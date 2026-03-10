An Investor Just Bought $6 Million of This Stock That's Up 272% in a Year. Here's Whether It Still Has Room to Run

Key Points

Soviero Asset Management acquired 320,000 shares of VISN in the fourth quarter.

The quarter-end position value increased by $5.80 million, reflecting the new purchase.

The new VISN stake accounts for roughly 3% of 13F AUM, which places it among the fund's top five holdings.

On February 17, 2026, Soviero Asset Management disclosed a new position in Vistance Networks (NASDAQ:VISN), acquiring 320,000 shares worth $5.80 million.

What happened

According to a filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission dated February 17, 2026, Soviero Asset Management initiated a new position in Vistance Networks (NASDAQ:VISN), acquiring 320,000 shares. The quarter-end value of the position increased by $5.80 million, reflecting the new purchase.

What else to know

This was a new position for Soviero Asset Management, representing 2.78% of its 13F reportable assets under management of $208.83 million as of December 31, 2025.

Top five holdings following the filing: NYSE:CLF: $6.37 million (3.3% of AUM) NASDAQ:AMZN: $6.00 million (3.1% of AUM) NASDAQ:VISN: $5.80 million (3.0% of AUM) NYSE:HRI: $5.64 million (2.7% of AUM) NYSE:PATH: $5.24 million (2.5% of AUM)

As of February 16, 2026, VISN shares were priced at $19.20, up a staggering 272.1% over the past year and vastly outperforming the S&P 500’s roughly 20% gain in the same period.

Company overview

Metric Value Revenue (TTM) $1.93 billion Price (as of market close February 13, 2026) $19.20

Company snapshot

Vistance Networks provides infrastructure solutions for communications, data centers, and entertainment networks, including fiber optic and copper connectivity, cable solutions, network switches, cellular systems, and cloud-based management software.

The company generates revenue through the sale of hardware, software, and cloud solutions across three segments: connectivity and cable solutions, networking and intelligent cellular/security solutions, and access network solutions.

It serves telecommunications operators, data center managers, cable television providers, multi-system operators, and enterprise customers globally through direct sales, distributors, and system integrators.

Vistance Networks operates at scale in the global communications infrastructure sector, with a diverse product portfolio and a strong presence across multiple geographies. The company leverages integrated hardware and software offerings to address the evolving needs of network operators and enterprise clients. Its broad customer base and multi-segment business model position it to capture growth opportunities in both traditional and next-generation network deployments.

What this transaction means for investors

In January, Vistance completed the sale of its Connectivity and Cable Solutions segment to Amphenol for $10 billion in net proceeds. The company used that money to retire all outstanding debt and redeem preferred equity, then announced a special cash distribution of at least $10 per share expected by April. That’s certainly all notable for investors, as is what remains, which is a leaner, focused operation built around the RUCKUS and Aurora segments.



In its latest earnings release, the firm reported that full-year 2025 core adjusted EBITDA came in at $379 million, up 176% year over year, and management is guiding for $350 to $400 million in 2026. The company ended the year with $923 million in cash and essentially no debt.



For long-term investors, the question is whether Ruckus and Aurora can sustain momentum without the CCS segment propping up scale. The early numbers suggest they can, but whether the market has fully priced that in after a staggering stock run is a different question entirely.



Jonathan Ponciano has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has positions in and recommends Amazon and UiPath. The Motley Fool recommends Herc. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

