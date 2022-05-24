Investor Nelson Peltz explores takeover bid for Wendy's
May 24 (Reuters) - Activist investor Nelson Peltz is considering a potential takeover bid for fast food company Wendy's Co WEN.O, according to a regulatory filing on Tuesday.
Peltz's hedge fund Trian Fund Management intends to explore the possibility of a deal alone or with other interested parties. The deal may include a buyout or merger with another firm, among other options, the filing said.
(Reporting by Ananya Mariam Rajesh in Bengaluru)
((AnanyaMariam.Rajesh@thomsonreuters.com ; Twitter: https://twitter.com/AnanyaMariam;))
The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.
In This StoryWEN
Latest Markets Videos
Explore US MarketsExplore
Most Popular
- Tesla removed from S&P 500 ESG index on autopilot, discrimination concerns
- Fed could cut rates in 2023, 2024 once inflation under control -Bullard
- US STOCKS-Wall Street ends sharply lower as Target and growth stocks sink
- Powell says Fed to 'keep pushing' rates higher until clear inflation is falling