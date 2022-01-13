Investor VBL plans to accept takeover offer for Germany's Aareal - sources

FRANKFURT, Jan 13 (Reuters) - The investor VBL plans to accept a takeover bid made by U.S.-based Advent International and Centerbridge Partners for Germany's Aareal Bank ARLG.DE, two people with knowledge of the matter said on Thursday.

VBL, short for Versorgungsanstalt des Bundes und der Laender, is a pension fund for German government workers that holds around 6.5% of Aareal.

VBL's plans to tender its shares is a vote of confidence in a deal backed by management that values the real-estate lender at 1.7 billion euros ($1.95 billion).

The deal, launched in November, has however faced some opposition by other large investors.

VBL declined to comment.

The offer's acceptance period started on Dec. 17 and will expire on Jan. 19.

As of Wednesday, the takeover offer had reached an acceptance rate of 3.2%, far from the 70% that the buyout group is seeking.

($1 = 0.8716 euros)

(Reporting Alexander Hübner und Frank Siebelt; Writing by Tom Sims, Editing by Kirsti Knolle)

((Tom.Sims@thomsonreuters.com; +49 30 220 133 645;))

