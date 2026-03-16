This Investor Sold $104 Million of Nuvalent Stock Amid Cancer Drug Developer's Nearly 30% Rally

Key Points

Vestal Point Capital sold 1,054,000 Nuvalent shares in the fourth quarter, an estimated $103.93 million trade based on quarterly average pricing.

The fund’s quarter-end Nuvalent position value declined by $90.50 million, reflecting both trading activity and stock price movement.

After the trade, Vestal Point holds 46,000 Nuvalent shares valued at $4.63 million.

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On February 17, 2026, Vestal Point Capital disclosed in a Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) filing that it sold 1,054,000 shares of Nuvalent (NASDAQ:NUVL), an estimated $103.93 million transaction based on quarterly average pricing.

What happened

According to a Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) filing dated February 17, 2026, Vestal Point Capital sold 1,054,000 shares of Nuvalent (NASDAQ:NUVL), an estimated $103.93 million transaction based on the quarter’s average closing price. The fund’s quarter-end position in Nuvalent fell by $90.50 million, a figure that includes both share sales and share price changes over the period.

What else to know

This sale reduced Nuvalent’s weight in the portfolio to less than 1% of 13F assets under management.

Top holdings after the filing: NASDAQ:ABVX: $256.22 million (9.4% of AUM) NASDAQ:ACLX: $190.71 million (7.0% of AUM) NASDAQ: TERN: $181.80 million (6.7% of AUM) NASDAQ:BMRN: $178.29 million (6.5% of AUM) NYSE:GMED: $111.32 million (4.1% of AUM)

As of February 17, 2026, Nuvalent shares were priced at $102.24, up 29.11% over the past year and outperforming the S&P 500’s roughly 19% gain in the same period.

Company overview

Metric Value Price (as of market close 2/17/26) $102.24 Market capitalization $7.43 billion Net income (TTM) ($425.4 million) One-year price change 29.11%

Company snapshot

Nuvalent develops clinical-stage targeted therapies for cancer, with lead candidates including NVL-520 (a ROS1-selective inhibitor) and NVL-655 (an ALK-selective inhibitor), both designed to address drug resistance and brain metastases in oncology.

Nuvalent primarily targets oncologists, healthcare providers, and biopharmaceutical partners serving patients with drug-resistant or difficult-to-treat cancers.

The company is headquartered in Cambridge, Massachusetts, and was incorporated in 2017.

Nuvalent is a clinical-stage biotechnology company specializing in the development of next-generation precision therapies for cancer. Leveraging a focused pipeline and expertise in small-molecule design, the company aims to address critical gaps in current oncology treatment, particularly resistance mutations and central nervous system involvement. Nuvalent's strategy centers on advancing differentiated candidates through early clinical milestones.

What this transaction means for investors

Biotech portfolios often evolve quickly as clinical timelines shift and new opportunities emerge, and when investors rotate capital out of one promising drug developer, it doesn’t necessarily signal a loss of confidence. Sometimes, it just reflects a reassessment of where the next major catalyst might come from.



Nuvalent is entering a potentially pivotal stretch. Management is preparing for a possible FDA decision later this year on zidesamtinib for previously treated ROS1-positive lung cancer, with a target action date in September. At the same time, the company plans to submit another oncology candidate, neladalkib, for regulatory review in ALK-positive lung cancer.



And financially, the firm is well positioned for the road ahead, reporting roughly $1.4 billion in cash and investments at the end of 2025, enough to fund operations into 2029. The story now hinges on execution, with upcoming regulatory milestones set to determine whether Nuvalent can translate promising science into approved medicines.

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Jonathan Ponciano has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has positions in and recommends Globus Medical. The Motley Fool recommends BioMarin Pharmaceutical. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.