertainty from Covid-19, “… it is impossible to predict with precision the pandemic’s cumulative impact on our future financial results. As such, we are withdrawing our 2020 guidance for Gross Bookings, Adjusted Net Revenue, and Adjusted EBITDA, which were provided on February 6, 2020.”

Investors no longer have guidance of what Uber’s financial performance will look like this year, because the company can’t provide it.

Enter an article today in the New York Times titled, “Uber and Lyft Are Searching for Lifelines.” That article reports that data from analytics firm Second Measure estimates that Uber’s ride volume may have dropped by 83% in March. In fact the article estimates that Uber Eats, which has lost money for the company from its inception, now drives more sales for the company than its core ride-hailing business.

Ouch.

Uber trades at roughly $28 a share, and has nearly doubled from a low near $14 a share on March 28. InvestorPlace contributor Thomas Niel suggests that Even as Shares Rebound, Uber Stock Remains a Risky Proposition. A company that can provide investors no guidance, which may have seen an 83% drop in sales last month, and that has doubled in price in the last month? That sounds risky, indeed. Proceed with caution.

Dow Closes Higher Friday by Almost 700 Points

[Friday, April 17, 4:01 p.m.]

Contributed by Sarah Smith

Friday brought a cheerful end to a choppy week of trading, as investors spent all day rooting for Gilead Sciences’ (NASDAQ:GILD) remdesivir. The markets opened and closed higher on reports that patients in one of its U.S.-based clinical trials were responding positively to treatment.

Also helping the markets today was President Donald Trump’s Thursday evening press conference. His three-part plan to reopen the economy has investors optimistic, as even hard-hit movie theater and gym stocks rallied in the stock market today.

With this in mind, the S&P 500, Dow Jones Industrial Average and the Nasdaq Composite are headed into the weekend well in the green.



The S&P 500 closed higher by 2.68%

The Dow Jones Industrial Average closed higher by 2.99%

The Nasdaq Composite closed higher by 1.38%

Follow the Fed and Buy These 2 ETFs

[Friday, April 17, 4:00 p.m.]

Contributed by Sarah Smith

As the Federal Reserve embarks on an unprecedented bond-buying program, there’s an easy way for investors to follow suit and profit. According to John Davi, the chief investment officer at Astoria Portfolio Advisors, exchange-traded funds that hold corporate bonds give investors a perfect boost.

In particular, Davi is recommending the iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:LQD) and the iShares Aaa-A Rated Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:QLTA).

LQD is more than 80% waited toward BBB and BB-rated corporate debt, while QLTA is more than 98% weighted toward A-rated debt. Between the two ETFs investors gain exposure to corporate debt from JPMorgan Chase (NYSE:JPM), AT&T (NYSE:T), Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL), Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) and Oracle (NYSE:ORCL).

LQD’s expense ratio is 0.15% or $15 on an initial $10,000 investment. QLTA has the same fees.

From Davi, via CNBC (subscription required):

“When I look across all the different kinds of risk assets, I think investment grade corporate bonds are probably the most interesting. You can get equity like exposure and there is this implicit Fed put.”

Both ETFs are outperforming the S&P 500 in 2020.

Carvana Stock Looks Like a Coronavirus Winner

[Friday, April 17, 3:38 p.m.]

Contributed by Sarah Smith

Before the pandemic, buying a car came with an age-old routine. You go to a dealership. Maybe you test drive a few models. You end up spending hours discussing financing, and then you eventually leave with your new car.

But after lockdowns ease, will car buying return to normal? Or, will consumers view dealerships as a Petri dish of unwanted germs? Updates from the big boys in the car world, General Motors (NYSE:GM), Toyota (NYSE:TM) and Ford (NYSE:F) already show that car sales are plummeting. Some argue that that trend will reverse as does the downturn. There’s a case, though, that American hygiene habits will simply have changed too much.

New data from China shows that virtual car buying is taking hold. Axios’ Joann Muller reports that car sales are rebounding, but that dealers are witnessing a “sharp rise” in virtual showroom visits. One company, Geely (OTCMKTS:GELYY), disinfects the new cars, delivers them to consumers’ driveways and drops off the keys via drone.

InvestorPlace’s Brad Moon saw this trend coming at the end of March, when he recommended Carvana (NYSE:CVNA) stock. According to Moon, Carvana operates similarly to Geely, and it also offers “vending machines” for its cars. Either option reduces human contact, which is perfect for the germ-conscious future.

The market agrees. CVNA stock is up over 9% in intraday trading.

When Will You Get Your Stimulus Check?

[Friday, April 17, 3:13 p.m.]

Contributed by Sarah Smith

Today, InvestorPlace’s Tom Taulli took a stab at answering what certainly is a top question Americans are asking right now. When will you get your stimulus check? According to Taulli, those that have direct deposit set up should already be receiving their checks. If you’re a snail mail user, the earliest checks will be headed out to Americans in early May. Higher-earning individuals, who make more than $75,000 but less than $99,000, may end up waiting until August.

Taulli also has some helpful resources. If you aren’t sure you’ll be receiving $1,200 — the full amount for an individual adult who meets all criteria — there’s a tool to check that. Intuit’s (NASDAQ:INTC) online calculator asks you basic questions about your filing status, adjusted gross income and number of dependents. Then, it estimates your direct payment amount.

If you’re sure you’re getting a payout, but don’t know where it is, the IRS also has a tracker. Lastly, for those receiving paper checks, Taulli recommends reviewing your address with the IRS. The agency warns that a change can take four to six weeks to process, so don’t wait.

Coronavirus Is Accelerating the Electric Future

[Friday, April 17, 2:50 p.m.]

Contributed by Sarah Smith

Morgan Stanley analyst Adam Jonas has quite an interesting take on the pandemic. Despite plunging crude oil prices and empty streets, he outlines an infrastructure proposal that would almost certainly accelerate the adoption of electric vehicles.

According to Axios’ Joann Muller, Jonas wants the next round of stimulus spending to earmark funds for the nation’s roads and bridges. This hearkens back to 1965, he wrote to clients, when the Federal Aid Highway Act put millions of Americans to work building U.S. interstates.

Such a stimulus, Jonas tells his clients, would need to get these 10 things right:

Electric vehicle charging infrastructure Upgrades to the nation’s electrical grid Battery manufacturing Battery recycling Renewable power 5G networks for connected, automated vehicles Hydrogen fuel networks High-speed rail and hyperloop Skyports for flying cars Space launch facilities and spaceports

Muller sees Jonas’ plan as overly ambitious, and recommends focusing on EV charging and vehicle connectivity first. But many analysts and investors share that same ambitious sentiment.

EVs represent the future of transportation, and trends toward new battery technology and self-driving vehicles are the start. InvestorPlace’s Josh Enomoto has frequently written that a big roadblock (pun intended) for EVs is the lack of a solid charging infrastructure. Such a stimulus could turn that around, speeding up EV adoption in the U.S.

American EV darling Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) has been on a tear in 2020. InvestorPlace’s Will Ashworth thinks that with its innovation, it will hit $7,000 by 2024. Wayne Duggan thinks the pandemic will distract traditional auto makers, giving Tesla even more of an edge.

Plus, the global future appears to be electric. InvestorPlace analyst Matt McCall writes that Nio (NYSE:NIO) is a pandemic-perfect play on convenience. EVs take out maintenance hassles from the car equation. That certainly makes them more convenient for our current touch-free world. Markets Analyst Luke Lango agrees, writing that demand for EVs in China will rebound in late-2020, and Nio stock will rebound with it.

Fed’s Bullard: Subsidize Companies Making Covid-19 Tests

[Friday, April 17, 2:10 p.m.]

Contributed by Sarah Smith

Since the beginning of the economic downturn, investors have been turning to trusted analysts and economists in search of answers. How long will it last? What will total unemployment numbers look like? What stocks are good buys in spite of the chaos? Regional Federal Reserve presidents have been one source of such advice.

On Friday, James Bullard, the president of the St. Louis bank, offered his own strategy to “end the crisis.” He’s calling for the government to fully subsidize any company’s work to develop and produce tests for the novel coronavirus.

From Bullard, via CNBC:

“You could create this pop-up industry where you’re essentially giving firms the chance to make quite a bit of profit because their costs are going to be covered, so their marginal cost is going to be zero. So you drive the costs of these tests down to zero. You’d be swimming in tests.”

Bullard believes such subsidies would incentivize test development. And, he argues, robust testing is what the economy needs. As more Americans feel confident and safe, more will return to work, healing the hurting economy.

It all comes back to testing, doesn’t it? President Donald Trump echoed the need for testing, including new antibody tests, in his press conference on reopening the country Thursday night. Test maker Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) stock is up 11% year-to-date after releasing three kits for the novel coronavirus.

Movie Theater Stocks Soar on Trump’s Reopening Plan

[Friday, April 17, 1:55 p.m.]

Contributed by Sarah Smith

On Thursday evening, President Donald Trump presented his much-awaited plan to reopen the economy. In a major policy reversal, he acknowledged that individual states must reopen under the guidance of individual governors, not Trump’s administration. That alone was reassuring, as figures like New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo have become key sentiment drivers for investors.

But another aspect of the three-phase plan has movie theater stocks soaring on Friday. In the first phase of his plan, Trump guides that large venues including movie theaters could reopen, as long as patrons follow “strict” social distancing guidelines. In intraday trading, AMC Entertainment (NYSE:AMC) stock is up 32%. Cinemark (NYSE:CNK) is up 15% and Imax (NYSE:IMAX) stock is up almost 8%.

In order for a state to move to phase one, it must have a tight handle on the outbreak. Trump’s plans call for all of the state’s hospitals to be operating without crisis care, to note a 14-day downward trajectory of new cases and a “robust” testing program for healthcare workers to be in place.

While that reality seems far off for many states, investors are excited to know that hard-hit movie theaters will be given the green light in the earliest phase. Gym operator Planet Fitness (NYSE:PLNT) stock is also up over 11% on the news.

Pandemic Pushes Companies Toward Record Innovation

[Friday, April 17, 1:01 p.m.]

Contributed by Sarah Smith

World War II America had the “Arsenal of Democracy” — a campaign that mobilized the nation’s industries to arm troops for war. Now, private and public companies are coming up with innovative ways to turn idle factories into pandemic-fighting powerhouses.

General Motors (NYSE:GM) and Ford (NYSE:F), facing declining auto sales, are now manufacturing ventilators and protective face shields. Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) and Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG, NASDAQ:GOOGL) are teaming up on tech to trace the spread of the virus. As The Wall Street Journal reports, although President Donald Trump has invoked the Defense Protection Act, many companies are undertaking this innovation of their own volition.

It’s a feel-good story, and it’s helping idle parts of the economy reboot. One privately held shoe maker in Pennsylvania was forced to halt production. Now, through a novel pitch, doors are open once more as it makes cotton face masks for healthcare workers and the general public.

As of now, some of the innovators aren’t seeing a stock-price benefit, but they are still leading an important charge. GM and F stock are underperforming the broader market, but perhaps investors will choose to show love to companies demonstrating their capacity to pivot.

Airlines Face Big Restrictions After Big Bailout

[Friday, April 17, 11:35 a.m.]

Contributed by Sarah Smith

President Donald Trump’s $2.2 trillion CARES Act specifically protected airlines — setting aside $25 billion for passenger carriers and $4 billion for cargo operators. Broadly, that’s good news. Airlines are struggling, as demand for air travel is practically nonexistent. Countries around the world are on lockdown, and businesses are drastically scaling back non-essential travel.

But now, after airlines met with the U.S. Department of Treasury this week to secure specifics of the bailout, many are facing steep restrictions. According to The Washington Post, the carriers agreed to pay back 30% of the money and let the government acquire stock. The airlines had previously agreed to suspend buyback programs and dividends in addition to capping executive pay.

News Thursday evening shows how another stipulation of the bailout is cramping the carriers. The terms of the bailout require that airlines maintain “minimum service requirements.” Yes, the U.S. Department of Transportation is allowing them to “significantly” cut service. But JetBlue (NASDAQ:JBLU) and Spirit (NYSE:SAVE) are saying it’s not enough.

Despite their pleas, the Transportation Department is enforcing the bailout’s minimum service requirement, blocking the airlines’ request. According to The Washington Post, the department did not find the request to close down service at over 36 airports compelling.

From JetBlue, via The Washington Post:

“A rigid interpretation of the Service Obligation will only threaten to unnecessarily diminish JetBlue’s liquidity, with no commensurate public interest benefit.”

InvestorPlace contributors have been rallying behind rebound plays. But for those airlines most affected by the “strings attached” to the bailout, such an investment may not make sense. Examining Delta Air Lines (NYSE:DAL) stock, Thomas Niel writes that it’s best to stay on the sidelines. Until investors get more insight into a true economic recovery, he argues that a bailout isn’t enough to make DAL stock attractive here.

Gilead Sciences Is Climbing on Clinical Trial News

[Friday, April 17, 11:00 a.m.]

Contributed by Sarah Smith

Gilead Sciences (NASDAQ:GILD) is up 8.4% in intraday trading, climbing high on hopes its remdesivir will treat the novel coronavirus.

On Thursday, Stat’s Adam Feuerstein and Matthew Herper shared news that has investors — and the general public — breathing a sigh of relief. A video from the University of Chicago Medicine, one of the clinical trial sites for remdesivir, indicates that patients are responding positively to the drug.

Kathleen Mullane, an infectious disease specialist at the hospital, shared that patients were receiving daily infusions of remdesivir. The trial recruited 125 patients, 113 had a severe form of the disease. Mullane said that “most” of the patients had already been discharged, while two had died.

While Mullane and her peers at the hospital insist it’s too early to draw conclusions, this is big news for many. Until now, there has been limited insight on the drug’s safety and efficacy. A study funded and designed by Gilead revealed positive but inconclusive results. Two clinical trials in China were suspended earlier this week due to a lack of eligible patients. That means the stakes are increasingly high for U.S.-based clinical trials.

And the investment thesis here is simple. Good news for remdesivir is good news for GILD stock. InvestorPlace Markets Analyst Luke Lango has long been bullish on the treatment, writing back in February that Gilead’s remdesivir is the treatment most likely to work at scale. He says that makes GILD a “safe stock” to buy on this coronavirus dip.

From Lango:

“A lot of biotech companies have rushed to develop a Covid-19 vaccine or treatment. Many believe they have done so, and are now putting their solutions through various trials. But, of all those potential vaccines and treatments, Gilead’s anti-viral drug, remdesivir, is widely considered to be the most likely one to pass trials and actually work, at scale, in fighting the coronavirus.”

Stocks Open Higher on Hope for a Coronavirus Cure

[Friday, April 17, 9:31 a.m.]

Contributed by Sarah Smith

Whew. There’s finally some good news taking stocks higher Friday morning. Investors learned that one Chicago hospital is seeing patients respond positively to Gilead Science’s (NASDAQ:GILD) remdesivir for the novel coronavirus. As this is the first official clinical trial to report results, the news has GILD stock up about 10% in pre-market trading.

But it’s also moving the major indices higher. The S&P 500, Dow Jones Industrial Average and the Nasdaq Composite all are starting Friday in the green.



The S&P 500 opened higher by 2.18%

The Dow Jones Industrial Average opened higher by 2.56%

The Nasdaq Composite opened higher by 1.59%

Goldman Sachs: It’s Time to Sell Apple Stock

[Friday, April 17, 9:12 a.m.]

Contributed by Sarah Smith

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) stock is up approximately 7% over the last five trading days, and it’s outperforming the S&P 500 for the year. But analysts at Goldman Sachs aren’t seeing any reason to be bullish. In fact, the firm downgraded shares from “neutral” to “sell” and lowered its price target to $233. AAPL stock is set to open April 17 near $284 per share.

According to Goldman Sachs, as the economy continues to struggle, it’s likely demand for new iPhones will be low. Many analysts entered 2020 bullish on the name because of its upcoming 5G iPhone. However, analyst Rod Hall says there is some reason to worry Apple might delay that launch.

From Goldman Sachs, via CNBC (subscription required):

“At this point we have selected a cautious scenario for our central case but we note that COVID-19 is unlike any recession seen in modern times in the severity of the initial downturn with an unpredictable shape to the recovery. … Limited global travel at this crucial point in Apple’s 2020 iPhone final engineering and production process could result in a delayed launch this year.”

IAC’s Barry Diller Says Ad Revenue Will Tumble

[Thursday, April 16, 4:38 p.m.]

Contributed by Sarah Smith

Earlier updates in Mission Control have covered “seismic” declines in advertising spending, as The New York Times reported that even giant companies like Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) and Amazon (NASDAQ:AMZN) were puling back on ads. Today, IAC’s (NASDAQ:IAC) Barry Diller went on CNBC, sharing his predictions for the digital ad world.

As InvestorPlace’s Bret Kenwell reported in his daily column, Diller’s predictions are concerning. Diller is calling for ad revenue to tumble, as companies cut back spending. For instance, he points to Expedia (NASDAQ:EXPE), which spent $5 billion last year on advertising. In 2020, it will spend less than $1 billion.

Kenwell does note that Expedia is a tricky example, as the travel space has been one of the hardest hit by the novel coronavirus. Regardless, companies that are dependent on ad revenue could continue to struggle as the “ripple” effect picks up speed.

Stocks Close Higher on Thursday as the Bad News Grows

[Thursday, April 16, 4:01 p.m.]

Contributed by Sarah Smith

Retail sales are dropping, the number of Americans filing for unemployment benefits is rising. Many investors feel stuck in a loop — what is really driving day-to-day action in stock prices? Thursday saw more bad news hit the market, but thanks to a few outperforming tech names, the major indices closed the day higher.

As investors wait to digest President Donald Trump’s plans to reopen the economy, the S&P 500, Dow Jones Industrial Average and the Nasdaq Composite are all in the green.



The S&P 500 closed higher by 0.57%

The Dow Jones Industrial Average closed higher by 0.12%

The Nasdaq Composite closed higher by 1.66%

It’s All About Earnings Expectations

[Thursday, April 16, 3:45 p.m.]

Contributed by John Jagerson and Wade Hansen

Why is the market starting to bounce now? If traders were so concerned about the U.S. economy last month that they sent the S&P 500 into bear market territory, what on earth could they be seeing that would make them start buying stocks this month?

It appears traders believe the economic contraction is going to be relatively short lived. Although as our Strategic Trader subscribers know, it’s likely to get a bit worse before it gets better.

According to FactSet, traders are anticipating a 10% decline in earnings for the S&P 500 for the first quarter of 2020. These are the numbers we’re starting to see right now.

As bad as that may seem, traders are thinking it’s going to get even worse. They are expecting an earnings decline of 20% for the S&P 500 in the second quarter.

After that, however, the outlook starts to brighten. Traders are expecting a smaller 8.5% earnings decline in the third quarter and a minuscule decline of 0.9% in the fourth quarter.

If that’s the case — if traders believe the economy is going to rebound and earnings declines are going to stabilize — it’s not hard to see why traders are buying stocks right now. They’re just doing what they’ve always done: looking ahead and trying to buy stocks before the good news hits.

How Is Germany Reopening the Economy?

[Thursday, April 16, 3:40 p.m.]

Contributed by Sarah Smith

Germany has recently been lauded as one of the top governments handling the novel coronavirus, along with Taiwan, South Korea and Iceland. And now, under Chancellor Angela Merkel, parts of the German economy will begin reopening as soon as April 20. How?

As CNBC reports, Merkel and her advisors weighed the lack of a vaccine for the virus against the current success of social distancing protocols and the nation’s economic needs. She says:

“We don’t have a lot of leeway, we have to remain focused and continue. Our consultations therefore decided that we cannot get ahead of ourselves. We have to understand that we must live the virus so long as there’s no medicine or vaccine.”

On April 20, some small businesses will be allowed to reopen. Since March 16, only those businesses deemed “essential” have been in operation. Here are some more details of the nation’s planned reopening timeline:

Schools will begin reopening May 4.

Large gatherings are banned through Aug. 31 and religious gatherings are banned indefinitely.

Restaurants will continue to offer delivery and take-out, as opposed to dine-in services.

Companies are encouraged to continue working from home.

Germans are encouraged to wear masks in public and continue proper hygiene protocols.

As President Donald Trump is weighing reopening the U.S. economy, it’s important to look at what other nations are doing. Like InvestorPlace.com General Manager Andrew Taylor wrote yesterday, antibody testing is certain to be a key part of this reopening. Investors should take note.

In a Sign of Struggle, Neiman Marcus Skips Bond Payment

[Thursday, April 16, 3:10 p.m.]

Contributed by Andrew Taylor

We’ve written recently about the likelihood that many American retailers will not survive the coronavirus meltdown unscathed. Add Neiman Marcus to the list of teetering retailers.

According to a letter released today, the luxury retailer has skipped a bond payment, and according to Reuters the company may be preparing for bankruptcy.

Neiman Marcus is a privately held company, so its financial position isn’t an issue for the average investor. That said, it’s illustrative of a wave of bankruptcies and closings we can all expect in the coming weeks.

Louis Navellier, working with his research staff at InvestorPlace, has developed a list of seven retail stocks investors should avoid right now. You may be surprised by some of the names on his list.

At the same time, some retailers will prevail. Muslim Farooque recently uncovered three retailers he thinks are a “buy” for a prolonged coronavirus market.

Barclays: Amazon Stock Is One of Today’s Smartest Bets

[Thursday, April 16, 2:20 p.m.]

Contributed by Sarah Smith

Amazon (NASDAQ:AMZN) stock is up almost 30% in 2020, a year where a massive selloff still has the major indices sporting double-digit losses. But analysts at Barclays are still bullish on Amazon. According to the note, Barclays likes that Amazon is a top play in e-commerce, gaming (through Twitch and upcoming releases), groceries and cloud services.

Amazon’s Whole Foods, once an underperforming segment of the company, is now outperforming with its grocery delivery service. Analysts have a $2,500 price target on the stock, which currently trades hands for close to $2,394. That’s still 4% of upside.

From the note, via CNBC (subscription required):

“Shares always feel a bit crowded, but in the current environment, we’d rather own AMZN than just about anything else.”

Investors Fled Mutual Funds and ETFs in March

[Thursday, April 16, 2:05 p.m.]

Contributed by Sarah Smith

Mutual funds and exchange-traded funds — along with the fund families behind them — fell victim to the pandemic-induced fear driving the market. As fear and volatility sparked in March, investors left these funds for “safe havens” like money market funds. And according to Morningstar, this exodus of $326 billion, roughly 1.7% of the industry’s assets, set a record. This outflow topped October 2008, when 1.5% of fund assets disappeared.

From the Morningstar report, via Institutional Investor:

“Money market funds benefited from investors’ fear. The perceived safe havens — and often places to park the cash swept out of brokerage accounts or tied to hedge fund activity — gathered a record $685 billion in March.”

For individual investors, why does this matter? Morningstar took a deeper diver at the relationship between fund flows and performance in 2015 (subscription required). And in one report, examining one of Pimco’s legal disclosures, it is clear that redemptions “may cause funds to make investment decisions at inopportune times or prices or miss attractive investment opportunities.”

Morningstar reported that as stock and bond prices broadly fell in March, bond funds and actively managed stock funds were the biggest victims. Money market funds, a type of mutual fund that is highly liquid — holding cash and cash equivalents — promise investors a combination of high liquidity and low risk. It’s clear that as investors contemplated further exiting the market, these funds seemed like the safest bet.

As the Institutional Investor’s Christine Idzelis reflects on this report, she writes that Fidelity Investments and Pimco were among the hardest hit of the fund families.

Fidelity Investments saw $39 billion of redemptions, representing 2.3% of its net assets.

Vanguard Group saw $37 billion of redemptions, representing 0.7% of its net assets.

Pimco saw $27 billion of redemptions, representing 6.7% of its net assets.

American Funds saw $16 billion of redemptions, representing less than 1% of its net assets.

Acknowledging that March saw record outflows, it’s important for individual investors to be cautious, particularly with the hardest hit of the fund families. Watch for increased transaction costs and altered fund performance moving forward.

Cryptocurrencies Are a Bright Spot in a Tough Market

[Thursday, April 16, 1:15 p.m.]

Contributed by Nicholas Stern

Cryptocurrencies have shined in the markets in recent weeks as investors pile into assets that can benefit from the massive amounts of stimulus being introduced around the world.

Institutional and accredited investors piled over $1 billion into the world’s largest bitcoin investment trust, Grayscale, over the last year. Just over half of that came in the past three months.

The Grayscale Bitcoin Trust (OTCMKTS:GBTC) led the investment demand, with inflows of $388.9 million, the largest capital raise the firm’s seen in a single quarter. Investments into the Grayscale Ethereum Trust (OTCMKTS:ETHE) climbed 2.5x from the fourth quarter of 2019 to the first quarter of 2020.

Bitcoin has increased an impressive 57% from its year-to-date low reached on March 12.

Of course, bitcoin is not the only crypto rebounding sharply as of late.

The basket of the 100 largest cryptocurrencies known as the CIX100 has greatly outperformed the broader market in 2020. The CIX100 is up about 2%, compared to the 19% drop in the Dow Jones Industrial Average and the 14% fall in the S&P 500.

As governments pump money into economies to help offset the effects of the coronavirus, traditional currencies become less valuable. It’s simple supply and demand.

But bitcoin and a few other cryptocurrencies are immune from this supply and demand manipulation, making them a very interesting currency hedge right now.

What’s more, we’re about to witness a catalyst to higher prices coming in mid-May. That’s when bitcoin’s “halvening” is set to take place. The halvening is a plan written into bitcoin’s software protocol to issue fewer new coins roughly every four years.

InvestorPlace analyst Matt McCall has noted that if demand increases or even just stays steady, the “supply shock” will set the cryptocurrency market on fire.

Further, most investors don’t realize how much more profitable past halvenings were for altcoins — or alternatives to bitcoin. Indeed, one of Matt’s altcoin recommendations has soared past bitcoin this year.

Check out Matt’s system for identifying the best performers and the six altcoin recommendations in his Ultimate Crypto portfolio.

Alphabet Plans to Slow Hiring Amid the Pandemic

[Thursday, April 16, 11:45 a.m.]

