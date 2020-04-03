InvestorPlace Mission Control: Investing During the Coronavirus Panic

InvestorPlace - Stock Market News, Stock Advice & Trading Tips

Tesla Stock Soars on Friday as a Surprise Winner

[Friday, April 3, 4:27 p.m.]

Contributed by Bret Kenwell

After a week that saw the Big 3 automakers — General Motors (NYSE:GM), Ford (NYSE:F) and Fiat Chrysler (NYSE:FCAU) — report dismal sales figures, Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) gave investors something to cheer for on Friday.

Despite the impacts of the novel coronavirus, which shuttered factories in Fremont and Shanghai, Tesla beat analysts’ estimates. It reported first-quarter sales of 88,400 vehicles while analysts were looking for 79,900. Plus, Tesla produced 100,000 vehicles in the quarter.

TSLA stock rallied 5.6% Friday on the surprise. CEO Elon Musk certainly knows how to deliver.

Devastating Jobs Report Sends Market Down on Friday

[Friday, April 3, 4:01 p.m.]

Contributed by Sarah Smith

The U.S. Department of Labor’s non-farm payroll report hit the market hard this morning, although periods of trading throughout the day seemed to indicate that investors had shrugged it off. But in the afternoon, the major indices headed back down, ending the day in the red.

Nothing — not even the launch of President Donald Trump’s small business loan program — could turn things around. Losses in the S&P 500, the Dow Jones Industrial Average and the Nasdaq Composite leave investors without much to celebrate headed into the weekend.

The S&P 500 ended the day down 1.52%

The Dow Jones Industrial Average ended the day down 1.67%

The Nasdaq Composite ended the day down 1.53%

Tech Stocks Are Dominating During the Pandemic

[Friday, April 3, 3:27 p.m.]

Contributed by Sarah Smith

New reporting from The New York Times today confirmed what many already knew to be true. Major tech companies will emerge relatively unscathed from the pandemic, and they will use the current crisis to gain further market leverage. In an article titled “How Tech’s Lobbyists Are Using the Pandemic to Make Gains,” Dave McCabe sheds light on what Silicon Valley’s stars are doing now.

Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) and Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG, NASDAQ:GOOGL) are using the crisis to lobby California’s attorney general to postpone enforcement of the California Consumer Privacy Act. The law requires companies to share with users what data it collects on them, and there’s no doubt data-gathering tech giants are unhappy with the legislation.

Amazon (NASDAQ:AMZN), under CEO Jeff Bezos, is often criticized for its treatment of rank-and-file employees. Bezos makes headlines every time he supports a charity, as most Americans want to see him donating more. But Amazon has been in Washington, hoping to gain more financial backing for remote working. And Uber (NYSE:UBER) is also seizing an opportunity to challenge California’s Assembly Bill 5, which will require the ride-hailing company to treat its drivers as employees.

Say what you will about the ethics of these situations, but Silicon Valley’s best and brightest will survive the novel coronavirus. Amazon stock is up for the year. Although GOOGL, FB and UBER shares are down in line with the market, investors should see buying opportunities in these names at discounted prices.

Plus, it’s important to remember that technology is greatly shaping the American response to the outbreak. Tech companies are providing critical innovations in telemedicine, drug discovery and work-from-home solutions. These tech companies are the future, and the pandemic isn’t changing that.

Here’s Why Twitter Stock Could Be a Great Buy Today

[Friday, April 3, 2:46 p.m.]

Contributed by Sarah Smith

Enough is enough. That’s what analysts are saying today about Twitter (NYSE:TWTR) stock as it lingers close to 52-week lows. TWTR shares are currently underperforming the S&P 500, down roughly 40% from Feb. 17 highs. It’s clear that Twitter’s 2020 performance is just too ugly.

That’s why Goldman Sachs analyst Heath Terry upgraded shares to a “buy” rating today with a $35 price tag. He was joined in his generosity by CFRA Research analyst John Freeman, who similarly upgraded TWTR stock to a “buy.” However, Freeman actually cut his price target from $38 to $31.

But what is there to like about TWTR stock? Advertising spending is dropping in 2020, which logically should pressure shares further.

Well, Terry thinks Twitter will survive spending cuts, and come out on the other side stronger. In fact, near $22, he thinks TWTR stock offers investors a unique opportunity today.

From Terry, the Goldman Sachs analyst:

“We believe the net impact of advertisers retreating, both as brands weigh the value of spending in a crisis and direct response sees conversions declining, while user growth surges globally as people look to stay informed and connected, has created an attractive entry point.”

Jim Chanos Tells Investors to Beware Popular Virus Stocks

[Friday, April 3, 2:03 p.m.]

Contributed by Sarah Smith

If anything, the novel coronavirus is teaching us that misery loves company. But miserable investors also love rooting for stocks that offer hope. In our new pandemic-driven world, this has largely meant that biotech companies working on coronavirus vaccines are now market-beating equities. You’ve surely heard of Inovio (NASDAQ:INO) and Moderna (NASDAQ:MRNA), right?

But other names are flying high, too. These stocks that are outperforming the market all tie into stay-at-home orders or remote work trends. Many investors are helping Peloton (NASDAQ:PTON), Clorox (NYSE:CLX), Teladoc (NYSE:TDOC) and Zoom Video Communications (NASDAQ:ZM) rally.

Jim Chanos, Kynikos Associates founder, has a different take. He’s telling investors that these “virus stocks” are dangerous, as their long-term prospects are dim. Peloton, for instance, is rising as Americans become desperate for at-home exercise solutions.

While the company’s luxury offerings may be attractive when the world leaves lockdown, many consumers will be returning to gyms.

From Chanos:

“One area I would warn people about for example is the virus stocks. They are doing well right now in this enforced lockdown. A lot of these companies are really not structurally growth stocks that are trading at 30, 40, 50 times earnings because they are going to do well in the first and second quarters of 2020.”

Nervous Companies Pull Back on Ad Spending

[Friday, April 3, 1:30 p.m.]

Contributed by Andrew Taylor

That was fast! Ugh.

According to an article titled “‘A Seismic Shock’: Jittery Companies Pull Back on Ads During Pandemic” in the New York Times today, companies are already pulling back their advertising dollars. Per the article:

“Companies that spent big to get the word out about their products before the pandemic have hit the brakes. Facebook has described its advertising business as ‘weakening.’ Amazon has reduced its Google Shopping ads. Coca-Cola, Kohl’s and Zillow Group have stopped or limited their marketing. Marriott’s advertising, in the words of the company’s chief executive, has ‘gone dark.'”

This isn’t isolated to a few companies trying to conserve cash. One industry group estimates that advertising spend is down between 38% and 51%. Per the New York Times article:

“Overall spending on digital ads for March and April is down 38 percent from what companies had expected to lay out, and ad spending has fallen 41 percent on TV, 45 percent on radio, 43 percent in print publications, and 51 percent on billboards and other outdoor platforms, according to the trade group IAB.”

That’s not to say that investors should flee all ad-supported businesses. In fact, InvestorPlace’s Laura Hoy makes the case that right now is a great time for investors to look at ad-supported companies with strong balance sheets like Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) and Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG, NASDAQ:GOOGL).

Small Business Loan Program Launches on Friday

[Friday, April 3, 1:15 p.m.]

Contributed by Sarah Smith

One highly awaited portion of President Donald Trump’s $2 trillion stimulus package, the Paycheck Protection Program, launched Friday. This roughly $350 billion program will provide loans to qualifying small businesses.

Although small businesses and lenders alike are already expressing their concerns about the program, it is a key means of helping those most impacted by stay-at-home orders and other lockdown protocols.

Companies that qualify are eligible for up 2.5 times their monthly payroll expenses, as many do not have much of a financial cushion.

Early in the morning, Bank of America reported that it had already received 10,000 applications for loans. Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin tweeted that new loans already totaled $875 million, mostly coming from “community” banks.

