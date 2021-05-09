Investor Optimism Abounds Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) But Growth Is Lacking

When close to half the companies in the United States have price-to-earnings ratios (or "P/E's") below 20x, you may consider Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) as a stock to potentially avoid with its 27x P/E ratio. However, the P/E might be high for a reason and it requires further investigation to determine if it's justified.

Recent times have been advantageous for Facebook as its earnings have been rising faster than most other companies. The P/E is probably high because investors think this strong earnings performance will continue. If not, then existing shareholders might be a little nervous about the viability of the share price.

NasdaqGS:FB Price Based on Past Earnings May 9th 2021

Is There Enough Growth For Facebook?

In order to justify its P/E ratio, Facebook would need to produce impressive growth in excess of the market.

Taking a look back first, we see that the company grew earnings per share by an impressive 61% last year. Pleasingly, EPS has also lifted 93% in aggregate from three years ago, thanks to the last 12 months of growth. Therefore, it's fair to say the earnings growth recently has been superb for the company.

Looking ahead now, EPS is anticipated to climb by 15% each year during the coming three years according to the analysts following the company. With the market predicted to deliver 14% growth per annum, the company is positioned for a comparable earnings result.

With this information, we find it interesting that Facebook is trading at a high P/E compared to the market. It seems most investors are ignoring the fairly average growth expectations and are willing to pay up for exposure to the stock. These shareholders may be setting themselves up for disappointment if the P/E falls to levels more in line with the growth outlook.

What We Can Learn From Facebook's P/E?

Using the price-to-earnings ratio alone to determine if you should sell your stock isn't sensible, however it can be a practical guide to the company's future prospects.

We've established that Facebook currently trades on a higher than expected P/E since its forecast growth is only in line with the wider market. Right now we are uncomfortable with the relatively high share price as the predicted future earnings aren't likely to support such positive sentiment for long. Unless these conditions improve, it's challenging to accept these prices as being reasonable.