Contributed by Sarah Smith

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG, NASDAQ:GOOGL) executives had been rather quiet about the novel coronavirus. Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL), one of its peers in the Big Tech world, was among the first companies to withdraw guidance and warn of the outbreak’s effects on business. But Alphabet’s silence changed Wednesday, when a memo from CEO Sundar Pichai leaked.

According to the memo, Alphabet will slow hiring in 2020 — after bringing on 20,000 new employees in 2019. Pichai also said the company will “recalibrate” investments in data centers, travel and non-essential marketing.

From the memo, via MarketWatch:

“We believe now is the time to significantly slow down the pace of hiring, while maintaining momentum in a small number of strategic areas where users and businesses rely on Google for ongoing support, and where our growth is critical to their success.”

Shares of Google stock are still up for the day, around 0.6%.

Coronavirus Crisis Is Accelerating Healthcare Trends

[Thursday, April 16, 10:15 a.m.]

Contributed by Luis Hernandez

InvestorPlace analyst Matt McCall has noted several times that, although the broader market is down, several trends that will dominate the 2020s are being pushed forward at an accelerated pace.

Two stocks Matt has identified in healthcare reached new highs yesterday, even when the market was down more than 2%.

Teladoc (NYSE:TDOC) is the leader in America’s growing telehealth industry, and has been one of Matt’s favorite stocks for years. In the future, long waits at doctor’s offices will be a thing of the past as patients will be able to reach out via telehealth platforms for quicker, safer visits. About 75% of health systems currently offer or plan to offer telehealth services, and as more people become comfortable with this new approach the numbers for TDOC will only continue to grow.

Catasys (NASDAQ:CATS) leverages artificial intelligence to help transform the healthcare industry. CATS targets the health and well-being of chronic disease patients using artificial intelligence-enabled technology. Its PRE (Predict-Recommend-Engage) platform lowers costs for health insurers and other third-party payors in treating patients with behavioral and chronic health issues. It’s an extremely valuable service for the company’s clients, which pay 4.5x more for these patients than for those without behavioral health conditions.

Matt recommended a new stock just yesterday in his Early Stage Investor service that uses AI technology to help pharma and biotech firms discover drugs quicker and cheaper.

To find out more about that new pick, click here.

Stock Market Opens Higher Thursday

[Thursday, April 16, 9:31 a.m.]

Contributed by Sarah Smith

For some reason — unclear to many — the stock market opened higher on Thursday. Americans continue to lose their jobs at an unprecedented rate, wiping out all gains since the Great Recession. An update on retail sales, reports from the Federal Reserve and predictions from the International Monetary this week have all been grim. Perhaps investors are optimistically awaiting President Donald Trump’s announcement later today on reopening guidelines.

Despite the gloom, the S&P 500, Dow Jones Industrial Average and the Nasdaq Composite all opened in the green on Thursday.



The S&P 500 opened higher by 0.58%

The Dow Jones Industrial Average opened higher by 0.13%

The Nasdaq Composite opened higher by 0.95%

Americans File 5.2 Million More Jobless Claims

[Thursday, April 16, 9:10 a.m.]

Contributed by Sarah Smith

The U.S. Department of Labor reported Thursday morning that another 5.2 million Americans filed for unemployment benefits for the week ending April 11. This morning’s figure is down 1.4 million from last week’s reading, but it is still higher than consensus estimates for 5 million.

Since the novel coronavirus began eliminating jobs, over 22 million Americans have filed for such benefits. According to CNBC, the pandemic has essentially wiped out all of the jobs added to the economy since the Great Recession.

From Peter Boockvar, chief investment officer at the Bleakley Group:

“As we fully know the current state of the labor market with mass waves of layoffs, the key question turns to how many of these people will be rehired when the economy starts to reopen. We can assume it will take a long time for that to happen but hopefully we’re getting closer to at least getting started.”

Burton Malkiel Is Buying High-Yield Stocks Instead of Bonds

[Thursday, April 16, 8:50 a.m.]

Contributed by Andrew Taylor

I love Burton Malkiel.

In fact, my introduction to stocks and investing came when my older brother said, “read it!” as he handed me Malkiel’s book A Random Walk Down Wall Street. I was probably 16, and I was hooked.

Barron’s Leslie P. Norton scored an insightful interview with the investing legend, who, along with Vanguard’s Jack Bogle, is widely credited with bringing about the rise of passive index investing. True to form, Malkiel discusses the role of passive investing in the interview, along with his views on the potential for dangerous inflation caused by the Federal Reserve’s recent activities, why he is attracted right now to investments in emerging markets and investing in private companies.

Surprisingly, this passive investor who has spent a career guiding investors to index funds, also admitted that he used the market downturn to purchase some individuals stocks. He views investments in dividends payers AT&T (NYSE:T), Verizon (NYSE:VZ), Duke Energy (NYSE:DUK) and International Business Machines (NYSE:IBM) as safe alternatives to holdings bonds in this market.

InvestorPlace Contributor Josh Enomoto included two of those same companies in his own piece 9 Robust Stocks to Buy to Survive a Bear Market.

You won’t hear specific stock picks from a committed index investor like Malkiel very often. Take heed.

J.C. Penney May Be But the First Retailer to Fall

[Thursday, April 16, 8:40 a.m.]

Contributed by Andrew Taylor

Few industries will be crushed as quickly and completely by the novel coronavirus as retail. As we discussed in Mission Control a week ago, retailers with weak balance sheets and feeble internet sales will drop like flies in the coming weeks.

The first to drop may well be J.C. Penney (NYSE:JCP).

Yesterday, the company announced that it was not going to make a $12 million interest payment, but instead has entered a 30-day grace period “in order to evaluate certain strategic alternatives, none of which have been implemented at this time.” According to CNBC, the retailer has been in talks with lenders since last year to strengthen its balance sheet. Does anyone want to take bets on whether those talks will go more smoothly now that the nation is in quarantine?

InvestorPlace Markets Analyst Luke Lango believes that J.C. Penney stock is headed to $0.

It may be the first major American retailer killed by the coronavirus, but it will hardly be the last. Louis Navellier, working with his research staff at InvestorPlace, has developed a list of seven retail stocks investors should avoid right now. You may be surprised by some of the names on his list:



Gap (NYSE:GPS)

Kohl’s (NYSE:KSS)

Nordstrom (NYSE:JWN)

Companhia Brasileira de Distribuicao Grupo Pao de Acucar (NYSE:CBD)

Walgreens Boots Alliance (NASDAQ:WBA)

Tapestry (NYSE:TPR)

Ulta Beauty (NASDAQ:ULTA)

Follow Insider Buying to Find Strong Companies

[Wednesday, April 15, 4:50 p.m.]

Contributed by Andrew Taylor

I love to watch what companies have insiders purchasing shares on the open market because I think it’s a strong indication of future strength. That’s always true, but never more so than at a time like this when the market’s in turmoil and uncertainty prevails.

Such “insider” transactions — which the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission requires to be reported publicly within 48 hours if they are completed by a director, senior officer or any person or entity that beneficially owns more than 10% of a company’s voting shares — are a wonderful lens into which companies have the confidence of their insiders.

Think about it for a minute. There are lots of reasons an insider might sell shares, so I don’t find it terribly valuable to look at insider stock sales.

But stock purchases by insiders are an entirely different matter. If an insider is willing to put up money to buy a company’s stock, it’s a fair bet that he thinks the price will go up. After all, it’s safe to assume that directors, management and major shareholders know more about the direction of a company than does the general investing public. If those people are buying shares of a firm, it’s worth your attention.

Plenty of publications offer insight into recent insider transactions. One free tool, which I find useful and easy to use, is insider-monitor.com.

InvestorPlace Markets Analyst Luke Lango found 7 Stocks Insiders Are Buying Big Amid the Market Panic in an article published late last month. Those seven stocks — and any others with meaningful volumes of insider volume — are worth a look.

In fact, if you’re brave enough, you may even want to look at Carnival (NYSE:CCL). Just last week, a board member spent $10 million to purchase 1.25 million shares of the troubled cruise company’s stock. That’s a pretty strong vote of confidence from someone on the inside.

Business Leaders to Trump: Testing Is the Answer

[Wednesday, April 15, 4:37 p.m.]

Contributed by Andrew Taylor

Today marked the first meeting of President Donald Trump’s task force to reopen the economy, a collection of executives, economists, scholars and industry leaders that the White House pulled together to provide guidance on the reopening of the American economy after the coronavirus shutdown.

According to reporting from the Wall Street Journal, during the first of today’s four such meetings, business executives urged Trump to dramatically increase coronavirus testing. Doing so, the executives counseled, would be necessary to convince the public to return to work.

There’s little doubt that testing matters. Today, business leaders announced to the president — and the world — that widespread testing is essential to the reopening of our economy. Investors would be wise to keep a close eye on testing availability and metrics as we all look to understand when America will go back to work.

Abbott Laboratories Climbs Higher on New Antibody Test

[Wednesday, April 15, 4:31 p.m.]

Contributed by Sarah Smith

In his daily column examining what’s moving in the stock market today, Bret Kenwell highlights another victory against the novel coronavirus. This morning, Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) announced its third test for Covid-19. This one is a laboratory-based antibody blood test that can tell if someone has been previously infected.

From CEO Robert Ford, via the company’s press release:

“We continue to contribute in a significant and meaningful way by providing new solutions across our diagnostics testing platforms. I’m extremely proud of the many Abbott people who are working around the clock to get as many tests as we can to healthcare workers and patients.”

Abbott Laboratories hopes to screen 20 million people by June. ABT stock closed higher on the news Wednesday by 2%.

Stocks Close Down Wednesday on Economic Reports

[Wednesday, April 15, 4:01 p.m.]

Contributed by Sarah Smith

On Wednesday, investors learned that retail sales plunged in March, and many fear worse numbers are ahead for April. Additionally, the market appears to be pricing in estimates for tomorrow’s jobless report. Analysts expect tomorrow’s figure, for the week ending April 11, to bring the total to 20 million.

To be fair, stocks climbed slightly higher over the course of the day, after opening down about 2%. But the S&P 500, Dow Jones Industrial Average and the Nasdaq Composite still ended the day deep in the red.



The S&P 500 closed lower by 2.19%

The Dow Jones Industrial Average closed lower by 1.85%

The Nasdaq Composite closed lower by 1.44%

Do Office REITs Face Increased Post-Pandemic Risk?

[Wednesday, April 15, 3:10 p.m.]

Contributed by Sarah Smith

On Tuesday, Rani Molla — a senior data reporter for Recode — wrote that “this is the end of the office as we know it.” On one level, this means that office layouts will change. She writes that the end of the “open” office floor plan is almost guaranteed, as companies opt for touch-less doors and more square footage. But on another level, demand for office space could drop forever.

Businesses forced to embrace remote work are now finding some success with video conferencing options. Zoom Video Communications (NASDAQ:ZM), Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) and RingCentral (NYSE:RNG), are seeing increases in users. Chances are that a combination of convenience and a lasting fear of the pandemic will create more permanent remote positions.

As Molla writes, it’s too early to tell what will happen to office space demand. Yes, there will be fewer employees returning to work after a wave of layoffs. But companies that survive will also want more space, demanding larger or renovated offices.

For investors, this means it’s time to take a look at real estate investment trusts. For many, REITs were long a safe bet. They provided steady payouts, and underlying real estate asset values seemed locked in place. That’s all changing now.

One Seeking Alpha piece is quick to warn that travel and entertainment REITs are likely to suffer long-term impacts from the coronavirus. But the author isn’t as quick to condemn office REITs, recommending Kilroy Realty (NYSE:KRC) as a long-term holding.

And in late March, InvestorPlace analyst Louis Navellier rounded up seven REITs he sees as capable of beating inflation. The lone office REIT on his broad list, Armada Hoffler Properties (NYSE:AHH), still earns his “buy” rating. So does that mean everything is all rosy for office REITs?

It’s perhaps too early to tell. Start by taking a good look at your REIT holdings. Do they have solid histories of high occupancy? Are they exposed to long-term lease agreements? For worried investors, an easy step is to cut out the riskiest of office holdings — those that specialize in coworking spaces. As Americans gain a new appreciation for hygiene, shared desks just won’t have the same appeal in a post-pandemic world.

Fed’s Mary Daly: A V-Shaped Recovery Is Unlikely

[Wednesday, April 15, 2:05 p.m.]

Contributed by Sarah Smith

In an interview with The Wall Street Journal, Mary Daly, the president of the Federal Reserve’s San Francisco bank, pushed back on the notion of a V-shaped recovery. She says that it will take a long time for the U.S. to return to positive growth — perhaps we will see gradually positive growth in 2021.

Many Americans are hopeful that a quick end to the novel coronavirus will lead to a quick rebound, but Daly says that’s not the case. She’s worried about how long it will take to lift government-imposed restrictions and “spin” the economy back up.

From Daly, via The Wall Street Journal:

“I don’t expect a sharp V-shaped recovery, I expect something more like negative quarters of growth throughout 2020, and then a gradual return to positive growth in 2021. … You would expect the economy not to regain its full strength right away.”

Fintech Companies Enter the Small Business Loan Game

[Wednesday, April 15, 1:50 p.m.]

Contributed by Sarah Smith

Financial technology, or fintech, companies have long been working to disrupt the traditional banking industry. They’ve embraced making easy payments from smartphones and supporting small businesses. And now, they’re getting in the game alongside big banks as part of the Paycheck Protection Program.

Applicants to the PPP, a $350 billion loan program for small businesses and a portion of the CARES Act, can receive 2.5 times their average monthly payroll. The program is designed to keep small businesses, many of which are shuttered due to the novel coronavirus, from going under.

Initially, big banks were leading the lending charge. But fintech players argued they were better equipped to offer loans, and provided a more convenient experience to small businesses. As of Friday, three major fintech companies are now in the lending game.

PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL), Square (NYSE:SQ) and Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU) all received approval from the Small Business Administration to participate in the PPP. It’s important to note that while PYPL, SQ and INTU stock are not in the green for the year, they’re all vastly outperforming the S&P 500.

And as InvestorPlace’s Josh Enomoto writes, these fintech companies are now more relevant because of the pandemic. He’s particularly bullish on SQ stock, writing that the economic devastation will invoke American sympathy toward small businesses, which are Square’s primary customers. Additionally, he thinks Square’s solutions provide a much-needed edge in troubling times.

Is Money Losing Meaning?

[Wednesday, April 15, 1:24 p.m.]

Contributed by Sarah Smith

If you seek out investing humor, you’ve probably seen internet memes decrying Federal Reserve Chairman Jerome Powell’s superhero-esque ability to print money. At the heart of the joking is the truth that the Fed has embarked on unprecedented bond buying, in efforts to prevent a financial crisis.

And while the whims of chat rooms are not necessarily an investment thesis, Jared Dillian, an investment strategist and the author of Street Freak, writes that he too is worried that money is losing its meaning.

Why? In efforts to do “whatever it takes” the Fed and other government agencies are spending trillions of dollars. Since the 2008 financial crisis, Bloomberg’s M2 index shows that the aggregate money supply for 12 major economies has doubled.

To Dillian, this, and historic moves to prevent a recession, are signs that money has lost its value. As he writes, the three functions of currency are as a unit of account, a medium of exchange and a store of value. So what happens when currency fails to retain a consistent value over time?

Dillian writes:

“Nobody really knows how this is going to turn out. In smaller economies, runaway government spending has resulted in hyperinflation and social unrest, such as well-documented cases in Venezuela and Zimbabwe. Many think that wouldn’t be possible in the U.S. given the dollar’s role as the world’s primary reserve currency. Perhaps, but it’s not one of those questions we’d really want to experiment with.”

Avoid These 3 Stocks as Millennials Lose Buying Power

[Wednesday, April 15, 1:00 p.m.]

Contributed by Sarah Smith

In a Mission Control update last week, I reflected on a report from Vice. Anna Almendrala wrote that 31% of survey respondents age 18 to 34 had lost their jobs as the novel coronavirus continues to shut down the economy.

This week, InvestorPlace’s Chris Markoch took a deeper look at what that means for investors. He recommends avoiding stocks beloved by millennials, as that generation is losing significant purchasing power. He writes that up until now, the youngest members of the millennial generation were watching the economy recover, and were getting to participate in an historic bull market.

Anticipating major changes for this generation, he recommends avoiding these stocks:



TripAdvisor (NASDAQ:TRIP) Grubhub (NYSE:GRUB) Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA)

Gilead Stock Is Falling Wednesday on China News

[Wednesday, April 15, 12:10 p.m.]

Contributed by Sarah Smith

Wednesday is bringing both good and bad news for Gilead Sciences (NASDAQ:GILD), but the bad news is winning. GILD stock is down 4% in intraday trading.

Let’s get the bad news out of the way. Gilead’s remdesivir is considered by many to be the lead candidate in treating the novel coronavirus. That’s why investors have been waiting with bated breath for results from its clinical trials in China. Earlier results, from studies Gilead funded in the United States, were positive but inconclusive.

On Wednesday, China suspended those two trials, citing a lack of patients. To be fair, as even Wuhan, the origin of the outbreak, begins to reopen, there just might not be enough sick adults left. FiercePharma’s Angus Liu wrote a few weeks ago that Gilead faces tough competition for eligible patients in China as the outbreak there clears up.

But RBC analyst Brian Abrahams is interpreting the suspended trials another way. He thinks Chinese researchers had inconclusive preliminary results, as 237 patients were enrolled. But in the U.S. two-third of patients who received remdesivir showed improvement.

Now let’s move on to the good news. As Axios reported earlier this week, Gilead filed for trademark protections on remdesivir’s packaging. Bob Herman wrote that the move is a sign Gilead is confident about the drug’s efficacy.

Perhaps it’s a coin toss. InvestorPlace’s Dana Blankenhorn, after taking everything in, thinks there’s too much financial and political risk associated with GILD stock. He’s recommending investors stay away.

Technology Stocks Will Accelerate After the Pandemic

[Wednesday, April 15, 11:16 a.m.]

Contributed by Sarah Smith

InvestorPlace analyst Matt McCall has dubbed this decade the Roaring 2020s. Why? He’s confident that certain trends in tech are going to take off, making investors lots of money along the way.

Now, with a pandemic raging, making lots of money on anything seems a little far-fetched. But McCall is watching tech trends unfold, and he likes what he sees. Some industries, he writes, will not recover well after the pandemic. But movie theaters, which are now suffering amid widespread closures, were already a dying business. On the other hand, next-generation healthcare is accelerating as scientists race to find a cure for the novel coronavirus.

That’s why McCall is still bullish on tech, and the trends he sees growing even in this chaos. One stock he’s watching is BioXcel Therapeutics (NASDAQ:BTAI). It’s a biotech firm that uses artificial intelligence to create new drugs — and it’s up 56% in 2020.

Before the pandemic, companies like BioXcel were fringe ideas. After the pandemic, they’ll be leading the charge. You don’t want to miss out.

Read more of McCall’s thoughts on post-pandemic tech trends here.

IEA Predicts Massive Drop in Oil Demand

[Wednesday, April 15, 11:00 a.m.]

Contributed by Sarah Smith

Oil can’t seem to catch a break in 2020. This weekend OPEC and its allies met and in an historic move, slashed global oil production by 10 billion barrels a day. But according to the International Energy Agency, the big picture is still bleak.

The IEA publishes a highly watched monthly report, examining details of the oil market. In today’s release, the agency predicted that demand for oil in April would drop by 29 million barrels a day. That means that production-cutting measures might not be enough to balance supply and demand for crude.

From Fatih Birol, the IEA’s executive director:

“When we look back at 2020, we may see it was the worst year in the history of oil markets and the second quarter may have been the worst of the lot. In that quarter, April may have been the worst month. It may go down as ‘Black April’ in the history of the oil industry.”

As David Hodari wrote for The Wall Street Journal, one issue of concern for investors is the stockpiling of crude and refined products. Many have already expressed worries that as demand continues to drop there simply won’t be enough storage space. Unfortunately, the IEA isn’t denying that is a plausible fear.

For InvestorPlace’s Ian Cooper, these concerns — particularly worries over storage facilities — are more than enough reason to simply stay away from oil stocks.

Airline Stocks Stall Out Despite New Aid Details

[Wednesday, April 15, 10:30 a.m.]

Contributed by Sarah Smith

Investors have long been speculating on the specific aid major airlines will receive. But after Tuesday, there’s no more need for speculation. Working with the U.S. Department of Treasury, Delta Air Lines (NYSE:DAL), American Airlines (NASDAQ:AAL), JetBlue (NASDAQ:JBLU) and Southwest (NYSE:LUV) reached a deal.

American will receive $5.8 billion in assistance through the CARES Act. The total breaks down to a $4.1 billion grant and a $1.7 billion low-interest loan.

Southwest will receive $3.2 billion, which includes $2.3 billion in payroll support and approximately $1 billion in a low-interest loan.

Delta will receive $5.4 billion. Part of this total is a $1.6 billion, unsecured loan. Delta also will give the government warrants to acquire 1% of the company at $23.39 a share.

JetBlue will receive $935.8 million, approximately $251 million of which is a loan.

So, the airlines are finally getting their bailout. What does this mean for investors? InvestorPlace’s Nicolas Chahine maintains that DAL stock is a buy. In his mind, it’s fallen too far, and especially with government help, will head back up.

After looking at LUV stock, Chris Lau had a similar take. He argues that Southwest Airlines is trading at prices too cheap to ignore. Lau concludes that cost-cutting measures and government support will successfully cushion the downturn in the industry.

Next steps: There are other airlines yet to meet with the Treasury Department, so don’t tune out. Plus, keep an eye on the airline names. Although in pre-market trading many of the airline stocks were higher, movement in the broader market is dragging them down Wednesday.

Stocks Open Lower Wednesday by 2%

[Wednesday, April 15, 9:31 a.m.]

Contributed by Sarah Smith

After Tuesday’s rally, stock futures turned and headed deep into the red. Wednesday’s news that retail sales dropped 8.7% in March didn’t help things, either. There’s simply too much for investors to digest. President Donald Trump is suspending funding to the World Health Organization. Daily information about new cases, deaths and hospitalizations in New York has the market on edge. And earnings season is proving just how hard the first quarter already was.

On that note, the major indices are suffering Wednesday morning. The S&P 500, Dow Jones Industrial Average and the Nasdaq Composite all opened in the red.



The S&P 500 opened lower by 2.24%

The Dow Jones Industrial Average opened lower by 2.2%

The Nasdaq Composite opened lower by 1.88%

Banks Are Not the Place to Be

[Wednesday, April 15, 8:56 a.m.]

Contributed by Neil George

The S&P 500 is off to a good start this week. First-quarter earnings reports are beginning to roll out, and there is some risk-off sentiment in the market with stock buyers leading for the time being.

JPMorgan Chase (NYSE:JPM) and Wells Fargo (NYSE:WFC) kicked off earnings season yesterday, and Bank of America (NYSE:BAC) and Goldman Sachs (NYSE:GS) report today.

With all of the terrible volatility, trading desk and capital markets revenues got a bump, but the big news is the amount of loan loss provisions that are being announced.

Source: Chart by Bloomberg

The KBW Bank Index was down on Tuesday, and it is easy to see why. Banks have plenty of consumer and business loans that are already in jeopardy, and according to some statements and actions by JPM and WFC, this condition will be getting worse in the current quarter.

Meanwhile, with interest rates on the floor in the United States, net interest margin (NIM) — which is the difference between what banks pay for money and what they earn — is being squeezed thin.

Then, regulatory costs (on top of costs incurred during the lockdown with remote working) should also drive up efficiency ratios, which measures how much it costs to earn each dollar.

That means banks are a less-than-stellar source for operating profits. Only energy stocks are next to banks in terms of challenges right now.

The sectors that are showing better signs are technology and healthcare, followed by consumer stocks, real estate and utilities. And the best of that bunch can be found in the model portfolios of Profitable Investing.

Stocks Close Higher Tuesday by More Than 2%

[Tuesday, April 14, 4:01 p.m.]

Contributed by Sarah Smith

New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo said the worst may be over in his state. Other governors, along with President Donald Trump’s team, are working on plans to reopen the economy. And earnings season kicked off today, as big bank stocks led the way.

As is the new usual, there were a lot of conflicting headlines in the stock market today. Despite that, the S&P 500, the Dow Jones Industrial Average and the Nasdaq Composite all closed in the green. Is this a continuation of last week’s rally?



The S&P 500 closed higher by 3.05%

The Dow Jones Industrial Average closed higher by 2.4%

The Nasdaq Composite closed higher by 3.95%

Check Your Bond Holdings for Business Travel Risk

[Tuesday, April 14, 3:40 p.m.]

Contributed by Sarah Smith

A lot of our work on InvestorPlace.com focuses on individual stocks and exchange-traded funds, but chances are you also hold some municipal bonds in your portfolio. As the novel coronavirus continues to wreak havoc on the economy, it’s time to check your bond portfolio to make sure you aren’t susceptible to this one risk.

In new reporting from the The New York Times, Joe Gose highlighted one serious risk that investors who hold municipal bonds may be facing. Many cities use bonds to fund the construction of luxurious hotels and convention sites for business travel. New sites tend to attract more conventions. And as demand for business travel to a certain city spikes, those municipal bond holdings pay off.

But as Gose writes, new convention sites will likely sit empty for months to come. Some, still under construction, are now in limbo. And after the pandemic, how long will it take for demand to rebound? Per the New York Times article:

“The problem is cropping up across the nation. Many cities fully or partly finance the construction and operation of convention hotels to compete for events, often by using bonds backed by the hotel’s income, as well as revenue from hospitality and tourism taxes. Noting the collapse in conferences and forecasting a U.S. recession, S&P Global Ratings recently warned that it could lower the ratings of bonds supporting existing convention hotels in Denver and Austin, Texas. It also downgraded the rating of bonds backing Baltimore’s convention hotel.”

So, what are you to do? It’s true that you won’t have perfect information to act on. But you should still think about how much of the revenue for the municipality whose bonds you hold comes from travel. If it’s a high percentage, consider selling that bond. You’d be safer moving your money into other investments without that risk.

Are Some Companies Too Connected to Fail?

[Tuesday, April 14, 3:08 p.m.]