Only the Biggest Names in Energy Are Guaranteed Survival

[Friday, April 3, 12:34 p.m.]

Contributed by Sarah Smith

This week has seen record action in oil prices. First, we saw the end of the first quarter, marking the worst quarterly performance ever for crude oil. Then, President Donald Trump boldly tweeted that Russia and Saudi Arabia would meet soon to negotiate production cuts. Oil prices skyrocketed on Thursday on hopes the price war would end.

As a reminder, the price war is the result of Russia refusing to comply with OPEC’s recommendations. And boy has the Saudi-Russia price war hammered oil and energy names.

For the year so far, energy exchange-traded funds are underperforming the market. The Energy Select Sector SPDR Fund (NYSEARCA:XLE) is down almost 52%. The SPDR S&P Oil & Gas Exploration and Production ETF (NYSEARCA:XOP) is down more than 65%. Those losses are so bad they’re almost impressive.

In the midst of this, Simpler Trading’s Danielle Shay has some insight on what investors should expect. Unfortunately, she says only a handful of the biggest and most well-capitalized energy companies are guaranteed survival. On her short list are Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM) and Chevron (NYSE:CVX).

From Shay’s interview with CNBC:

“The only [names], in this situation, that are going to be able to survive are ones that have enough cash on hand with a low debt-to-equity ratio. These names are really just going to be Chevron, Exxon, and then the big names that are going to have enough money to get through this.”

These 7 Restaurant Stocks Should Rebound Big Time

[Friday, April 3, 11:45 a.m.]

Contributed by Sarah Smith

Restaurants are in particular focus as businesses around the country shut down. Their delivery, drive-thru and carry-out options are providing spots of relief to quarantined Americans looking for a fun treat. But more importantly, the food industry is getting hit hard. Restaurant chains are laying off and furloughing workers en masse. Many independent shops could go under.

But InvestorPlace’s Chris Lau sees some upside for restaurant stocks. He focuses on businesses who have embraced the pivot to online ordering. Then, he looks at their past financial reports to get a sense of their strength going into the pandemic.

Restaurant Brands International (NYSE: QSR )
McDonald's (NYSE: MCD )
Yum! Brands (NASDAQ: YUM )
Starbucks (NASDAQ: SBUX )
Domino's Pizza (NYSE: DPZ )
Chipotle (NYSE: CMG )
Shake Shack (NYSE:SHAK)



Restaurant Brands International (NYSE: QSR )

(NYSE: ) McDonald’s (NYSE: MCD )

(NYSE: ) Yum! Brands (NASDAQ: YUM )

(NASDAQ: ) Starbucks (NASDAQ: SBUX )

(NASDAQ: ) Domino’s Pizza (NYSE: DPZ )

(NYSE: ) Chipotle (NYSE: CMG )

(NYSE: ) Shake Shack (NYSE:SHAK)

Mark Tepper Says Delta and United Are Too Big to Fail

[Friday, April 3, 10:28 a.m.]

Contributed by Sarah Smith

Despite nearly across-the-board carnage in the airline industry, Strategic Wealth Partners CEO Mark Tepper and MKM Partners Chief Market Technician JC O’Hara are picking their favorites in the space. Why? Some airlines are simply too big to fail.

Many investors, and many InvestorPlace contributors, have debated how the federal bailout will impact the space. Which companies will survive? When will consumers return to flying? Will air travel ever return to its peak? If you’re looking for more guidance, you’re in luck.

Tepper is tapping Delta Air Lines (NYSE:DAL) and United Airlines (NASDAQ:UAL) because of their size. However, he does expect both names to keep underperforming, as investors will continue to price in their acceptance of bailout funds.

O’Hara’s airline pick requires a hop — or perhaps a flight — across the globe. He’s looking at Australia’s Qantas Airways (OTCMKTS:QABSY).

Bank of America Warns of Sky-High Unemployment

[Friday, April 3, 10:01 a.m.]

Contributed by Sarah Smith

In a shocking note, Bank of America analysts warn that investors should be prepared for the “deepest recession on record.” Because they have no precedent to compare this pandemic-driven downturn to, the analysts are calling for extreme figures. In fact, they believe the unemployment rate will surpass those from 2007-08 to reach 15.6% soon.

From the Bank of America note:

“The coming recession appears to be deeper and more prolonged than we were led to believe just 14 days ago when we last updated our forecasts, not just in the US but globally as well.”

Stock Market Opens Down on Payroll Report

[Friday, April 3, 9:31 a.m.]

Contributed by Sarah Smith

After a non-farm payroll report that came in worse than economists’ estimates — by a huge margin at that — the stock market opened down on Friday morning. Granted, we’ve seen some nastier mornings this week. But nonetheless, the S&P 500, the Dow Jones Industrial Average and the Nasdaq Composite all started the day down in the red.

The S&P 500 opened lower by 0.55%

The Dow Jones Industrial Average opened lower by 0.67%

The Nasdaq Composite opened lower by 0.39%

U.S. Sees First Job Decline Since 2010

[Friday, April 3, 8:59 a.m.

Contributed by Sarah Smith

No one expected Friday morning’s non-farm payroll report to be upbeat. But perhaps no one expected the U.S. Department of Labor to report a drop of 701,000 jobs for March. Economists had predicted a loss of 10,000 jobs and a new unemployment rate of 3.7%. Friday’s numbers bumped the U.S. unemployment rate to 4.4%.

Additionally, this decline marks the first since 2010, as the U.S. recovered from the Great Recession. According to CNBC, Friday’s figure is eerily close to the peak of 2009, when the Labor Department reported a drop of 800,000 jobs in May.

Investors should anticipate the stock market opening down on Friday, and another choppy day of trading ahead.

10 Companies That Could Still Grow Sales in 2020

[Friday, April 3, 8:45 a.m.]

Contributed by Sarah Smith

Yes, FactSet predicts that S&P 500 earnings growth will decline by 5.2% in the first quarter. And that shouldn’t surprise investors, given that restaurants are limited to take-out and delivery and a whole host of non-essential businesses have closed their doors.

Yesterday, we learned that beloved burger chain Shake Shack (NYSE:SHAK) is seeing 50%-90% sales declines across its company-operated outlets.

Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE: BMY )
Fiserv (NASDAQ: FISV )
Global Payments (NYSE: GPN )
Vertex Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ: VRTX )
Fidelity National Information Services (NYSE: FIS )
Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ: AMD )
ServiceNow (NYSE: NOW )
Netflix (NASDAQ: NFLX )
Salesforce (NYSE: CRM )
Amazon (NASDAQ:AMZN)



Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE: BMY )

(NYSE: ) Fiserv (NASDAQ: FISV )

(NASDAQ: ) Global Payments (NYSE: GPN )

(NYSE: ) Vertex Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ: VRTX )

(NASDAQ: ) Fidelity National Information Services (NYSE: FIS )

(NYSE: ) Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ: AMD )

(NASDAQ: ) ServiceNow (NYSE: NOW )

(NYSE: ) Netflix (NASDAQ: NFLX )

(NASDAQ: ) Salesforce (NYSE: CRM )

(NYSE: ) Amazon (NASDAQ:AMZN)

Dallas Fed Offers New Unemployment Predictions

[Thursday, April 2, 5:05 p.m.]

Contributed by Andrew Taylor

Speaking on CNBC, Dallas Fed President Robert Kaplan said today that he expects the unemployment rate to peak in the “low- to midteens” before it falls to about 8% by the end of the year.

Kaplan doesn’t have a perfect crystal ball, and we should acknowledge that we’re in uncharted territory given the unprecedented unemployment claim figures that came out today. That said, Federal Reserve presidents aren’t known to be undisciplined when speaking publicly, and you can bet that Kaplan has data and models behind his figures that aren’t available to the general public.

It’s an interesting data point as investors peer into the future.

Amazon Moves into the Gaming Arena

[Thursday, April 2, 4:27 p.m.]

