Investor Mood Decidedly Positive

Boris Schlossberg
Market Drivers June 05, 2020

  • EU Stimulus helps risk
  • AU data mixed
  • Nikkei 0.36% Dax -0.34%
  • UST 10Y 0.75
  • Oil $37/bbl
  • Gold $1704/oz
  • BTCUSD $9629

Asia and the EU

  • No data

North America 

  • USD NFP 8:30
  • CAD Employment 8:30

Strong early risk on flows helped push index futures higher by more than 1% in Frankfurt morning dealing as optimism grew over the massive stimulus packages around the world.

With ECB yesterday providing a massive infusion of credit through its PEPP program and EU officials seemingly in agreement on 750B euro debt mutualization package, investor mood was decidedly positive as markets essentially ignored the risk of upcoming NFPs and focused on the possibility of the recovery ahead.

According to our partner Kathy Lien, every single pre-release marker of the NFP favors a stronger report including ADP data, ISM Non-Manufacturing employment component and Challenger data. Given the skew in positive expectations, the possibility of a miss and a selloff is not minor but given the massive momentum in sentiment, bulls will likely buy the dip.

For now, the recovery thesis is dominating trade in equities and if the NFPs confirm that the rate of change is becoming positive despite the horrid absolute numbers, the bulls could dominate for the rest of the day.

Boris Schlossberg

Mr. Schlossberg is a regular contributor to CNBC's Squawk Box and a commentator for CNBC Asia and CNBC Europe. His daily currency research is widely quoted by Reuters, Dow Jones and Agence France Presse newswires and appears in numerous newspapers worldwide. Mr. Schlossberg has written for SFO magazine, Active Trader and Technical Analysis of Stocks and Commodities. He is the author of Technical Analysis of the Currency Market and Millionaire Traders: How Everyday People Beat Wall Street at its Own Game, both of which are published by Wiley