Contributed by Sarah Smith

Want some more déjà vu from the 2008 financial crisis? Well, the hot-button issue of “too big to fail” is making a resurgence. At the time, people argued that some companies were simply too big. If they failed, the ripple effect on the economy would be devastating, and therefore these companies should be first in line to receive assistance.

Others argued that if a big company couldn’t survive, it wasn’t the government’s job to save it.

Now, Peter R. Orszag, the chief executive officer of financial advisory at Lazard (NYSE:LAZ), is arguing that some companies are too connected to fail. As the novel coronavirus spreads, Orszag writes that in order to prevent a wave of bankruptcies, the government should provide liquidity to companies most likely to cause a ripple effect.

This proposal is one of four policy options Orszag identifies:



Governments can boost companies’ cash flow by increasing demand and providing additional income to displaced workers. Governments can allow bankruptcies to happen, and allow companies to operate under bankruptcy. Policy makers can work to prevent bankruptcies in companies that garner the most sympathy — like mom-and-pop businesses. Governments can target companies deemed too connected to fail, using network science to determine levels of connectivity.

Why Are Our Grocery Store Shelves Still Empty?

[Tuesday, April 14, 2:40 p.m.]

Contributed by Sarah Smith

Just yesterday, InvestorPlace Web Editor Nick Clarkson reported that Smithfield Foods was closing a plant in Sioux Falls, South Dakota. Workers were testing positive for the novel coronavirus, and the state wants it temporarily shuttered. But CEO Kenneth Sullivan is worried. The plant accounts for 4%-5% of the nation’s pork production, and he says he’s deeply worried about the supply chain.

Others are still insisting that there’s no aggregate shortages of any food or retail product. But then, why are grocery store shelves around the country still empty? And where can you find toilet paper?

On Tuesday, Laura Reiley reported for The Washington Post that a variety of factors are behind these shortages. Here’s her takeaway:

The U.S. food distribution system is struggling to adapt to closed restaurants. Now, it’s taking time to switch from bulk deliveries to individual-use grocery items.

Consumer trends are making individual items hard to come by with little notice (like this week’s rampant hair dye buying).

Efforts to protect workers are delaying certain parts of the distribution process. For instance, reduced store hours are adding in some distribution complications.

So what does this mean for investors? Grocery demand is still high, and Americans are getting an unprecedented amount of their food from stores. Reiley, through experts she interviewed, also makes the case that business models are changing. Grocery stores that previously attracted customers with a wide variety of goods might switch to offering larger quantities of fewer goods.

The Federal Reserve Was Ready for a Pandemic

[Tuesday, April 14, 2:16 p.m.]

Contributed by Sarah Smith

A quick glance at any news outlet will tell you that many Americans are not happy with the nation’s response to the novel coronavirus. And Josh Barro, a columnist for the New York Magazine, isn’t disputing their reasons. However, he is arguing that of any government body, the Federal Reserve was well prepared for such a situation, and in his opinion, the central bank’s reaction has been spot on.

No, the Fed isn’t developing a vaccine and it ultimately can’t cure the novel coronavirus. But it did learn from the 2008 financial crisis, and it’s already applying those lessons now.

As we have reported in Mission Control, the Fed is taking an unprecedented role in preventing a financial crisis. It is partnering with the U.S. Department of Treasury to buy corporate and municipal debt — even junk-rated corporate debt.

As Barro writes, other agencies, like the IRS and Small Business Administration, have been slower to act. However, he acknowledges that unlike the Fed, these agencies are mostly learning on the fly, taking big moves to send direct checks to Americans and lend to small businesses around the country.

And in this love letter to the Fed, Barro is hopeful that slower-to-respond agencies can benefit from Fed Chairman Jerome Powell’s decisive action. He writes:

“After this acute crisis is over, policy-makers should consider what we learned and what infrastructure we need to stand up our economic-response programs much more quickly if we have to do this again. We’ve already seen the benefit of that at the central bank.”

For investors, Powell has risen to the status of a movie hero. Don’t take your eyes off the Fed until after this crisis is long over. You won’t want to miss whatever happens next.

Big Banks Fall on Troubling Earnings Reports

[Tuesday, April 14, 1:52 p.m.]

Contributed by Sarah Smith

First-quarter earnings season kicked off Tuesday morning, and there’s a lot for investors to digest. As usual, big banks led the way. JPMorgan Chase (NYSE:JPM) and Wells Fargo (NYSE:WFC) reported earnings before market open. And both banks had some unfortunate revenue numbers.

JPMorgan earned $2.9 billion, down 69% year-over-year, on revenue of $28.3 billion. It missed analyst expectations on its net income and revenue figures. Wells Fargo suffered the same fate, reporting earnings of $653 million, down 89% year-over-year, on revenue of $17.7 billion. That revenue figure missed expectations by $1.7 billion.

According to The Wall Street Journal, the reports indicated something even more important. A recession is ahead. For starters, both banks are setting aside money in case loans start to go bad. One shocking illustration of what lies ahead can be found in mortgage payments. Wells Fargo representatives said that consumers had already deferred over a million payments, mostly on mortgages and auto loans.

And that math checks out. In a Mortgage Bankers Association release from Monday, reports show that mortgage loans in forbearance — a state where payments are postponed but interest still accrues — jumped to 3.7% for the week ending April 5. That’s up from just 0.25% as of March 2.

Big banks have big jobs ahead of them. Consumer spending is dropping, yet the biggest financial institutions are doing more work, supporting small businesses and bracing for a recession.

With this in mind, InvestorPlace’s Ian Bezek writes that investors should be carefully watching these earnings reports to find trading opportunities. Regardless of the outcome, there’s sure to be lots of information to digest and interpret. Besides JPM and WFC, he’s watching Goldman Sachs (NYSE:GS), Bank of America (NYSE:BAC), M&T Bank (NYSE:MTB), BOK Financial (NASDAQ:BOKF), Bank OZK (NASDAQ:OZK) and First Republic Bank (NYSE:FRC).

WFC and JPM stock are down 4.5% and 3.8%, respectively, in intraday trading.

The Short Squeeze Is Over — Watch for Consolidation

[Tuesday, April 14, 1:13 p.m.]

Contributed by Sarah Smith

Last week’s rally in the S&P 500 drew a lot of attention, and for good reason. It eclipsed all other rallies over the last four decades. But movement this week in the major indices is also important, and according to Bloomberg’s Luke Kawa, it’s pretty troubling.

As Kawa writes, last week’s rally particularly lifted beaten-down stocks. Names that looked to be at death’s door soared 25%. But this week, that momentum is gone. The S&P 500 closed down on Monday, although in intraday trading the index is up 2.8% today. To Kawa and a host of analysts, that means it’s time for the market to start consolidating.

Why? Last week saw something called a short squeeze in negative momentum. Essentially, heavily shorted stocks moved higher, forcing short sellers to close out to their positions. When those sellers close their positions, it sends the beaten-down stocks even higher. But that action seems to have ended on Monday. As Kawa writes:

“There were signs Monday that the trade — a short squeeze in negative momentum, to use its quantitative definition — had run its course, and with it, perhaps, the market’s newfound buoyancy. Stocks in the group fell 2.9% today, trailing their counterparts on the long side of the momentum factor by the most in a month.”

Now, some analysts are saying that this pattern means the next three months will be rather ugly. The market will consolidate and these beaten-down names will underperform. Dennis DeBusschere, Evercore ISI’s head of portfolio strategy, favors one strategy here in particular.

Evercore’s strategy: Sell an upside call spread in the SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:SPY). Selling $280 strike calls that expire in May while buying the $290 strike (with the same expiry) generates a net credit of $5.20. This move should be profitable as long as the SPY gains less than 2.5% by the date of expiration.

Pharma Giants Team Up in Coronavirus Vaccine Race

[Tuesday, April 14, 12:45 p.m.]

Contributed by Sarah Smith

It’s not every day that two of the world’s largest pharmaceutical companies team up to develop a vaccine that likely won’t lead to any meaningful profits. But that’s exactly what GlaxoSmithKline (NYSE:GSK) and Sanofi (NASDAQ:SNY) are doing. Despite the oddity, GSK and SNY stock are both up about 3% in intraday trading.

Sanofi had previously announced plans to work on a vaccine independently, basing its treatment off of its recombinant DNA platform (which it already uses in an influenza vaccine). GlaxoSmithKline, which did not have its own vaccine plans, will add adjuvant technology to make the vaccine more potent.

Another positive — the joint collaboration is already speeding up the timeline. Representatives from both companies said today that initial clinical tests could begin in the second half of 2020. By the end of 2021, the pair could complete the necessary development to make a vaccine available en masse.

And as BioPharma Dive’s Ned Pagliarulo writes, the nature of the pandemic is changing much of what we know about drug development. He writes:

“Typically, vaccines are the product of years of development, emerging for widespread use only after clinical tests in thousands of patients prove their ability to protect against infection and, most importantly, their safety in healthy individuals. The urgency of the coronavirus pandemic, which has sickened nearly 2 million people globally through April 13, has pushed drugmakers to move faster than they have previously.”

Investors are rewarding Sanofi and GlaxoSmithKline for their altruistic partnership. Look for similar news to boost other pharma stocks.

Pandemic Delays Major Alphabet-Oracle Decision

[Tuesday, April 14, 12:15 p.m.]

Contributed by Sarah Smith

One Tuesday, investors learned of yet another way the novel coronavirus was changing life. Just a few weeks ago, InvestorPlace’s Dana Blankenhorn wrote about Oracle’s (NYSE:ORCL) big battle against open-source software. In a move sure to set precedent for the entire tech sector, Oracle took Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG, NASDAQ:GOOGL) to court.

Why? Oracle believes that application program interfaces (APIs) — essentially interfaces between common software programs — are protected by copyright. This would set in stone a new understanding of how intellectual property intersects with the web.

And in Blankenhorn’s opinion, even if Oracle wins the battle (it has President Donald Trump’s backing), it will lose the war. Open-source software just simply is the future.

OK, so how does this relate to global pandemic? Well, the U.S. Supreme Court was set to hear Oracle vs. Google on March 24. Obviously, that didn’t happen. And although the Supreme Court announced it would take on a list of cases for teleconference deliberations, Oracle’s case didn’t make the cut.

Yes, it will still be heard. But as Axios’ Scott Rosenberg writes, a decision likely won’t come until the court’s fall term. For investors that were eagerly waiting for the decision — which will have an impact on several other tech names — that catalyst is now pushed back by about six months.

Jim Lowell Wants Investors to Understand Portfolio Risk

[Tuesday, April 14, 10:57 a.m.]

Contributed by Sarah Smith

Last week, InvestorPlace analyst Jim Lowell sat down with Forbes to discuss one important thing. After watching investors react to the market selloff, he’s worried that many aren’t taking into consideration their risk tolerance and portfolio allocation. What does this mean? He thinks that some investors are acting out of panic, making rash decisions to sell without truly evaluating their portfolios.

So, if you can’t sleep at night, what should you do? First, ask yourself if your goals have changed. Then, ask yourself if your current income needs have changed. If you answer “no” to both questions, chances are you’re better off going back to bed and waiting for the market to calm down.

Once things return to normal, you can take a look again at your portfolio with a clear head and make smarter decisions.

And trust me on one thing. Lowell has the background to justify his opinions. He and fellow advisor Dan Wiener help investors make smarter decisions with their money through their money-management firm and through their mutual fund newsletters: Independent Adviser for Vanguard Investors, Fidelity Investor and Fidelity Sector Investor.

Read more about Lowell’s conversation with Forbes here.

Smithfield Closure Highlights Supply Chain Risks

[Tuesday, April 14, 10:18 a.m.]

Contributed by Sarah Smith

Yesterday, InvestorPlace Web Editor Nick Clarkson reported on a troubling development in the U.S. supply chain. After several employees at a Sioux Falls, South Dakota plant fell ill from the novel coronavirus, Smithfield Foods closed the site indefinitely. That one plant represents 5% of the country’s pork production.

“The closure of this facility, combined with a growing list of other protein plants that have shuttered across our industry, is pushing our country perilously close to the edge in terms of our meat supply,” CEO Kenneth Sullivan said. “It is impossible to keep our grocery stores stocked if our plants are not running. These facility closures will also have severe, perhaps disastrous, repercussions for many in the supply chain, first and foremost our nation’s livestock farmers. These farmers have nowhere to send their animals.”

Up until now, many have been reassured by the sky-high demand for grocery items. The problem wasn’t that the supply was gone, just that stores couldn’t get shelves stocked fast enough. But what happens if any more of the meat supply goes under?

As Bloomberg’s Isis Almeida and Matt Day write, the situation is tricky. Meat factory workers are likely at increased risk for Covid-19, invoking images of Upton Sinclair’s The Jungle. But if the factories aren’t staffed, where does the food come from?

Factories around the U.S. are increasing safety and cleaning measures, but workers are still getting sick. It’s clear investors should keep watch on other major food suppliers.

From Almeida and Day:

“If more cases mount and an increasing number of plants are forced to idle, it’s difficult to say what the tipping point will be in terms of supply shortfalls.”

Stocks Open Higher Tuesday as Earnings Season Starts

[Tuesday, April 14, 9:31 a.m.]

Contributed by Sarah Smith

Stocks are off to a solid start on Tuesday as the first wave of companies releases first-quarter earnings reports. On top of that, we’re continuing to hear that the viral curve is flattening in the hardest-hit cities.

Regardless of the reason for the optimism, the S&P 500, the Dow Jones Industrial Average and the Nasdaq Composite are staunchly in the green this morning.



The S&P 500 opened higher by 1.95%

The Dow Jones Industrial Average opened higher by 1.77%

The Nasdaq Composite opened higher by 1.86%

IMF Predicts Worst Recession Since the Great Depression

[Tuesday, April 14, 9:23 a.m.]

Contributed by Sarah Smith

The International Monetary Fund’s newest world economic outlook has one scary message. The coming recession will rival — if not surpass — the Great Depression. Gita Gopinath, the director of research for the IMF, declares this recession the Great Lockdown. And by her calculations, the Great Lockdown has already passed the 2008 financial crisis in terms of severity.

Here’s what else she predicts, as reported by Axios:

Global GDP will lose a cumulative $9 trillion.

GDP growth in “advanced” economies will be -6.1%.

Over 170 countries will see income per capita shrink.

However, as long as the pandemic fades by the end of 2020, Gopinath predicts 2021 will be a lot better. The IMF is calling for global growth in 2021 to rebound to 5.8%. She notes that this is only a “partial” recovery, as economic activity will likely not reach previously forecast levels even in 2021.

E-Commerce Giant Amazon Goes on Major Hiring Spree

[Monday, April 13, 4:50 p.m.]

Contributed by Sarah Smith

At InvestorPlace, our analysts and contributors are all looking for long-term plays that will survive the novel coronavirus and keep growing in the years to come. And in his daily column, InvestorPlace’s Bret Kenwell highlighted that Amazon (NASDAQ:AMZN) has what it takes to keep winning long after the pandemic.

Not that long ago, the e-commerce giant announced it was hiring 100,000 more workers to keep up with increased demand. On Monday, Amazon announced it was hiring yet another 75,000. Plus, it’s setting aside $500 million for wage increases, up from the $350 million it had previously earmarked.

While companies around the world are furloughing or laying off staff, it’s remarkable that Amazon is adding almost 200,000 workers to its fold. As e-commerce continues to grow in popularity, AMZN stock is an equity you’ll never want to forget.

Stocks Close Lower Monday on Coronavirus Chaos

[Monday, April 13, 4:01 p.m.]

Contributed by Sarah Smith

President Donald Trump is at odds with Dr. Anthony Fauci, the nation’s top infectious disease expert. Nations around the world are expanding lockdowns. OPEC and its allies finally agreed to production cuts, but oil producers are still suffering. And many U.S. officials are calling for a reopening of the economy in just a few short weeks.

With all of that news, it’s no wonder that investors couldn’t take all of the major indices higher today. The S&P 500 and the Dow Jones Industrial Average closed Monday in the red. In the final minutes of trading, the Nasdaq Composite reversed, gaining 0.48% on the day.

The S&P 500 closed lower by 1.01%

The Dow Jones Industrial Average closed lower by 1.37%

The Nasdaq Composite closed higher by 0.48%

Apple and Alphabet Embrace Pandemic Tracking Tools

[Monday, April 13, 3:36 p.m.]

Contributed by Sarah Smith

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) and Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG, NASDAQ:GOOGL) have long led tech trends. But with a global pandemic raging, the two companies are now partnering on what could be life-saving technology. The duo announced they are working on an opt-in contract-tracing tool, which will use Bluetooth technology to track the spread of the novel coronavirus.

Yes, such technology could limit the spread and help promote intervention for those who are potentially infected. But others are worried about the privacy and surveillance concerns such tech brings.

So, how does this work? Essentially, users will opt in to this tracking. As they travel about, devices, like iPhones, will anonymously exchange data. Vox’s Adam Clark Estes and Shirin Ghaffary have a great example. Alice and Bill are two strangers. They meet and have a brief conversation, and while they talk their devices anonymously connect. When Bill later learns he has the coronavirus and inputs that information into an app, Alice’s device will notify her that she has been exposed.

The writers are also quick to clarify that this tracing is complicated, and requires a “complex marriage of technology and design.” But if it works, it could significantly impact the course of the pandemic.

While there are still a lot of unknowns, one thing is clear. Big tech companies are still calling the shots.

12 Strong Stocks That Held Up Well During the March Crisis … and Can Keep Outperforming

[Monday, April 13, 3:00 p.m.]

Contributed by Sarah Smith

Not many stocks are shining in 2020, but Barron’s found a short list of some hot names. These stocks have outperformed the S&P 500 by at least 13 percentage points. Plus, Wall Street expects each of these 12 companies to grow earnings over the next five years.

The one caveat — valuation matters. Barron’s excluded companies with price-earnings ratios above 25, ruling out Amazon (NASDAQ:AMZN) and Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT), among others.

Here are the 12 names Barron’s is watching now:

Akamai Technologies (NASDAQ:AKAM) Arista Networks (NYSE:ANET) Cabot Oil & Gas (NYSE:COG) Citrix Systems (NASDAQ:CTXS) Dollar General (NYSE:DG) Gilead Sciences (NASDAQ:GILD) Nasdaq (NASDAQ:NDAQ) Newmont (NYSE:NEM) Old Dominion Freight Line (NASDAQ:ODFL) Steris (NYSE:STE) Vertex Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:VRTX) Walmart (NYSE:WMT)

Production Cuts Won’t Immediately Save Oil Stocks

[Monday, April 13, 2:45 p.m.]

Contributed by Sarah Smith

On Sunday, after several delays, OPEC and its allies finalized production cuts. Now, 23 countries will collectively cut almost 10 billion barrels a day from global markets. While such an agreement was what many investors were rooting for, Monday isn’t seeing the payoff from that decision.

Perhaps, as The Wall Street Journal’s Ryan Dezember and Vipal Monga write, that’s because there is no real easy mechanism to cut production in the U.S. Instead, U.S. producers are self-limiting, especially as low crude oil prices destroy their businesses.

In Fort Worth, Texas, Texland Petroleum is shutting over 1,000 oil wells. The company has now applied for a loan to keep its employees on payroll.

For investors, the gloomy reality may be that the production cut isn’t the catalyst the oil market needed. InvestorPlace’s Ian Cooper thinks exactly that, cautioning investors to stay away from Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM) and its peers. Cooper is particularly worried about a lack of storage facilities for oil, writing that the oversupply could drive prices to $10 per barrel.

In intraday trading, West Texas Intermediate is at $22.86 and Brent, the international benchmark, is at $32.14.

Credit Suisse Releases List of Top Growth Stocks to Buy and Hold for the Long Term

[Monday, April 13, 2:22 p.m.]

Contributed by Sarah Smith

Credit Suisse analysts are working to find the silver lining in 2020’s historic market rout. According to the team, investors can see hope in GARP stocks. Standing for “growth at a reasonable price,” these stocks are plays on discounted value. Credit Suisse looked for companies with top-line growth potential, consistent track records and reasonable valuations.

Here are 12 stocks Credit Suisse says investors should be buying for the long term (subscription required):

AMN Healthcare (NYSE:AMN) Apollo Global Management (NYSE:APO) Boston Scientific (NYSE:BSX) Constellation Brands (NYSE:STZ) eHealth (NASDAQ:EHTH) Fidelity National Information Services (NYSE:FIS) Five Below (NASDAQ:FIVE) FMC Corporation (NYSE:FMC) IHS Markit (NYSE:INFO) Ping Identity (NYSE:PING) Switch (NYSE:SWCH) Vertex Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:VRTX)

New Data on Remdesivir Holds Potential for Gilead Stock

[Monday, April 13, 2:00 p.m.]

Contributed by Sarah Smith

As Barron’s reporter Josh Nathan-Kazis writes, new data on Gilead Sciences’ (NASDAQ:GILD) remdesivir is positive, but inconclusive.

For starters, the data come from hospitalized patients using remdesivir — a failed Ebola treatment re-purposed for the novel coronavirus — on a compassionate-use basis. There is no control group receiving a placebo. Additionally, the paper, which was published in the New England Journal of Medicine, was funded and partially written by Gilead.

But it is still positive. Investigators reported clinical improvement in 68% of the patients who received remdesivir. Of the 53 patients included, 25 have already been discharged from the hospital.

What does this mean for investors? Proper data out of controlled trials in China could be a huge catalyst for GILD stock. It’s likely that results from those trials will be released this week. And as InvestorPlace’s Larry Ramer wrote, any good news for remdesivir is good news for GILD stock.

From Ramer:



“… I believe that remdesivir can meaningfully move the needle for Gilead from a financial standpoint.

Gilead said it would provide remdesivir for free for 140,000 patients. But I’m not worried about that. In the coming quarters, given that 1 million people have already tested positive for the coronavirus, the drug will be lucrative for the company.

To conclude, I recommend buying GILD stock now.”

Here’s What the Future Looks Like: Alphabet’s Drone Delivery Business Is Starting to Boom

[Monday, April 13, 1:40 p.m.]

Contributed by Sarah Smith

Public health experts have warned Americans to limit grocery store shopping, and the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention are asking shoppers to wear DIY masks when possible. In response, many are turning to grocery delivery services like Instacart. But something a little more futuristic is also taking shape, courtesy of Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG, NASDAQ:GOOGL).

According to a report from The Verge’s Jon Porter, Alphabet’s Wing is picking up speed — 65 miles per hour to be exact. Wing’s drones are becoming increasingly popular, as shoppers choose to limit human contact. In test locations, including Virginia, Wing’s drones now drop off goods from local shops. In Australia, the company is adding partnerships with grocery stores to make sure consumers get their bread and milk.

For now, Wing is the only drone delivery business available to the general public in North America. Tech competitor Amazon (NASDAQ:AMZN) may not be that far behind, talking up plans for its Prime Air service. And delivery companies are looking into this technology as well.

These drone delivery services look to be winners in the pandemic, and they sure do give us a glimpse of the future.

Will You Get a $1,200 Stimulus Check?

[Monday, April 13, 1:00 p.m.]

Contributed by Sarah Smith

As Americans begin to receive their stimulus checks — part of the $2 trillion CARES Act — it’s important to know whether or not you qualify for a direct payment. The floated amount is $1,200 per individual, but not everyone will receive a check. According to Forbes senior contributor Zack Friedman, there are three ways to automatically qualify:

You are a U.S. citizen or permanent resident who filed federal income taxes for 2018 or 2019. However, you must meet certain income thresholds to qualify. You receive Social Security retirement, disability or survivor benefits. You receive Railroad Retirement benefits.

One of the first ways to know you will not get a payment is if your income crosses the threshold. Single filers can’t make more than $99,000 and joint filers (without children) can’t make more than $198,000.

However, other Americans will not be receiving checks. For example, many college students — and even some graduates — will not qualify. For more, here’s a list of other groups that the stimulus leaves out.

Morgan Stanley: Coasts Could See Virus Peak in 3 to 5 Days

[Monday, April 13, 12:40 p.m.]

Contributed by Sarah Smith

When will the economy reopen? When will the pandemic ease? And what will be the lasting impact on business in the United States? These questions are at the heart of Morgan Stanley analyst Matthew Harrison’s last report.

One of the key takeaways from his report is that he believes U.S. coastal areas, like New York, will see the virus peak in the next three to five days. This is particularly important as states like New York and New Jersey have been hit hard by the novel coronavirus.

Harrison additionally sees the rest of the U.S. hitting the peak of the pandemic in three weeks. With medical advances, like clinical-stage antivirals and widespread testing, new cases should decline sharply by the end of May.

However, Harrison isn’t predicting all sunshine and roses. He writes that without a vaccine, many Americans will not immediately be able to return to work.

From Harrison, the Morgan Stanley analyst:

“Despite the significant concerns we raise about the path to a US recovery, we continue to believe the market is underestimating the impact the drug pipeline can have on the public policy response to the virus. We should stress that investors cannot afford to lose sight of the fact that only a vaccine will provide a true solution to this pandemic.”

Investors Should Beware General Electric’s Bond Moves

[Monday, April 13, 12:15 p.m.]

Contributed by Andrew Taylor

Savvy stock investors pay close attention to what’s happening to the bonds of the companies they’re researching. If you hold General Electric (NYSE:GE) stock right now, you should pay attention to activities in the conglomerate’s holdings.

Over the weekend, General Electric’s credit outlook was lowered from stable to negative by rating agency S&P Global. S&P Global also warned that the company’s BBB+ credit rating could be at risk of a downgrade. Ouch.

Then this morning, the company announced that it had made some balance sheet moves that would shift potentially more than $10 billion of corporate bonds due between now and 2024 into longer-term notes.

It’s a little bit unclear from the company’s press release precisely how the funds will be sourced and used, but it does appear that the company is using proceeds from the recent sale of an operating division to shore up a weak balance sheet. “With net proceeds of about $20 billion from the sale of BioPharma now in hand, we are taking swift actions to de-risk and de-lever our balance sheet and prudently manage our liquidity amid a challenging external environment,” said CEO Lawrence Culp, in that same murky press release.

Perhaps that’s true, and that General Electric is simply shoring up its balance sheet to ride out hard economic times ahead.

Nevertheless, this is precisely what InvestorPlace’s Dana Blankenhorn predicted last week when he announced that Investors Don’t Need General Electric Stock. Stock investors beware.

