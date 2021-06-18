Investor Optimism Abounds Fortune Brands Home & Security, Inc. (NYSE:FBHS) But Growth Is Lacking

With a price-to-earnings (or "P/E") ratio of 21.4x Fortune Brands Home & Security, Inc. (NYSE:FBHS) may be sending bearish signals at the moment, given that almost half of all companies in the United States have P/E ratios under 19x and even P/E's lower than 11x are not unusual. Although, it's not wise to just take the P/E at face value as there may be an explanation why it's lofty.

With earnings growth that's superior to most other companies of late, Fortune Brands Home & Security has been doing relatively well. It seems that many are expecting the strong earnings performance to persist, which has raised the P/E. You'd really hope so, otherwise you're paying a pretty hefty price for no particular reason.

Does Growth Match The High P/E?

The only time you'd be truly comfortable seeing a P/E as high as Fortune Brands Home & Security's is when the company's growth is on track to outshine the market.

Retrospectively, the last year delivered an exceptional 37% gain to the company's bottom line. The strong recent performance means it was also able to grow EPS by 45% in total over the last three years. Accordingly, shareholders would have probably welcomed those medium-term rates of earnings growth.

Shifting to the future, estimates from the analysts covering the company suggest earnings should grow by 15% per year over the next three years. That's shaping up to be similar to the 14% per annum growth forecast for the broader market.

With this information, we find it interesting that Fortune Brands Home & Security is trading at a high P/E compared to the market. Apparently many investors in the company are more bullish than analysts indicate and aren't willing to let go of their stock right now. These shareholders may be setting themselves up for disappointment if the P/E falls to levels more in line with the growth outlook.

The Final Word

It's argued the price-to-earnings ratio is an inferior measure of value within certain industries, but it can be a powerful business sentiment indicator.

We've established that Fortune Brands Home & Security currently trades on a higher than expected P/E since its forecast growth is only in line with the wider market. Right now we are uncomfortable with the relatively high share price as the predicted future earnings aren't likely to support such positive sentiment for long. Unless these conditions improve, it's challenging to accept these prices as being reasonable.

You always need to take note of risks, for example - Fortune Brands Home & Security has 2 warning signs we think you should be aware of.

If you're unsure about the strength of Fortune Brands Home & Security's business, why not explore our interactive list of stocks with solid business fundamentals for some other companies you may have missed.

This article by Simply Wall St is general in nature. It does not constitute a recommendation to buy or sell any stock, and does not take account of your objectives, or your financial situation. We aim to bring you long-term focused analysis driven by fundamental data. Note that our analysis may not factor in the latest price-sensitive company announcements or qualitative material. Simply Wall St has no position in any stocks mentioned.



Have feedback on this article? Concerned about the content? Get in touch with us directly. Alternatively, email editorial-team (at) simplywallst.com.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.