Investor Sells $35 Million Sunstone Hotel Stake as Lodging REIT Trails Broader Market

Key Points

Rush Island Management sold all of its 3,708,130 shares of Sunstone Hotel Investors in the fourth quarter.

The quarter-end position value decreased by $34.75 million as a result.

The position was previously 2.4% of the fund's AUM as of the prior quarter, indicating a significant shift in allocation.

10 stocks we like better than Sunstone Hotel Investors ›

On February 17, 2026, Rush Island Management reported selling out its entire stake in Sunstone Hotel Investors (NYSE:SHO), unloading 3,708,130 shares worth $34.75 million.

What happened

According to a Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) filing dated February 17, 2026, Rush Island Management sold out its entire position in Sunstone Hotel Investors, amounting to a decrease of 3,708,130 shares. The reported quarter-end value for this holding decreased by $34.75 million.

What else to know

Top holdings after the filing: NASDAQ: SBAC: $227.78 million (14.2% of AUM) NYSE: ESS: $166.75 million (10.4% of AUM) NYSE: HR: $152.68 million (9.5% of AUM) NYSE: NNN: $151.91 million (9.5% of AUM) NYSE: UDR: $130.81 million (8.2% of AUM)

As of Wednesday, shares of Sunstone Hotel Investors were priced at $9.25, down 7% over the past year and well underperforming the S&P 500’s roughly 21% gain in the same period.

Company overview

Metric Value Price (as of Wednesday) $9.25 Market Capitalization $1.8 billion Revenue (TTM) $960.1 million Net Income (TTM) $24.6 million

Company snapshot

Sunstone Hotel Investors owns and manages a portfolio of 14 hotels with 7,000 rooms, primarily operated under brands such as Hyatt, Hilton, and Four Seasons.

The firm operates as a lodging real estate investment trust (REIT), generating revenue from hotel ownership, asset management, and property repositioning or renovation.

It serves business and leisure travelers through nationally recognized hotel brands in major U.S. markets.

Sunstone Hotel Investors is a real estate investment trust focused on acquiring, owning, and enhancing upscale hotels in key U.S. markets. The company leverages partnerships with leading hospitality brands to drive occupancy and revenue growth. Its disciplined asset management and renovation strategy aim to maintain long-term relevance and competitive positioning within the lodging sector.

What this transaction means for investors

Hotel REITs are heavily cyclical. When business trips pick up, and leisure travelers keep booking rooms, occupancy rises and so does revenue per available room. But the sector can fall out of favor quickly when demand softens, and investors shift toward faster-growing real estate niches like data centers or infrastructure.



That backdrop helps explain the recent move away from Sunstone Hotel Investors. The company owns a relatively small but high-end portfolio of hotels operated under brands like Hilton, Westin, and Four Seasons, with properties concentrated in major U.S. markets. Those assets can command strong room rates during peak travel periods, but they also tend to be more sensitive to economic slowdowns than other types of real estate.



Take last year, for example. The firm posted net income of $24.6 million for 2025, down 43% from $43.3 million in 2024. That’s while occupancy hovered at around 70% throughout the year, and RevPAR ticked up 3.8% to $225 million.



The broader portfolio also tells the story. The largest positions remain concentrated in residential and infrastructure real estate companies, sectors that tend to produce steadier cash flows than hotels. During a difficult stretch for leisure, it makes sense why a fund would look elsewhere.

Should you buy stock in Sunstone Hotel Investors right now?

Before you buy stock in Sunstone Hotel Investors, consider this:

The Motley Fool Stock Advisor analyst team just identified what they believe are the 10 best stocks for investors to buy now… and Sunstone Hotel Investors wasn’t one of them. The 10 stocks that made the cut could produce monster returns in the coming years.

Consider when Netflix made this list on December 17, 2004... if you invested $1,000 at the time of our recommendation, you’d have $522,791!* Or when Nvidia made this list on April 15, 2005... if you invested $1,000 at the time of our recommendation, you’d have $1,132,678!*

Now, it’s worth noting Stock Advisor’s total average return is 952% — a market-crushing outperformance compared to 191% for the S&P 500. Don't miss the latest top 10 list, available with Stock Advisor, and join an investing community built by individual investors for individual investors.

See the 10 stocks »

*Stock Advisor returns as of March 11, 2026.

Jonathan Ponciano has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has positions in and recommends NNN REIT. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.