Will Disney’s Magic Survive the Pandemic?

[Monday, April 13, 12:05 p.m.]

Contributed by Sarah Smith

When Disney (NYSE:DIS) CEO Bob Iger stepped down, everything seemed perfectly magical in the kingdom of the mouse. The Marvel and Star Wars franchises are beloved by many, Disney World and Disneyland are top-traveled theme parks and Disney+ was instantly a serious competitor in the streaming world.

But not long after Iger’s retirement — and the promotion of Bob Chapek, the head of the parks and cruise businesses — the novel coronavirus struck. Reporting today from The New York Times indicates that Iger didn’t fade away into the night once disaster struck. Instead, media columnist Ben Smith writes that Iger is “reasserting control.”

The nature of the pandemic is the perfect storm for Disney. Crowds are dangerous, so its theme parks are shuttered. But that also means movie theaters are closed, and Disney has had to delay the release of several hot films. The one shining segment has been its streaming platform.

It’s clear that uncertainty plagues DIS stock. When lockdowns lift, how long will it be until consumers return to theme parks. What sort of safety protocols will be necessary? And will Iger get to retire again at a rosy moment in time?

InvestorPlace’s Luke Lango writes that despite the uncertainty, DIS stock is a clear buy. Lango is betting that standout movies in the second half of 2020, combined with a rush of theme park attendees when lockdowns lift, will get things back to normal. Plus, he thinks Disney’s status as a global media icon will help its rebound.

From Lango:

“Disney stock has been beaten and bruised by the coronavirus pandemic. But, it is looking increasingly likely that the pandemic will pass by the summer. If so, the economy should normalize and rebound in the second-half of 2020. So should Disney’s media, theme parks, and studio businesses. So should DIS stock.”

Why Were Stocks Up Last Week While the News Was Grim?

[Wednesday, April 13, 11:40 a.m.]

Contributed by Andrew Taylor

Sam Ro, the managing editor of Yahoo! Finance, had a very insightful article today in his Morning Brief column that explains why stocks performed so well last week when so much of the news was so terrible.

He suggests that there are three things to remember to make sense of last week’s performance:

The S&P 500 is still down 18% from its Feb. 19 high. There’s far less uncertainty now than there was several weeks ago as the economy started to shut down. Markets hate uncertainty. The stock market is about the direction of expectations, not necessarily the news of the day. As Ro writes, “So the market may be reflecting expectations that are less dour than they were just a few weeks ago. Maybe the economic contraction won’t be as deep and protracted as previously expected. Maybe the earnings recession won’t be as terrible as expected. And so on.”

It’s a short-but-insightful piece that will help you understand what’s going on the markets these days. It’s well worth a read.

Goldman Sachs Says U.S. Stocks Have Likely Bottomed

[Monday, April 13, 11:15 a.m.]

Contributed by Sarah Smith

Citing a massive Federal Reserve stimulus, Goldman Sachs analysts say that U.S. stocks have likely hit the bottom. Strategist David Kostin writes that this unprecedented support from the Fed, along with the $2 trillion CARES Act, is encouraging more investors to embrace a “risk-on” mindset. Also helping the market is the fact that the viral curve continues to flatten.

From the strategists’ note:

“The Fed and Congress have precluded the prospect of a complete economic collapse. These policy actions mean our previous near-term downside of 2,000 is no longer likely [for the S&P 500].”

Additionally, Goldman Sachs thinks investors will not fret to much about negative first-quarter results from any one company. Instead, the focus will be 2021 outlooks.

Stocks Open Down After Record Week

[Monday, April 13, 9:31 a.m.]

Contributed by Sarah Smith

Stocks are in the red Monday morning after a record week. Last week’s rally in the S&P 500 was its best weekly performance since 1974. But as a new week starts, investors are waiting for more details on how oil production cuts will help and how the novel coronavirus is continuing to affect the U.S. Will the economy reopen in just a few weeks?

With so much uncertainty, the S&P 500, Dow Jones Industrial Average and Nasdaq Composite are all down at market open.



The S&P 500 opened down 0.56%

The Dow Jones Industrial Average opened down 0.57%

The Nasdaq Composite opened down 0.32%

JPMorgan Names Disney One of Its Top Stock to Buy

[Monday, April 13, 9:17 a.m.]

Contributed by Sarah Smith

Boy was last week an interesting one in the markets. The Dow Jones Industrial Average had one of its best weeks ever. But not all investors are feeling confident, and many are still looking for stocks to help them get through the pandemic in one piece. That’s why CNBC is rounding up top picks from Wall Street’s top analysts (subscription required).

As InvestorPlace Web Editor Nick Clarkson reported last week, Disney (NYSE:DIS) stock was climbing on news that streaming platform Disney+ had reached 50 million paying subscribers. That’s big news — and JPMorgan analysts are liking what they see.

The firm’s analysts are giving DIS stock an “overweight” rating, and think that Disney is set to weather the storm. Plus, as Disney+ continues to gain subscribers, streaming revenue should help the company.

From JPMorgan analysts:

“… We are positive on the continued international rollout of Disney+ which has seen limited delays and we expect the service to benefit from consumers staying at home. We see current valuation as an attractive entry point and reiterate our Overweight rating on Disney due to the unmatched content portfolio, resilience of its brands and long-term growth strategy with the expansion of its DTC offerings.”

Other analysts are recommending McDonald’s (NYSE:MCD), Crocs (NASDAQ:CROX), DexCom (NASDAQ:DXCM), Marten Transport (NASDAQ:MRTN).

Buy These 5 Stocks When the Economy Recovers

[Thursday, April 9, 5:12 p.m.]

Contributed by John Kilhefner

Add Goldman Sachs to the list of optimistic investors and to the list of skeptics.

CNBC published Goldman’s list (subscription required), which features two baskets of stock picks — one for if the widespread closures are extended, and another for if the virus is contained.

The former list features stocks that will outperform even if America remains closed for business longer than expected. The latter list is a bucket of stocks that will rebound in short order once the economy stabilizes.

InvestorPlace Markets Analyst Luke Lango, focused solely on Goldman’s economic recovery basket, wrote a story that covers each one of GS’ picks. For each pick, Lango includes the GS case for buying, and includes his outlook on the stock:

“Goldman Sachs likes Caterpillar’s 4.3% dividend yield. They also believe that rising technology content in industrial and manufacturing equipment creates multi-year revenue tailwinds for Caterpillar’s business,” writes Lango. His own take on Caterpillar expands on Goldman’s bull case: “As goes capital spending, so goes the industrial economy, and so goes Caterpillar’s business. Today, capital spending is depressed because economic activity has come to a standstill. But, companies are sitting on record high cash levels, with borrowing and spending costs as cheap as they’ve been, ever.”

Read more of Luke Lango’s take on Goldman Sachs’ basket of coronavirus stock picks here.

Don’t Forget: The Market Is Closed Friday, April 10

[Thursday, April 9, 4:58 p.m.]

Contributed by Sarah Smith

Eager traders, be warned. In recognition of the Good Friday holiday, the New York Stock Exchange and Nasdaq Exchange will both be closed Friday, April 10. The bond markets, as well as commodities trading for gold and oil futures, will also be closed on Friday.

Expect normal trading in the U.S. to resume Monday, April 13. And don’t forget to watch our Mission Control page for updates after the holiday.

Burton Malkiel: It’s a Good Time to ‘Stock’ Up

[Thursday, April 9, 4:45 p.m.]

Contributed by Andrew Taylor

By any measure, Burton Malkiel is a legend. Best known as the author of the seminal finance book A Random Walk Down Wall Street, he’s also a professor of economics at Princeton University, a director of Vanguard Group and is a leading proponent of the efficient-market hypothesis.

Few men garner more respect in finance and investing circles.

In a commentary piece in the Wall Street Journal titled, “It’s a Good Time to ‘Stock’ Up,” Malkiel makes the point that equities have become a good deal.

Those are powerful words from a man known for advocating that market timers are foolish and that markets generally behave rationally.

In the pages of the WSJ, Malkiel goes so far as to say that, “Today I recommend that investors consider … a program of liquidating a portion of their bond and short-term securities funds and buying equities instead.”

Sell bonds and buy stocks? Those are strong words from a legend, indeed.

SBUX Joins a Growing List of Companies Cutting Guidance

[Thursday, April 9, 4:36 p.m.]

Contributed by Bret Kenwell

Beloved coffee giant Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX) reported preliminary second-quarter earnings per share of 32 cents, missing analysts’ consensus estimate of 39 cents. The decision to pull full-year guidance didn’t help things either.

However, reporting from Barron’s highlights that Starbucks is far from alone in this rocky boat. Industrial stalwart General Electric (NYSE:GE) also withdrew its 2020 guidance and let investors know its first-quarter EPS was likely to come in below estimates.

While the list of companies in similar positions feels infinite, a few others that have withdrawn guidance include Dick’s Sporting Goods (NYSE:DKS), Intuitive Surgical (NASDAQ:ISRG) and Stitch Fix (NASDAQ:SFIX).

Stocks Close Higher on a String of Positive Headlines

[Thursday, April 9, 4:01 p.m.]

Contributed by Sarah Smith

The United Kingdom’s Boris Johnson left intensive care, and the Federal Reserve expanded its bond-buying program. Dr. Anthony Fauci, the nation’s top infectious disease specialist, lowered his estimates for the death toll the novel coronavirus will leave in the U.S.

With this news in mind, investors had some confidence in their trading on Thursday. The S&P 500, Dow Jones Industrial Average and the Nasdaq Composite all closed in the green.



The S&P 500 closed higher by 1.45%

The Dow Jones Industrial Average closed higher by 1.22%

The Nasdaq Composite closed higher by 0.77%

Wait for Traffic to Rebound to Get Bullish on Retailers

[Thursday, April 9, 3:57 p.m.]

Contributed by Sarah Smith

Analysts at UBS are using an interesting metric to evaluate the novel coronavirus. Partnering with GPS maker TomTom (OTCMKTS:TMOAY), the firm is looking at how the pandemic is affecting traffic congestion. TomTom runs its own Traffic Index, which relies on its user data to map historic and live road congestion around the world.

For analysts at UBS, this congestion is also a good gauge of economic activity. As congestion falls, fewer consumers are driving to brick-and-mortar retailers and restaurants. It also means fewer workers are commuting to offices or other places of business. More cars are parked at home, and less money is exchanging hands.

As of this writing, roads in Washington, DC earn a 9% congestion rating. The average congestion in 2019 at comparable times was 46%. Although these numbers aren’t shocking, they do matter.

As China’s economy reopens, a daily glance at TomTom shows that congestion is returning to normal levels — at least on workdays. But at least an anecdotal level, weekend congestion was still lower than the historical average. That’s not surprising, especially when you factor in an earlier Mission Control update exploring post-pandemic consumer spending in China. While people are back to work, they’re not engaging in in-person shopping and eating out.

So, when things do ease up in the U.S. and the economy reopens, consider monitoring this traffic data. A return to historical congestion, especially outside of normal business hours, could be a great bullish indicator. Until then, keep a cautious eye on retailers and restaurants without a solid e-commerce presence.

Fuel Demand Crashes to a Multi-Decade Low

[Thursday, April 9, 3:27 p.m.]

Contributed by Sarah Smith

The U.S. Energy Information Administration, which tracks weekly energy consumption, reported that Americans used 5.1 million barrels a day of finished motor gasoline each day for the week ending April 3. While 5.1 million gallons may seem like a lot, it’s down 50% from comparable periods in other years.

Plus, according to the EIA and reporting from Barron’s, American demand for gasoline has not been lower since 1969. As a reminder, the American population is now 40% larger than it was then. And jet fuel consumption is dropping to levels from before 1981.

At least in the short term, this is bad news for energy stocks. But nothing so far in 2020 has been particularly positive for these battered names. The novel coronavirus is destroying demand, and an ongoing price war between Saudi Arabia and Russia is dropping crude oil prices. While a favorable resolution to the meeting of OPEC nations and their allies today could bring a bounce in oil prices, the demand headwind isn’t going away in the immediate future.

So what does this mean for investors? Are all names in the energy space ones to avoid? According to InvestorPlace analyst Neil George, that’s not the case. He’s looking for standout names, particularly companies in the pipeline and infrastructure segments. He believes these companies are less tied to day-to-day price changes and offer more critical services. Plus, their liabilities are just generally lower.

As he’s looking to buy energy stocks on the dip, here are four names he’s watching:



Viper Energy (NASDAQ: VNOM )

(NASDAQ: ) Enterprise Product Partners (NYSE: EPD )

(NYSE:EPD) Magellan Midstream Partners (NYSE:MMP)

(NYSE: ) Alerian MLP ETF (NYSEARCA:AMLP)

Oil Prices Flip Flop as OPEC Meeting Drags On

[Thursday, April 9, 2:54 p.m.]

Contributed by Sarah Smith

Crude oil prices are having quite the day on Thursday. Earlier reports highlighted that West Texas Intermediate was up 12%. Brent crude, the international benchmark for crude oil, was also up on the day. In a much-awaited virtual meeting of OPEC and its allies, oil-producing nations allegedly agreed to a cut of up to 20 million barrels per day.

After weeks of plunging crude prices and tensions between Saudi Arabia and Russia, that seemed like great news. But the meeting is dragging on, and details of the cuts remain unclear. How many millions of barrels will each nation cut? How long will the production cuts last?

As of this writing, West Texas is down over 8% to $23.07 per barrel. Brent is currently priced at $31.69 per barrel, down 3.5% on the day.

Boris Johnson Leaves Intensive Care on Thursday

[Thursday, April 9, 2:38 p.m.]

Contributed by Sarah Smith

When InvestorPlace.com General Manager Andrew Taylor reported that Boris Johnson, the United Kingdom prime minister, had been transported to intensive care at a London hospital, he cautioned that the news would be something investors watched closely.

As the first major world leader with a confirmed case of the Covid-19, the disease caused by the novel coronavirus, his health status was driving sentiment. And in a burst of good news Thursday, an official spokesperson announced that Johnson had been released from intensive care as his condition improved.

The major indices remain in the green on Thursday afternoon, no doubt bolstered by a rash of positive updates from around the world.

Disney Stock Is Up Thursday on Its Streaming Magic

[Thursday, April 9, 2:29 p.m.]

Contributed by Sarah Smith

Over the last few weeks of social distancing and stay-at-home orders, investors have been speculating on streaming stocks. They wondered if more time at home would translate to more paying subscribers. And on Thursday, Disney (NYSE:DIS) answered that big question.

In an update on Disney+ late Wednesday, investors learned that the service now has 50 million paying subscribers around the world. And boy, that gave DIS stock a little magic in intraday trading. Shares are now up over 4%.

As InvestorPlace Web Editor Nick Clarkson reported, Disney+ is now available in eight European countries and India. The service now has 8 million subscribers in India alone.

Will other streaming stocks have a similar fate? Roku (NASDAQ:ROKU) is up 5.5% as of this writing.

Airline Stocks Rally as Trump Weighs Bailout Details

[Thursday, April 9, 2:14 p.m.]

Contributed by Sarah Smith

As The Wall Street Journal reported Thursday, officials are briefing President Donald Trump on a plan to aid the airline industry, which is eligible for relief as part of the $2.2 trillion stimulus package.

Airlines were calling for $50 billion in grants and loans, as air travel plummets. Some airlines have already cut operating capacity by 90% for the summer months. While investors know some details of the plan, such as demands for airlines to cap executive pay, suspend buyback programs and cut dividends, there’s a lot that remains unknown. Results from Thursday’s meeting are sure to draw attention.

And is it time to buy? InvestorPlace’s Nicolas Chahine wrote yesterday that Delta Air Lines (NYSE:DAL) was certainly headed back up, causing him to recommend DAL stock. He said that in an election year, it is unlikely that Trump or any Democrat would let a U.S. airline go under.

Other investors aren’t so sure. After early details of the bailout emerged, InvestorPlace’s Todd Shriber said it was time to sell United Airlines (NASDAQ:UAL) on concerns over its allocation of cash. He isn’t the first to trouble over the amount of free cash flow airlines devoted to buybacks over the last decade.

Regardless of your feelings on the airline names, keep a watchful eye on the news. In intraday trading Thursday, DAL is up 6.8%. United Airlines stock is up 16.9% and American Airlines (NASDAQ:AAL) stock is up 13.9%.

Steven Mnuchin Says Economy Could Reopen in May

[Thursday, April 9, 1:51 p.m]

Contributed by Sarah Smith

This week has been filled with bold economic predictions. Larry Kudlow, the White House’s top economic advisor, said the economy could reopen in as little as four weeks. Yesterday, a plan concocted by President Donald Trump and his allies hinges on widespread antibody testing to reopen the economy in a similar time frame.

On Thursday, Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin added himself to that list of soothsayers. Mnuchin said that as early as May, or whenever Trump felt comfortable with the “medical” issues associated with the novel coronavirus, the economy could reopen.

From Mnuchin:

“[The administration is doing] everything necessary that American companies and American workers can be open for business and that they have the liquidity that they need to operate their business in the interim.”

Federal Reserve Embraces Junk Bonds in Bold Move

[Thursday, April 9, 1:24 p.m.]

Contributed by Sarah Smith

Earlier this week, InvestorPlace.com General Manager Andrew Taylor wrote that investors were getting bullish as the Federal Reserve began an unprecedented bond-buying spree. At the time, it was focusing on investment-grade corporate debt, and companies with appropriate ratings embraced the challenge.

As Axios’ Dion Rabouin reported, those with investment-grade ratings issued $220 billion of new debt in the last two weeks.

But on Thursday, Fed Chairman Jerome Powell expanded the $2.3 trillion stimulus package, offering investors more insight into his plan. A key takeaway from Thursday’s announcement is that the Fed will begin buying junk-rated debt, too. According to The New York Times, this move far surpasses anything the Fed attempted during the 2008 financial crisis.

This move comes after several big investors were pushing for a ratings expansion. Corporate borrowing is expanding, and credit agencies are slashing ratings. And as Quartz reporter John Detrixhe wrote, there’s never a good time for a wave of corporate defaults.

Detrixhe is quick to point out that there are moral concerns with the Fed supporting junk-rated bonds — will this decision be interpreted as an endorsement of companies that are simply not viable? But at the same time, he writes that a wave of defaults would mean further lost jobs now, and less jobs for workers to return to after the pandemic.

In response to the announcement, exchange-traded funds tracking such bonds jumped. The iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:HYG) is up 6.3% and SPDR Bloomberg Barclays High Yield Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:JNK) is up 6.4% in intraday trading.

Legendary Investor Ray Dalio: Get Ready for Major Inflation

[Thursday, April 9, 11:18 a.m.]

Contributed by Sarah Smith

Legendary investor Ray Dalio has long been making the argument that cash is trash, sharing his thoughts on the topic months before the current pandemic. But with near-zero interest rates and the Federal Reserve’s new bond-buying program, he’s doubling down.

During a question-and-answer session on social media, Dalio said that measures taken to combat a recession will lead to major inflation. For that reason, he warns that a bet on the U.S. dollar is a dangerous one.

From Ray Dalio:

“I believe that increasingly there will be questions by bondholders who are receiving negative real and nominal interest rates, while there is a lot of printing of money, about whether the debt assets they are holding are good storeholds of wealth. I believe that cash, which is non-interest-bearing money, will not be the safest asset to hold.”

‘Millennial’ Stocks Are Hurting as Young People Lose Jobs

[Thursday, April 9, 11:12 a.m.]

Contributed by Sarah Smith

When news of the novel coronavirus first began circulating, young people largely felt safe. The earliest reports promised that only the elderly and otherwise immunocompromised were at risk. Others promised that for young, healthy Americans, it would be no worse than the common flu.

And while reports of terrifying symptoms — like lung failure in young patients — are increasing, perhaps the biggest danger to young people comes from the economy. As Vice reported earlier this week, 31% of survey respondents age 18 to 34 had lost their jobs. That compares to 22% of respondents age 35 to 49 and 15% of those 50 to 64.

From a long-term standpoint, these survey results pose major concerns. As Vice reports, young people who entered the job market during the recession of the early 1980s had higher mortality. Although much is uncertain about the current pandemic, similar concerns hold.

And right before this pandemic was an historic bull market. Before it became clear how many young people would lose their jobs, there was a sense that buying on the dip would allow even the youngest workers a chance to get in to the market at good prices. But as people lose their income, investing becomes less of a priority.

With those trends in mind, how are so-called “millennial” stocks doing? Investors had long been rallying behind names set to benefit from the purchasing power of millennials and Generation Z shoppers.

In January, InvestorPlace’s Will Ashworth took a look at seven stocks benefiting from “millennial money.” Names on the list, including Booking Holdings (NASDAQ:BKNG) and Shake Shack (NYSE:SHAK) have been hit particularly hard.

As the world returns to normal, these companies will be important to watch. Will they see a big rebound in investor interest? Or, will struggling young workers be out of the markets for years to come?

Markets Surge Higher on Fed Stimulus Details

[Thursday, April 9, 10:20 a.m.]

Contributed by Luis Hernandez

Major indices climbed higher at the opening bell Thursday morning as the Federal Reserve released new details outlining the $2.3 trillion stimulus package.

According to the report from CNBC, the economic money injection is geared toward bolstering small to mid-sized companies and local governments impacted most by the pandemic.

Working through banks, the Fed will offer four-year loans to companies with up to 10,000 employees and will buy municipal bonds from states with the most populated cities and counties.

Sentiment seems to be lifting around the globe as reports indicate that strict social distancing measures are working, leading to a slowdown in some of the worlds most ravaged hotspots.

Optimism is evident. The Dow Jones Industrial Average has rebounded more than 30% from last month’s lows.

Have we seen a market bottom? Only time will tell. Stay tuned into InvestorPlace Mission Control as we continue to keep you up to date on all the latest developments.

Fed Updates Send Stocks Higher Thursday Morning

[Thursday, April 9, 9:31 a.m.]

Contributed by Sarah Smith

Each morning this week has been a bit puzzling. What’s sending stocks higher in such a chaotic week? Well, the new figures for unemployment claims came in at 6.6 million, lower than the 7 million many expected. But the Federal Reserve also provided an update to its so-called Main Street Lending Program. It will now work with the U.S. Department of Treasury to scale $75 billion into $600 billion of loans to small and medium-sized businesses.

Whatever the reason for optimism, the S&P 500, the Dow Jones Industrial Average and the Nasdaq Composite opened in the green.



The S&P 500 opened higher by 1.20%

The Dow Jones Industrial Average opened higher by 1.38%

The Nasdaq Composite opened higher by 0.97%

Jobless Claims Report Beats Expectations

[Thursday, April 9, 8:53 a.m.]

Contributed by Sarah Smith

A Thursday morning release from the U.S. Department of Labor shows that for the second week in a row, over 6.6 million Americans filed for unemployment benefits. According to the report, 6.61 million Americans filed for the week ending April 4. After the Department of Labor revised the figure for the week prior, the newest numbers show a slight week-over-week drop in claims.

While Americans are still losing their jobs at an unprecedented rate, many analysts were calling for a figure of 7 million or greater. Stock futures began to turn around after the 8:30 a.m. release, perhaps on a sense of optimism from the slight beat.

This weekly number is sure to affect trading today, and investors will be watching every week for updates.

Apartment Renters Are Starting to Miss Payments

[Wednesday, April 8, 4:50 p.m.]

Contributed by Sarah Smith

Earlier this week, InvestorPlace.com General Manager Andrew Taylor detailed how the CARES Act is creating a time bomb in the mortgage world. He wrote that Americans with government-backed mortgages will be able to delay monthly payments with ease, but the bill did not provide any relief for those who hold the loans.

Today, reporting from Axios reveals another hole in the housing market. Approximately one-third of all apartment renters failed to make April payments. As Fadel Allassan writes, a collection of federal and local laws should protect many of these renters from eviction. But the problem doesn’t stop there.

Just as with the mortgage scenario, the apartment situation could snowball. Unpaid rent could lead to mortgage defaults, “terminating investments in bonds backed by those mortgages.” Additionally, real estate investment trusts that specialize in apartments are struggling.

As of April 8, top apartment REITs Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR) and Mid-America Apartment Communities (NYSE:MAA) are down 19% and 16% year-to-date, respectively. Both stocks are up on the day.

Federal Reserve Sees 2 Possible Economic Outcomes

[Wednesday, April 8, 4:26 p.m.]

Contributed by Bret Kenwell

Today the Federal Reserve released the minutes from its March 15 Federal Open Market Committee (FOMC) meeting. While the general action of the meeting — to slash interest rates to near zero — is not surprising, the minutes do show one key thing.

Members of the Federal Reserve see two distinct outcomes of the novel coronavirus. One camp believes that we will see an economic recovery in the second half of 2020. The other camp does not see room for recovery until 2021. Regardless of which camp is right, the Fed will maintain near-zero interest rates until such a recovery occurs.

As the pandemic progresses, it’s safe to say investors are rooting for those in the first camp to win.

Stocks Close Higher Wednesday on Pandemic Optimism

[Wednesday, April 8, 4:01 p.m.]

Contributed by Sarah Smith

By the close of trading Wednesday, many investors would agree that this week feels like a lifetime. Market sentiment surrounding the novel coronavirus pandemic is swinging back and forth. In one report, the numbers from New York and Italy look great. In another, things are worsening, and we’re seeing one-day highs in new cases and total deaths.

Wednesday is the middle of the week President Donald Trump warned should be one of the worst for those in the U.S. Dr. Anthony Fauci, the nation’s top infectious disease specialist, says there is reason for optimism looking ahead. And in unrelated news, Vermont Sen. Bernie Sanders — who represented a threat to Wall Street — dropped out of the presidential race.

There's certainly a lot of news out there that's influencing trading. The stars aligned Wednesday as the S&P 500, the Dow Jones Industrial Average and Nasdaq Composite all closed in the green.



The S&P 500 closed higher by 3.38%

The Dow Jones Industrial Average closed higher by 3.41%

The Nasdaq Composite closed higher by 2.58%

Wells Fargo Sees an Unlikely Reprieve

[Wednesday, April 8, 3:50 p.m.]

