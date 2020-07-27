Investor take-up in Intesa's bid for UBI reaches 43.5%

MILAN, July 27 (Reuters) - Italy's second-biggest bank Intesa Sanpaolo ISP.MI has secured UBI shares UBI.MI accounting for just under 43.5% of the target's capital on the second last day of its takeover bid, bourse data showed on Monday.

Intesa's 4.1 billion euro ($4.8 billion) paper-and-cash offer to create the euro zone's seventh-biggest banking group ends on Tuesday.

($1 = 0.8509 euros)

(Reporting by Valentina Za; editing by James Mackenzie)

((valentina.za@thomsonreuters.com; +39 02 6612 9526;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.