Contributed by Bret Kenwell

There’s always a lot to like about market-leading Amazon (NASDAQ:AMZN) stock. It led the disruptive move into e-commerce, which is giving it a vital role in today’s locked-down world. Amazon also has its Amazon Web Services, and cloud services too are becoming increasingly vital. Oh, and don’t forget its TV, movie and music streaming offerings.

It seems like there’s something for everyone to like about this company, especially as the novel coronavirus changes life as we know it.

Now, Amazon is making yet another move. This time, into the world of video games. The New York Times reported today that Amazon was investing “hundreds of millions of dollars” into its first big game, Crucible. Next up on its agenda is a multiplayer game New World. Both are set to launch next month.

With this news in mind, AMZN stock is certainly one to keep watching. Shares ended the day up slightly.

Stocks Close Thursday Higher After Volatile Day

[Thursday, April 2, 4:01 p.m.]

Contributed by Sarah Smith

Stock futures were rallying Thursday morning, and then fell hard. The U.S. Department of Labor’s report on how many Americans filed for unemployment benefits last week had investors a bit wary. But then, things turned around. President Donald Trump signaled an end to the Saudi-Russian oil price war could be near. Oil prices rallied, big time.

The S&P 500, the Dow Jones Industrial Average and the Nasdaq Composite all finished the day in the green.



The S&P 500 ended the day up 2.27%

The Dow Jones Industrial Average ended the day up 2.23%

The Nasdaq Composite ended the day up 1.72%

Why You Should Learn to Appreciate a Good Financial Crisis

[Thursday, April 2, 3:53 p.m.]

Contributed by Andrew Taylor

Fourteen months ago, InvestorPlace CEO Brian Hunt penned a seminal article titled, “Why You Should Learn to Appreciate a Good Financial Crisis.” The subtitle, “A financial crisis also creates great opportunities” describes the theme of the article perfectly.

Brian’s view:

“In fact, how a person views these events is one of the defining differences between the rich and the poor. The poor are bewildered and angered by these events. The rich see them simply as how the world works … and as the creators of huge opportunities.”

Intriguing, right?

This was all written well before anyone ever heard of the novel coronavirus, and with the benefit of distance from our current crisis. Whether you’re feeling bullish or bearish in the current market, Brian’s article is well worth a read. Click here to read his take.

Goldman Predicts S&P 500 Dividends Will Fall 25%

[Thursday, April 2, 2:51 p.m.]

Contributed by Sarah Smith

Goldman Sachs analysts are also weighing in on the dividend debate. As the novel coronavirus spreads, it does seem likely that more and more companies will cut or suspend their dividends. But Goldman still sees hope, although the firm predicts S&P 500 dividend payouts will drop by 25% in 2020.

The silver lining? High-yielding dividend stocks that seem ready to keep on paying out. As CNBC reports (subscription required), here are 10 stocks the firm is watching:



Omnicom (NYSE: OMC )

(NYSE: ) Home Depot (NYSE: HD )

(NYSE: ) Wells Fargo (NYSE: WFC )

(NYSE: ) Franklin Resources (NYSE: BEN )

(NYSE: ) People’s United (NASDAQ: PBCT )

(NASDAQ: ) Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE: BMY )

(NYSE: ) 3M (NYSE: MMM )

(NYSE: ) International Business Machines (NYSE: IBM )

(NYSE: ) NetApp (NASDAQ: NTAP )

(NASDAQ: ) Cisco (NASDAQ:CSCO)

Trump’s Tweet Sends Oil Skyrocketing

[Thursday, April 2, 2:34 p.m.]

Contributed by Sarah Smith

The end of March marked the worst quarterly performance for oil prices. But a tweet from President Donald Trump could be turning things around. West Texas Intermediate prices are up 20% so far on Thursday, and Brent crude prices are up 19.6%.

Just spoke to my friend MBS (Crown Prince) of Saudi Arabia, who spoke with President Putin of Russia, & I expect & hope that they will be cutting back approximately 10 Million Barrels, and maybe substantially more which, if it happens, will be GREAT for the oil & gas industry!

— Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) April 2, 2020

Just a day after Whiting Petroleum (NYSE:WLL) filed for Chapter 11 bankruptcy protection, Trump’s tweet is also boosting energy stocks. If Saudi Arabia and Russia really are willing to meet again and agree on production cuts, other American shale producers could be spared Whiting’s fate.

A Second Wave of the Coronavirus Could Hurt Investors

[Thursday, April 2, 2:05 p.m.]

Contributed by Sarah Smith

As if the first wave of the novel coronavirus isn’t bad enough, JPMorgan analysts are now warning investors that a potential second wave could hit worse (subscription required). Mixo Das, a quantitative strategist for Asia equities, says that as bad as the current lockdown situation is, a second wave of the virus would cause even more pain.

Why? Investors aren’t pricing one in. Right now, most are assuming Covid-19 will be a one-time hit. Anything that contradicts that will catch the market off-guard.

Is Luckin Coffee Stock a Buy Now?

[Thursday, April 2, 1:46 p.m.]

Contributed by Sarah Smith

If you’ve been reading the financial news today, you’ve probably noticed that Luckin Coffee (NASDAQ:LK) was caught red-handed. In a U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission filing, the company admitted that its COO, along with other reporting employees, had faked sales to the tune of $310 million. That’s not good.

Investors are punishing the stock, sending it down over 80% in intraday trading to all-time lows. LK stock has long been seen as the perfect Chinese rival to Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX). It has offered investors big growth potential, and new stores seem to open every single day. But, Luckin has now lost investors’ trust.

InvestorPlace’s Luke Lango isn’t fretting. In fact, he says that in the long term, LK stock will rebound, because the fake sales don’t detract from its growth story. Now, below $7, he sees a unique opportunity to buy shares.

From Lango:

“Luckin will continue to grow alongside a booming China retail coffee market, and LK stock will bounce back in a big way from today’s all-time lows. So, for contrarian investors with time on their side, the recent plunge in LK stock looks like a long-term opportunity.”

The Coronavirus Could Send Micron Stock Higher

[Thursday, April 2, 11:53 a.m.]

Contributed by Christopher Skokna

In the latest edition of his Smart Money e-letter, InvestorPlace analyst Eric Fry notes that while stock market averages may not have bottomed out yet, many individual stocks have.

“Best of breed” stocks, in particular, tend to bottom out first, Eric writes, and then they move higher while the rest of the market is languishing. Since we rarely get the opportunity to buy best-of-breed stocks on the cheap, he says, we should be looking for the opportunity to do that.

And in that Smart Money, Eric says the semiconductor sector is one that will soon be on the upswing … and that Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU) is his top “best in breed” chip stock.

In fact, Eric argues, the novel coronavirus could end up boosting the chip sector.

Near term, of course, the coronavirus epidemic is depressing demand for semiconductors, Eric writes. But long term, many companies might attempt to counteract the operational risks of the next global pandemic by shifting more of their processes to machines of some sort, rather than human beings.

And so, the Covid-19 epidemic could end up being a “trigger” for the semiconductor sector’s — and Micron’s — next leg up.

Check out Eric’s full story for the rest of his case.

Red-Hot Zoom Stock Is Crazy Overvalued

[Thursday, April 2, 11:05 a.m.]

Contributed by Sarah Smith

Popular work-from-home stock Zoom Video Communications (NASDAQ:ZM) has been a winner while the novel coronavirus drives most other stocks down. Zoom offers important technology, facilitating easy video conferences for university students and businesses alike.

But what does Wall Street think about the high-flying name? Well, ZM shares currently trade for 42 times projected fiscal 2021 revenue. And they trade for 31 times fiscal 2022 revenue. It’s safe to say that Zoom Video is looking crazy overvalued here.

From D.A. Davidson analyst Rishi Jaluria, who has a “neutral” rating on the stock:

“While we like Zoom’s multiple growth drivers, emerging use cases, impressive financials, and tailwinds from changes being accelerated by Covid-19, we find the current valuation too rich and would wait for a pullback before buying shares.”