Contributed by Sarah Smith

The world is changing in unforeseen and unprecedented ways. Topics that consumed investors in 2019 or early 2020 now feel irrelevant. And the pandemic is also creating strange opportunities for corporations and consumers alike.

In today’s news, scandal-burdened Wells Fargo (NYSE:WFC) is seeing an unlikely reprieve. After the bank agreed to a $3 billion settlement, the coast was not all clear. The Federal Reserve imposed a $1.95 trillion asset cap, designed to prevent Wells Fargo from growing its balance sheet. But now, in an effort to speed up the small business loan process, the Fed is reversing course.

In “narrow” modifications to its restrictions on Wells Fargo, the Fed will now allow the bank more leeway in lending. However, it must return any proceeds to the U.S. Treasury Department or non-profits that serve small businesses. WFC stock is up 4.2% in intraday trading.

Although it the news does little to Wells Fargo’s overall story, perhaps it shows that the post-pandemic world will look very different. Investors will have a whole new host of things to worry about, and Wells Fargo’s history of scandals just may not make that list.

Pelosi Continues to Push for More Emergency Aid

[Wednesday, April 8, 3:31 p.m.]

Contributed by Sarah Smith

On Tuesday, news broke that House Speaker Nancy Pelosi was recommending an additional $1 trillion stimulus package, intended to provide additional unemployment benefits, among other forms of relief. On Wednesday, she joined Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer in pushing for $500 billion in “emergency” aid related to the novel coronavirus.

The proposal would provide another $250 billion in small business loans, something President Donald Trump has already expressed his support for. It would also include $100 billion for hospitals and health centers and $150 billion for state and local governments. Lastly, the proposal would provide a 15% increase to the existing maximum for the Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program.

Pelosi and Schumer clarified that this “emergency” aid would then be followed by a second CARES Act, which would expand on the provisions of the first.

Microsoft Stock Is the Real Video Conferencing Winner

[Wednesday, April 8, 3:18 p.m.]

Contributed by Sarah Smith

Zoom Video Communications (NASDAQ:ZM) in many ways has been a winner of the novel coronavirus. Out of nowhere, families, school systems and corporations have switched to using its video conferencing platform as the pandemic accelerated remote work and distance learning.

But users of Zoom may be some of the losers, according to new reporting from The New York Times. Updates to Mission Control this week have detailed how analysts are turning bearish on ZM stock, thanks to its sky-high valuation. But companies, like Elon Musk’s SpaceX, and school systems are now souring on the platform. Why?

The New York Times highlights its privacy and security flaws, including “hijacked” webcams and “Zoombombings” that disrupt sessions. Others have raised concerns about the data the company collects on its users.

So, acknowledging that remote work is a major trend, what is an investor to do? ZM stock poses valuation and ethical concerns. Well, InvestorPlace analyst Louis Navellier is bullish on Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) stock. Its Teams and Skype offerings are solid alternatives to Zoom. Plus, Microsoft has more robust security features, which are critical for businesses that may be discussing trade secrets or virtual classrooms of minors.

As Navellier writes, treat Zoom’s failings as a big opportunity for Microsoft and MSFT stock.

Consider Adding Walmart Stock to Your Grocery List

[Wednesday, April 8, 2:54 p.m.]

Contributed by Sarah Smith

We’ve all seen the viral videos and read the news stories. Americans are hoarding consumer staples, particularly toilet paper and disinfecting products. Grocery shopping, once a tedious errand, is now the focal point of the U.S. economy. And many think grocery store stocks are hot buys right now.

Citi analysts are tapping Walmart (NYSE:WMT) stock, as analyst Paul Lejuez says it’s Walmart’s “time to shine.” He sees at least 15% upside from its current share price. Lejuez is new to covering WMT stock, but he’s maintaining the firm’s “buy” rating and giving shares a $140 price target.

From Lejuez, the Citi analyst (subscription required):

“This is WMT’s time to shine. When we think about what has been working in general within the U.S. retail landscape (and what will likely continue to work), we would characterize it as online, off-mall, convenience and value. WMT checks all four boxes.”

And InvestorPlace.com’s Nicolas Chahine is also adding WMT stock to his grocery list, inspired by the hoarding. Evaluating Walmart on a price-earnings basis, he concludes that it is a relatively cheap grocery name, although he prefers Costco (NASDAQ:COST) stock. Chahine gives both “buy” recommendations.

Antibody Testing Could Help Jump Start the Economy

[Wednesday, April 8, 2:38 p.m.]

Contributed by Sarah Smith

Yesterday, President Donald Trump’s top economic advisor Larry Kudlow said that the White House could begin reopening the economy in as little as four weeks. As nationwide social distancing extends through April 30, and many states have imposed farther-reaching stay-at-home orders, his announcement drew skepticism.

But reports Wednesday shed a little more light on Trump and Kudlow’s plan. Widespread antibody testing, which checks for previous exposure to the novel coronavirus and immunity, could allow Americans to safely return to work. New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo has also expressed interest in making antibody testing available to New Yorkers.

Is this feasible? Barron’s reporter Josh Nathan-Kazis writes:

“Those tests are just beginning to become available, and while they have been the subject of enormous attention in recent days, scientific questions remain. It isn’t clear what volume of antibodies to the virus that causes Covid-19 need to be present for a person to be immune from future infection, or how long that immunity lasts.”

If such testing is available, it could remove some of the fear from reopening the economy. Investors will surely be waiting for further guidance from the White House in the coming days, as pandemic sentiment continues to drive the stock market.

How the Coronavirus Is Impacting Stock Prices

[Wednesday, April 8, 2:22 p.m.]

Contributed by Andrew Taylor

Few publishers marry data and analysis better than Axios.

This morning Axios markets editor Dion Rabouin published a quick-but-slick chart that shows the daily value of the S&P 500, with key developments in the coronavirus outbreak superimposed on the chart.

There’s perhaps nothing ground-breaking in the chart, but it’s nonetheless a nice illustration of the way stock markets failed to accurately understand the brewing danger as data about the seriousness of the virus came out of China and from the World Health Organization in the first couple of months of the year.

InvestorPlace.com’s own coverage also often failed to understand the gravity of the situation we were facing, though InvestorPlace.com Market Strategist William Roth did warn investors on Jan. 28:

“A growing list of Chinese cities are effectively quarantined as officials scramble to limit the spread of the easily transmitted disease. The fear is that global travel bans are sure to follow, further weighing on global economic activity.

Moreover, thinking though this as a hypothetical, a global pandemic would leave central bankers — the deus ex machina of this longest-ever bull market in history — powerless to do anything. If only the Federal Reserve could print vaccines, you know?

That risks spooking stocks in a way that investors haven’t felt in years. And as a result, many well-known and widely-held stocks are beginning to roll over.”

At the time, William Roth warned investors to sell Bank of America (NYSE:BAC), Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL), Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM) and Disney (NYSE:DIS). We now know that all were the right call.

At the same time, much of the coverage from InvestorPlace.com and other sites remained overly rosy for too long. Hindsight makes for very clear vision, of course. But at the very least, it’s a cautionary tale. The Axios piece is worth a quick read.

Pot Usage Hit All-Time ‘Highs’ in March

[Wednesday, April 8, 2:12 p.m.]

Contributed by Sarah Smith

Remember when investors loved cannabis stocks? The daily movements in any of Canada’s darlings — think Aurora Cannabis (NYSE:ACB), Canopy Growth (NYSE:CGC) and Tilray (NASDAQ:TLRY) — made headlines. Companies ousted CEOs, regulatory boards worried about illegal growing and investors rooted for international expansion.

But then the pandemic happened. Overnight, cannabis stocks, which had long been struggling, lost relevancy. There are still long-term bulls, like InvestorPlace analyst Matt McCall. Many more believe the U.S. is right around the corner from legalizing marijuana at the federal level.

Still, ACB stock is not a top priority. But a new report from Cowen analysts could be changing that. According to the report, pot usage hit an all-time high in March, pun fully intended. As more consumers were stuck at home, apparently more adults felt inclined to try a cannabis product.

In the most recent survey, 33% of consumers admitted to trying cannabis. The 2019 average for the survey was 12.5% of consumers. While increased use doesn’t guarantee legalization, it shows the addressable market for the major pot companies is increasing. One thing to note is that Cowen analysts warned decreasing job security could see the number drop again as the lockdown drags on.

Shares of Aurora Cannabis stock are up 4.2% and shares of CGC are up 1.5%. Tilray is seeing 11.5% gains and Cronos (NASDAQ:CRON) is up 8.4% in intraday trading.

These 15 Dividends Look Very Risky Right Now

[Wednesday, April 8, 12:18 p.m.]

Contributed by Sarah Smith

As with any grouping of stocks, some dividend names look particularly well suited to surviving the pandemic-induced crisis. Others don’t. According to analysts from Credit Suisse, companies with dividend yields above 3% and negative cash flows are most at risk.

From analyst Michael Lerner (subscription required):

“We believe investors should … avoid high dividend payers with stretched balance-sheets, and focus on businesses where dividend payments are sustainable and the icing on the cake of an otherwise strong fundamental story.”

Here’s a look at 15 companies Credit Suisse thinks are most at risk of slashing or suspending their dividends.



Occidental Petroleum (NYSE:OXY) Carnival (NYSE:CCL) Royal Caribbean (NYSE:RCL) Halliburton (NYSE:HAL) Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM) Valero Energy (NYSE:VLO) Darden Restaurants (NYSE:DRI) Chevron (NYSE:CVX) PPL (NYSE:PPL) Delta Air Lines (NYSE:DAL) Boeing (NYSE:BA) CenterPoint Energy (NYSE:CNP) OGE Energy (NYSE:OGE) ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) Edison International (NYSE:EIX)

Bernie Sanders Drops Out of the Presidential Race

[Wednesday, April 8, 11:33 a.m.]

Contributed by Sarah Smith

In news that is sure to hit Democrats around the country, Vermont Sen. Bernie Sanders dropped out of the presidential race. In recent weeks, his performance in primary elections has vastly lagged that of former Vice President Joe Biden.

But for many investors, this could add a bit of confidence to trading. Long before the pandemic, Wall Street feared that a Sanders presidency would threaten major industries, like tech, healthcare and defense. Now though, a race between Biden and President Donald Trump poses less threats to existing businesses.

Although the election seems far away in a pandemic-focused world, investors are sure to take note of Sanders’ move. Watch the major indices today for any reflection of his decision.

The Coronavirus Can’t Stop Biotech Stocks

[Wednesday, April 8, 11:05 a.m.]

Contributed by Sarah Smith

InvestorPlace analyst Matt McCall has long been bullish on biotech stocks. Long before the pandemic, he picked Aimmune Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AIMT) for his entry in InvestorPlace.com’s Best Stocks for 2020 contest. At the time he said that 2020 would be the Year of Biotech.

Certainly a lot has changed since then, but many biotech stocks are holding strong. And McCall just wrote that the novel coronavirus is creating big buying opportunities for long-term investors.

What is he looking at for evidence? While, so far this year the S&P 500 is down more than 17% while the VanEck Vectors Biotech ETF (NASDAQ:BBH) is down closer to 5.6%. It’s one of the top-performing sectors right now. From McCall:

“These stocks have shown relative strength in the bear market, and the current crisis gives us a glimpse of the innovative breakthroughs coming our way … including efforts to fight the coronavirus.”

Read the rest of McCall’s thoughts here.

Stocks Open Higher on Wednesday

[Wednesday, April 8, 9:31 a.m.]

Contributed by Sarah Smith

A choppy day of trading on Tuesday left all of the major indices in the red. Investors are largely relying on updates about the novel coronavirus to determine sentiment. Tuesday morning, things looked OK, and stock futures were up. Tuesday afternoon, investors learned that New York saw its biggest one-day spike in new cases.

Updates from key states like New York and the status of the United Kingdom’s Boris Johnson will continue to be important.

While it’s not clear what news investors are eyeing Wednesday morning, the S&P 500, the Dow Jones Industrial Average and the Nasdaq Composite all opened higher.



The S&P 500 opened higher by 1.07%

The Dow Jones Industrial Average opened higher by 1.07%

The Nasdaq Composite opened higher by 1.13%

Amazon Won’t Kill American Retail, But the Coronavirus Will

[Tuesday, April 7, 4:55 p.m.]

Contributed by Andrew Taylor

For years, people have predicted that internet retailers will kill American retail. According to that particular line of logic, Amazon (NASDAQ:AMZN) was at the front of the pack, pitchfork in hand, aiming to kill brick-and-mortar retailers throughout our land.

In fact, the phenomenon was so popular in American culture that it had its own catchy nickname: the “retail apocalypse.” The term retail apocalypse even has its own Wikipedia page, which proclaims that U.S. retailers announced 9,302 store closings last year, a 59% jump from the prior year.

Americans are holed up in their homes as we do our best to stay healthy and avoid passing germs. For some people, it’s legally dubious whether we’re even allowed to shop in some stores. For everyone, entering a store may imperil our health.

Retail stores will get crushed.

By the end of 2020, those figures from last year will look like child’s play. This year will bring a retail apocalypse unlike anything since the Great Depression.

Retailers with weak balance sheets and feeble internet sales will drop like flies, and the carnage will start within weeks. Louis Navellier, working with his research staff at InvestorPlace, has developed a list of seven retail stocks investors should avoid right now.

You may be surprised by some of the names on the list:

Gap (NYSE:GPS)

Kohl’s (NYSE:KSS)

Nordstrom (NYSE:JWN)

Companhia Brasileira de Distribuicao Grupo Pao de Acucar (NYSE: CBD )

) Walgreens Boots Alliance (NASDAQ:WBA)

Tapestry (NYSE: TPR )

) Ulta Beauty (NASDAQ:ULTA)

In the end, we were all wrong for years. It won’t be Amazon.com that killed retail. It’ll be the coronavirus.

Forewarned is forearmed.

Muddy Waters Is Back With Another Short Report

[Tuesday, April 7, 4:22 p.m.]

Contributed by Bret Kenwell

In January, notable short seller Muddy Waters printed its allegations against Luckin Coffee (NASDAQ:LK), and many thought the firm was absolutely bananas at the time. But to the detriment of several investors, Muddy Waters was proven correct last week. A regulatory filing showed that Luckin’s COO, among other key employees, had faked $310 million in sales. That’s a lot for a high-growth company.

On Tuesday, Muddy Waters found a new target — iQiyi (NASDAQ:IQ). Commonly known as the Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX) of China, investors have liked iQiyi for its exposure to the Chinese market and streaming offerings. But similarly, Muddy Waters believes the company is fraudulently reporting its users, among other metrics.

MW is short $IQ because we believe it’s a fraud. We assisted @WolfpackReports with comprehensive research into IQ. MW believes that IQ fraudulently and materially overstates its users, revenues, acquisition consideration, and value of its “barter” content. https://t.co/GyNPNjxR7T

— MuddyWatersResearch (@muddywatersre) April 7, 2020

Although the stock dropped in intraday trading, shares closed high by more than 3%.

Stocks Trim Gains in Tuesday Trading

[Tuesday, April 7, 4:01 p.m.]

Contributed by Sarah Smith

Well, after Monday’s impressive rally and a strong start to trading on Tuesday, stocks are trimming their gains. Many believed that the rally started on news that deaths were decelerating in New York and Italy, and that trend continued into Tuesday morning. But then, New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo reported 731 new cases on Tuesday, the state’s largest one-day increase.

That wiped a bit of confidence out of the market to say the least. The S&P 500, Dow Jones Industrial Average and Nasdaq Composite ended the day in murky water.



The S&P 500 closed lower by 0.18%

The Dow Jones Industrial average closed lower by 0.15%

The Nasdaq Composite closed lower by 0.33%

REITs Are Worth a Look Here

[Tuesday, April 7, 3:49 p.m.]

Contributed by John Jagerson and Wade Hansen

The storage business is said to thrive off the “four Ds:” Divorce, Downsizing, Dislocation and Death. It’s looking like we will see plenty of those during the next few months.

We don’t want to minimize the problems in the current economic environment, but we also don’t want to miss a good opportunity to maximize the potential returns in our Strategic Trader portfolio.

The average storage company is organized as a real estate investment trust (REIT), which is a special kind of stock that passes along most of its net income to shareholders in the form of ordinary dividends. This makes these stocks attractive during a period of low interest rates like the one we are experiencing right now.

Some Auto Insurers Offer Coronavirus Refunds

[Tuesday, April 2, 3:38 p.m.]

Contributed by Sarah Smith

So, as non-essential workers sit at home, what happens to their cars? Yes, there will still be some driving, especially to grocery stores and for other essential errands. But will anyone really be driving enough to warrant their full auto insurance payments?

That logic is what has two insurers, Allstate (NYSE:ALL) and American Family Insurance, refunding payments. As InvestorPlace’s William White reported, Allstate will return $600 million to customers in order to fairly account for decreased travel. American Family Insurance is offering a $50 refund per insured car.

As consumers’ pocketbooks run empty, any money back is a small victory. While White says other insurers have yet to hop on the refund bandwagon, it’s likely others could follow suit.

Will the Stock Market Rally Be Short-Lived?

[Tuesday, April 7, 2:15 p.m.]

Contributed by John Kilhefner

Stocks have rallied for a third time in four days, with major indices on track for the highest close in nearly a month … but are investors getting ahead of themselves?

Over at MarketWatch, Nigam Arora thinks greed is clouding investors’ vision, and that the rally in stocks could be short-lived. Arora’s been right before, noting on Jan. 22 that the novel coronavirus could impact markets:

“Investors have said there was no warning of the coronavirus. That’s untrue. On Jan. 22, The Arora Report’s call was that the coronavirus could cause a drop in the market. After finding that investors continued to buy stocks, I wrote on Jan. 30 that arrogance and greed among momentum investors ‘may prove to be dangerous for investors.’ Other than a potential cure, the course of the stock market rally will depend on the behavior of naked investors.”

Arora points to the rally in Big Tech as proof positive that investors are letting current optimism cloud their judgment. The buying in Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL), Amazon (NASDAQ:AMZN) and Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG, NASDAQ:GOOGL) appears to signal that investors are shrugging off the coronavirus much too early.

“Is the stock market getting divorced from reality? There are no vaccines or treatments for the coronavirus. It is true that there is a vaccine for the flu, and Tamiflu helps some people. The coronavirus is much more dangerous than the flu. In spite of massive efforts, there is no cure or vaccine for even the common cold. The HIV cocktail is a great success but it took many years for scientists to develop it. Thus, the stock market is clearly divorced from reality.”

Unless a cure is presented, argues Arora, the rally in stocks will be short-lived.

What Airbnb’s Story Means for the IPO Market

[Tuesday, April 7, 2:00 p.m.]

Contributed by Sarah Smith

Investors spent much of 2019 waiting for short-term rental company Airbnb to make its public debut. But for one reason or another, its IPO kept getting pushed back. Before the pandemic, one of the most recent concerns was safety. On Halloween, five individuals died at a so-called “party house.” In response, Airbnb set out to make sweeping changes to clear its image (subscription required).

But then, the pandemic hit. People stopped traveling, and the company was thrust into its biggest storm yet. A hotly awaited IPO became a nightmare, and some wondered if this was the end. The novel coronavirus certainly brought economic pain to several of the site’s hosts.

News on Monday that Airbnb had secured $1 billion in additional funding should help answer some questions. With that money, the short-term rental company is likely to weather the storm, although the impact on the travel and leisure business is likely to be longer term.

For investors, it’s one key example of how the IPO market will change moving forward. This once-hot company will have a lot to work through when the storm clears. When it will be ready to take the stage again? Plus, DoorDash, Warner Music Group and Albertsons are other companies facing IPO decisions amidst the volatility.

The Coronavirus Is Forcing Drugmakers to Halt Trials

[Tuesday, April 7, 1:32 p.m.]

Contributed by Sarah Smith

Biotech stocks have always drawn investors’ interest. They are truly high-risk, high-reward plays that capitalize mostly on new drugs or expanded drug licenses. For clinical-stage companies — those whose pipelines are full of unapproved treatments — a single positive trial result can mean 100%-plus gains. Just look at what happened recently with Immunomedics (NASDAQ:IMMU). IMMU stock almost doubled on news that trials of its breast cancer drug showed “compelling evidence of efficacy.”

Investors who specialize in this space have a few new opportunities driven by the novel coronavirus. Legacy drugmakers are recycling compounds, hoping to find a winner. For instance, Gilead Sciences (NASDAQ:GILD) is repurposing a failed Ebola treatment, remdesivir. And startup biotech names are busy researching new vaccines, drugs and treatment-related tech.

But outside of these one-time opportunities, how is the pandemic impacting biotech stocks? In an interesting report from Biopharma Dive, Ben Fidler and Nami Sumida take a look at clinical trials that the coronavirus is disrupting.

Social distancing and stay-at-home orders are keeping employees from being together to run trials. Other companies are pivoting away from, say a cancer treatment, to focus on Covid-19 cures. According to Fidler and Sumida, more than 48 companies have now reported pandemic-related delays.

Because these clinical trials are so closely tied to stock-price movement, it’s hard to say what the near term will look like for biotech investors. However, when clinical trials resume, there could be a huge uptick in interest in the space.

7 Digital Ad Stocks to Buy for a Big Rebound

[Tuesday, April 7, 12:35 p.m.]

Contributed by Sarah Smith

In a Mission Control update last week, InvestorPlace.com General Manager Andrew Taylor shared how companies were facing a “seismic shift” in ad spending, based on reporting from The New York Times.

This week, InvestorPlace’s Luke Lango is ready with another take. Yes, he acknowledges that a decrease in ad spending is not going to be pretty in the second quarter. Investors are right to worry about digital ad stocks, especially in the near term.

But Lango says this near-term pain is perfect for long-term investors. Digital ad companies are seeing record-high engagement as more and more consumers are stuck at home, scrolling social media platforms or watching TV. And when economic trends return to normal, Lango thinks this engagement will convert to record-high sales. From Lango:

“Long story short, while second-quarter 2020 numbers will be awful in the digital advertising world, second-half 2020 numbers could be quite good. Most digital ad stocks are down about 50% from recent highs. They are priced for bad Q2 numbers. But they are not priced for good second-half numbers.”

Here are the seven digital ad stocks he’s recommending you buy right now:



Facebook (NASDAQ: FB )

(NASDAQ: ) Alphabet (NASDAQ: GOOG , NASDAQ: GOOGL )

(NASDAQ: , NASDAQ: ) Snap (NYSE: SNAP )

(NYSE: ) Pinterest (NYSE: PINS )

(NYSE: ) The Trade Desk (NASDAQ: TTD )

(NASDAQ: ) Roku (NASDAQ: ROKU )

(NASDAQ: ) Amazon (NASDAQ:AMZN)

3 Retail Stocks That Won’t Stop Growing Any Time Soon

[Tuesday, April 7, 11:35 a.m.]

Contributed by Christopher Skokna

InvestorPlace analyst Eric Fry took a drive this weekend — and in today’s Smart Money, he shared what he saw. “The retail economic impact of the coronavirus pandemic was clear,” he writes. “Strip malls look something like a piano keyboard. Takeout joints and drugstores are as bright and busy as ever … but shoe stores, nail salons and barbershops are shuttered. Malls are closed … and I bet more than a few won’t ever reopen. Grocery stores, on the other hand … well, there’s a reason I’m having mine delivered instead of heading into that mess. Highways and major roads are eerily uncongested, but delivery trucks are clogging side streets.”

While it’s clear that the pandemic is causing tectonic shifts for the retail economy, it’s not obvious yet which of those shifts will last after the threat passes. One safe bet, Eric writes, is that retailers and other corporations will further their use of robotics, artificial intelligence and other technologies to automate as much as they can in order to mitigate the risks from the next pandemic.

So in today’s Smart Money, Eric reveals three retail stocks that he believes will see their fortunes rise thanks to both the coronavirus present — and their technology-focused future. Click here to see his recommendations.

Pelosi Proposes New $1 Trillion Stimulus

[Tuesday, April 7, 11:12 a.m.]

Contributed by Sarah Smith

After backing away from a proposed infrastructure plan, House Speaker Nancy Pelosi is now calling for an additional $1 trillion stimulus package.

Pelosi’s pivot is likely a reflection of last week’s economic reports, which showed 10 million Americans had filed for unemployment benefits in two weeks. Her new plan would provide additional direct payments, resources for food stamps, increased unemployment benefits and payroll relief.

One catch is that both the House of Representatives and the Senate will not be back in session until April 20. Additionally, President Donald Trump’s social distancing order is in effect until April 30. However, Pelosi is still determined to see her plan pass by the end of the month. For investors, it will be important to watch how the markets react to these additional measures.

Larry Kudlow Says the U.S. Economy Could Reopen Soon

[Tuesday, April 7, 10:51 a.m.]

Contributed by Sarah Smith

President Donald Trump’s top economic advisor had a shocking message Tuesday. He believes the White House could begin urging Americans to reopen the economy in the next four to eight weeks.

As models of the novel coronavirus show it continuing to have an impact through the summer — or perhaps even the fall — of 2020, this news comes as a surprise. But the advisor, Larry Kudlow, is confident that the deceleration of deaths in New York is a good sign.

A shuttered U.S. economy is causing havoc for businesses of all sizes. Although many are afraid of the pandemic, many Americans too are fearful of long-lasting economic impact. Investors will be watching to see how the White House moves forward on this action item.

Exxon Mobil Just Emptied Its Gas Tank

[Tuesday, April 7, 10:33 a.m.]

Contributed by Sarah Smith

In many ways, Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM) just became the newest victim of the oil price war. In case you need a refresher on the basics, demand for oil is practically nonexistent as economies around the world are shuttered. Then, after a nasty spat, Saudi Arabia challenged Russia to a full-blown price war as it flooded the markets with cheap crude.

As cheap crude and lowered demand destroys the industry, Exxon Mobil today announced that it would slash its capital spending for 2020 by 30%. Yes, its dividend is safe for now. But that sort of spending cut bodes poorly in a world where many believe oil is yesterday’s news.

Earlier this week, InvestorPlace analyst Louis Navellier summed it up nicely. There’s just not much left in Exxon Mobil’s tank. Even with the possibility of a new oil deal on the table, he doesn’t see much to like.

It’s safe to say there’s just too much bad news in this space. Don’t get suckered in by the black gold now.

