Investor Nelson Peltz explores takeover bid for Wendy's

May 24 (Reuters) - Activist investor Nelson Peltz is considering a potential takeover bid for fast food company Wendy's Co WEN.O, according to a regulatory filing on Tuesday.

Peltz's hedge fund Trian Fund Management intends to explore the possibility of a deal alone or with other interested parties. The deal may include a buyout or merger with another firm, among other options, the filing said.

(Reporting by Ananya Mariam Rajesh in Bengaluru)

((AnanyaMariam.Rajesh@thomsonreuters.com ; Twitter: https://twitter.com/AnanyaMariam;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.