Goldman Sachs Is Showing Verizon Stock Some Love

[Thursday, April 2, 10:44 a.m.]

Contributed by Sarah Smith

Verizon (NYSE:VZ) pays a big dividend — currently yielding more than 4.5%. And making that payout even more attractive is the love it’s getting from Goldman Sachs analysts. On Wednesday, analysts added it to the firm’s “Conviction Buy” list, setting a $61 price target.

Goldman is calling Verizon a “stable stock” and telling clients that once the novel coronavirus eases, VZ stock could see double-digit upside.

From Goldman Sachs analyst Brett Feldman (subscription required):

“We see the stock offering investors the most attractive combination of total return and risk owing to its stable wireless business, well-covered dividend and strong balance sheet.”

8 Dividend Aristocrats That Look Safe

[Thursday, April 2, 10:11 a.m.]

Contributed by Sarah Smith

Abbott Laboratories (NYSE: ABT )
Chevron (NYSE: CVX )
Hormel Foods (NYSE: HRL )
Johnson & Johnson (NYSE: JNJ )
Kimberly-Clark (NYSE: KMB )
Medtronic (NYSE: MDT )
Procter & Gamble (NYSE: PG )
T. Rowe Price Group (NASDAQ:TROW)



Abbott Laboratories (NYSE: ABT )

(NYSE: ) Chevron (NYSE: CVX )

(NYSE: ) Hormel Foods (NYSE: HRL )

(NYSE: ) Johnson & Johnson (NYSE: JNJ )

(NYSE: ) Kimberly-Clark (NYSE: KMB )

(NYSE: ) Medtronic (NYSE: MDT )

(NYSE: ) Procter & Gamble (NYSE: PG )

(NYSE: ) T. Rowe Price Group (NASDAQ:TROW)

Stock Market Opens Down on Jobless Claims

[Thursday, April 2, 9:31 a.m.]

Contributed by Sarah Smith

Stock market futures were initially well in the green this morning, but the U.S. Department of Labor’s jobless claims report sent things down fast. Now, the S&P 500, the Dow Jones Industrial Average and the Nasdaq Composite are all starting trading in the red. Will positive sentiment return to the market today?

The S&P 500 opened down 0.02%

The Dow Jones Industrial Average opened down 0.14%

The Nasdaq Composite opened down 0.29%

Weekly Jobless Claims Top 6 Million

[Thursday, April 2, 9:01 a.m.]

Contributed by Sarah Smith

According to the U.S. Department of Labor, over 6 million Americans filed for unemployment benefits last week. That’s double the previous week’s 3.3 million figure, and setting a dangerous precedent. According to Yahoo Finance reporter Heidi Chung, Americans are losing their jobs at a “historic pace.”

It is also important to note that economists did not predict such a sharp increase in lost jobs. The consensus estimate was for 3.7 million jobless claims. For the week ending March 28, the total came in above 6.6 million claims.

Expect the Unexpected from Earnings Season

[Thursday, April 2, 7:44 a.m.]

Contributed by Luis Hernandez

Earnings season is one of our favorite times at InvestorPlace.

We love numbers. We love analyst estimates. We love creating charts and projecting future earnings.

But this earnings season is going to be far from ordinary.

First, the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission has already granted extensions to public companies on delivering their earnings reports. That means we are going to have delays, and incomplete data for some time. And already many companies have withdrawn previous guidance for projected earnings for 2020, with no indication about when future guidance could appear.

And when the numbers do come in, they are not going to be pretty. According to FactSet, analysts expect S&P 500 earnings to decline 5.2% in the first quarter.

Investors should expect data to be incomplete and not very positive this quarter, or even next. FactSet also notes analyst projections are for S&P earnings to decline 10% in Q2.

As time goes on, we’ll get a clearer picture, but investors should brace themselves for a lot of unknowns over the next several weeks.

When Will the Pandemic End?

[Wednesday, April 1, 4:35 p.m.]

Contributed by John Kilhefner

The novel coronavirus has had a cascading effect on the world economy, and investors have regrettably aimed to time the market bottom to disastrous effect.

However, InvestorPlace Markets Analyst Luke Lango created a data-driven model to help other investors better understand when the Covid-19 panic will come to an end.

In his article titled “Tracking Covid-19: When Will the Coronavirus Pandemic Peak?”, Lango writes the following:

“Unfortunately, pandemics are inherently tough to predict. No one knows with great certainty how the Covid-19 pandemic will end. Fortunately, though, there is a lot of data out there with respect to the coronavirus pandemic. We can use all that data to make educated predictions about the lifespan and magnitude of Covid-19.”

It’s been nearly a month since the U.S. tallied its first 1,000 cases, and Lango can see an end in sight:

“The hope is that these growth curves — the 5-day moving averages — follow the same ‘bell’ trajectory as they did in South Korea and China. Rise fast for a few weeks, flatten out for a few days, and then gradually fall towards near-zero.”

Big 3 Automakers All Face Steep Sales Declines

[Wednesday, April 1, 4:26 p.m.]

Contributed by Bret Kenwell

Are the “Big 3” automakers becoming the “Little 3” in the business? As General Motors (NYSE:GM), Fiat Chrysler (NYSE:FCAU) and Ford (NYSE:F) all are facing steep sales declines, that may be the case.

GM reported that its U.S. sales are down 7% in the first quarter, and its inventory is down 18% year-over-year. Fiat Chrysler had a strong January and February, but it still is seeing a 10% drop in vehicles after factoring in March. And although Ford has yet to report its sales figures, it’s probably safe to assume the numbers won’t be pretty.

Dow Drops Almost 1,000 Points on Wednesday

[Wednesday, April 1, 4:01 p.m.]

Contributed by Sarah Smith

Wow, investors are surely disappointed in Wednesday’s performance. After last week’s impressive rally, President Donald Trump’s warnings about the novel coronavirus are sending the major indices back down. And they’re moving hard and fast. The S&P 500, Dow Jones Industrial Average and Nasdaq Composite all ended the day deeply in the red.



The S&P 500 ended the day down 4.41%

The Dow Jones Industrial Average ended the day down 4.44%

The Nasdaq Composite ended the day down 4.41%

Companies Save Cash by Cutting 401k Contributions

[Wednesday, April 1, 3:52 p.m.]

Contributed by Andrew Taylor

The 401k — that bastion of American retirement investing — is under fire.

According to an article today in the Wall Street Journal, companies throughout the country are withholding and altering 401k contributions in an attempt to conserve cash.

According to the article, during the 2008 financial crisis, almost 20% of American companies conserved cash by suspending or reducing 401k matching contributions in the months and years that followed the crisis.

This time around, these cuts have come much earlier in the economic cycle. Less than a month ago, virtually no companies were discussing the notion of cutting 401k contributions. Now stalwart American employers like Amtrak, Marriott (NASDAQ:MAR) and Macy’s (NYSE:M) all have announced cuts.

If you’re among the unlucky employees who have seen a cut in your 401k, don’t despair, and don’t stop contributing to your own account — even if your company no longer matches.

Participating in that tax-advantaged program is an important part of your financial plan, even if your company no longer matches contributions.

Beware the United States Oil Fund (USO) ETF

[Wednesday, April 1, 3:25 p.m.]

Contributed by Andrew Taylor

Caveat emptor. “Let the Buyer Beware.”

There’s a major flood of money rushing toward a specific oil ETF, where the buyers had better beware. Many investors are haphazardly snatching up shares of United States Oil Fund (NYSEARCA:USO), which makes sense instinctually …

After all, the price of a barrel of West Texas Intermediate crude dipped below $20 for the first time since 2002. Reportedly, Saudi Arabia is increasing production with the intent of flooding the market to drive an output reduction by other major producers.

This won’t last forever.

The mechanics of that global spat are complex, but many investors are viewing this as a wonderful opportunity to invest in oil on the cheap. An estimated $1.8 billion has flowed into USO in the last three weeks.