Did We Hit the Bottom? Jeff Saut Thinks So.

[Tuesday, April 7, 10:10 a.m.]

Contributed by Sarah Smith

Many folks at InvestorPlace aren’t interesting in calling a bottom — and for good reason. It’s hard to perfectly time it, and investors can miss out on big opportunities waiting for the market to sink lower. With that said, it’s still important to know what others are saying.

On CNBC’s “Squawk Box,” veteran market strategist Jeff Saut said that the market had already found a bottom. That’s right, he thinks the S&P 500 hit a bottom on March 23 and is headed higher. He even thinks that we will see the broad index gain 6% this year from its all-time highs.

From Saut (subscription required):

“Last week, our models turned positive again and we started to recommit cash. If there is a cure for the virus or a vaccine for the virus, those [S&P 500] lows are not going to be retested.”

Stocks Look to Continue Monday’s Big Gains

[Tuesday, April 7, 9:31 a.m.]

Contributed by Sarah Smith

After Monday’s impressive stock market rally, are investors in for a second day of gains? That’s what it looks like as all major indices opened higher on Tuesday by at least 2.5%. The S&P 500, Dow Jones Industrial Average and Nasdaq Composite are certainly starting the day off on the right foot.



The S&P 500 opened higher by 3.21%

The Dow Jones Industrial Average opened higher by 3.58%

The Nasdaq Composite opened higher by 2.76%

Beware This Ticking Time Bomb in the Mortgage Market

[Tuesday, April 7, 9:02 a.m.]

Contributed by Andrew Taylor

There’s a ticking time bomb in the mortgage market, and everyone who owns a home, wants to own a home, cares about housing in America or holds stocks in a wide variety of industries that support home owners should be concerned.

According to this article from CNBC, the federal government created the perfect tinderbox for disaster when it quickly pushed through legislation intended to help homeowners who can’t make payments on their mortgages. Under the CARES Act, which intends to limited damages from the coronavirus outbreak, homeowners with government-backed mortgages can delay their monthly mortgage payments with minimal difficulty.

As well-meaning as that legislation may have been, apparently it ignored the other side of the equation: Those who hold these loans have to continue servicing them to their bondholders. In other words, no cash will be coming in to the lenders if a homeowner elects to delay his mortgage payments, but cash will still be due to holders of their notes.

That’s a recipe for disaster for mortgage holders.

This outcome was likely unintended. After all, as legislation gets pushed through and passed into law quickly, many consequences are unintended.

In a worst-case scenario, the mortgage market completely seizes up, as lenders will not have cash available for new loans, and may run out of money to service existing mortgages. The list of damaged industries would be a mile long if this happens. On top of that list, of course, would be homebuilders like D.R. Horton (NYSE:DHI), Lennar (NYSE:LEN) and PulteGroup (NYSE:PHM); construction materials companies like Vulcan Materials (NYSE:VMC) and Martin Marietta Materials (NYSE:MLM); and retailers like Home Depot (NYSE:HD) and Lowe’s (NYSE:LOW).

Mortgage companies are known to have first-rate lobbying teams in Washington, and it’s reasonable to expect that they’ll quickly lobby Congress to alleviate this pinch-point in the CARES Act. If you hold stocks that might be impacted, pay close attention. It’s possible Congress fails to act, and the mortgage market starts to sputter. Be warned.

Consumers Expect Stocks to Be Higher in a Year

[Monday, April 6, 4:57 p.m.]

Contributed by Andrew Taylor

File this under, “Things I didn’t expect to see today.”

The Federal Reserve Bank of New York conducts a monthly study called the “Survey of Consumer Expectations.” Today the bank released figures for March.

Buried in a mountain of interesting data is a real gem.

According to that survey, 47.7% of people surveyed predict that U.S. stocks prices will be higher one year from now. That’s up from 42.5% one month earlier, and 40.4% in December. In fact, it’s the highest reading that particular question has seen in its lifetime, which dates back to 2013.

Source: Chart courtesy of the Federal Reserve Bank of New York

There are two distinct ways to interpret this data. One school of thought believes that bear markets can’t end on optimism. Another line of thinking acknowledges that this market dip is different than any other the world has ever seen, and so that the possibility of a V-shaped recovery is much more pronounced than history would indicate.

If you remain among the bullish 47.7%, InvestorPlace Markets Analyst Luke Lango penned an article titled “The Top 15 Stocks to Buy in 2020” that can get you thinking about where to put your money to work.

Saudi Investment Sends Cruise Stocks Rocketing

[Monday, April 6, 4:41 p.m.]

Contributed by Bret Kenwell

Cruise operators have dominated headlines in the last few weeks, but Monday saw truly newsworthy price action in the industry-leading names. Why? Saudi Arabia’s Public Investment Fund, which is a sovereign-wealth fund, reported an 8.2% stake in Carnival (NYSE:CCL).

Shares of CCL stock skyrocketed, closing 20.3% higher on the day. Peer companies Royal Caribbean (NYSE:RCL) and Norwegian Cruise Line (NYSE:NCLH) also shot higher in sympathy. RCL stock ended the day up 21.4% and NCLH stock ended the day up 18.3%.

Are these gains sustainable? It’s too early to tell, but Monday’s move was a nice treat for investors. The market will certainly keep watching cruise operators to see how the novel coronavirus impacts their business moving forward.

The Dow Sees a 1,600 Point Rally on Monday

[Monday, April 6, 4:01 p.m.]

Contributed by Sarah Smith

Wow, is this rally for real? That’s what investors are surely asking themselves on Monday as all major indices closed the day higher by at least 6.5%. Stock futures began the day higher, on reports that deaths in Italy and New York were decelerating. However, President Donald Trump and his advisors are still warning that the coming week will be a tough one. Deaths in the U.S. now top 10,000.

But that bad news isn’t shaking the market today. Even word that the United Kingdom’s Boris Johnson has been moved to intensive care didn’t hurt the indices in the final minutes of trading. The S&P 500, the Dow Jones Industrial Average and the Nasdaq Composite all ended the day deep in the green.



The S&P 500 closed higher by 6.95%

The Dow Jones Industrial Average closed higher by 7.59%

The Nasdaq Composite closed higher by 7.33%

British Prime Minister Boris Johnson Moved to ICU

[Monday, April 6, 3:50 p.m.]

Contributed by Andrew Taylor

Boris Johnson, the Prime Minister of the United Kingdom, was admitted today into intensive care at a London Hospital as a result of complications from the novel coronavirus. Johnson’s illness was first announced last week, and he moved into the hospital over the weekend. The move to the intensive care unit of St Thomas’ Hospital occurred around 7:00 p.m. local time.

Johnson is the first major world leader confirmed to have contracted the virus. He has maintained a very public persona, and the state of his illness will be closely watched by markets worldwide.

ResMed is a Strong, Outperforming Coronavirus Stock

[Monday, April 6, 3:43 p.m.]

Contributed by Sarah Smith

InvestorPlace analyst Louis Navellier named one stock this weekend that is seriously outperforming the broader market. But what’s even more important is that his pick, ResMed (NYSE:RMD), has long-term staying power.

Yes, ResMed makes ventilators and other devices that are key in fighting the novel coronavirus. But Navellier was recommending RMD stock in his Growth Investor in February, before most Americans even knew what the coronavirus was. Why? Well, 42 million Americans are impacted by sleep-disordered breathing. That’s a huge market. And it isn’t disappearing anytime soon.

From Navellier’s most recent update:

“The bottom line: RMD is sure to be more in demand during the coronavirus pandemic, but it also has the staying power to continue climbing over the long term. And those are the only stocks I will ever invest in.”

For more on ResMed, and other major growth opportunities, read his full briefing here.

JPMorgan CEO Says a ‘Bad Recession’ Is Ahead

[Monday, April 6, 2:25 p.m.]

Contributed by Sarah Smith

JPMorgan’s (NYSE:JPM) CEO Jamie Dimon is calling for a bad recession, but he’s confident his bank, and JPM stock, are in a good place.

In his annual letter, which was published today, he wrote that through careful planning, JPMorgan should not need to ease regulations to weather the storm. He even said that GDP could fall as much as 35% — and stay there for the extent of 2020 — before he’d consider slashing the dividend on JPM stock.

In that same letter, here’s what Dimon wrote:

“Entering into a crisis is not the time to figure out what you want to be. You must already be a well-functioning organization prepared to rapidly mobilize your resources, take your losses and survive another day for the good of all your stakeholders.”

With a safe dividend, and a decision to halt the company’s buyback program, investors can find solace in a few things. The current pandemic-driven bear market is not a repeat of the financial crisis. Banks are in a much better position than they were then.

InvestorPlace’s Luke Lango is even calling for investors to buy the big bank stocks. And Lango argues that JPM is the most high-quality name in the big bank space. Faizan Farooque feels similarly, saying that Dimon’s leadership alone is a reason to like JPM stock.

Dimon has worked hard to make JPMorgan a “port in the storm.” Investors should treat discounted prices in JPM stock — and its big bank brethren — as buying opportunities.

What Last Week’s Most Popular Articles and Search Terms Reveal About Our Readers

[Monday, April 6, 1:30 p.m.]

Contributed by Andrew Taylor

It can be insightful to know what fellow investors are reading, especially in unsettled and uncertain times. With that in mind, here’s list of the top five most popular articles read last week on InvestorPlace.com:

Not all of the readers on InvestorPlace.com arrive on our site from a Google search.

That said, monitoring organic search queries from Google can provide great insight into what’s top-of-mind for investors. With that in mind, here are the top 10 search queries our articles appeared under last week:

ccl stock amazon stock american airlines stock microsoft stock delta stock spy stock lk stock tsla stock uber stock tsla

This Pandemic Could Change the Gig Economy Forever

[Monday, April 6, 1:04 p.m.]

Contributed by Sarah Smith

Gig economy workers were already at a disadvantage. They missed out on many benefits that workers classified as employees typically received, like health insurance and paid sick leave. The novel coronavirus is only making that disparity worse, and companies like Uber (NYSE:UBER) are perfect examples.

Uber, led by CEO Dara Khosrowshahi, has long been fighting attempts by others to change its business model. California’s legislators targeted its contributions to the gig economy, passing a law that would force it to classify its drivers as employees. But now, in the face of the pandemic, Uber is pushing back.

Today, InvestorPlace’s Dana Blankenhorn took a closer look at Uber’s business model. He writes that while Khosrowshahi is fighting for drivers to receive the funds they need, he doesn’t want Uber to foot the bill. Uber’s business model, Blankenhorn writes, pushes all the costs onto other parties, freeing up Uber’s cash.

While some might see this as clever strategy, Blankenhorn thinks it’s the end of Uber. Or, at least the end of its current business model. Regardless, its ride-hailing business has been hit had. Drivers are dying, and others are desperate, out of work.

From Blankenhorn:

“I don’t think the last era’s business models, meant to insulate companies from corporate responsibility, are going to play in this new era. I wouldn’t touch Uber stock with a barge pole.”

The Coronavirus Has Supercharged the Wealth Gap

[Monday, April 6, 12:28 p.m.]

Contributed by Christopher Skokna

In Saturday’s Smart Money column, InvestorPlace analyst Eric Fry highlighted a coronavirus consequence that not many others are.

Over the past decade, in some ways, the generational inequality we call the “wealth gap” had shown signs of reversing. Thanks to changes in the healthcare system, more Americans are insured. As of late last year, wages were growing faster than at any time in the past two decades. And the economy had been adding jobs for more than 100 consecutive months, putting unemployment at record lows.

Then along came Covid-19. In a month, the coronavirus wiped out all that progress. U.S. GDP could decline by 14% in the second quarter, according to JPMorgan. The number of jobless claims moved from 228,000 three weeks ago to an astounding 6.65 million last week. That number lifts the two-week tally of lost jobs to nearly 10 million — the biggest jobs crash in recorded history.

Eric says he believes that we will beat the coronavirus and the economy will recover, longer term. However, many companies will counteract the risks of the next global pandemic by shifting more of their processes to automation, robots and artificial intelligence, rather than human beings.

And that will cause the wealth gap to keep on getting bigger. For Eric’s full report on this phenomenon — and how to protect yourself — click here.

Expect REITs to Start Slashing Cash Payouts

[Monday, April 6, 11:22 a.m.]

Contributed by Andrew Taylor

Real estate investment trusts, commonly known as REITs, are favored by many investors for their reliable cash dividend payout. It’s the proverbial, “My money makes me money” that so many investors seek.

According the an insightful article in Barron’s yesterday, REIT investors may be in for quite a shock in the coming weeks and month as the companies halt cash payouts in an attempt to shore up their balance sheets. Instead of paying cash dividends, experts expect many REITs instead to pay their dividends with a mixture of cash and stock.

Per that very same Barron’s article:

“I have little doubt that the REITs will begin paying dividends largely in the form of their own stock,” says Robert Willens, a tax and accounting expert who runs an eponymous consultancy. “That happened during the previous financial crisis, and it will almost certainly happen again.”

If you hold REITs in your portfolio, expect a little less cash to come your way in the coming months.

Investors Get Bullish After Unprecedented Fed Bond Buying

[Monday, April 6, 11:12 a.m.]

Contributed by Andrew Taylor

Any prudent portfolio includes exposure to both stocks and bonds, and investors need to pay attention to both categories of their holdings. With that in mind, make sure that you’re aware of some highly unusual activity in the corporate bond markets.

Two weeks ago the Federal Reserve announced an unprecedented plan to buy corporate bonds. That said, the Fed is only buying investment-grade corporate bonds, not higher-yield, lower-quality bonds (the so-called “junk bonds”). Per an informative article from Dion Rabouin at Axios:

“Junk bond companies have largely been locked out of issuing new debt, but firms with investment-grade ratings have flooded the market with a record $220 billion of new issuance in the last two weeks as the firms desperately seek cash.”

The Fed’s efforts to put money into the economy are being felt already in the corporate bond market. Mike Collins, senior portfolio manager at Prudential’s PGIM Fixed Income, told Axios in that same article that “The Fed came in with its massive bazooka, addressed the liquidity concerns and it’s gone from a buyer’s market to seller’s market.”

The Fed’s actions will create winners and losers in the bond market in a way that we’ve never seen before in the United States. Unless you’re super savvy about finding nuggets among high-yield bond offerings, it’s likely safest to just follow the Fed and focus on investment-grade corporate bond offerings.

Former Fed Chair Yellen: Q2 GDP Could Decline 30%

[Monday, April 6, 11:09 a.m.]

Contributed by Andrew Taylor

[Editor’s Note: This Mission Control post has been edited to reflect updated information.]

Former Federal Reserve Chair Janet Yellen, speaking this morning on CNBC’s “Squawk on the Street,” announced that she believes that second-quarter GDP could fall by 30%, and that unemployment is already at 12%-13%. If true, both of those figures are well above many estimates. Per an article published by CNBC, Yellen announced:

“If we had a timely unemployment statistic, the unemployment rate probably would be up to 12% or 13% at this point and moving higher.”

She also said that gross domestic product is down “at least 30% and I’ve seen far higher numbers.” Although these numbers are in different form from the Great Depression, she says they still resemble a depression.

Per the same CNBC article Yellen said:

“This is a huge, unprecedented, devastating hit, and my hope is that we will get back to business as quickly as possible.”

One should note that Yellen is no longer at the Fed, and thus may not have access to specialized information at the Fed’s disposal. On the other hand, Yellen has never been known to speak offhandedly, and it’s safe to assume that she knows her words carry great weight. This is a story to continue watching.

Pandemic Accelerates Telemedicine Adoption

[Monday, April 6, 11:02 a.m.]

Contributed by Luis Hernandez

An article in The New York Times notes that physicians around the world are racing to find innovative new ways to safely and effectively treat patients during the novel coronavirus outbreak. And they are rapidly turning to telemedicine.

“In a matter of days, a revolution in telemedicine has arrived at the doorsteps of primary care doctors in Europe and the United States. The virtual visits, at first a matter of safety, are now a centerpiece of family doctors’ plans to treat the everyday illnesses and undetected problems that they warn could end up costing additional lives if people do not receive prompt care.”

At a time when healthcare systems around the world are stretched thin, and with global health experts searching for solutions to slow the spread of the virus, telemedicine offers tremendous value and massive upside.

The broad market selling is creating buying opportunities in investment trends that won’t slow due to the pandemic. In fact, they could even accelerate due to the changing global landscape. Check out Matt McCall’s take on telemedicine in Saturday’s MoneyWire article.

Credit Suisse Warns Investors Should ‘Bail’ on Zoom Stock

[Monday, April 6, 9:50 a.m.]

Contributed by Sarah Smith

Zoom Video Communications (NASDAQ:ZM) has had quite a run in 2020. Investors were so hot on the name that they were mistakenly buying shares in a different company, Zoom Technologies (OTCMKTS:ZOOM). Then, users of the work-from-home solution started reporting hijackers or “zoombombers” crashing their calls. A slew of privacy concerns brought increased scrutiny to the name.

But zoombombings aside, Credit Suisse analysts say there’s something else not to like about Zoom Video stock. Its valuation. Credit Suisse is downgrading the name to “underperform,” and shares are down 10.5% in early trading. Analysts just simply don’t think shares are worthy of trading at 40 times consensus 2020 revenue.

From Credit Suisse analyst Brad Zelnick (subscription required):

“We have great appreciation for Zoom’s technology, products, and leadership and see the current crisis accelerating the adoption of video communication, but at 40x CY20 consensus revenue, the current share price embeds significantly greater conversion of free users than our upside model scenario.”

Stock Market Opens Higher on Falling Coronavirus Deaths

[Monday, April 6, 9:31 a.m.]

Contributed by Sarah Smith

The sun is shining and the stock market is off to a green start. Good news from New York and Italy — both hit hard by the novel coronavirus — is boosting investors’ confidence. New York reported 594 new deaths on Sunday, down from 630 on Saturday. And Italy also reported the slowest rise of new deaths in two weeks.

Many, like New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo, are warning that it’s too early to tell if this is the new trend. But investors are rallying the market higher anyway. The S&P 500, Dow Jones Industrial Average and Nasdaq Composite are all sharply up.



The S&P 500 opened higher by 3.98%

The Dow Jones Industrial Average opened higher by 4.39%

The Nasdaq Composite opened higher by 4.65%

Tesla Stock Soars on Friday as a Surprise Winner

[Friday, April 3, 4:27 p.m.]

Contributed by Bret Kenwell

After a week that saw the Big 3 automakers — General Motors (NYSE:GM), Ford (NYSE:F) and Fiat Chrysler (NYSE:FCAU) — report dismal sales figures, Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) gave investors something to cheer for on Friday.

Despite the impacts of the novel coronavirus, which shuttered factories in Fremont and Shanghai, Tesla beat analysts’ estimates. It reported first-quarter sales of 88,400 vehicles while analysts were looking for 79,900. Plus, Tesla produced 100,000 vehicles in the quarter.

TSLA stock rallied 5.6% Friday on the surprise. CEO Elon Musk certainly knows how to deliver.

Devastating Jobs Report Sends Market Down on Friday

[Friday, April 3, 4:01 p.m.]

Contributed by Sarah Smith

The U.S. Department of Labor’s non-farm payroll report hit the market hard this morning, although periods of trading throughout the day seemed to indicate that investors had shrugged it off. But in the afternoon, the major indices headed back down, ending the day in the red.

Nothing — not even the launch of President Donald Trump’s small business loan program — could turn things around. Losses in the S&P 500, the Dow Jones Industrial Average and the Nasdaq Composite leave investors without much to celebrate headed into the weekend.

The S&P 500 ended the day down 1.52%

The Dow Jones Industrial Average ended the day down 1.67%

The Nasdaq Composite ended the day down 1.53%

Tech Stocks Are Dominating During the Pandemic

[Friday, April 3, 3:27 p.m.]

Contributed by Sarah Smith

New reporting from The New York Times today confirmed what many already knew to be true. Major tech companies will emerge relatively unscathed from the pandemic, and they will use the current crisis to gain further market leverage. In an article titled “How Tech’s Lobbyists Are Using the Pandemic to Make Gains,” Dave McCabe sheds light on what Silicon Valley’s stars are doing now.

Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) and Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG, NASDAQ:GOOGL) are using the crisis to lobby California’s attorney general to postpone enforcement of the California Consumer Privacy Act. The law requires companies to share with users what data it collects on them, and there’s no doubt data-gathering tech giants are unhappy with the legislation.

Amazon (NASDAQ:AMZN), under CEO Jeff Bezos, is often criticized for its treatment of rank-and-file employees. Bezos makes headlines every time he supports a charity, as most Americans want to see him donating more. But Amazon has been in Washington, hoping to gain more financial backing for remote working. And Uber (NYSE:UBER) is also seizing an opportunity to challenge California’s Assembly Bill 5, which will require the ride-hailing company to treat its drivers as employees.

Say what you will about the ethics of these situations, but Silicon Valley’s best and brightest will survive the novel coronavirus. Amazon stock is up for the year. Although GOOGL, FB and UBER shares are down in line with the market, investors should see buying opportunities in these names at discounted prices.

Plus, it’s important to remember that technology is greatly shaping the American response to the outbreak. Tech companies are providing critical innovations in telemedicine, drug discovery and work-from-home solutions. These tech companies are the future, and the pandemic isn’t changing that.

Here’s Why Twitter Stock Could Be a Great Buy Today

[Friday, April 3, 2:46 p.m.]

Contributed by Sarah Smith

Enough is enough. That’s what analysts are saying today about Twitter (NYSE:TWTR) stock as it lingers close to 52-week lows. TWTR shares are currently underperforming the S&P 500, down roughly 40% from Feb. 17 highs. It’s clear that Twitter’s 2020 performance is just too ugly.

That’s why Goldman Sachs analyst Heath Terry upgraded shares to a “buy” rating today with a $35 price tag. He was joined in his generosity by CFRA Research analyst John Freeman, who similarly upgraded TWTR stock to a “buy.” However, Freeman actually cut his price target from $38 to $31.

But what is there to like about TWTR stock? Advertising spending is dropping in 2020, which logically should pressure shares further.

Well, Terry thinks Twitter will survive spending cuts, and come out on the other side stronger. In fact, near $22, he thinks TWTR stock offers investors a unique opportunity today.

From Terry, the Goldman Sachs analyst:

“We believe the net impact of advertisers retreating, both as brands weigh the value of spending in a crisis and direct response sees conversions declining, while user growth surges globally as people look to stay informed and connected, has created an attractive entry point.”

Jim Chanos Tells Investors to Beware Popular Virus Stocks

[Friday, April 3, 2:03 p.m.]

Contributed by Sarah Smith

If anything, the novel coronavirus is teaching us that misery loves company. But miserable investors also love rooting for stocks that offer hope. In our new pandemic-driven world, this has largely meant that biotech companies working on coronavirus vaccines are now market-beating equities. You’ve surely heard of Inovio (NASDAQ:INO) and Moderna (NASDAQ:MRNA), right?

But other names are flying high, too. These stocks that are outperforming the market all tie into stay-at-home orders or remote work trends. Many investors are helping Peloton (NASDAQ:PTON), Clorox (NYSE:CLX), Teladoc (NYSE:TDOC) and Zoom Video Communications (NASDAQ:ZM) rally.

Jim Chanos, Kynikos Associates founder, has a different take. He’s telling investors that these “virus stocks” are dangerous, as their long-term prospects are dim. Peloton, for instance, is rising as Americans become desperate for at-home exercise solutions.

While the company’s luxury offerings may be attractive when the world leaves lockdown, many consumers will be returning to gyms.

From Chanos:

“One area I would warn people about for example is the virus stocks. They are doing well right now in this enforced lockdown. A lot of these companies are really not structurally growth stocks that are trading at 30, 40, 50 times earnings because they are going to do well in the first and second quarters of 2020.”

Nervous Companies Pull Back on Ad Spending

[Friday, April 3, 1:30 p.m.]

Contributed by Andrew Taylor

That was fast! Ugh.

According to an article titled “‘A Seismic Shock’: Jittery Companies Pull Back on Ads During Pandemic” in the New York Times today, companies are already pulling back their advertising dollars. Per the article:

“Companies that spent big to get the word out about their products before the pandemic have hit the brakes. Facebook has described its advertising business as ‘weakening.’ Amazon has reduced its Google Shopping ads. Coca-Cola, Kohl’s and Zillow Group have stopped or limited their marketing. Marriott’s advertising, in the words of the company’s chief executive, has ‘gone dark.'”

This isn’t isolated to a few companies trying to conserve cash. One industry group estimates that advertising spend is down between 38% and 51%. Per the New York Times article:

“Overall spending on digital ads for March and April is down 38 percent from what companies had expected to lay out, and ad spending has fallen 41 percent on TV, 45 percent on radio, 43 percent in print publications, and 51 percent on billboards and other outdoor platforms, according to the trade group IAB.”

That’s not to say that investors should flee all ad-supported businesses. In fact, InvestorPlace’s Laura Hoy makes the case that right now is a great time for investors to look at ad-supported companies with strong balance sheets like Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) and Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG, NASDAQ:GOOGL).

Small Business Loan Program Launches on Friday

[Friday, April 3, 1:15 p.m.]

Contributed by Sarah Smith

One highly awaited portion of President Donald Trump’s $2 trillion stimulus package, the Paycheck Protection Program, launched Friday. This roughly $350 billion program will provide loans to qualifying small businesses.

Although small businesses and lenders alike are already expressing their concerns about the program, it is a key means of helping those most impacted by stay-at-home orders and other lockdown protocols.

Companies that qualify are eligible for up 2.5 times their monthly payroll expenses, as many do not have much of a financial cushion.

Early in the morning, Bank of America reported that it had already received 10,000 applications for loans. Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin tweeted that new loans already totaled $875 million, mostly coming from “community” banks.

Only the Biggest Names in Energy Are Guaranteed Survival

[Friday, April 3, 12:34 p.m.]

Contributed by Sarah Smith

This week has seen record action in oil prices. First, we saw the end of the first quarter, marking the worst quarterly performance ever for crude oil. Then, President Donald Trump boldly tweeted that Russia and Saudi Arabia would meet soon to negotiate production cuts. Oil prices skyrocketed on Thursday on hopes the price war would end.

