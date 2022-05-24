US Markets
Investor Nelson Peltz explores takeover bid for Wendy's

Contributor
Ananya Mariam Rajesh Reuters
Published

May 24 (Reuters) - Activist investor Nelson Peltz is considering a potential takeover bid for fast food company Wendy's Co WEN.O, according to a regulatory filing on Tuesday.

Peltz's hedge fund Trian Fund Management intends to explore the possibility of a deal alone or with other interested parties. The deal may include a buyout or merger with another firm, among other options, the filing said.

(Reporting by Ananya Mariam Rajesh in Bengaluru)

((AnanyaMariam.Rajesh@thomsonreuters.com ; Twitter: https://twitter.com/AnanyaMariam;))

WEN

