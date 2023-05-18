Investor raises fresh question over credit insurance for Credit Suisse

Updates with context.

LONDON, May 18 (Reuters) - An investor has raised a fresh question with the EMEA Credit Derivatives Determination Committee on whether a credit event occurred with regards to Credit Suisse, renewing a push to trigger payout on credit insurance linked to the Swiss lender.

The question, which is asking for a ruling on whether a bankruptcy credit event had taken place, is pending consent by the committee, the CDDC said in a statement posted on its website on Thursday.

The development highlights the fallout from a controversial decision by Swiss regulators in March to wipe out Credit Suisse's $17 billion Additional Tier 1 (AT1) bondholders as part of state-assisted merger with UBS USSG.S.

A number of circumstances can constitute a credit event, which - if confirmed by the CDDC - trigger a payout on credit default swaps (CDS), insurance policies linked to exposure to a company's or country's debt.

This is not the first time the CDDC has been asked to rule on CDS linked to Credit Suisse bonds. On Wednesday, the CDDC ruled that a Governmental Intervention credit event had not occurred, closing down one of the ways CDS holders were pursuing to secure a payout.

Hundreds of lawsuits have been filed over the terms of the emergency deal to save Credit Suisse.

The 3 billion Swiss franc ($3.35 billion) rescue, hammered out over a March weekend amid turmoil in the global banking sector, upended a long-established practice of giving bondholders priority over shareholders in a debt recovery.

