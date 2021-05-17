Investor Optimism Abounds BWX Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:BWXT) But Growth Is Lacking

With a price-to-earnings (or "P/E") ratio of 22.7x BWX Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:BWXT) may be sending bearish signals at the moment, given that almost half of all companies in the United States have P/E ratios under 19x and even P/E's lower than 11x are not unusual. Nonetheless, we'd need to dig a little deeper to determine if there is a rational basis for the elevated P/E.

With earnings growth that's inferior to most other companies of late, BWX Technologies has been relatively sluggish. One possibility is that the P/E is high because investors think this lacklustre earnings performance will improve markedly. You'd really hope so, otherwise you're paying a pretty hefty price for no particular reason.

NYSE:BWXT Price Based on Past Earnings May 17th 2021

Want the full picture on analyst estimates for the company? Then our free report on BWX Technologies will help you uncover what's on the horizon.

Is There Enough Growth For BWX Technologies?

The only time you'd be truly comfortable seeing a P/E as high as BWX Technologies' is when the company's growth is on track to outshine the market.

Taking a look back first, we see that there was hardly any earnings per share growth to speak of for the company over the past year. Still, the latest three year period has seen an excellent 79% overall rise in EPS, in spite of its uninspiring short-term performance. Accordingly, shareholders would have probably welcomed those medium-term rates of earnings growth.

Looking ahead now, EPS is anticipated to climb by 5.1% per year during the coming three years according to the seven analysts following the company. With the market predicted to deliver 14% growth per annum, the company is positioned for a weaker earnings result.

With this information, we find it concerning that BWX Technologies is trading at a P/E higher than the market. It seems most investors are hoping for a turnaround in the company's business prospects, but the analyst cohort is not so confident this will happen. Only the boldest would assume these prices are sustainable as this level of earnings growth is likely to weigh heavily on the share price eventually.

The Key Takeaway

While the price-to-earnings ratio shouldn't be the defining factor in whether you buy a stock or not, it's quite a capable barometer of earnings expectations.

Our examination of BWX Technologies' analyst forecasts revealed that its inferior earnings outlook isn't impacting its high P/E anywhere near as much as we would have predicted. Right now we are increasingly uncomfortable with the high P/E as the predicted future earnings aren't likely to support such positive sentiment for long. Unless these conditions improve markedly, it's very challenging to accept these prices as being reasonable.

And what about other risks? Every company has them, and we've spotted 3 warning signs for BWX Technologies you should know about.

If you're unsure about the strength of BWX Technologies' business, why not explore our interactive list of stocks with solid business fundamentals for some other companies you may have missed.