As a reminder, the price war is the result of Russia refusing to comply with OPEC’s recommendations. And boy has the Saudi-Russia price war hammered oil and energy names.

For the year so far, energy exchange-traded funds are underperforming the market. The Energy Select Sector SPDR Fund (NYSEARCA:XLE) is down almost 52%. The SPDR S&P Oil & Gas Exploration and Production ETF (NYSEARCA:XOP) is down more than 65%. Those losses are so bad they’re almost impressive.

In the midst of this, Simpler Trading’s Danielle Shay has some insight on what investors should expect. Unfortunately, she says only a handful of the biggest and most well-capitalized energy companies are guaranteed survival. On her short list are Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM) and Chevron (NYSE:CVX).

From Shay’s interview with CNBC:

“The only [names], in this situation, that are going to be able to survive are ones that have enough cash on hand with a low debt-to-equity ratio. These names are really just going to be Chevron, Exxon, and then the big names that are going to have enough money to get through this.”

These 7 Restaurant Stocks Should Rebound Big Time

[Friday, April 3, 11:45 a.m.]

Contributed by Sarah Smith

Restaurants are in particular focus as businesses around the country shut down. Their delivery, drive-thru and carry-out options are providing spots of relief to quarantined Americans looking for a fun treat. But more importantly, the food industry is getting hit hard. Restaurant chains are laying off and furloughing workers en masse. Many independent shops could go under.

But InvestorPlace’s Chris Lau sees some upside for restaurant stocks. He focuses on businesses who have embraced the pivot to online ordering. Then, he looks at their past financial reports to get a sense of their strength going into the pandemic.

Restaurant Brands International (NYSE:QSR) McDonald's (NYSE:MCD) Yum! Brands (NASDAQ:YUM) Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX) Domino's Pizza (NYSE:DPZ) Chipotle (NYSE:CMG) Shake Shack (NYSE:SHAK)



Restaurant Brands International (NYSE: QSR )

(NYSE: ) McDonald’s (NYSE: MCD )

(NYSE: ) Yum! Brands (NASDAQ: YUM )

(NASDAQ: ) Starbucks (NASDAQ: SBUX )

(NASDAQ: ) Domino’s Pizza (NYSE: DPZ )

(NYSE: ) Chipotle (NYSE: CMG )

(NYSE: ) Shake Shack (NYSE:SHAK)

Mark Tepper Says Delta and United Are Too Big to Fail

[Friday, April 3, 10:28 a.m.]

Contributed by Sarah Smith

Despite nearly across-the-board carnage in the airline industry, Strategic Wealth Partners CEO Mark Tepper and MKM Partners Chief Market Technician JC O’Hara are picking their favorites in the space. Why? Some airlines are simply too big to fail.

Many investors, and many InvestorPlace contributors, have debated how the federal bailout will impact the space. Which companies will survive? When will consumers return to flying? Will air travel ever return to its peak? If you’re looking for more guidance, you’re in luck.

Tepper is tapping Delta Air Lines (NYSE:DAL) and United Airlines (NASDAQ:UAL) because of their size. However, he does expect both names to keep underperforming, as investors will continue to price in their acceptance of bailout funds.

O’Hara’s airline pick requires a hop — or perhaps a flight — across the globe. He’s looking at Australia’s Qantas Airways (OTCMKTS:QABSY).

Bank of America Warns of Sky-High Unemployment

[Friday, April 3, 10:01 a.m.]

Contributed by Sarah Smith

In a shocking note, Bank of America analysts warn that investors should be prepared for the “deepest recession on record.” Because they have no precedent to compare this pandemic-driven downturn to, the analysts are calling for extreme figures. In fact, they believe the unemployment rate will surpass those from 2007-08 to reach 15.6% soon.

From the Bank of America note:

“The coming recession appears to be deeper and more prolonged than we were led to believe just 14 days ago when we last updated our forecasts, not just in the US but globally as well.”

Stock Market Opens Down on Payroll Report

[Friday, April 3, 9:31 a.m.]

Contributed by Sarah Smith

After a non-farm payroll report that came in worse than economists’ estimates — by a huge margin at that — the stock market opened down on Friday morning. Granted, we’ve seen some nastier mornings this week. But nonetheless, the S&P 500, the Dow Jones Industrial Average and the Nasdaq Composite all started the day down in the red.

The S&P 500 opened lower by 0.55%

The Dow Jones Industrial Average opened lower by 0.67%

The Nasdaq Composite opened lower by 0.39%

U.S. Sees First Job Decline Since 2010

[Friday, April 3, 8:59 a.m.

Contributed by Sarah Smith

No one expected Friday morning’s non-farm payroll report to be upbeat. But perhaps no one expected the U.S. Department of Labor to report a drop of 701,000 jobs for March. Economists had predicted a loss of 10,000 jobs and a new unemployment rate of 3.7%. Friday’s numbers bumped the U.S. unemployment rate to 4.4%.

Additionally, this decline marks the first since 2010, as the U.S. recovered from the Great Recession. According to CNBC, Friday’s figure is eerily close to the peak of 2009, when the Labor Department reported a drop of 800,000 jobs in May.

Investors should anticipate the stock market opening down on Friday, and another choppy day of trading ahead.

10 Companies That Could Still Grow Sales in 2020

[Friday, April 3, 8:45 a.m.]

Contributed by Sarah Smith

Yes, FactSet predicts that S&P 500 earnings growth will decline by 5.2% in the first quarter. And that shouldn’t surprise investors, given that restaurants are limited to take-out and delivery and a whole host of non-essential businesses have closed their doors.

Yesterday, we learned that beloved burger chain Shake Shack (NYSE:SHAK) is seeing 50%-90% sales declines across its company-operated outlets.

But Goldman Sachs says that not all companies will be facing declines. In fact, the firm’s analysts have put together a list of 10 companies that should still grow sales in 2020 (subscription required). Here’s who they’re watching:



Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE: BMY )

(NYSE: ) Fiserv (NASDAQ: FISV )

(NASDAQ: ) Global Payments (NYSE: GPN )

(NYSE: ) Vertex Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ: VRTX )

(NASDAQ: ) Fidelity National Information Services (NYSE: FIS )

(NYSE: ) Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ: AMD )

(NASDAQ: ) ServiceNow (NYSE: NOW )

(NYSE: ) Netflix (NASDAQ: NFLX )

(NASDAQ: ) Salesforce (NYSE: CRM )

(NYSE: ) Amazon (NASDAQ:AMZN)

Dallas Fed Offers New Unemployment Predictions

[Thursday, April 2, 5:05 p.m.]

Contributed by Andrew Taylor

Speaking on CNBC, Dallas Fed President Robert Kaplan said today that he expects the unemployment rate to peak in the “low- to midteens” before it falls to about 8% by the end of the year.

Kaplan doesn’t have a perfect crystal ball, and we should acknowledge that we’re in uncharted territory given the unprecedented unemployment claim figures that came out today. That said, Federal Reserve presidents aren’t known to be undisciplined when speaking publicly, and you can bet that Kaplan has data and models behind his figures that aren’t available to the general public.

It’s an interesting data point as investors peer into the future.

Amazon Moves into the Gaming Arena

[Thursday, April 2, 4:27 p.m.]

Contributed by Bret Kenwell

There’s always a lot to like about market-leading Amazon (NASDAQ:AMZN) stock. It led the disruptive move into e-commerce, which is giving it a vital role in today’s locked-down world. Amazon also has its Amazon Web Services, and cloud services too are becoming increasingly vital. Oh, and don’t forget its TV, movie and music streaming offerings.

It seems like there’s something for everyone to like about this company, especially as the novel coronavirus changes life as we know it.

Now, Amazon is making yet another move. This time, into the world of video games. The New York Times reported today that Amazon was investing “hundreds of millions of dollars” into its first big game, Crucible. Next up on its agenda is a multiplayer game New World. Both are set to launch next month.

With this news in mind, AMZN stock is certainly one to keep watching. Shares ended the day up slightly.

Stocks Close Thursday Higher After Volatile Day

[Thursday, April 2, 4:01 p.m.]

Contributed by Sarah Smith

Stock futures were rallying Thursday morning, and then fell hard. The U.S. Department of Labor’s report on how many Americans filed for unemployment benefits last week had investors a bit wary. But then, things turned around. President Donald Trump signaled an end to the Saudi-Russian oil price war could be near. Oil prices rallied, big time.

The S&P 500, the Dow Jones Industrial Average and the Nasdaq Composite all finished the day in the green.



The S&P 500 ended the day up 2.27%

The Dow Jones Industrial Average ended the day up 2.23%

The Nasdaq Composite ended the day up 1.72%

Why You Should Learn to Appreciate a Good Financial Crisis

[Thursday, April 2, 3:53 p.m.]

Contributed by Andrew Taylor

Fourteen months ago, InvestorPlace CEO Brian Hunt penned a seminal article titled, “Why You Should Learn to Appreciate a Good Financial Crisis.” The subtitle, “A financial crisis also creates great opportunities” describes the theme of the article perfectly.

Brian’s view:

“In fact, how a person views these events is one of the defining differences between the rich and the poor. The poor are bewildered and angered by these events. The rich see them simply as how the world works … and as the creators of huge opportunities.”

Intriguing, right?

This was all written well before anyone ever heard of the novel coronavirus, and with the benefit of distance from our current crisis. Whether you’re feeling bullish or bearish in the current market, Brian’s article is well worth a read. Click here to read his take.

Goldman Predicts S&P 500 Dividends Will Fall 25%

[Thursday, April 2, 2:51 p.m.]

Contributed by Sarah Smith

Goldman Sachs analysts are also weighing in on the dividend debate. As the novel coronavirus spreads, it does seem likely that more and more companies will cut or suspend their dividends. But Goldman still sees hope, although the firm predicts S&P 500 dividend payouts will drop by 25% in 2020.

The silver lining? High-yielding dividend stocks that seem ready to keep on paying out. As CNBC reports (subscription required), here are 10 stocks the firm is watching:



Omnicom (NYSE: OMC )

(NYSE: ) Home Depot (NYSE: HD )

(NYSE: ) Wells Fargo (NYSE: WFC )

(NYSE: ) Franklin Resources (NYSE: BEN )

(NYSE: ) People’s United (NASDAQ: PBCT )

(NASDAQ: ) Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE: BMY )

(NYSE: ) 3M (NYSE: MMM )

(NYSE: ) International Business Machines (NYSE: IBM )

(NYSE: ) NetApp (NASDAQ: NTAP )

(NASDAQ: ) Cisco (NASDAQ:CSCO)

Trump’s Tweet Sends Oil Skyrocketing

[Thursday, April 2, 2:34 p.m.]

Contributed by Sarah Smith

The end of March marked the worst quarterly performance for oil prices. But a tweet from President Donald Trump could be turning things around. West Texas Intermediate prices are up 20% so far on Thursday, and Brent crude prices are up 19.6%.

Just spoke to my friend MBS (Crown Prince) of Saudi Arabia, who spoke with President Putin of Russia, & I expect & hope that they will be cutting back approximately 10 Million Barrels, and maybe substantially more which, if it happens, will be GREAT for the oil & gas industry!

— Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) April 2, 2020

Just a day after Whiting Petroleum (NYSE:WLL) filed for Chapter 11 bankruptcy protection, Trump’s tweet is also boosting energy stocks. If Saudi Arabia and Russia really are willing to meet again and agree on production cuts, other American shale producers could be spared Whiting’s fate.

A Second Wave of the Coronavirus Could Hurt Investors

[Thursday, April 2, 2:05 p.m.]

Contributed by Sarah Smith

As if the first wave of the novel coronavirus isn’t bad enough, JPMorgan analysts are now warning investors that a potential second wave could hit worse (subscription required). Mixo Das, a quantitative strategist for Asia equities, says that as bad as the current lockdown situation is, a second wave of the virus would cause even more pain.

Why? Investors aren’t pricing one in. Right now, most are assuming Covid-19 will be a one-time hit. Anything that contradicts that will catch the market off-guard.

Is Luckin Coffee Stock a Buy Now?

[Thursday, April 2, 1:46 p.m.]

Contributed by Sarah Smith

If you’ve been reading the financial news today, you’ve probably noticed that Luckin Coffee (NASDAQ:LK) was caught red-handed. In a U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission filing, the company admitted that its COO, along with other reporting employees, had faked sales to the tune of $310 million. That’s not good.

Investors are punishing the stock, sending it down over 80% in intraday trading to all-time lows. LK stock has long been seen as the perfect Chinese rival to Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX). It has offered investors big growth potential, and new stores seem to open every single day. But, Luckin has now lost investors’ trust.

InvestorPlace’s Luke Lango isn’t fretting. In fact, he says that in the long term, LK stock will rebound, because the fake sales don’t detract from its growth story. Now, below $7, he sees a unique opportunity to buy shares.

From Lango:

“Luckin will continue to grow alongside a booming China retail coffee market, and LK stock will bounce back in a big way from today’s all-time lows. So, for contrarian investors with time on their side, the recent plunge in LK stock looks like a long-term opportunity.”

The Coronavirus Could Send Micron Stock Higher

[Thursday, April 2, 11:53 a.m.]

Contributed by Christopher Skokna

In the latest edition of his Smart Money e-letter, InvestorPlace analyst Eric Fry notes that while stock market averages may not have bottomed out yet, many individual stocks have.

“Best of breed” stocks, in particular, tend to bottom out first, Eric writes, and then they move higher while the rest of the market is languishing. Since we rarely get the opportunity to buy best-of-breed stocks on the cheap, he says, we should be looking for the opportunity to do that.

And in that Smart Money, Eric says the semiconductor sector is one that will soon be on the upswing … and that Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU) is his top “best in breed” chip stock.

In fact, Eric argues, the novel coronavirus could end up boosting the chip sector.

Near term, of course, the coronavirus epidemic is depressing demand for semiconductors, Eric writes. But long term, many companies might attempt to counteract the operational risks of the next global pandemic by shifting more of their processes to machines of some sort, rather than human beings.

And so, the Covid-19 epidemic could end up being a “trigger” for the semiconductor sector’s — and Micron’s — next leg up.

Check out Eric’s full story for the rest of his case.

Red-Hot Zoom Stock Is Crazy Overvalued

[Thursday, April 2, 11:05 a.m.]

Contributed by Sarah Smith

Popular work-from-home stock Zoom Video Communications (NASDAQ:ZM) has been a winner while the novel coronavirus drives most other stocks down. Zoom offers important technology, facilitating easy video conferences for university students and businesses alike.

But what does Wall Street think about the high-flying name? Well, ZM shares currently trade for 42 times projected fiscal 2021 revenue. And they trade for 31 times fiscal 2022 revenue. It’s safe to say that Zoom Video is looking crazy overvalued here.

From D.A. Davidson analyst Rishi Jaluria, who has a “neutral” rating on the stock:

“While we like Zoom’s multiple growth drivers, emerging use cases, impressive financials, and tailwinds from changes being accelerated by Covid-19, we find the current valuation too rich and would wait for a pullback before buying shares.”

Goldman Sachs Is Showing Verizon Stock Some Love

[Thursday, April 2, 10:44 a.m.]

Contributed by Sarah Smith

Verizon (NYSE:VZ) pays a big dividend — currently yielding more than 4.5%. And making that payout even more attractive is the love it’s getting from Goldman Sachs analysts. On Wednesday, analysts added it to the firm’s “Conviction Buy” list, setting a $61 price target.

Goldman is calling Verizon a “stable stock” and telling clients that once the novel coronavirus eases, VZ stock could see double-digit upside.

From Goldman Sachs analyst Brett Feldman (subscription required):

“We see the stock offering investors the most attractive combination of total return and risk owing to its stable wireless business, well-covered dividend and strong balance sheet.”

8 Dividend Aristocrats That Look Safe

[Thursday, April 2, 10:11 a.m.]

Contributed by Sarah Smith

It seems like every day another stalwart American company slashes its dividend. So where should income investors look for stable payouts? According to Barron’s, dividend aristocrats are a good place to start. These eight stocks below meet their criteria and are worth a second look now:



Abbott Laboratories (NYSE: ABT )

(NYSE: ) Chevron (NYSE: CVX )

(NYSE: ) Hormel Foods (NYSE: HRL )

(NYSE: ) Johnson & Johnson (NYSE: JNJ )

(NYSE: ) Kimberly-Clark (NYSE: KMB )

(NYSE: ) Medtronic (NYSE: MDT )

(NYSE: ) Procter & Gamble (NYSE: PG )

(NYSE: ) T. Rowe Price Group (NASDAQ:TROW)

Stock Market Opens Down on Jobless Claims

[Thursday, April 2, 9:31 a.m.]

Contributed by Sarah Smith

Stock market futures were initially well in the green this morning, but the U.S. Department of Labor’s jobless claims report sent things down fast. Now, the S&P 500, the Dow Jones Industrial Average and the Nasdaq Composite are all starting trading in the red. Will positive sentiment return to the market today?

The S&P 500 opened down 0.02%

The Dow Jones Industrial Average opened down 0.14%

The Nasdaq Composite opened down 0.29%

Weekly Jobless Claims Top 6 Million

[Thursday, April 2, 9:01 a.m.]

Contributed by Sarah Smith

According to the U.S. Department of Labor, over 6 million Americans filed for unemployment benefits last week. That’s double the previous week’s 3.3 million figure, and setting a dangerous precedent. According to Yahoo Finance reporter Heidi Chung, Americans are losing their jobs at a “historic pace.”

It is also important to note that economists did not predict such a sharp increase in lost jobs. The consensus estimate was for 3.7 million jobless claims. For the week ending March 28, the total came in above 6.6 million claims.

Expect the Unexpected from Earnings Season

[Thursday, April 2, 7:44 a.m.]

Contributed by Luis Hernandez

Earnings season is one of our favorite times at InvestorPlace.

We love numbers. We love analyst estimates. We love creating charts and projecting future earnings.

But this earnings season is going to be far from ordinary.

First, the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission has already granted extensions to public companies on delivering their earnings reports. That means we are going to have delays, and incomplete data for some time. And already many companies have withdrawn previous guidance for projected earnings for 2020, with no indication about when future guidance could appear.

And when the numbers do come in, they are not going to be pretty. According to FactSet, analysts expect S&P 500 earnings to decline 5.2% in the first quarter.

Investors should expect data to be incomplete and not very positive this quarter, or even next. FactSet also notes analyst projections are for S&P earnings to decline 10% in Q2.

As time goes on, we’ll get a clearer picture, but investors should brace themselves for a lot of unknowns over the next several weeks.

When Will the Pandemic End?

[Wednesday, April 1, 4:35 p.m.]

Contributed by John Kilhefner

The novel coronavirus has had a cascading effect on the world economy, and investors have regrettably aimed to time the market bottom to disastrous effect.

However, InvestorPlace Markets Analyst Luke Lango created a data-driven model to help other investors better understand when the Covid-19 panic will come to an end.

In his article titled “Tracking Covid-19: When Will the Coronavirus Pandemic Peak?”, Lango writes the following:

“Unfortunately, pandemics are inherently tough to predict. No one knows with great certainty how the Covid-19 pandemic will end. Fortunately, though, there is a lot of data out there with respect to the coronavirus pandemic. We can use all that data to make educated predictions about the lifespan and magnitude of Covid-19.”

It’s been nearly a month since the U.S. tallied its first 1,000 cases, and Lango can see an end in sight:

“The hope is that these growth curves — the 5-day moving averages — follow the same ‘bell’ trajectory as they did in South Korea and China. Rise fast for a few weeks, flatten out for a few days, and then gradually fall towards near-zero.”

Big 3 Automakers All Face Steep Sales Declines

[Wednesday, April 1, 4:26 p.m.]

Contributed by Bret Kenwell

Are the “Big 3” automakers becoming the “Little 3” in the business? As General Motors (NYSE:GM), Fiat Chrysler (NYSE:FCAU) and Ford (NYSE:F) all are facing steep sales declines, that may be the case.

GM reported that its U.S. sales are down 7% in the first quarter, and its inventory is down 18% year-over-year. Fiat Chrysler had a strong January and February, but it still is seeing a 10% drop in vehicles after factoring in March. And although Ford has yet to report its sales figures, it’s probably safe to assume the numbers won’t be pretty.

Dow Drops Almost 1,000 Points on Wednesday

[Wednesday, April 1, 4:01 p.m.]

Contributed by Sarah Smith

Wow, investors are surely disappointed in Wednesday’s performance. After last week’s impressive rally, President Donald Trump’s warnings about the novel coronavirus are sending the major indices back down. And they’re moving hard and fast. The S&P 500, Dow Jones Industrial Average and Nasdaq Composite all ended the day deeply in the red.



The S&P 500 ended the day down 4.41%

The Dow Jones Industrial Average ended the day down 4.44%

The Nasdaq Composite ended the day down 4.41%

Companies Save Cash by Cutting 401k Contributions

[Wednesday, April 1, 3:52 p.m.]

Contributed by Andrew Taylor

The 401k — that bastion of American retirement investing — is under fire.

According to an article today in the Wall Street Journal, companies throughout the country are withholding and altering 401k contributions in an attempt to conserve cash.

According to the article, during the 2008 financial crisis, almost 20% of American companies conserved cash by suspending or reducing 401k matching contributions in the months and years that followed the crisis.

This time around, these cuts have come much earlier in the economic cycle. Less than a month ago, virtually no companies were discussing the notion of cutting 401k contributions. Now stalwart American employers like Amtrak, Marriott (NASDAQ:MAR) and Macy’s (NYSE:M) all have announced cuts.

If you’re among the unlucky employees who have seen a cut in your 401k, don’t despair, and don’t stop contributing to your own account — even if your company no longer matches.

Participating in that tax-advantaged program is an important part of your financial plan, even if your company no longer matches contributions.

Beware the United States Oil Fund (USO) ETF

[Wednesday, April 1, 3:25 p.m.]

Contributed by Andrew Taylor

Caveat emptor. “Let the Buyer Beware.”

There’s a major flood of money rushing toward a specific oil ETF, where the buyers had better beware. Many investors are haphazardly snatching up shares of United States Oil Fund (NYSEARCA:USO), which makes sense instinctually …

After all, the price of a barrel of West Texas Intermediate crude dipped below $20 for the first time since 2002. Reportedly, Saudi Arabia is increasing production with the intent of flooding the market to drive an output reduction by other major producers.

This won’t last forever.

The mechanics of that global spat are complex, but many investors are viewing this as a wonderful opportunity to invest in oil on the cheap. An estimated $1.8 billion has flowed into USO in the last three weeks.

It feels inevitable that the price of oil will rise, which will make many investors a ton of cash.

But buyer beware …

Because of the way the USO fund is set up, investors who use that particular fund as a long-term bet on oil prices rising could be caught out in the cold. While it is an excellent fund for short-term plays, experts say that USO is simply not a good way to play the long-term trend in oil prices.

In an Investopedia article titled “Is USO A Good Way to Invest in Oil?”, Steven Nickolas argues that because of esoteric notions known as “contango” and “negative price yield,” investors will be burned in the long term, even if prices rise. In fact, he argues, “… investors planning to gain exposure to the oil market over the long term should avoid investments in the United States Oil Fund.”

Whether investors understand the mechanics of contango and negative price yield isn’t particularly important. What’s important is that investors understand that the USO has material shortcomings as a long-term play on rising oil prices.

Eric Balchunas, an ETF analyst for Bloomberg Intelligence, is more stark about the USO: “What you have to worry about is when oil gets too low or too high, it attracts the tourist types. This is a tourist trap.”

Don’t be a tourist. Caveat emptor indeed.

Whiting Petroleum Falls Victim to the Oil Price War

[Wednesday, April 1, 2:53 p.m.]

Contributed by Sarah Smith

Oil prices have been in free fall since the beginning of March, and energy stocks have been seriously hurting. On Wednesday, Whiting Petroleum (NYSE:WLL) became the first major victim of the so-called price war. How many other companies will fall before demand — and prices — rebound?

The Wall Street Journal reported that on Wednesday, Whiting became the first big American shale producer to file for Chapter 11 bankruptcy protections. WLL stock now trades for less than 40 cents, and shares are down over 44% in intraday trading.

Unfortunately, this bankruptcy doesn’t come as a surprise to many investors. InvestorPlace Digest editor Jeff Remsburg predicted that an “atomic bomb” was coming for the oil market. But in particular, it looks like American shale producers will bear the brunt of the war.

Some, like InvestorPlace’s Nicolas Chahine see Saudi Arabia and Russia hitting the negotiating table again soon. If not, investors will have to wait and see which companies fall victim to bankruptcy next.

Focus on Individual Stocks, Not the Broader Market

[Wednesday, April 1, 2:20 p.m.]

Contributed by Brian Hunt

Around the InvestorPlace offices, we often say, “It’s not so much a stock market as it is a market of stocks.”

We say this because the stock market is made up of many different industries and many different companies. Various economic climates affect industries differently. Something good for one industry isn’t necessarily good for another industry.

For example, the early stage of the novel coronavirus crisis was great for grocery stores because people rushed to stock up on food … but it was terrible for cruise line operators and airlines.

It’s also worth noting that something that is good for one company in an industry isn’t necessarily good for another company in the same industry. The iPhone was great for Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL), but terrible for Apple’s competitor Nokia (NYSE:NOK).

Instead of thinking of “the market” as a monolithic entity into which you put money, we prefer to focus our attention on individual industries and companies. There’s quite a lot happening behind the curtain we call the Dow Jones Industrial Average.

During the March corona panic, we got a heck of a demonstration of how “it’s not so much a stock market as it is a market of stocks.”

For example, during the period of Feb. 19 to March 19 — a period that saw the worst of the selling — retailer Walmart (NYSE:WMT) advanced in price. So did grocery giants Sprouts Farmers Market (NASDAQ:SFM) and Kroger (NYSE:KR). Shares of packaged food makers B&G Foods (NYSE:BGS) and Flowers Foods (NYSE:FLO) gained in value.

Meanwhile, businesses in the travel and entertainment industry were crushed. Cruise ship operators Royal Caribbean (NYSE:RCL) and Carnival (NYSE:CCL) lost more than 75% of their value. Amusement center Dave & Buster’s (NASDAQ:PLAY) lost more than 85% of its value.

Some companies climbing in value and some plummeting 80%?

Yes.

