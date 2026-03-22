Investor Reveals $51 Million Sale of Armstrong Strong as Shares Sink Post-Earnings

Key Points

London Co of Virginia sold 269,356 shares of Armstrong World Industries in the fourth quarter; the estimated trade size was $51.40 million based on quarterly average pricing.

Meanwhile, the quarter-end value of the position fell by $61.96 million, reflecting both trading and stock price changes.

The fund held 1,866,241 shares valued at $356.64 million after the trade.

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On February 17, 2026, London Co of Virginia disclosed it reduced its stake in Armstrong World Industries (NYSE:AWI) by 269,356 shares, an estimated $51.40 million trade based on quarterly average pricing.

What happened

London Co of Virginia reported in a Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) filing dated February 17, 2026, that it sold 269,356 shares of Armstrong World Industries during the fiscal fourth quarter. The estimated transaction value was $51.40 million, based on the average closing price for the period. The stake’s quarter-end value declined by $61.96 million, a figure that captures both share sales and price changes.

What else to know

This was a reduction in the AWI position, which now represents 2.06% of the fund’s 13F reportable assets under management.

Top holdings after the filing: NASDAQ: AAPL: $656.77 million (3.8% of AUM) NYSE: NSC: $522.84 million (3.0% of AUM) NYSE: GLW: $509.90 million (2.9% of AUM) NYSE: BRK-B: $500.85 million (2.9% of AUM) NYSE: BLK: $451.59 million (2.6% of AUM)

As of Friday, AWI shares were priced at $163.86, up 16% over the past year, which is just slightly ahead of the S&P 500’s roughly 15% gain in the same period.

Company overview

Metric Value Price (as of Friday) $163.86 Revenue (TTM) $1.6 billion Net income (TTM) $308.7 million Dividend yield 0.7%

Company snapshot

Armstrong World Industries produces ceiling systems, including mineral fiber, fiberglass, metal, and wood products, as well as architectural specialties for commercial and residential construction markets.

The firm generates revenue primarily through the design, manufacture, and sale of ceiling and wall systems to distributors, contractors, wholesalers, and retailers across North America and Latin America.

It serves commercial building contractors, resale distributors, and large home centers targeting both new construction and renovation projects.

Armstrong World Industries is a leading manufacturer of innovative ceiling and wall solutions, with a significant presence in the North American construction and renovation sectors. The company leverages a dual-segment strategy focused on mineral fiber and architectural specialties to address a broad range of acoustical and aesthetic needs. With a history dating back to 1891, Armstrong maintains a competitive edge through product diversity and a strong distribution network.

What this transaction means for investors

This move showcases the importance of discipline over chasing hot stocks. London Co of Virginia’s portfolio is largely dominated by large-cap compounders and reliable industrials, so holding a roughly 2% stake in Armstrong is significant yet manageable. The decision to trim back during last year's strength appears to be a savvy one, especially with shares down 14% this year following the latest earnings report. By contrast, they were up about 40% last year.



The company itself isn’t struggling. Full-year revenue hit a record $1.6 billion, a 12% increase, while operating income climbed 15% and margins improved. Earnings per share reached $7.08, up 18%, and cash flow is robust. Those aren't the metrics you'd expect from a stock that's taking a hit.



However, there are reasons to be cautious: Growth has increasingly relied on pricing strategies, acquisitions, and product mix, while volume trends are lagging in areas such as home centers. And although architectural specialties are on the rise, their margins have tightened, bringing some execution risks into play.

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Jonathan Ponciano has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has positions in and recommends Apple, Berkshire Hathaway, and Corning and is short shares of Apple. The Motley Fool recommends BlackRock. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.