Investor sells $300 mln worth of shares in UAE's ADCB -term sheet

An undisclosed investor has sold 1.1 billion dirhams ($300 million) worth of shares in Abu Dhabi Commercial Bank, United Arab Emirates' third-biggest lender, a term sheet seen by Reuters showed.

The investor sold 164 million shares at 6.70 dirhams a share through Bank of America Securities and Emirates NBD Capital, the term sheet said.

ADCB shares were down nearly 1% in late morning trade at 7.02 dirhams, recovering from an early low of 6.95 dirhams.

($1 = 3.6728 UAE dirham)

