Investor Ups Stake in Locality Planning Energy

May 22, 2024 — 06:58 pm EDT

Locality Planning Energy Holdings Limited (AU:LPE) has released an update.

Boutique Capital Pty Ltd, trading under the Tectonic Opportunities Fund, has increased its stake in Locality Planning Energy Holdings Limited, with its voting power rising from 6.96% to 8.72% following an on-market purchase. The fund acquired an additional 3,168,313 ordinary shares for a consideration of $396,039.13 on May 22, 2024. This strategic move signals a growing confidence in the company’s prospects by one of its substantial shareholders.