It feels inevitable that the price of oil will rise, which will make many investors a ton of cash.

But buyer beware …

Because of the way the USO fund is set up, investors who use that particular fund as a long-term bet on oil prices rising could be caught out in the cold. While it is an excellent fund for short-term plays, experts say that USO is simply not a good way to play the long-term trend in oil prices.

In an Investopedia article titled “Is USO A Good Way to Invest in Oil?”, Steven Nickolas argues that because of esoteric notions known as “contango” and “negative price yield,” investors will be burned in the long term, even if prices rise. In fact, he argues, “… investors planning to gain exposure to the oil market over the long term should avoid investments in the United States Oil Fund.”

Whether investors understand the mechanics of contango and negative price yield isn’t particularly important. What’s important is that investors understand that the USO has material shortcomings as a long-term play on rising oil prices.

Eric Balchunas, an ETF analyst for Bloomberg Intelligence, is more stark about the USO: “What you have to worry about is when oil gets too low or too high, it attracts the tourist types. This is a tourist trap.”

Don’t be a tourist. Caveat emptor indeed.

Whiting Petroleum Falls Victim to the Oil Price War

[Wednesday, April 1, 2:53 p.m.]

Contributed by Sarah Smith

Oil prices have been in free fall since the beginning of March, and energy stocks have been seriously hurting. On Wednesday, Whiting Petroleum (NYSE:WLL) became the first major victim of the so-called price war. How many other companies will fall before demand — and prices — rebound?

The Wall Street Journal reported that on Wednesday, Whiting became the first big American shale producer to file for Chapter 11 bankruptcy protections. WLL stock now trades for less than 40 cents, and shares are down over 44% in intraday trading.

Unfortunately, this bankruptcy doesn’t come as a surprise to many investors. InvestorPlace Digest editor Jeff Remsburg predicted that an “atomic bomb” was coming for the oil market. But in particular, it looks like American shale producers will bear the brunt of the war.

Some, like InvestorPlace’s Nicolas Chahine see Saudi Arabia and Russia hitting the negotiating table again soon. If not, investors will have to wait and see which companies fall victim to bankruptcy next.

Focus on Individual Stocks, Not the Broader Market

[Wednesday, April 1, 2:20 p.m.]

Contributed by Brian Hunt

Around the InvestorPlace offices, we often say, “It’s not so much a stock market as it is a market of stocks.”

We say this because the stock market is made up of many different industries and many different companies. Various economic climates affect industries differently. Something good for one industry isn’t necessarily good for another industry.

For example, the early stage of the novel coronavirus crisis was great for grocery stores because people rushed to stock up on food … but it was terrible for cruise line operators and airlines.

It’s also worth noting that something that is good for one company in an industry isn’t necessarily good for another company in the same industry. The iPhone was great for Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL), but terrible for Apple’s competitor Nokia (NYSE:NOK).

Instead of thinking of “the market” as a monolithic entity into which you put money, we prefer to focus our attention on individual industries and companies. There’s quite a lot happening behind the curtain we call the Dow Jones Industrial Average.

During the March corona panic, we got a heck of a demonstration of how “it’s not so much a stock market as it is a market of stocks.”

For example, during the period of Feb. 19 to March 19 — a period that saw the worst of the selling — retailer Walmart (NYSE:WMT) advanced in price. So did grocery giants Sprouts Farmers Market (NASDAQ:SFM) and Kroger (NYSE:KR). Shares of packaged food makers B&G Foods (NYSE:BGS) and Flowers Foods (NYSE:FLO) gained in value.

Meanwhile, businesses in the travel and entertainment industry were crushed. Cruise ship operators Royal Caribbean (NYSE:RCL) and Carnival (NYSE:CCL) lost more than 75% of their value. Amusement center Dave & Buster’s (NASDAQ:PLAY) lost more than 85% of its value.

Some companies climbing in value and some plummeting 80%?

Yes.

It’s not so much a stock market as it is a market of stocks.

The Market Selloff Is Leading Investors to ETFs

[Wednesday, April 1, 1:27 p.m.]

Contributed by Sarah Smith

It’s no secret that money was leaving stocks during 2020’s first quarter. The panic-driven selling thrust equities into a bear market at record speed, and very few names went against that trend.

But elsewhere in the investing world, exchange-traded funds attracted $66.3 billion during the first quarter. As Bloomberg reports, that’s up $8 billion year-over-year. What does this mean for investors? Well, one takeaway is that many are looking for safe-haven investments. ETFs traditionally offer protection via their diverse holdings, and buying on the dip could be a good way to benefit from rallies across several names.

However, Bloomberg’s Claire Ballentine warns that for many bulls, this is a bad sign that could mean the bottom is still far away.

The Retail Stock Apocalypse Just Hit Horrid New Lows

[Wednesday, April 1, 1:08 p.m.]

Contributed by Brian Hunt

Think the market put in a bottom last month?

Don’t tell retail stocks.

The retail apocalypse hit horrid new lows today. Retail stocks hitting new 52-week lows today include Bed Bath & Beyond (NASDAQ:BBBY), Gap (NYSE:GPS), American Eagle (NYSE:AEO), Nordstrom (NYSE:JWN), Macy’s (NYSE:M) and Buckle (NYSE:BKE).

The disastrous 1-year chart of Nordstrom below shows that the retail sector is still a “falling knife” that should be avoided.

Source: Chart courtesy of StockCharts.com

Bank of America Says ‘Buy Apple’

[Wednesday, April 1, 1:00 p.m.]

Contributed by Brian Hunt

Bank of America analysts recently released a list of top U.S. stocks to buy now (subscription required).

On the list, you’ll find Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) … which at times has declined more than 20% from its 2020 high.

If you think the global economy will be “less bad” 12 months from now and smartphone sales will pick back up, depressed Apple shares are a good way to trade that outlook.

Factories Around the World Face Massive Production Cuts

[Wednesday, April 1, 12:51 p.m.]

Contributed by Sarah Smith

The Wall Street Journal reported Wednesday afternoon that a new series of business surveys all show the same thing: Production is down.

Why? Demand is falling, and safety protocols are limiting factory work.

Within the United States, the Institute for Supply Management said its manufacturing index fell in March. The new figure is 49.1, down from 50.1. Any number below 50 represents contractionary business activity. Many investors saw this coming, but now are worried about how low April’s numbers will go.

From WSJ reporters Paul Hannon and Harriet Tory:

“Factory output and employment is likely to fall further before it starts to rebound, although that recovery may be limited by job cuts and shutdowns that can take time to reverse. If they don’t receive help from governments and forbearance from banks, some manufacturing companies may close for good.”

New Figures Show 27,000 Job Cuts in Early March

[Wednesday, April 1, 11:20 a.m.]

Contributed by Sarah Smith

For the period between March 1 and March 12, human resource management provider ADP reports that private companies cut 27,000 jobs. This number is important for two reasons. One, it is the first time private companies have seen such a contraction in 10 years. For February 2020, ADP reported that private companies added almost 180,000 jobs. In context, this makes early March’s loss even more staggering.

And two, these numbers only go through March 12, well before the novel coronavirus picked up steam in the United States. While estimates vary widely — some economists are calling for 47 million layoffs in the U.S. — the ADP numbers show what could be ahead.

From Mark Zandi, Moody’s chief economist:

“It’s been 10 straight years of consistent, solid job growth, and the virus has put an end to that.”

Consumer Spending Indicates Trouble Is Ahead

[Wednesday, April 1, 11:12 a.m.]

Contributed by Sarah Smith

American investors are obviously worried about the impact the novel coronavirus will have on consumer spending. And economists are already sounding the alarm, pointing to lower consumer confidence values and decreased spending. The one potential positive is online shopping. Will consumers turn to e-commerce while they are stuck at home?

Unfortunately, new figures from Visa (NYSE:V) indicate that even online shopping is down. In a regulatory filing, the company reported that cardholder spending dropped 4% for March.

