Investor sells $300 mln worth of shares in UAE's ADCB -term sheet
DUBAI, June 17 (Reuters) - An undisclosed investor has sold 1.1 billion dirhams ($300 million) worth of shares in Abu Dhabi Commercial Bank ADCB.AD, United Arab Emirates' third-biggest lender, a term sheet seen by Reuters showed.
The investor sold 164 million shares at 6.70 dirhams a share through Bank of America Securities and Emirates NBD Capital, the term sheet said.
ADCB shares were down nearly 1% in late morning trade at 7.02 dirhams, recovering from an early low of 6.95 dirhams.
($1 = 3.6728 UAE dirham)
(Reporting by Saeed Azhar; editing by Jason Neely)
