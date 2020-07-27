US

Investor take-up in Intesa's bid for UBI reaches 43.5%

Italy's second-biggest bank Intesa Sanpaolo has secured UBI shares accounting for just under 43.5% of the target's capital on the second last day of its takeover bid, bourse data showed on Monday.

Intesa's 4.1 billion euro ($4.8 billion) paper-and-cash offer to create the euro zone's seventh-biggest banking group ends on Tuesday.

($1 = 0.8509 euros)