Others are hopeful that American consumers will return to their normal routines once the virus tapers off. But in China, where life is gradually returning to normal, new figures suggest the pain will last beyond the infection. The data shows that while people are shopping again, they are not using their money at brick-and-mortar retailers or restaurants.

Instead, Chinese consumers are searching the web for lunchboxes to prepare lunches for work at home, new kitchen supplies and home exercise equipment. What will a long-lasting fear of the virus mean for businesses around the world? And what will the eventual recovery look like?

From Bloomberg’s Daniela Wei:

“The data undermines predictions of a V-shaped recovery in the world’s biggest consumer market that has seen more than 80,000 infections and 3,000 deaths from Covid-19. While big operators like Starbucks Corp. and Yum China Holding Inc. have been reopening outlets, they face a public that’s preferring to stay home after work and continue to social distance, even though official data indicates China’s number of new infections fallen to zero.”

Cryptocurrencies Are Holding Up Better than the Market

[Wednesday, April 1, 10:33 a.m.]

Contributed by Matt McCall

During times of extreme fear and volatility in stocks, alternative asset classes typically tend to do well. Think gold and silver, for instance, or farmland.

Today, we have another alternative asset class that provides great diversification to any portfolio. I’m talking about cryptocurrencies.

The folks at CoinDesk just pointed out how well bitcoin, the largest cryptocurrency with a market capitalization of $116 billion, held up during the first quarter compared to some of the world’s major stock indices.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average dropped over 26%, year-to-date, the worst first quarter ever and the biggest quarterly fall since 1987. Japan’s Nikkei 225 was down about the same, while the FTSE fell 14% over the period, its second-worst quarterly showing ever.

Meanwhile, bitcoin outperformed all three indexes, falling about 10%.

Source: Chart courtesy of TradingView

Some smaller cryptocurrencies have done even better.

A new catalyst that could send bitcoin much higher this year is just weeks away. And it could send the smaller cryptos known as altcoins much higher still.

For more of my research on the catalyst and how you can take advantage of it, look here. I’ve built a system to help identify the best positioned altcoins on the market. You can check that out here.

The Stock Market Opens Lower on Trump’s Warnings

[Wednesday, April 1, 9:31 a.m.]

Contributed by Sarah Smith

President Donald Trump delivered a sobering message during his briefing Tuesday evening on the novel coronavirus. He warned that the death toll in the U.S. likely could reach 240,000. He also warned Americans to prepare for two more “painful” weeks. But the month of March has already brought pain to many around the world.

This message of fear certainly has investors worried, and the major indices all opened down Wednesday morning. At market open the S&P 500, the Dow Jones Industrial Average and the Nasdaq Composite were all deeply in the red.

The S&P 500 opened down 3.7%

The Dow Jones Industrial Average opened down 3.9%

The Nasdaq Composite opened down 3.1%

How to Find Stocks in a Bear Market

[Wednesday, April 1, 8:33 a.m.]

Contributed by Louis Navellier

InvestorPlace analyst Louis Navellier has a simple saying to help investors find good stocks in a bear market. Good stocks bounce like tennis balls, and bad stocks fall like rocks. If that’s not clear enough, his weekly reviews of over 5,000 stocks should give you a sense of where equities are headed.

What stocks were making moves this weekend? According to his Portfolio Grader ratings, Lowe’s (NYSE:LOW) was upgraded to a B-rated “buy,” while Bank of America (NYSE:BAC) was downgraded to a C-rated “hold.”

Check out the rest of his list here to see if your stocks are on the move.

Trump’s Infrastructure Plan Sends Some Stocks Higher

[Tuesday, March 31, 4:30 p.m.]

Contributed by Bret Kenwell

Although the overall markets ended the day down, President Donald Trump’s call for a $2 trillion infrastructure plan is sending some stocks higher. U.S. Steel (NYSE:X), Alcoa (NYSE:AA), Cleveland-Cliffs (NYSE:CLF) and Freeport-McMoRan (NYSE:FCX) were some of the names seeing big gains.

But Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell isn’t ready to let Trump’s “VERY BIG & BOLD” plan roll. He’s asking that Trump wait and see how Friday’s stimulus package helps the economy first.

Stock Market Closes Down After Choppy Trading

[Tuesday, March 31, 4:00 p.m.]

Contributed by Sarah Smith

Monday brought a 3%-plus rally to the stock market, but Tuesday got a weak start. The major indices were down around 0.5% at market open. Despite some short bursts higher in intraday trading, the S&P 500, Dow Jones Industrial Average and Nasdaq Composite all ended the day in the red.

The S&P 500 ended the day down 1.6%

The Dow Jones Industrial Average ended the day down 1.8%

The Nasdaq Composite ended the day down 1%

30 Stocks to Throw Out of Your Portfolios Now

[Tuesday, March 31, 3:00 p.m.]

Contributed by Andrew Taylor

If you hold individual stocks, you can’t count on someone else to keep an eye on your wealth. Now is the most important time ever — at least, in the last decade — for you to pay attention to the holdings in your portfolio.

With the massive shift in cash flow and consumer demand that’s occurred in the last month, a flood of bankruptcies are coming. Well-known companies will start declaring bankruptcy, and we’ll all be surprised by some of the names we see.

With that in mind, it’s imperative to keep an eye on your holdings. InvestorPlace’s Josh Enomoto has a list of 30 popular stocks that he places on a deathwatch. It’s worth a look to see if any on his list are in your portfolio.

Gas Prices Drop Below $2

[Tuesday, March 31, 2:24 p.m.]

Contributed by Luis Hernandez

AAA reported today that the national pump price for regular gasoline dropped below $2 for the first time in four years.

The decline in the global economy due to the novel coronavirus, combined with the Russia-Saudi price war, is driving gasoline prices lower. AAA projects gas prices to keep dropping, and expects the price to hit $1.75 or less by April.

This is great news for consumers and businesses alike. Low interest rates, the $2 trillion stimulus package and very low gasoline prices could be major drivers of the recovery from the panicked selling hitting the financial markets.

Don’t Trust These 7 Small-Cap Stocks Now

[Tuesday, March 31, 1:26 p.m.]

Contributed by Louis Navellier

Right now is not the time for investors to be taking on any more risk. And although small-capitalization stocks have the potential to double, triple or quadruple, the seven stocks below are much more likely to disappear forever.

Investors should make sure to avoid (or sell) these struggling small-cap stocks now:

United States Steel (NYSE: X )

(NYSE: ) Six Flags (NYSE: SIX )

(NYSE: ) Cinemark (NYSE: CNK )

(NYSE: ) Carnival (NYSE: CUK )

(NYSE: ) Macy’s (NYSE: M )

(NYSE: ) Sasol (NYSE: SSL )

(NYSE: ) Macerich (NYSE:MAC)

Trump Proposes $2 Trillion Infrastructure Bill

[Tuesday, March 31, 1:04 p.m.]

Contributed by Andrew Taylor

President Donald Trump just tweeted about an infrastructure bill. Such a bill will be an easy thing to push through Congress with bipartisan support.

With interest rates for the United States being at ZERO, this is the time to do our decades long awaited Infrastructure Bill. It should be VERY BIG & BOLD, Two Trillion Dollars, and be focused solely on jobs and rebuilding the once great infrastructure of our Country! Phase 4

— Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) March 31, 2020

But why does this matter? Investors should expect today’s tweet to define much of the conversation coming out of Capitol Hill in the coming week.

5 Companies Shining on Wall Street Right Now

[Tuesday, March 31, 12:57 p.m.]

Contributed by Jessica Loder

With businesses shut down and consumers shut away in their homes, it can feel like everything is falling apart. But while some companies are furloughing workers and withholding guidance, it’s not all doom and gloom. Other companies are showing strength in these trying times, and Luke Lango outlines five of the stars of Wall Street right now.

