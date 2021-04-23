Investor Optimism Abounds Lennox International Inc. (NYSE:LII) But Growth Is Lacking

With a price-to-earnings (or "P/E") ratio of 35.8x Lennox International Inc. (NYSE:LII) may be sending very bearish signals at the moment, given that almost half of all companies in the United States have P/E ratios under 22x and even P/E's lower than 12x are not unusual. Nonetheless, we'd need to dig a little deeper to determine if there is a rational basis for the highly elevated P/E.

Lennox International hasn't been tracking well recently as its declining earnings compare poorly to other companies, which have seen some growth on average. One possibility is that the P/E is high because investors think this poor earnings performance will turn the corner. If not, then existing shareholders may be extremely nervous about the viability of the share price.

NYSE:LII Price Based on Past Earnings April 23rd 2021

How Is Lennox International's Growth Trending?

In order to justify its P/E ratio, Lennox International would need to produce outstanding growth well in excess of the market.

Taking a look back first, the company's earnings per share growth last year wasn't something to get excited about as it posted a disappointing decline of 11%. That put a dampener on the good run it was having over the longer-term as its three-year EPS growth is still a noteworthy 28% in total. Accordingly, while they would have preferred to keep the run going, shareholders would be roughly satisfied with the medium-term rates of earnings growth.

Shifting to the future, estimates from the analysts covering the company suggest earnings should grow by 15% per annum over the next three years. Meanwhile, the rest of the market is forecast to expand by 15% per year, which is not materially different.

With this information, we find it interesting that Lennox International is trading at a high P/E compared to the market. It seems most investors are ignoring the fairly average growth expectations and are willing to pay up for exposure to the stock. Although, additional gains will be difficult to achieve as this level of earnings growth is likely to weigh down the share price eventually.

What We Can Learn From Lennox International's P/E?

Generally, our preference is to limit the use of the price-to-earnings ratio to establishing what the market thinks about the overall health of a company.

We've established that Lennox International currently trades on a higher than expected P/E since its forecast growth is only in line with the wider market. Right now we are uncomfortable with the relatively high share price as the predicted future earnings aren't likely to support such positive sentiment for long. Unless these conditions improve, it's challenging to accept these prices as being reasonable.

