Investor Kretinsky's stake in PostNL has risen to 31.4% -filing

Credit: REUTERS/Johanna Geron

November 24, 2022 — 04:49 am EST

Written by Toby Sterling for Reuters ->

Updates with comment by ING analyst

AMSTERDAM, Nov 24 (Reuters) - Czech investor Daniel Kretinsky has accumulated a 31.4% stake in Dutch mail and packages delivery company PostNL PTNL.AS, a regulatory filing showed on Thursday.

Kretinsky's stake increased from 25.02% in January, the filing by the Authority for Financial Markets (AFM) showed.

PostNL shares were up 2.9% at 1.85 euros at 0948 GMT on Euronext Amsterdam.

ING analyst Marc Zwartsenburg said in a note that Kretinsky increased his stake to 29.9% before PostNL cancelled shares it had acquired in a share buy-back on Nov.22, leading to a further increase.

Under Euronext rules, Kretinsky will be unable to purchase further shares without making a buyout offer for PostNL.

Kretinsky's Luxembourg investment vehicle Vesa Equity, which holds the shares, could not immediately be reached for comment.

(Reporting by Toby Sterling; editing by Jason Neely and Philippa Fletcher)

((toby.sterling@thomsonreuters.com;))