Citrix Systems (NASDAQ: CTXS )
Regeneron Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ: REGN )
Gilead (NASDAQ: GILD )
Netflix (NASDAQ: NFLX )
Clorox (NYSE:CLX)

Citrix Systems (NASDAQ: CTXS )

(NASDAQ: ) Regeneron Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ: REGN )

(NASDAQ: ) Gilead (NASDAQ: GILD )

(NASDAQ: ) Netflix (NASDAQ: NFLX )

(NASDAQ: ) Clorox (NYSE:CLX)

Harsh Restrictions Are Helping the U.S. Defeat Covid-19

[Tuesday, March 31, 12:50 p.m.]

Contributed by Andrew Taylor

President Donald Trump is so convinced that social distancing — along with a slew of stay-at-home and shelter-in-place orders — is working that he extended restrictions through April 30. But does any data support his confidence?

The New York Times reported today that Kinsa Health, a maker of internet-connected thermometers, has found that these restrictions are working. Fevers are largely considered a key symptom in diagnosing the novel coronavirus. And as users of Kinsa Health’s thermometers continue to upload their fevers in real time, the data shows that the number of fevers is holding steady, and in fact, may be dropping.

This is good news for Americans who have been questioning the restrictions associated with social distancing, especially the impacts these restrictions will have on the economy. Health officials from New York and Washington have also confirmed Kinsa’s findings.

From New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo:

“People say these requirements — no restaurants, no nonessential workers — are burdensome. And they are burdensome. But they are effective, and they are necessary. The evidence suggests that they have slowed our hospitalizations, and that is everything.”

Landlords and Retailers Join in on Massive Furloughs

[Tuesday, March 31, 11:48 a.m.]

Contributed by Sarah Smith

Last week it seemed like reports of service workers facing unemployment dominated the headlines. But this week, landlords and retailers are facing massive furloughs of their own.

Retailers are struggling to make ends meet, as consumers stay at home and limit spending. Plus, several states have forced non-essential businesses to close, meaning that many shops have no choice but to shutter up. Major retailers like Macy’s (NYSE:M), Kohl’s (NYSE:KSS) and Neiman Marcus have furloughed the majority of their employees. Without any business, these companies have little money to keep sending paychecks.

And in turn, these retail furloughs are creating action on the landlord side. More and more businesses, like The Cheesecake Factory (NASDAQ:CAKE), Mattress Firm and Subway, are bracing for national rent strikes. Without their monthly rent payments, real estate investment trusts are now facing similar furloughs.

Today, CNBC reported that Simon Property Group (NYSE:SPG), the largest mall operator, would furlough 30% of its workforce. And InvestorPlace’s Ian Bezek also wrote that these mall REITs look particularly vulnerable to other headaches like dividend cuts in the coming weeks.

The Coronavirus Hits Consumer Confidence Hard

[Tuesday, March 31, 11:21 a.m.]

Contributed by Sarah Smith

Reports from The Conference Board, a non-profit business and research organization, indicate a drop in consumer confidence levels for March. To be fair, although March’s reading of 120 is down from 132.6 in February, it beat estimates for 110. A higher reading reflects a higher level of confidence.

This consumer confidence index readings are based on The Conference Board’s monthly survey. The survey asks consumers questions about their attitudes and buying intentions, and the results reflect current business conditions.

From Lynn Franco, Senior Director of Economic Indicators at The Conference Board:

“Consumer confidence declined sharply in March due to a deterioration in the short-term outlook. The Present Situation Index remained relatively strong, reflective of an economy that was on solid footing, and prior to the recent surge in unemployment claims. However, the intensification of COVID-19 and extreme volatility in the financial markets have increased uncertainty about the outlook for the economy and jobs. March’s decline in confidence is more in line with a severe contraction — rather than a temporary shock — and further declines are sure to follow.”

S&P 500 Opens Down Slightly on Tuesday Morning

[Tuesday, March 31, 9:31 a.m.]

Contributed by Sarah Smith

After a 3%-plus rally in the stock market yesterday, the S&P 500 and the Dow Jones Industrial Average opened slightly down this morning. As of market open the S&P 500 was down 0.5% and the Dow Jones was down 0.4%.

New Travel Figures Show 90% Drop

[Tuesday, March 31, 8:19 a.m.]

Contributed by Luis Hernandez

American lives continue to change in many ways as the coronavirus pandemic grows, but there might be no better indicator of the disruption than plane travel.

The Transportation Security Administration released recent checkpoint travel numbers — essentially the total number of travelers who pass through an airport checkpoint. The year-over-year numbers show drops of around 90% over the last two days.

Source: Table courtesy of the Transportation Security Administration

For some context, the year-over-year drop was only about 1% at the beginning of March.

16 Ways the Coronavirus Will Change the World

[Monday, March 30, 5:01 p.m.]

Contributed by Andrew Taylor

One thing’s for sure about the coronavirus from China: We’ll all emerge from this situation in a very changed world.

But with change comes investing opportunity. The savviest investors are already thinking ahead to what the world will look like when the coronadust settles so they can know where to put their money to work.

This article from authors Carin Ism and Julien Leyre does a very nice job of highlighting 16 changes we can expect. While I don’t necessarily agree with all 16 of their predictions — many have more leftist intonations than I think accurate — it’s a valuable read to get investors considering what the future will hold.

My favorites:

1. A new appreciation for the benefits of self-sufficiency (think more gardening, 3D printers and the like)

9. Telepresence bonanza

10. Corona-boom babies (yes, they will be called Quaranteens in 2033)

Economic Activity Falls to 2008 Lows

[Monday, March 30, 4:49 p.m.]

Contributed by Luis Hernandez

The New York branch of the Federal Reserve has released a new “Weekly Economic Index” to “measure real economic activity at a weekly frequency.”

The Fed stated that it developed the index because it is interested in tracking real economic activity, not simply financial conditions. In its announcement, the Fed provides details about how it develops the index, including the specific economic data points used. “We transform all series to represent 52-week percentage changes, which also eliminates most seasonality in the data. As the current situation evolves, we may incorporate additional series to refine the index in the coming weeks.”

Below is the first chart produced by the index that shows activity since before the Great Recession.

Source: Chart courtesy of the Federal Reserve Bank of New York

“Developments in the past week saw the index fall to a level unseen since 2008,” said the Fed. The index had been indicating economic growth on either side of 3% since about 2017. In the last two weeks, the index has dropped quickly and now shows a contraction of about 4%.

Healthcare Stocks Lead the Market Higher on Monday

[Monday, March 30, 4:20 p.m.]

Contributed by Bret Kenwell

For the fourth time in five days, the S&P 500 closed in the green. That’s a big relief after some really ugly panic-driven selling. But what big winners can investors thank for Monday’s rally? Healthcare stocks.

Companies like Abbott Labs (NYSE:ABT), Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ), Regeneron (NASDAQ:REGN), Gilead Sciences (NASDAQ:GILD) and Sanofi (NASDAQ:SNY) climbed higher on Monday thanks to their work against the coronavirus from China. Abbott Labs announced that its new test kit can show a positive result in as little as 5 minutes.

And although its success isn’t related to the coronavirus, Eli Lilly (NYSE:LLY) also helped lead the market higher on Monday. The U.S. Food and Drug Administration approved its Taltz drug for the treatment of pediatric plaque psoriasis.

S&P 500 Ends Monday Higher by 3%

[Monday, March 30, 4:00 p.m.]

Contributed by Sarah Smith

Investors saw a continuation of last week’s rally in the stock market today. The S&P 500 closed higher by more than 3% while the Dow Jones Industrial Average also closed up by 3.2%. The Nasdaq Composite tacked on gains of 3.6%.

Streaming Stocks Attract Analyst Attention

[Monday, March 30, 3:39 p.m.]

Contributed by Jessica Loder

As more and more people are trapped inside their homes by the spread of Covid-19, streaming stocks are providing an outlet for many. And Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX), the king of streaming stocks, just got a price target increase from BMO Capital Markets.