It’s not so much a stock market as it is a market of stocks.

The Market Selloff Is Leading Investors to ETFs

[Wednesday, April 1, 1:27 p.m.]

Contributed by Sarah Smith

It’s no secret that money was leaving stocks during 2020’s first quarter. The panic-driven selling thrust equities into a bear market at record speed, and very few names went against that trend.

But elsewhere in the investing world, exchange-traded funds attracted $66.3 billion during the first quarter. As Bloomberg reports, that’s up $8 billion year-over-year. What does this mean for investors? Well, one takeaway is that many are looking for safe-haven investments. ETFs traditionally offer protection via their diverse holdings, and buying on the dip could be a good way to benefit from rallies across several names.

However, Bloomberg’s Claire Ballentine warns that for many bulls, this is a bad sign that could mean the bottom is still far away.

The Retail Stock Apocalypse Just Hit Horrid New Lows

[Wednesday, April 1, 1:08 p.m.]

Contributed by Brian Hunt

Think the market put in a bottom last month?

Don’t tell retail stocks.

The retail apocalypse hit horrid new lows today. Retail stocks hitting new 52-week lows today include Bed Bath & Beyond (NASDAQ:BBBY), Gap (NYSE:GPS), American Eagle (NYSE:AEO), Nordstrom (NYSE:JWN), Macy’s (NYSE:M) and Buckle (NYSE:BKE).

The disastrous 1-year chart of Nordstrom below shows that the retail sector is still a “falling knife” that should be avoided.

Source: Chart courtesy of StockCharts.com

Bank of America Says ‘Buy Apple’

[Wednesday, April 1, 1:00 p.m.]

Contributed by Brian Hunt

Bank of America analysts recently released a list of top U.S. stocks to buy now (subscription required).

On the list, you’ll find Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) … which at times has declined more than 20% from its 2020 high.

If you think the global economy will be “less bad” 12 months from now and smartphone sales will pick back up, depressed Apple shares are a good way to trade that outlook.

Factories Around the World Face Massive Production Cuts

[Wednesday, April 1, 12:51 p.m.]

Contributed by Sarah Smith

The Wall Street Journal reported Wednesday afternoon that a new series of business surveys all show the same thing: Production is down.

Why? Demand is falling, and safety protocols are limiting factory work.

Within the United States, the Institute for Supply Management said its manufacturing index fell in March. The new figure is 49.1, down from 50.1. Any number below 50 represents contractionary business activity. Many investors saw this coming, but now are worried about how low April’s numbers will go.

From WSJ reporters Paul Hannon and Harriet Tory:

“Factory output and employment is likely to fall further before it starts to rebound, although that recovery may be limited by job cuts and shutdowns that can take time to reverse. If they don’t receive help from governments and forbearance from banks, some manufacturing companies may close for good.”

New Figures Show 27,000 Job Cuts in Early March

[Wednesday, April 1, 11:20 a.m.]

Contributed by Sarah Smith

For the period between March 1 and March 12, human resource management provider ADP reports that private companies cut 27,000 jobs. This number is important for two reasons. One, it is the first time private companies have seen such a contraction in 10 years. For February 2020, ADP reported that private companies added almost 180,000 jobs. In context, this makes early March’s loss even more staggering.

And two, these numbers only go through March 12, well before the novel coronavirus picked up steam in the United States. While estimates vary widely — some economists are calling for 47 million layoffs in the U.S. — the ADP numbers show what could be ahead.

From Mark Zandi, Moody’s chief economist:

“It’s been 10 straight years of consistent, solid job growth, and the virus has put an end to that.”

Consumer Spending Indicates Trouble Is Ahead

[Wednesday, April 1, 11:12 a.m.]

Contributed by Sarah Smith

American investors are obviously worried about the impact the novel coronavirus will have on consumer spending. And economists are already sounding the alarm, pointing to lower consumer confidence values and decreased spending. The one potential positive is online shopping. Will consumers turn to e-commerce while they are stuck at home?

Unfortunately, new figures from Visa (NYSE:V) indicate that even online shopping is down. In a regulatory filing, the company reported that cardholder spending dropped 4% for March.

Others are hopeful that American consumers will return to their normal routines once the virus tapers off. But in China, where life is gradually returning to normal, new figures suggest the pain will last beyond the infection. The data shows that while people are shopping again, they are not using their money at brick-and-mortar retailers or restaurants.

Instead, Chinese consumers are searching the web for lunchboxes to prepare lunches for work at home, new kitchen supplies and home exercise equipment. What will a long-lasting fear of the virus mean for businesses around the world? And what will the eventual recovery look like?

From Bloomberg’s Daniela Wei:

“The data undermines predictions of a V-shaped recovery in the world’s biggest consumer market that has seen more than 80,000 infections and 3,000 deaths from Covid-19. While big operators like Starbucks Corp. and Yum China Holding Inc. have been reopening outlets, they face a public that’s preferring to stay home after work and continue to social distance, even though official data indicates China’s number of new infections fallen to zero.”

Cryptocurrencies Are Holding Up Better than the Market

[Wednesday, April 1, 10:33 a.m.]

Contributed by Matt McCall

During times of extreme fear and volatility in stocks, alternative asset classes typically tend to do well. Think gold and silver, for instance, or farmland.

Today, we have another alternative asset class that provides great diversification to any portfolio. I’m talking about cryptocurrencies.

The folks at CoinDesk just pointed out how well bitcoin, the largest cryptocurrency with a market capitalization of $116 billion, held up during the first quarter compared to some of the world’s major stock indices.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average dropped over 26%, year-to-date, the worst first quarter ever and the biggest quarterly fall since 1987. Japan’s Nikkei 225 was down about the same, while the FTSE fell 14% over the period, its second-worst quarterly showing ever.

Meanwhile, bitcoin outperformed all three indexes, falling about 10%.

Source: Chart courtesy of TradingView

Some smaller cryptocurrencies have done even better.

A new catalyst that could send bitcoin much higher this year is just weeks away. And it could send the smaller cryptos known as altcoins much higher still.

For more of my research on the catalyst and how you can take advantage of it, look here. I’ve built a system to help identify the best positioned altcoins on the market. You can check that out here.

The Stock Market Opens Lower on Trump’s Warnings

[Wednesday, April 1, 9:31 a.m.]

Contributed by Sarah Smith

President Donald Trump delivered a sobering message during his briefing Tuesday evening on the novel coronavirus. He warned that the death toll in the U.S. likely could reach 240,000. He also warned Americans to prepare for two more “painful” weeks. But the month of March has already brought pain to many around the world.

This message of fear certainly has investors worried, and the major indices all opened down Wednesday morning. At market open the S&P 500, the Dow Jones Industrial Average and the Nasdaq Composite were all deeply in the red.

The S&P 500 opened down 3.7%

The Dow Jones Industrial Average opened down 3.9%

The Nasdaq Composite opened down 3.1%

How to Find Stocks in a Bear Market

[Wednesday, April 1, 8:33 a.m.]

Contributed by Louis Navellier

InvestorPlace analyst Louis Navellier has a simple saying to help investors find good stocks in a bear market. Good stocks bounce like tennis balls, and bad stocks fall like rocks. If that’s not clear enough, his weekly reviews of over 5,000 stocks should give you a sense of where equities are headed.

What stocks were making moves this weekend? According to his Portfolio Grader ratings, Lowe’s (NYSE:LOW) was upgraded to a B-rated “buy,” while Bank of America (NYSE:BAC) was downgraded to a C-rated “hold.”

Check out the rest of his list here to see if your stocks are on the move.

Trump’s Infrastructure Plan Sends Some Stocks Higher

[Tuesday, March 31, 4:30 p.m.]

Contributed by Bret Kenwell

Although the overall markets ended the day down, President Donald Trump’s call for a $2 trillion infrastructure plan is sending some stocks higher. U.S. Steel (NYSE:X), Alcoa (NYSE:AA), Cleveland-Cliffs (NYSE:CLF) and Freeport-McMoRan (NYSE:FCX) were some of the names seeing big gains.

But Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell isn’t ready to let Trump’s “VERY BIG & BOLD” plan roll. He’s asking that Trump wait and see how Friday’s stimulus package helps the economy first.

Stock Market Closes Down After Choppy Trading

[Tuesday, March 31, 4:00 p.m.]

Contributed by Sarah Smith

Monday brought a 3%-plus rally to the stock market, but Tuesday got a weak start. The major indices were down around 0.5% at market open. Despite some short bursts higher in intraday trading, the S&P 500, Dow Jones Industrial Average and Nasdaq Composite all ended the day in the red.

The S&P 500 ended the day down 1.6%

The Dow Jones Industrial Average ended the day down 1.8%

The Nasdaq Composite ended the day down 1%

30 Stocks to Throw Out of Your Portfolios Now

[Tuesday, March 31, 3:00 p.m.]

Contributed by Andrew Taylor

If you hold individual stocks, you can’t count on someone else to keep an eye on your wealth. Now is the most important time ever — at least, in the last decade — for you to pay attention to the holdings in your portfolio.

With the massive shift in cash flow and consumer demand that’s occurred in the last month, a flood of bankruptcies are coming. Well-known companies will start declaring bankruptcy, and we’ll all be surprised by some of the names we see.

With that in mind, it’s imperative to keep an eye on your holdings. InvestorPlace’s Josh Enomoto has a list of 30 popular stocks that he places on a deathwatch. It’s worth a look to see if any on his list are in your portfolio.

Gas Prices Drop Below $2

[Tuesday, March 31, 2:24 p.m.]

Contributed by Luis Hernandez

AAA reported today that the national pump price for regular gasoline dropped below $2 for the first time in four years.

The decline in the global economy due to the novel coronavirus, combined with the Russia-Saudi price war, is driving gasoline prices lower. AAA projects gas prices to keep dropping, and expects the price to hit $1.75 or less by April.

This is great news for consumers and businesses alike. Low interest rates, the $2 trillion stimulus package and very low gasoline prices could be major drivers of the recovery from the panicked selling hitting the financial markets.

Don’t Trust These 7 Small-Cap Stocks Now

[Tuesday, March 31, 1:26 p.m.]

Contributed by Louis Navellier

Right now is not the time for investors to be taking on any more risk. And although small-capitalization stocks have the potential to double, triple or quadruple, the seven stocks below are much more likely to disappear forever.

Investors should make sure to avoid (or sell) these struggling small-cap stocks now:

United States Steel (NYSE: X )

(NYSE: ) Six Flags (NYSE: SIX )

(NYSE: ) Cinemark (NYSE: CNK )

(NYSE: ) Carnival (NYSE: CUK )

(NYSE: ) Macy’s (NYSE: M )

(NYSE: ) Sasol (NYSE: SSL )

(NYSE: ) Macerich (NYSE:MAC)

Trump Proposes $2 Trillion Infrastructure Bill

[Tuesday, March 31, 1:04 p.m.]

Contributed by Andrew Taylor

President Donald Trump just tweeted about an infrastructure bill. Such a bill will be an easy thing to push through Congress with bipartisan support.

With interest rates for the United States being at ZERO, this is the time to do our decades long awaited Infrastructure Bill. It should be VERY BIG & BOLD, Two Trillion Dollars, and be focused solely on jobs and rebuilding the once great infrastructure of our Country! Phase 4

— Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) March 31, 2020

But why does this matter? Investors should expect today’s tweet to define much of the conversation coming out of Capitol Hill in the coming week.

5 Companies Shining on Wall Street Right Now

[Tuesday, March 31, 12:57 p.m.]

Contributed by Jessica Loder

With businesses shut down and consumers shut away in their homes, it can feel like everything is falling apart. But while some companies are furloughing workers and withholding guidance, it’s not all doom and gloom. Other companies are showing strength in these trying times, and Luke Lango outlines five of the stars of Wall Street right now.

The names probably won’t surprise you, but Lango suggests taking a closer look at these stocks:

Citrix Systems (NASDAQ: CTXS )

(NASDAQ: ) Regeneron Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ: REGN )

(NASDAQ: ) Gilead (NASDAQ: GILD )

(NASDAQ: ) Netflix (NASDAQ: NFLX )

(NASDAQ: ) Clorox (NYSE:CLX)

Harsh Restrictions Are Helping the U.S. Defeat Covid-19

[Tuesday, March 31, 12:50 p.m.]

Contributed by Andrew Taylor

President Donald Trump is so convinced that social distancing — along with a slew of stay-at-home and shelter-in-place orders — is working that he extended restrictions through April 30. But does any data support his confidence?

The New York Times reported today that Kinsa Health, a maker of internet-connected thermometers, has found that these restrictions are working. Fevers are largely considered a key symptom in diagnosing the novel coronavirus. And as users of Kinsa Health’s thermometers continue to upload their fevers in real time, the data shows that the number of fevers is holding steady, and in fact, may be dropping.

This is good news for Americans who have been questioning the restrictions associated with social distancing, especially the impacts these restrictions will have on the economy. Health officials from New York and Washington have also confirmed Kinsa’s findings.

From New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo:

“People say these requirements — no restaurants, no nonessential workers — are burdensome. And they are burdensome. But they are effective, and they are necessary. The evidence suggests that they have slowed our hospitalizations, and that is everything.”

Landlords and Retailers Join in on Massive Furloughs

[Tuesday, March 31, 11:48 a.m.]

Contributed by Sarah Smith

Last week it seemed like reports of service workers facing unemployment dominated the headlines. But this week, landlords and retailers are facing massive furloughs of their own.

Retailers are struggling to make ends meet, as consumers stay at home and limit spending. Plus, several states have forced non-essential businesses to close, meaning that many shops have no choice but to shutter up. Major retailers like Macy’s (NYSE:M), Kohl’s (NYSE:KSS) and Neiman Marcus have furloughed the majority of their employees. Without any business, these companies have little money to keep sending paychecks.

And in turn, these retail furloughs are creating action on the landlord side. More and more businesses, like The Cheesecake Factory (NASDAQ:CAKE), Mattress Firm and Subway, are bracing for national rent strikes. Without their monthly rent payments, real estate investment trusts are now facing similar furloughs.

Today, CNBC reported that Simon Property Group (NYSE:SPG), the largest mall operator, would furlough 30% of its workforce. And InvestorPlace’s Ian Bezek also wrote that these mall REITs look particularly vulnerable to other headaches like dividend cuts in the coming weeks.

The Coronavirus Hits Consumer Confidence Hard

[Tuesday, March 31, 11:21 a.m.]

Contributed by Sarah Smith

Reports from The Conference Board, a non-profit business and research organization, indicate a drop in consumer confidence levels for March. To be fair, although March’s reading of 120 is down from 132.6 in February, it beat estimates for 110. A higher reading reflects a higher level of confidence.

This consumer confidence index readings are based on The Conference Board’s monthly survey. The survey asks consumers questions about their attitudes and buying intentions, and the results reflect current business conditions.

From Lynn Franco, Senior Director of Economic Indicators at The Conference Board:

“Consumer confidence declined sharply in March due to a deterioration in the short-term outlook. The Present Situation Index remained relatively strong, reflective of an economy that was on solid footing, and prior to the recent surge in unemployment claims. However, the intensification of COVID-19 and extreme volatility in the financial markets have increased uncertainty about the outlook for the economy and jobs. March’s decline in confidence is more in line with a severe contraction — rather than a temporary shock — and further declines are sure to follow.”

S&P 500 Opens Down Slightly on Tuesday Morning

[Tuesday, March 31, 9:31 a.m.]

Contributed by Sarah Smith

After a 3%-plus rally in the stock market yesterday, the S&P 500 and the Dow Jones Industrial Average opened slightly down this morning. As of market open the S&P 500 was down 0.5% and the Dow Jones was down 0.4%.

New Travel Figures Show 90% Drop

[Tuesday, March 31, 8:19 a.m.]

Contributed by Luis Hernandez

American lives continue to change in many ways as the coronavirus pandemic grows, but there might be no better indicator of the disruption than plane travel.

The Transportation Security Administration released recent checkpoint travel numbers — essentially the total number of travelers who pass through an airport checkpoint. The year-over-year numbers show drops of around 90% over the last two days.

Source: Table courtesy of the Transportation Security Administration

For some context, the year-over-year drop was only about 1% at the beginning of March.

16 Ways the Coronavirus Will Change the World

[Monday, March 30, 5:01 p.m.]

Contributed by Andrew Taylor

One thing’s for sure about the coronavirus from China: We’ll all emerge from this situation in a very changed world.

But with change comes investing opportunity. The savviest investors are already thinking ahead to what the world will look like when the coronadust settles so they can know where to put their money to work.

This article from authors Carin Ism and Julien Leyre does a very nice job of highlighting 16 changes we can expect. While I don’t necessarily agree with all 16 of their predictions — many have more leftist intonations than I think accurate — it’s a valuable read to get investors considering what the future will hold.

My favorites:

1. A new appreciation for the benefits of self-sufficiency (think more gardening, 3D printers and the like)

9. Telepresence bonanza

10. Corona-boom babies (yes, they will be called Quaranteens in 2033)

Economic Activity Falls to 2008 Lows

[Monday, March 30, 4:49 p.m.]

Contributed by Luis Hernandez

The New York branch of the Federal Reserve has released a new “Weekly Economic Index” to “measure real economic activity at a weekly frequency.”

The Fed stated that it developed the index because it is interested in tracking real economic activity, not simply financial conditions. In its announcement, the Fed provides details about how it develops the index, including the specific economic data points used. “We transform all series to represent 52-week percentage changes, which also eliminates most seasonality in the data. As the current situation evolves, we may incorporate additional series to refine the index in the coming weeks.”

Below is the first chart produced by the index that shows activity since before the Great Recession.

Source: Chart courtesy of the Federal Reserve Bank of New York

“Developments in the past week saw the index fall to a level unseen since 2008,” said the Fed. The index had been indicating economic growth on either side of 3% since about 2017. In the last two weeks, the index has dropped quickly and now shows a contraction of about 4%.

Healthcare Stocks Lead the Market Higher on Monday

[Monday, March 30, 4:20 p.m.]

Contributed by Bret Kenwell

For the fourth time in five days, the S&P 500 closed in the green. That’s a big relief after some really ugly panic-driven selling. But what big winners can investors thank for Monday’s rally? Healthcare stocks.

Companies like Abbott Labs (NYSE:ABT), Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ), Regeneron (NASDAQ:REGN), Gilead Sciences (NASDAQ:GILD) and Sanofi (NASDAQ:SNY) climbed higher on Monday thanks to their work against the coronavirus from China. Abbott Labs announced that its new test kit can show a positive result in as little as 5 minutes.

And although its success isn’t related to the coronavirus, Eli Lilly (NYSE:LLY) also helped lead the market higher on Monday. The U.S. Food and Drug Administration approved its Taltz drug for the treatment of pediatric plaque psoriasis.

S&P 500 Ends Monday Higher by 3%

[Monday, March 30, 4:00 p.m.]

Contributed by Sarah Smith

Investors saw a continuation of last week’s rally in the stock market today. The S&P 500 closed higher by more than 3% while the Dow Jones Industrial Average also closed up by 3.2%. The Nasdaq Composite tacked on gains of 3.6%.

Streaming Stocks Attract Analyst Attention

[Monday, March 30, 3:39 p.m.]

Contributed by Jessica Loder

As more and more people are trapped inside their homes by the spread of Covid-19, streaming stocks are providing an outlet for many. And Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX), the king of streaming stocks, just got a price target increase from BMO Capital Markets.

“With an extensive content library, well-established infrastructure, and a widely known brand, Netflix is set to benefit from the limited out-of-home entertainment options available to global consumers during the shutdown,” said analyst Daniel Salmon. He reiterated his “buy” rating on the stock, and upped the price target to $450 from $440. With the stock hovering around $370 near the end of the day Monday, he clearly sees plenty of room to the upside.

Workers Protest Coronavirus-Driven Conditions

[Monday, March 30, 3:33 p.m.]

Contributed by Sarah Smith

Stay-at-home orders around the country, combined with social distancing protocol, have spiked demand for grocery and other delivery services. In response, grocery stores and Amazon (NASDAQ:AMZN) warehouses are hiring thousands of new employees. But some existing workers aren’t too happy with their day-to-day conditions.

Workers from Instacart walked out en masse on Monday to protest. Employees are asking for heightened health protocol, increased risk pay and extra wipes and hand sanitizer.

“Actions speak louder than words,” Instacart worker Sarah Polito told NPR. “You can tell us that we’re these household heroes and that you appreciate us. But you’re not actually, they’re not showing it. They’re not taking these steps to give us the precautions. They’re not giving us hazard pay.”

And workers at an Amazon facility Staten Island, New York are also walking out. Their concerns hinge on alleged confirmed cases of Covid-19 in the warehouse. These employees are asking for increased paid sick time and deeper cleanings of the warehouses.

In the meantime, an Amazon spokesperson told CNN that Amazon is implementing daily temperature screenings to protect the health and safety of its employees.

As more Americans grapple with stay-at-home orders, it’s unclear how these strikes will play out. Over the last weeks investors have rallied grocery store stocks up in a big way, so keep a watchful eye on any developments from Instacart and Amazon.

Winners and Losers From a Record-Setting Stimulus

[Monday, March 30, 2:37 p.m.]

Contributed by Jessica Loder

With any big government bill like the $2.3 trillion stimulus package, there are winners and losers. Will Ashworth breaks down some of the groups on both sides of this historic chunk of government spending.

On the plus side, individual checks are buying regular folks time. Unemployment is surging, and a bit of extra cash is going to help citizens bridge the gap. And with a combination of grants, loans and loan guarantees, there’s plenty for big businesses to like as well. Airlines are a particular focus.

On the other hand, the $350 billion set aside for small businesses may not nearly be enough, when you consider how many small businesses the U.S. actually has. And New York University economics professor Roman Frydman and former UBS chief economist Lawrence Hatheway say the amount the bill allots for healthcare looks too small as well.

Investors Should Focus on Finding a Coronavirus Cure

[Monday, March 30, 1:49 p.m.]

Contributed by Andrew Taylor

There are currently 16 companies — a mix of biotech startups and legacy drugmakers — working on developing vaccines and other treatments for the coronavirus from China. Investors are busy trying to identify a winner, because whichever company is first to develop an effective treatment will profit handsomely.

Here’s a list of companies that Jaimy Lee, a healthcare reporter for Marketwatch.com, reports are working on a coronavirus treatment or vaccine:

BioNTech (NASDAQ:BNTX) Pfizer (NYSE:PFE) Gilead Sciences (NASDAQ:GILD) GlaxoSmithKline (NYSE:GSK) Heat Biologics (NASDAQ:HTBX) Inovio Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:INO) Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) Moderna (NASDAQ:MRNA) Novavax (NASDAQ:NVAX) Regeneron Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:REGN) Sanofi (NASDAQ:SNY) Roche (OTCMKTS:RHHBY) Takeda Pharmaceutical (NYSE:TAK) Vaxart (NASDAQ:VXRT) Vir Biotechnology (NASDAQ:VIR) Biogen (NASDAQ:BIIB).

Coronavirus Job Losses Could Hit 47 Million

[Monday, March 30, 1:22 p.m.]

Contributed by Sarah Smith

Economists at the St. Louis, Missouri branch of the Federal Reserve now believe job losses from the coronavirus from China could hit 47 million, greatly surpassing previous estimates. Along with that, the Fed believes at the peak of the pandemic, the unemployment rate could pass 32%. It currently sits just below 4%.

Before the Fed released these “back-of-the-envelope” calculations, St. Louis Fed President James Bullard had called for an unemployment rate of 30%. However, it’s important to note these newest statistics do not account for the effects of the stimulus bill.

From St. Louis Fed economist Miquel Faria-e-Castro:

“These are very large numbers by historical standards, but this is a rather unique shock that is unlike any other experienced by the U.S. economy in the last 100 years.”

S&P 500 Rebound Continues, Oil Hits New Lows

[Monday, March 30, 10:17 a.m.]

Contributed by John Kilhefner

Over the weekend, President Trump announced that federal social distancing measures would be extended through April 30. This prompted crude oil to hit its lowest level in more than 18 years, while the S&P 500 rises 1.5% and the Dow Jones increases 0.92%, as of this writing. From The Wall Street Journal:

“The end of the first quarter, on Tuesday, will also test many businesses’ ability to pay bills. Traders meanwhile are bracing for fresh constraints on liquidity in some financial markets as investors take stock of portfolios and banks assess their balance sheets at the end of March.”



Trump Signs $2.2 Trillion Stimulus Bill

[Friday, March 27, 4:43 p.m.]

Contributed by Andrew Taylor

The $2 trillion coronavirus relief stimulus bill has now been signed into law, as InvestorPlace writer Bret Kenwell notes in his “Stock Market Today” column:

“The House vote passed, putting it up to President Trump to push it through. With less than an hour to go in the regular trading session, Trump tweeted that he ‘will be signing’ it at 4 p.m. ET in the Oval Office.”

Trump did indeed sign the historic bill, which will put up to $1,200 in the pockets of individuals making less than $99,000 annually.

John Rogers: This Is a Once-in-a-Lifetime Opportunity to Buy Stocks

[Friday, March 27, 4:35 p.m.]

Contributed by Brian Hunt

Over at CNBC, we have John Rogers of Ariel Investments.

John is a bright guy and a talented investor in his own right. According to John, right now is an incredible time to buy stocks:

“I think this is a maybe once in a lifetime opportunity to buy stocks at bargain prices … We’ve been around 37 years at Ariel, and I know I said that ‘once in a lifetime’ chance to buy in ’87 and again in 2008, but I do really think this is an opportunity to take advantage of the volatility, and take advantage of the market.”

Other investors echoed John Rogers sentiments. Pershing Square’s Bill Ackman eked out a tidy $2 billion sum in market hedges after warning the White House to lock down the country …

Mr. President, the moment you send everyone home for Spring Break and close the borders, the infection rate will plummet, the stock market will soar, and the clouds will lift. We need your leadership now!

— Bill Ackman (@BillAckman) March 18, 2020

… Ackman used the $2 billion to beef up his positions in stocks such as Hilton (NYSE:HLT) and Berkshire Hathaway (NYSE:BRK.A, NYSE:BRK.B).

The post InvestorPlace Mission Control: Investing During the Coronavirus Panic appeared first on InvestorPlace.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.