“With an extensive content library, well-established infrastructure, and a widely known brand, Netflix is set to benefit from the limited out-of-home entertainment options available to global consumers during the shutdown,” said analyst Daniel Salmon. He reiterated his “buy” rating on the stock, and upped the price target to $450 from $440. With the stock hovering around $370 near the end of the day Monday, he clearly sees plenty of room to the upside.

Workers Protest Coronavirus-Driven Conditions

[Monday, March 30, 3:33 p.m.]

Contributed by Sarah Smith

Stay-at-home orders around the country, combined with social distancing protocol, have spiked demand for grocery and other delivery services. In response, grocery stores and Amazon (NASDAQ:AMZN) warehouses are hiring thousands of new employees. But some existing workers aren’t too happy with their day-to-day conditions.

Workers from Instacart walked out en masse on Monday to protest. Employees are asking for heightened health protocol, increased risk pay and extra wipes and hand sanitizer.

“Actions speak louder than words,” Instacart worker Sarah Polito told NPR. “You can tell us that we’re these household heroes and that you appreciate us. But you’re not actually, they’re not showing it. They’re not taking these steps to give us the precautions. They’re not giving us hazard pay.”

And workers at an Amazon facility Staten Island, New York are also walking out. Their concerns hinge on alleged confirmed cases of Covid-19 in the warehouse. These employees are asking for increased paid sick time and deeper cleanings of the warehouses.

In the meantime, an Amazon spokesperson told CNN that Amazon is implementing daily temperature screenings to protect the health and safety of its employees.

As more Americans grapple with stay-at-home orders, it’s unclear how these strikes will play out. Over the last weeks investors have rallied grocery store stocks up in a big way, so keep a watchful eye on any developments from Instacart and Amazon.

Winners and Losers From a Record-Setting Stimulus

[Monday, March 30, 2:37 p.m.]

Contributed by Jessica Loder

With any big government bill like the $2.3 trillion stimulus package, there are winners and losers. Will Ashworth breaks down some of the groups on both sides of this historic chunk of government spending.

On the plus side, individual checks are buying regular folks time. Unemployment is surging, and a bit of extra cash is going to help citizens bridge the gap. And with a combination of grants, loans and loan guarantees, there’s plenty for big businesses to like as well. Airlines are a particular focus.

On the other hand, the $350 billion set aside for small businesses may not nearly be enough, when you consider how many small businesses the U.S. actually has. And New York University economics professor Roman Frydman and former UBS chief economist Lawrence Hatheway say the amount the bill allots for healthcare looks too small as well.

Investors Should Focus on Finding a Coronavirus Cure

[Monday, March 30, 1:49 p.m.]

Contributed by Andrew Taylor

There are currently 16 companies — a mix of biotech startups and legacy drugmakers — working on developing vaccines and other treatments for the coronavirus from China. Investors are busy trying to identify a winner, because whichever company is first to develop an effective treatment will profit handsomely.

Here’s a list of companies that Jaimy Lee, a healthcare reporter for Marketwatch.com, reports are working on a coronavirus treatment or vaccine:

BioNTech (NASDAQ:BNTX) Pfizer (NYSE:PFE) Gilead Sciences (NASDAQ:GILD) GlaxoSmithKline (NYSE:GSK) Heat Biologics (NASDAQ:HTBX) Inovio Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:INO) Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) Moderna (NASDAQ:MRNA) Novavax (NASDAQ:NVAX) Regeneron Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:REGN) Sanofi (NASDAQ:SNY) Roche (OTCMKTS:RHHBY) Takeda Pharmaceutical (NYSE:TAK) Vaxart (NASDAQ:VXRT) Vir Biotechnology (NASDAQ:VIR) Biogen (NASDAQ:BIIB).

Coronavirus Job Losses Could Hit 47 Million

[Monday, March 30, 1:22 p.m.]

Contributed by Sarah Smith

Economists at the St. Louis, Missouri branch of the Federal Reserve now believe job losses from the coronavirus from China could hit 47 million, greatly surpassing previous estimates. Along with that, the Fed believes at the peak of the pandemic, the unemployment rate could pass 32%. It currently sits just below 4%.

Before the Fed released these “back-of-the-envelope” calculations, St. Louis Fed President James Bullard had called for an unemployment rate of 30%. However, it’s important to note these newest statistics do not account for the effects of the stimulus bill.

From St. Louis Fed economist Miquel Faria-e-Castro:

“These are very large numbers by historical standards, but this is a rather unique shock that is unlike any other experienced by the U.S. economy in the last 100 years.”

S&P 500 Rebound Continues, Oil Hits New Lows

[Monday, March 30, 10:17 a.m.]

Contributed by John Kilhefner

Over the weekend, President Trump announced that federal social distancing measures would be extended through April 30. This prompted crude oil to hit its lowest level in more than 18 years, while the S&P 500 rises 1.5% and the Dow Jones increases 0.92%, as of this writing. From The Wall Street Journal:

“The end of the first quarter, on Tuesday, will also test many businesses’ ability to pay bills. Traders meanwhile are bracing for fresh constraints on liquidity in some financial markets as investors take stock of portfolios and banks assess their balance sheets at the end of March.”



Trump Signs $2.2 Trillion Stimulus Bill

[Friday, March 27, 4:43 p.m.]

Contributed by Andrew Taylor

The $2 trillion coronavirus relief stimulus bill has now been signed into law, as InvestorPlace writer Bret Kenwell notes in his “Stock Market Today” column:

“The House vote passed, putting it up to President Trump to push it through. With less than an hour to go in the regular trading session, Trump tweeted that he ‘will be signing’ it at 4 p.m. ET in the Oval Office.”

Trump did indeed sign the historic bill, which will put up to $1,200 in the pockets of individuals making less than $99,000 annually.

John Rogers: This Is a Once-in-a-Lifetime Opportunity to Buy Stocks

[Friday, March 27, 4:35 p.m.]

Contributed by Brian Hunt

Over at CNBC, we have John Rogers of Ariel Investments.

John is a bright guy and a talented investor in his own right. According to John, right now is an incredible time to buy stocks:

“I think this is a maybe once in a lifetime opportunity to buy stocks at bargain prices … We’ve been around 37 years at Ariel, and I know I said that ‘once in a lifetime’ chance to buy in ’87 and again in 2008, but I do really think this is an opportunity to take advantage of the volatility, and take advantage of the market.”

Other investors echoed John Rogers sentiments. Pershing Square’s Bill Ackman eked out a tidy $2 billion sum in market hedges after warning the White House to lock down the country …

Mr. President, the moment you send everyone home for Spring Break and close the borders, the infection rate will plummet, the stock market will soar, and the clouds will lift. We need your leadership now!

— Bill Ackman (@BillAckman) March 18, 2020

… Ackman used the $2 billion to beef up his positions in stocks such as Hilton (NYSE:HLT) and Berkshire Hathaway (NYSE:BRK.A, NYSE:BRK.B).

Matt McCall Prints a Revolution

[Friday, March 27, 4:30 p.m.]

Contributed by Brian Hunt



Meanwhile, in the InvestorPlace stables, legendary “hypergrowth” investor Matt McCall says the coronavirus and subsequent containment efforts will accelerate the adoption of 3D printing. Huge opportunities are ahead, according to Matt, who believes that “making parts for medical equipment needed to combat the coronavirus is just the start. The possibilities in healthcare are limitless.”

Matt’s argument for a 3D-printing resurgence is simple: The U.S.-China trade war prompted companies to look into alternatives for composite materials, and “the coronavirus has only intensified the situation,” making it harder for professionals to find parts. This was just 12 weeks after first reports of the novel coronavirus appeared. Because 3D printing only requires basic materials (the raw materials and the software), it’s once again in demand, this time driven out of both necessity and advanced in technology.

“The bottom line is that 3D printing is on the cusp of major growth that will be driven by necessity, rising demand, and advances in 3D scanning and imaging in the $12 trillion global manufacturing sector,” says Matt.

